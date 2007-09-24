Applesauce Oatmeal Cookies
Good tasting and healthy!
People often forget to calculate sugar intake when they're thinking "healthy." Even non-diabetics need to watch their processed sugar inatake. If you really want this to be a healthy recipe, make sure you're using home-made or "natural" applesauce - regular store-bought applesauce has processed sugars in it. I'd cut down the brown sugar, too, although I know that takes away some of the YUM factor! You could try a natural sweetener like honey or apple juice concentrate, or use Stevia. Honey is great when you're baking with whole grains because the whole grain binds to the honey sugars and digests it differently - your body doesn't realize it's sugar. Just a few thoughts. Great cookies.Read More
This a pretty good recipe with a little modificattion. You DEFINITELY need to add a bit more flavor- 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tspn salt, 2 tspns of cinnamon and I added a pinch of nutmeg(1/4 tspn)and some raisins. They turned out tasty and wholesome. I also substituted a bit of the butter for plain yogurt to reduce the fat further and used 1/2 whole wheat flour. I think if you want to you could even reduce the sugar just a little too. Good recipe as healthy alternative without losing flavor (if you remember these modifications above :)Read More
Surprisingly delicious and wholesome after reading some of the reviews on these cookies! I was looking to use up some applesauce and oatmeal and have now discovered a healthy cookie, that even my pickiest child likes! I did use cinnamon applesauce instead of plain and about 1 tsp. cinnamon instead of the 1/2 tsp. the recipe called for, as well as 1/2 tsp. vanilla (since so many people said the cookies were bland) The results were 24 very nicely sized cookies and delicately sweet. Very fluffy and a bit like cake. Moist and not oily! The only thing I will do next time is add raisins.
This is an awesome recipe. I adjusted it some for several reasons however... First I am sensitive to wheat so I use a mixture of white rice flour and multi grain whole grain flour mixture that is gluten free. I do still use the oats so not 100% gluten free but close. I don't use the butter at all. Instead I use an entire cup of applesauce. I also only use 1/3 cup brown sugar and double the Cinnamon and add nutmeg and ground cloves for added sweetness and spice!
All the ingredients seemed like they would make a great cookie, but for some reason, these turned out like flavorless biscuits. They looked just like the picture. My husband took one bite and refused to eat anymore. I had to throw them out. If you're used to spicy, flavorful, thin and chewy oatmeal cookies, keep looking. These are more like oat biscuits.
Easy to make and pretty good taste. I added some vanilla. I nice way to use up extra apple sauce.
These cookies were not good at all. They're very bland and cakey, more like a dry oat bran muffin than a cookie. Even my 4-year-old who usually loves all cookies did not like them. No sugar? No vanilla? Only 1/3 cup of butter?
If you're looking for a good cookie that's healthy, try this one! If you're looking for that "to die for" great cookie, this probably isn't the one. I added chocolate chips, vanilla and chopped walnuts. It's a good soft cookie, but it needs a little something more...nutmeg?...salt? I'm not sure, but I like the fact that it makes a small batch and I'll probably make again when I feel like something sweet without ruining the waistline.
these were not too bad. i added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and cinnamon. they are rather bland compared to other oatmeal cookies, but the cakey-ness is kind of fun, it's almost like bread. they make a good treat to have around when you have the munchies. younger brothers and cousins thought they were pretty good.
Great little cookie as a healthier version of an oatmeal cookie. I added 1sp vanilla, 3/4 cup cranberries and about 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, my son loves them.
These cookies taste ok considering that they are meant to be healthy. I did add nutmeg and vanilla along with a little extra cinnamon. I also added some semi-sweet chocolate chips. I think next time i will drizzle a little glaze over them to add some more sweetness.
I made these delicious cookies tonight. I added double of the cinnamon and vanilla. I also added craisins and raisins. will definetly make again.
I thought these were very tasty, and muffin-like in a good way. I doubled the cinnamon and added as much allspice, used a bit more applesauce, and a liberal drizzle of honey. I highly recommend the honey!
Wow, this is a great recipe and very forgiving! I made it as is and it was wonderful. I then reduced the sugar to haf a cup total (brown), added stuff that I had like hemp seed, flax seed, and coconut, and ommitted walnuts so the kids could take them to school. I even used blueberry apple sauce that my daughter wouldn't eat. They were just as awesome! 3 times with different ingred. and each time soft chewy, sweet and delicious! Best cookie recipe to date!
Good premise, but needs a lot of "tweaking." Bland, "cakey" and dry in texture. They were OK the first and second day, but were so dry as to be inedible by the third, and that should not be with a product made with applesauce. Not very sweet, which might appeal to some, but to our palates, it was lacking expected and needed sweetness. Sure, they're somewhat "healthy" compared to other cookies like chocolate chip, but many recipes have even more healthful ingredients and taste a lot better, so I didn't find this to be extraordinary in that way, either. In any case, these fell way short of expectation, and need enough experimentation to make the recipe right that I'll just keep looking.
They were like little sponges.
VERY good, could have used maybe a bit more cinnamon maybe? And maybe because I used homemade applesauce made w/ 9 different varieties of apples, but I thought the apple flavor was stellar.
Nice soft cookie, did make certain changes, used 1 cup Splenda instead of sugar, 1 tsp of baking soda, 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1tbsp of molasses. Baked at 350 for 12 min. Yummy, soft, chewy cookie.
I followed the recipe just as it is and agree, this is a bit bland. Next time I will add some vanilla and raisins. My kids like it though!!!!
Modified recipe by adding 1tsp vanilla extract, 1tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp apple pie spice, 1/4 cup raisins and chocolate chips studded on top. Texture is light, a little muffin-like, moist, not chewy or crispy. Not too sweet, the addition of the chocolate chips worked well. The finished colour is very light, maybe some cocoa powder would add some nice golden browns.
I just tried this recipe thinking it would make great cookies. I was wrong. This is the worst Applesauce Cookie recipe I have ever had. I have been baking for over 30 yrs and never had a recipe turn out this badly. These cookies are almost uneatable! They are very dry and heavy; very much like a biscuit.
I listened to the advice and added vanilla, more cinnamon, and nutmeg (no salt), and I used a gluten free flour substitute and they came out wonderful! I had friends over, and they took some home! This is certainly a keeper!
Just made these, with a few of the changes that other readers suggested. I'm only giving it three stars because I think it is an excellent starter for healthier alternative cookies. I added salt, more cinnamon, and vanilla. Used Splenda brown sugar and plain, fat-free yogurt instead of butter. But the best part was the raisins and coconuts I added! If you're a coconut fan, these make excellent little treats! Thanks for sharing!
I have to say, these cookies are simply sensual. I would highly recommend them as a perfect ending to a candlelit dinner, and a perfect beginning to the rest of the evening... these cookies really set the mood! In my mind, these cookies have all the spice they need... I'm eating one right now! mmm, cookies.
Solid 3.5 to 4 star rating, for what it's meant to be - which is a healthy, low-fat cookie. Keeping that in mind, I would definitely make it again, on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, so that I'll have some tasty AND easy-on-the-waistline treats available for those times when cookie cravings hit! Based on the items in my pantry, reading other reviews, and my own preference for a less-sweet but still flavourful cookie, I made 6 changes: *to use 1/2 cup white sugar (because I had no brown sugar), *to use 1 tsp baking powder (because I had no baking soda), *to use 1/2 cup quick oats and 3/4 cup rolled oats, *to add 1 tsp vanilla, *to add 1 tsp cinnamon, *to add 1/2 tsp salt. I refrigerated the dough for 15 minutes, then dropped them by the spoonful on a greased, lined cookie sheet, and baked for 12 minutes. (I rotated my cookie sheet after 6 minutes, to ensure even baking). In total, this made 40 bite-sized cookies (in 2 batches). They make a GREAT afternoon snack to go with a cuppa joe or tea. :) Try this, you won't regret it!
I thought these cookies were great. They didn't make me feel bad for eating them like others. I used dark brown sugar and added vanilla. I can't wait to try them with nuts and chocolate chips (on those days that I feel like being bad).
The cookies were not as favorful as I expected. I added a teaspoon of vanilla, a pinch of nutmeg (next time I will add more), and raisins. I'm still on the hunt for a perfect oatmeal cookie recipe though.
yummy cookie, especially warm. not a super sweet cookie. it reminds me of a muffin. I think it needs something more; maybe some chopped apple chunks?
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars, however, when I added a few m&m candy pieces to my second batch -- it was easily a 5 star recipe. I think this recipe just needs some crunch added to it -- perhaps even some chopped pecans would do the trick. I will bake it again b/c it's an easy recipe and I often have leftover applesauce in the fridge -- it's a good 4 star recipe -- but like I said, easily a 5 star with a few additions of your choice!
I did enjoy the cookie, it was no doubt delicious. The cookies were heavy, dense yet soft and chewy but more like a nice dense cake/bread i suppose ,then a traditional cookie. I liked it tho, but i would like to find a more cookie like recipie.
This is a good recipe. I did modify it by using I can't believe it's not butter instead of regular butter, used whole wheat flour, added 1 tsp of Vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon. They taste good but seemed a bit cake like rather than cookie like so they didn't meet my expectations.
These cookies were "okay" however too bland and soft. I would not make them again unless I altered them in a lot of ways
I'd like to know how anyone would consider this recipe healthy when there's so much sugar and almost 200 calories, aside from the fat content, per cookie. I give it an extra star for having oats in it.
Before making these cookies I read several of the reviews. Based on what everyone was saying I decided to go ahead and add 1/2 tsp. of vanilla and 1 shredded red delicious apple. The cookies turned out really good...moist and chewey with just the right amount of sweetness. I've already added this recipe to my recipe box. Thanks Caroline.
my family really enjoyed these. i took the advice of adding vanilla, nutmeg, and more cinnamon. the only thing was, it needed more sugar. the next time i used one cup. this made the cookies perfect for my family's taste.
More like muffin texture than a cookie, which works well for my one year old. Added raisins.
Very delicious! Needed a little more sweetness though for me.
I had some cinnamon chai organic oats on hand and also used a splash of maple extract I had left over from christmas...So delicious! I wish the cookies browned up a bit more- it was difficult to determine done-ness and I burned a couple
These were awesome! I added one mashed ripe banana and 1/2 c. each milk chocolate chips and raisins! If you like cake-like cookies, these are it!
I absolutely loved this recipe, and my picky husband did too, I did alter the recipie, by using whole wheat flour, and 1/3 cup honey instead of the sugar along with adding extra cinnamon, some nutmeg, and vanilla. If you are looking for a very sweet cookie try using the full 2/3 c honey as honey is sweeter that the sugar. Or as a fun treat cut up apple chunks and mix in to the batter also!!
These are soft, and did spread out quite a bit while baking. Only 4 stars because while this softer consistency was delicious, it was difficult to remove from the cookie sheet and cool. So floppy. Use something with a very sharp edge to lift these from the cookie sheet, my wider-edged plastic turner did not work so well.
These are great and fast to make! I added about a cup of raisins, and even my picky boyfriend thought these were fab!
These cookies were a great hit with the family, everyone is always begging me for more!
These were more like scones than cookies and yummy whilef being likely sweet and cakey. I also altered the recipe a bit: - whole wheat flour (not white) - 3/4 cup raisins - 1/2 cup chopped nuts - sucanat which is dried sugar cane (not brown sugar) I used all-organic ingredients, maybe more for the psychological "yum" factor than anything else. :) I made larger scoops (15 total) and baked for 12-15 minutes. In the future I might try to add some other things like nutmeg or something. Good base recipe.
These cookies are doughy. Happy that this recipe only made two dozen.
I follwed other reviewers' advice & added vanilla. While these weren't the best oatmeal cookies I've ever had, they were tasty & light-- a nice, quick, easy oatmeal cookie. I'd make them again!
Not too bad a cookie for using ingredients I had in the cupboard. Based on the reviews here, I doubled the cinnamon, used homemade unsweetened cinnamon applesauce, and zested half an orange into the dough. Without the orange, the cookies would have had little flavor. Cakey in a stick to the roof of your mouth sort of way. Not bad for a quickie, I need a cookie now fix, but not something I'll bother fixing again.
This cookies are good if your looking for a very plain cookie! Wouldn't recommend otherwise, very dry!
I loved this recipe! My 2 kids' kept eating them. Next time I make them I will have to double the recipe because they went so fast. My husband and I are on a diet and these are great to snack on and they are healthy for us! I always have a problem making oatmeal cookies, they always seem to burn to the cookie sheet. These cookies were great! They were so soft and fluffy! I can't say enough about them, we all just loved them! Thanks for the recipe! Sincerely Teresa E. VanNatta
Good one! Even though I added 1/2 c. of each, flour,oats and raisins.
I found this recipe looking for a somewhat healthy snack for my daughter to take to school to help her make it to her late lunch period. I wanted something that was satisfying but also with some nutritional value. I hate to buy prepackaged stuff like this because it's so hard to find a good one that doesn't break the bank. After reading some of the reviews and changes from others I added these changes as well and was very pleased with the results. If you are looking for a traditional sweet/treat oatmeal cookie this isn't the recipe for you. Here are the changes I made. I added 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract, 1 heaping tablespoon of soaked flax seeds, and substituted 1/2 cup of white flour for whole wheat flour. I also baked them for 12 mins at 350. The next time I fix these (and I will, even my sugar crazed teen son liked them) I will add a few more nutrient rich ingredients like ground pecans,walnuts, or almonds to sneak into my kids. These types of recipes are good to hide healthy ingredients kids would normally turn their noses up to. Thanks for the recipe.
So I really improvised with this recipe because I read other posts that said it was bland. I also but a tablespoon of vanilla, doubled the cinnamon, I also added a pinch of clove and nutmeg, and two cups of carrots and shredded carrots and they are yummy----I think the is a great base recipe for experimenting.....
Great recipe-- with a few changes. I added a teaspoon vanilla, more cinn., a pinch of pumpkin pie spice, and a pinch of salt. I also cooked it for slightly longer than stated in order to reduce gooy-ness.
Didn't have white flour so I used wheat flour, gave the cookie a bit of a darker color, but tasted good. We added raisens and cranberries and a little nutmeg. The cookies were very good, soft but not too soft. I especially liked the fact that they weren't overly sweet. For a 'healthy' cookie, I would recommend it. My wife said it cries out for a cup of coffee when your eating it. Oh, hated the fact that it tells you the calories per serving, but doesn't tell you how many cookies equals one serving.
I loved this cake type cookie!!
I added one diced apple 1/4 cup rasins a dash of allspice and sprinkle of ground ginger,this cookie was wonderful and moist. my grandson drizzle a simple confectioner sugar icing on each and everyone loved them.............
I think these cookies were great as is! Next time I will add vanilla though to see the difference that makes. I am trying to get the family healthy. The kids all loved these, even the 10 month old! My husband missed his refined sugar and chemicals and would prefer his hostess and little debbie snacks, he is a harder case I'm afraid...
I added pecans and raisins which added to the flavor. It is a "not too sweet" cookie, but we like it very much. Very nutritious with the applesauce, oats, pecans, and raisins.
This was the first time I made cookies in my life. I read all the other reviews and made the changes of 1/4 cup butter instead of 1/3, a little plain sugar on top of the brown, a banana, a little less flour, and 1/2 cup chocolate chips. This is a very delicious cookie. Some people complained about the blandness, but I didn't notice that with the changes I made. I give myself 5 stars.
For a healthier cookie they taste really good, not at all like cardboard or styrofoam! These aren't too sweet, but the brown sugar gives it a very mild molasses-like sweetness. A nice treat after a big meal, these will definately be added to the Christmas cookie musts list!
I was not to impressed with these, they tasted to "low-fat". I added chopped apples and raisins. I thought they were better as maybe a morning type energy bar.
great cookies so easy and the kids love them
Very good, cake-like, not overly sweet
i used king arthur white wheat flour for half the flour, increased the cinnamon to 1 t., added 1 t. vanilla, a pinch of salt, & 1/2 cup of raisins. i also had to bake mine a lot longer, perhaps because of the whole wheat flour? we like them! i think walnuts would also be a good addition.
The only modification I did on this recipe was to switch out raisins for chocolate chips (yay!). I was initially put of by the picture online because of the color of the cookies (not very appetizing) and was sad to see mine turn out similarly so. They are best warm out of the oven but kept well for days.
Healthy cookies. If you are looking for a filling healthy treat, here you are. If you are looking to indulge in flavor and fat, this isn't the recipe for you.
These are def. for healthy homes. They were quite delicious, soft and chewy just the way a cookie is supposed to be. I only changed a few things. I actually added a little extra cinnamon, and chocolate chips. My 6 yr. old picky boy and my 19 month old loved them. Very good and healthy.
I'm not so sure I liked this recipe. I used cinnamon applesauce and I added vanilla, raisins, and walnuts, and they were just okay. They still tasted kind of bland. I overcooked the first batch too because mine didn't really brown, just on the bottoms. I poured a little honey on top of the last batch while they were still hot, and that made them a little better.
recipe was easy, and good but the cookies had more of a muffin consistency. If your looking for chewy or cruncy cookies these are not the ones.
OK. I substitued ground shredded wheat for half the flour and used wheat flour, I added almonds and dates as well as mashed banana.. I also cut the butter down and mixed the brown sugar with half splenda.. this made it much healthier,I have to give up a little of the yumminess, but I made them so at least I could eat them on this trip to loosing weight and keeping it off. 60 pounds and counting by making changes like this! NOt as tasty as my old life, but easier to live in my body..
Still baking these as we speak- I tried a couple from the first batch, and they are pretty good considering they are healthy and more wholesome than your typical sugary cookie. Due to the high volume of "tweakers," I took the recommendations and added 1 tsp of vanilla and more cinnamon. I used whole wheat flour and a tad bit more applesauce. I added some flaxseed to make these even more healthy, and I even added some chopped canned peaches for a fruity kick. As many people said, these definitely came out cakey, but they are still good and a great alternative to a high-fat, high sugary cookie.
Really dry, despite the applesauce!
I didn't care for the recipe. It was easy, but too bland. I made a second batch and it came out better. I added 1 tsp pumpkin pie seasoning and another 1/4 applesauce. Also add a tsp of vanilla.
These weren't bad but way too moist, I felt like I was eating cake. Also they didn't have much flavor, I think these would taste really really good with some coconut and chocolate chips!
My whole family loved these! And because they are on the healtier side, I didn't at all mind letting my daughters having more than one.
I used a full tsp of cinnamon, added a little nutmeg, and half a tsp of vanilla. Turned out pretty well! Thanks for the recipe.
i made these for my daughter girlscout troop. they liked it.
This recipe was easy and delicious! Even my 4-yr old, who claims to hate oatmeal cookies, ended up eating 3 right when the came out of the oven!
kinda bland IMO, but my one yr old loved them.
This Oatmeal Cookie was perfect for us. The apple sauce gave it some extra flavor. It is now my favorite Oatmeal Cookie Recipe.
The recipe make very dry cookies. Perhaps some honey and more applesauce would help.
If you like really fluffy cookies, this is the cookie to make. Even with me adding more cinnamon and vanilla these cookies were SUPER BLAND! I would not try this recipe if you are looking for the thin, crisp oatmeal cookies grandma used to make--- I will be searching for a different recipe to try. This one did not scare me away it was just not worth the waste of my ingredients. Hope this helps!
Was very good. Added chocolate chips to half, and walnuts and cranberries to the other half. Added nutmeg, cinammon and vanilla - yum!
We LOVE these cookies (almost too much). They are like yummy little moist cookie cakes!!! I used whole wheat pastry flour (since we don't use white flour) and increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. These are not bland at all - they disappear the day we make them! :) Thanks.
Good cookie! Changes: I used only 1/4 cup butter (easier measuring), added a banana (needed to be used), a tsp vanilla, and then some chocolate chips and raisins for the heck of it. They come out puffy, chewy, I guess cakey. My 2 year old called them "biscuits". Give this recipe a try if you want something healthy and different! Oh, I baked them at 350 instead of 375. As I type this, I'm on my 4th cookie- yum!
Yummmmmm! I am so glad I tried this one even after reading some of the unfavorable reviews. But I followed the recipe exactly (maybe a dash more cinnamon) and they turned out great! Chewy, moist, sweet, and so quick and easy. I was looking for a recipe to use up some applesauce and this turned into a keeper! Thanks Caroline!
Decent recipe. Family LOVED them but I thought it was ok. I used chunky applesauce for an added treat :)A nice healthy snack alternative
I loved these cookies. However, I don't really like very sweet things. I added raisins to this recipe and didn't add as much butter. Will definitely try again.
Per the comments above, I added 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp salt. I also added 1 cup of grated carrots and raisins just to add a little more texture to the cookies. Delicious!
I added some chocolate chips a d some vanilla and dried cherries. It was perfect.
excellent if you add raisins and chopped apples!! to give more texture and flavor
The texture was a little soft, I prefer a crunchier cookie. But overall this was good. I added a little vanilla and I didn't have brown sugar so I used white and added a little maple syrup. I felt it was lacking a little, next time I may add raisins or something else.
They are ok, need a bit more applesauce
this recipe was ok but with a few additions it was much better. I substituded brown sugar for white and I also added vanilla and ground cloves.Also I added semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Okay but not great. I sort of like my oatmeal cookies to be crunchy. These are, like others have said, cakelike.
I added 1/3 c white sugar, doubled the oatmeal, added 2 mashed bananas and a handful of left over choc chips plus caramel extract & 1/2 c chopped almonds. They are more cake like but that's ok. The changes above seemed to add that missing extra flavor.
THESE WERE VERY MOIST I ADDED RAISINS TO THEM.
Added choc chips, raisins, dried cranberries.
Pretty good soft cookie , I doubled the cinnamon and added 1/2 cup of raisins. I will definitely make them again
