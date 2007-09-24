Applesauce Oatmeal Cookies

Good tasting and healthy!

Recipe by JWOLFF

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In bowl beat butter till creamy. Add brown sugar, cinnamon, and baking soda. Stir until combined. Mix in applesauce and egg. Add flour, a little at a time. Stir in oats.

  • Drop dough onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 72.8mg. Full Nutrition
