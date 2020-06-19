Cassis Martini
Excellent, sweet, fruity martini - absolutely fabulous!!!
Excellent, sweet, fruity martini - absolutely fabulous!!!
The combonation of sweet cassis and tart grapefruit is wonderful! And the currant flavors blend with the citrus sounds a little odd but is incredible, my favorite martini for the fall. But fresh grapefruit juice is the only way to go, forget the prepackaged stuff.Read More
The combonation of sweet cassis and tart grapefruit is wonderful! And the currant flavors blend with the citrus sounds a little odd but is incredible, my favorite martini for the fall. But fresh grapefruit juice is the only way to go, forget the prepackaged stuff.
This has become one of my favorite cocktails! I use regular non-flavored vodka and it's still fantastic.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections