Cream Cheese Kolacky

The dough for these cookies is what makes them exceptional. I always quadruple this recipe for the holidays. Most popular fillings are peach, apricot, raspberry and date. Use your imagination! This year I'm trying Michigan cherry preserves and cranberry marmalade. You better hide a few for Christmas day--these are the ones that go first!

Recipe by MBMCD

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add flour slowly until well blended. Shape into a ball and chill overnight or for several hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Roll dough out 1/8 inch thick on a floured pastry board. Cut into 2 1/2 inch squares and place about 1/2 teaspoon jam or preserves in the center. Overlap opposite corners and pinch together. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool on wire racks. Sprinkle kolacky lightly with confectioner's sugar.

Cook's Note:

My grocery store carries Solo® Cake and Pastry Fillings, which are also good.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 32mg. Full Nutrition
