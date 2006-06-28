O' Henry Bars

59 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 10
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

Very good bars.

By Dee

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Mix the oats, brown sugar, butter or margarine, and white corn syrup. Pat into a 10 x 15 inch pan. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Do not over bake.

  • Melt chocolate chips and peanut butter. Spread over baked crust while hot. Cut into bars right away.

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 199.7mg. Full Nutrition
