Butter Icing for Cookies

Rating: 5 stars Perfect icing for sugar cookies!! Pipes easily from a pastry bag and dries on the cookies so your designs stay put! Tastes yummy too! I made this again last night tried to spread the icing on the cookies (vs. using a pastry bag). It was very smooth for the first few cookies, but then turned really "grainy". I finally found that if I put the bowl of icing over a saucepan w/ simmering water and stir often, it will stay smooth and spread easily. Helpful (293)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my "Ultimate Sugar Cookies" (recipe on this site"). I substituted liquid hazelnut coffee creamer for the cream and eliminated using any extract flavoring. This was sooooo good. Frosting hardened on the cookie just like I wanted. Could store cookies between wax paper without smudging any frosting. You need to work fairly quickly frosting the cookies. I just kept stirring in between. Didn't have any problems at all. My adult kids and grandkids just loved this. Will make again. Helpful (190)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious alternative to royal icing! It pipes beautifully, and is easy to change the consistency to suit your needs. I added a touch more vanilla, just because we like it (you can use clear vanilla if you need whiter icing). We decorated tons of gingerbread cookies and they looked and tasted great - the icing dries shiny and hardens so that you can stack your masterpieces. This is a staple for the holidays! Helpful (135)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe for sugar cookies. I slimmed them down by using skim milk instead of the cream and it still turned out great. Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is wonderful! I needed an icing that would dry semi hard - so my decorations wouldn't smudge/ fall apart or off, yet, not be rock hard like royal frosting. This works great! It hardens, but NOT too hard. yet was soft enough for us to eat. All my gingerbread man decorations stayed on perfect! This frosting is also Creamy and flavorful and you dont need alot on any cookie to get the benefits of it.(sweetness wise) - which makes it go further. I made the mistake of coating a cookie with it completely, and wow! overkill! You just need a little bit to get that sweet flavor and really perk up the cookies. All my colors blended in nicely too. If the mix starts to get a little hard while you are doing other things, just stir in a little hot water till you get the consistency back that you need. It will still harden up later with no problems. You can also nuke icing bags for 10 seconds if the icing hardens in it as well. Im going to use this recipe forever! thanks! Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars This frosting is perfect. It is easy to make and easily speadable. Once set it is still soft but you can easily stack cookies without any problems. Try it with Almond extract for a delicious flavor...excellent on sugar cookies. I used it on the recipe titled Best Rolled Sugar Cookies-delicious. Perfect for decorating Holiday themed cut out cookies! I used food coloring with great results. This is a keeper. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This icing tastes great on my sugar cookies and hardens nicely. The best thing I've found to do with these is to replace the regular cream with flavored coffee cream. That simple change makes this absolutely de-vine:) Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars I was making up some Bosses Day cookie & candy baskets and wanted to try a different icing recipe. I usually use a wonderful tasting buttercream but the problem is it never seems to harden (one reason why I like it so much just not good when cookies must touch each other). I used milk in place of cream and almond extract instead of vanilla. I melted the butter in the microwave and added everything else to that in the same mixing bowl. You have to work fast because the icing sets up very quickly. Luckily it reheats well in the microwave since it sets up quickly in the bowl too! This is a very good icing recipe for cookies and I bet it would be great drizzled over things like cinnamon rolls or coffee cakes too. I would stick to a thicker fluffier buttercream type frosting for cakes or for decorating with tips but this is excellent for when you want something that will harden and that you can maybe stick a few sprinkles into. I'll definitely use it again. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars I was very happy with this recipe. I have made it several times since I first printed it out. I made a batch of Cookie Press Butter spritz cookie and a regular batch of sugar cookie and used it on both. I go to a school for culinary arts specializing in Baking and Pastry Arts. I took them in to school and not only did the students like them. So did the chef instructors. Great recipe. This one is added to my personal recipe book. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (33)