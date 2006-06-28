O' Henry Bars

I have made this exact recipe for 40 years, so I cannot figure out why it's not working for many cooks; it never failed even when I was 12 years old. You MUST heavily grease or butter the pan prior to pressing the crust into it. Also, when I take the crust out of the oven, I use a greased (sprayed with Pam, buttered, whatever is handy) spatula to separate the crust from the sides of the pan: press the end of the spatula between the crust and the pan. This step makes the bars easier to remove from the pan. The topping can be spread on the crust when the crust has cooled enough to be just warm to the touch. The bars should be chilled before cutting and serving, and they should be stored in the fridge. In order to conserve room while storing, after they are cold,I cut them up and layered them in a plastic container (waxed paper between the layers). I was "famous" for these bars at work; everyone was very, very happy when I brought them in.