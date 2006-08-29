Sarah Bernhardts
I have many recipes in my files. This one was given to me at a cookie exchange. It is quite long, but worth the effort. If you'd rather, you can substitute rum extract for the rum.
First, let me say that Sarah Bernhardts are my favorite gourmet cookie. This recipe is fantastic, if you correct the 1 error in the ingredients. As per the recipe, I made the cookie using 1 oz. of almond paste. When I came up with soup for the dough, I decided something was wrong and used the rest of the can of almond paste (8 oz. total), which made the dough much better, though still very soft. But, I went ahead with the dough and the cookies came out fine. I think next time I will use medium eggs instead of large, but definitely still use the 8 oz. of almond paste. With the filling, I found it easier to work with after I had cooled it completely and it had almost solidified. With the glaze, I found the warmer the better, otherwise it was thicker than I liked. But, overall, this is a great recipe and I will make it again and again!!! Thank you Marge!
should have read the other review before beginning this recipe. There is an error in the amount of almond paste called for in this recipe. Adding only 1 oz. results in a soupy batter that made a complete mess of the kitchen. I think perhaps you meant 11 oz, which is what i used after i cleaned the entire kitchen, threw out the original soup batter and started from scratch.
I have made this cookie around the holidays for years. It is the favorite of many of my family members. It is my personal favorite. Do read other reviews to correct the almond paste error (amount). It is great!
