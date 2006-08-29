First, let me say that Sarah Bernhardts are my favorite gourmet cookie. This recipe is fantastic, if you correct the 1 error in the ingredients. As per the recipe, I made the cookie using 1 oz. of almond paste. When I came up with soup for the dough, I decided something was wrong and used the rest of the can of almond paste (8 oz. total), which made the dough much better, though still very soft. But, I went ahead with the dough and the cookies came out fine. I think next time I will use medium eggs instead of large, but definitely still use the 8 oz. of almond paste. With the filling, I found it easier to work with after I had cooled it completely and it had almost solidified. With the glaze, I found the warmer the better, otherwise it was thicker than I liked. But, overall, this is a great recipe and I will make it again and again!!! Thank you Marge!

