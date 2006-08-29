Sarah Bernhardts

I have many recipes in my files. This one was given to me at a cookie exchange. It is quite long, but worth the effort. If you'd rather, you can substitute rum extract for the rum.

By Marge

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • To make Macaroons: Line 2 baking sheets with ungreased foil. In large bowl combine almond paste, egg whites, sugar, almond extract and salt. Beat with mixer at medium until well blended.

  • Spoon into pastry bag with #8 star tip. Press batter into 1 1/4 inch rounds. Bake 10-15 minutes, until pale golden. Remove foil to wire racks to cool. Carefully remove cookies and place on waxed paper lined pans.

  • To Make Filling: While cookies are baking; melt 9 squares semisweet chocolate in double boiler. Remove from heat and beat in 1/2 cup butter. Add egg yolks and rum until smooth. Let stand until slightly thickened, (about 1/2 hour), stirring occasionally. Spread 1 teaspoon filling on bottom of each macaroon. Refrigerate filling side up on pan until firm, about 1 hour.

  • To Make Glaze: Work with small quantities of chocolate at a time. Melt sweet cooking chocolate in double boiler until smooth. Remove from heat. Test chocolate, it should feel lukewarm. Dip cookies filling side down rotating to coat completely. Place on waxed paper and refrigerate until set. Store tightly covered in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 13.5mg. Full Nutrition
