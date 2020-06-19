Cassis Martini

Excellent, sweet, fruity martini - absolutely fabulous!!!

By fuzzee

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 martini
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Combine vodka, cassis, pink grapefruit juice, and ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously, and strain into a martini glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
