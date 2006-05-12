Cream Cheese Kolacky

A super simple, tried and true, crowd-pleasing recipe! This is my go-to, and I've got it down to a science: Make your life simple, like I have... Make the dough ahead of when you wish to bake. I mix up 8x the recipe at one sitting. Cut the butter and cream cheese together with the flour, then mix as little as possible with your hands; due to arthritis, I usually end up just 'knuckling' the dough in the bowl, to bring it all together. Next, form dough into fist-sized rough balls and roll each one between two sheets of wax-paper. Needless to say, Don't chill first! Roll them to the thickness you wish your cookies to be, so you don't have to roll later. Stack the rolled-out balls together on a pan (I use a pizza pan), wrap in plastic wrap and stash in fridge. When ready to make into cookies, remove dough from fridge one 'disk' at a time as you use them. Peel wax paper off one side to loosen, then replace, flip and peel off the other side. I use a pizza-slicer to cut the dough into squares and save the weird end pieces to re-roll when all 'disks' are used up. Put filling into plastic baggie and clip one corner off. Pipe filling in a diagonal onto dough squares, bring up opposite ends and pinch. Transfer to baking sheet and bake as directed. By piping the filling, my fingers stay clean and I am able to control how much filling I wish to use. It's not unusual for me to do a 'line' of cream-cheese filling alongside a fruit filling on the same cookie! Hubby love it and so do I.