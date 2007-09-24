Applesauce Oatmeal Cookies

I found this recipe looking for a somewhat healthy snack for my daughter to take to school to help her make it to her late lunch period. I wanted something that was satisfying but also with some nutritional value. I hate to buy prepackaged stuff like this because it's so hard to find a good one that doesn't break the bank. After reading some of the reviews and changes from others I added these changes as well and was very pleased with the results. If you are looking for a traditional sweet/treat oatmeal cookie this isn't the recipe for you. Here are the changes I made. I added 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract, 1 heaping tablespoon of soaked flax seeds, and substituted 1/2 cup of white flour for whole wheat flour. I also baked them for 12 mins at 350. The next time I fix these (and I will, even my sugar crazed teen son liked them) I will add a few more nutrient rich ingredients like ground pecans,walnuts, or almonds to sneak into my kids. These types of recipes are good to hide healthy ingredients kids would normally turn their noses up to. Thanks for the recipe.