O' Henry Bars
Very good bars.
Very good bars.
I know some have issue with the recipe but I have found it to be very delicious as long as you are careful about a few things. Firstly I agree with adding 2 teaspoons to the crust. I also zap the chocolate/peanut butter in the microwave for easier melting. I would disagree with using a 10x15 crust - I've found the crust is too thick to get that crunchy caramelized flavor except on the edges where for some reason the crust is always thinner. So go with a bigger rimmed pan. I also disagree with cutting right away - the knife gets so sticky with chocolate! Let it cool down then stick in the fridge to harden the top, take out and let it soften a little and then cut. Much easier. I've had many people say how tasty this is!Read More
This is BRILLIANT if you change a few of the steps. My sister would put the sheet right in the freezer to speed cooling because her boys were so impatient!!! I mail them to our Marine in Iraq and they are devoured! You MUST CHILL base before spreading with the topping. Also, two-thirds cup of melted butter is more than enough, and it should be DARK corn syrup. Line a 9X13 cookie pan with foil, spray with Pam, and after patting down base mix, (GOOD TIP) push the edges back a bit with a fork. It becomes brittle if you bake it too long, so 12 min. max. After chilling, you should be able to lift it out of the cookie sheet and peel the foil right off. Also, we use 1 C peanut butter and a 1-1/2 C chips melted in dbl boiler, then spread on cooled base. Chill again after frosting, and use big, heavy knife to cut into bars. mmmmmmmmmRead More
This is BRILLIANT if you change a few of the steps. My sister would put the sheet right in the freezer to speed cooling because her boys were so impatient!!! I mail them to our Marine in Iraq and they are devoured! You MUST CHILL base before spreading with the topping. Also, two-thirds cup of melted butter is more than enough, and it should be DARK corn syrup. Line a 9X13 cookie pan with foil, spray with Pam, and after patting down base mix, (GOOD TIP) push the edges back a bit with a fork. It becomes brittle if you bake it too long, so 12 min. max. After chilling, you should be able to lift it out of the cookie sheet and peel the foil right off. Also, we use 1 C peanut butter and a 1-1/2 C chips melted in dbl boiler, then spread on cooled base. Chill again after frosting, and use big, heavy knife to cut into bars. mmmmmmmmm
I know some have issue with the recipe but I have found it to be very delicious as long as you are careful about a few things. Firstly I agree with adding 2 teaspoons to the crust. I also zap the chocolate/peanut butter in the microwave for easier melting. I would disagree with using a 10x15 crust - I've found the crust is too thick to get that crunchy caramelized flavor except on the edges where for some reason the crust is always thinner. So go with a bigger rimmed pan. I also disagree with cutting right away - the knife gets so sticky with chocolate! Let it cool down then stick in the fridge to harden the top, take out and let it soften a little and then cut. Much easier. I've had many people say how tasty this is!
I sure won't make these again. They stuck in the pan so hard that I bent a spatula trying to get them out. Also, the topping was just really sticky unless I kept them in the frig. These just aren't worth the trouble. Sorry.
I have made this exact recipe for 40 years, so I cannot figure out why it's not working for many cooks; it never failed even when I was 12 years old. You MUST heavily grease or butter the pan prior to pressing the crust into it. Also, when I take the crust out of the oven, I use a greased (sprayed with Pam, buttered, whatever is handy) spatula to separate the crust from the sides of the pan: press the end of the spatula between the crust and the pan. This step makes the bars easier to remove from the pan. The topping can be spread on the crust when the crust has cooled enough to be just warm to the touch. The bars should be chilled before cutting and serving, and they should be stored in the fridge. In order to conserve room while storing, after they are cold,I cut them up and layered them in a plastic container (waxed paper between the layers). I was "famous" for these bars at work; everyone was very, very happy when I brought them in.
Oh My!!!! My sister and I used to make these when we were kids and I absolutely loved them. I still have this old recipe and my kids love them too. The things I do differently - I add 2-3 tsp. of vanilla into the crust mixture before baking. You've got to let the crust cool a bit before you pour on the topping. When finished, I cut them into bars and refrigerate them. This reduces the stickiness and makes them cleaner to eat. They taste better cold too!
This recipe is great! The bars turned out perfect. Totally tasty! I too, sprayed the pan before putting the crust in, and the bars came out of the pan perfectly. I also added a bit of vanilla to the "crust" mixture.Mmmmm. Super easy and delicious.
Delicious, quick, and easy treat. I added chopped peanuts to the top. They added a nice bit of saltiness to the sweet treat.
These were gooey and cutting them while they were warm was not the problem - keeping them together was. They tasted better straight from the fridge.
This brings back memories from childhood. It was surprisingly hard to locate a recipe for these. Thanks so much for sharing!
I used to make this recipe when I was a kid and when my mom died the recipe was lost, when I found it on here I was so happy. It is just like I used to make and now it is my kids favorite, thanks,
I grew up calling these O'Harry bars for some reason. I was glad to find this recipe because the recipe I grew up with says to cook for 25 minutes until bubbling on the edges and a golden color. They have been a pain (literally and figuratively) to cut because they have always become horribly hard once they have cooled. Cutting the cooking time WAY back seems to do the trick and I did not have trouble cutting them into bars. Also, since we are attempting to cut out all the corn syrup (extremely difficult as it is in everything these days), I substitute 1 c. of brown sugar mixed with 1/4 c. of water (this is per 1 c. of corn syrup). It works just as well.
This is a good base but if you add a few things it's even better. I didn't add much but they really enhanced the flavor/texture. I subbed the rolled oats for quick oats, only used 2/3 a cup of butter which is plenty! I added 1 TSP of vanilla extract and a 9x13 inch GREASED pan, I only baked the oatmeal layer for 12 minutes, at 350 and cooled them a but before adding the topping. I added extra PB and a couple TSP of sugar to the topping and melted it over very low heat stirring consistently since chocolate burns so easily.
definitely put in less butter (try 2/3c as someone suggested). bake the full 15 minutes and let cool completely. it was gooey but, besides the overwhelming butteryness, delicious.
Close - but not quite. Firstly, these are far too gooey. They aren't really "bars" - more like... globs? Secondly - very hard to get out of the pan. PLEASE spray your pan with PAM first - something, anything. The overall TASTE is good - but too sweet. I don't really see the need for corn syrup when I bet some sugar would do just fine - and also keep the gooiness factor down. I would recommend letting the oatmeal mixture cool completely before adding the choc/p-butter topping to it. Close, but no O'Henry Bar.
These are so gooey and good! You can not over bake them or they will be hard. My husband begs for these.
These were pretty good, but not wonderful. I lined my pan with foil and sprayed the foil with Pam, it made for a much easier clean-up. If I make these again, I will reduce the butter to 2/3 cup as suggested by other reviewers.
Delicious. The chocolate peanut butter melts in your mouth while you crunch on the oatmeal bar. Really good and easy to make. I melted the chocolate and peanut butter in the microwave.
this is a great recipe
I have made these bars for years and we love them. The key is to not over bake them. Remember they continue to bake in the pan after they are out of the oven. The idea is to simply melt the crust so it will stay in one piece when serving.I bake mine for 10 mins. I have always melted the peanut butter and choc. together and then spread on crust.Let cool. Then cut and serve. Enjoy!
I used to love these as a kid! I use 1/2 cup of sugar instead of corn syrup and a little bit less chocolate and peanut butter to cut the calories down.
first time was okay need some work... half the syrup sub. the rest for white sugar and it was perfect. and i know this is not in a o henry bar but i added coconut under my chocolate. emmm. will make again.
Added 2t vanilla and used dark corn syrup. Tasted fine, nothing special.
I used honey instead of corn syrup and I really liked that "extra" boost of flavor
The crust did not set up again. Could be decent if a lot of the suggestions are taken into account.
This recipe is a quick, easy dessert. Kids love to help out on this one. If you don't have corn syrup, try substituting regular gran. sugar. This is a great recipe for those of you who like chocolate and peanut butter (although p/b is opt.) Enjoy!
My husband has always loved O'Henry bars and he's been after me for years to find a recipe. This is DEFINITELY the one!
These turned out great! I only had half the amount of corn syrup called for, so I used half white sugar. Not too crunchy (like some of the other recipes I have tried) and not too gooey as other reviewers have stated. PERFECT!!!
These were delicious. I made them when company was coming over and they didn't last long. I found the mixture a little dry at first so I added an extra squeeze or two of corn syrup. They were so nice and chewy I will be making then again.
O do not know what I did wrong. It esa delicious but I could not cut the squares. The texture of the oat was not crunchy
Family recipe for years!! Very similar. No corn syrup. Tips.... Larger glass pan is better.. Stick in fridge after baking. Peanut butter and chocolate is best melted slowly on the stove. Once fully set and cooled set the pan in hot water to ensure you can get the bars off the pan.. Delish
Easy and scrumptious. I didn't change a thing. Wait, I did refrigerate before cutting.
I'm sorry, I hate giving bad reviews but these are just not as good as what I've tried. Instead of being all goey, it kinda was like toasted oats..And it made 2 pans worth (which in my book is actually a plus but I had to double the chocolate topping.)
This is the exact same recipe my family uses. However, we do the topping differently. We cool the oatmeal layer completely before spreading a whole jar of crunchy peanut butter on top and then we sprinkle a bag of chocolate chips on top of that. Then we return the pan to the oven and when the chocolate chips are starting to look melty we take the bars out and spread the chocolate like frosting. They cut best when cooled completely again.
Man .I remember my mom making these when I was a kid. Now I am making them for my kids. Insanely simple and utterly scrumptious. I do agree that it needs to be spread in a larger pan, or two pans, to get a nice crunchy, caramelized base. What more do you need to know?!?!
Made as written. Keeps well in refrigerator, after cutting into squares. I did cool off the chocolate topping first on my counter until the topping was room temp, then popped the pan straight into the freezer for about 30 minutes. Cut easily after that. A little square with coffee and fruit will do the trick!
A hit every time!
I don't remember Oh Henry candy bars, so I can't comment on that, but these cookie bars are very good! I used crunchy peanut butter mixed with the chocolate chips. The reminded me of chewy granola bars, coated in chocolate. :)
Yummy!
Yummy and easy! I doubled the recipe, and left them in my freezer. By the end of the weekend they were all gone. Everyone kept sneaking to the freezer to get more!!!
VERY easy,and wonderful!!!
These taste alright, but my "crust" was kinda gooey almost...like a soft granola bar. Might try again.....
Dont overcook!! My husband and boys beg for O'Henry bars all the time.... now we call them Daddy bars
These came out mushy and were a total failure. The only thing I can think of is that the instructions say to bake the first layer for 10 - 15 min and that's not long enough. When I check other similar recipes the baking time is at least 20 - 25 min. What a disappointment. Back to Taste of Home for tested recipes.
They tasted delicious, but they took quite a while to set. Fortunately, they do not take much time or effort to make.
My granny used to make me this as a kid. I did have trouble with the amount of butter. But this one of those recipes that can me easily fixed or modify. It seemed to be too buttery so I just added more oats. I also double the chocolate and peanut butter mixture to have a thicker topping.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections