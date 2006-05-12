The dough for these cookies is what makes them exceptional. I always quadruple this recipe for the holidays. Most popular fillings are peach, apricot, raspberry and date. Use your imagination! This year I'm trying Michigan cherry preserves and cranberry marmalade. You better hide a few for Christmas day--these are the ones that go first!
I have been making these delicious cookies for years and I found an easier way for me . I just roll them in small balls and make a thumbprint in them and fill and bake them ,when cooled I roll in powdered sugar, same great taste and much less work
This recipe seems like its missing something. No offense at all to anyone who posted it. I just found it extremely weird recipe. First of all, the dough has to thaw completely from the refrigerator over night. The "dough" is like a complete butter batter. Its like playing in grease. There is no way to shape them like on the photo. SO I made balls and put jam in them. Also, once they cool, they totally fall apart in your hand becuase its so delicate and the jam is to heavy for it. Most likely WON'T try this recipe again.....sorry....
truly great, truly simple. .chilled for about two hours and to simplify, I made a "log" and rolled it in plastic wrap; just sliced, dolloped and baked. No rolling or unnecessary handling. Baked about 15 minutes though. and
This is a great recipe. My dough was great to work with, very flaky dough. Just what I was looking for. Was great with all my fillings! Thanks for sharing! I had to make cookies for the holidays so I tripled this recipe and it still worked great! I have learned through the years that I don't touch the dough with my hand except to transfer them and roll it. This prevented me from my warm hands making the dough gluey. Also this helped to make the cookies flaky. I could actually see the flaky layers when I bit into the cookies! YUMMY!
I've been making cream cheese Kolacky over 40 years and this recipe is perfect as is, however I make a much larger batch using a lb. of butter, lb. of cream cheese, 4 cups flour and a couple tsp. of vanilla. I also make a walnut filling instead of preserves by grinding a lb. of walnuts or pecans and mixing with 1 1/4 cups sugar and two beaten egg whites. Like another reviewer I also roll them out on a liberal dusting of powdered sugar in lieu of dusting them with it. It carmelizes the bottom and adds yet another tasty dimension to an already scrumptious cookie. These proportions make plenty to share for Christmas gifts, but I must warn you-you will be asked to make them every year!! :)
Jam, preserves, or pie filling won't work as well as a true fruit/nut pastry filling. Solo brand is excellent and never runs (unless you overfill). The recipe I use for the dough is 0.5 lb of butter and 0.5 lb of cream cheese with 2 cups of flour. If the dough is properly chilled, you don't need much extra flour to keep things from sticking. In years of making these pastries, the dough doesn't seem to suffer from a little extra flour - just don't over work/knead it to start or during the rolling out process.
A super simple, tried and true, crowd-pleasing recipe! This is my go-to, and I've got it down to a science: Make your life simple, like I have... Make the dough ahead of when you wish to bake. I mix up 8x the recipe at one sitting. Cut the butter and cream cheese together with the flour, then mix as little as possible with your hands; due to arthritis, I usually end up just 'knuckling' the dough in the bowl, to bring it all together. Next, form dough into fist-sized rough balls and roll each one between two sheets of wax-paper. Needless to say, Don't chill first! Roll them to the thickness you wish your cookies to be, so you don't have to roll later. Stack the rolled-out balls together on a pan (I use a pizza pan), wrap in plastic wrap and stash in fridge. When ready to make into cookies, remove dough from fridge one 'disk' at a time as you use them. Peel wax paper off one side to loosen, then replace, flip and peel off the other side. I use a pizza-slicer to cut the dough into squares and save the weird end pieces to re-roll when all 'disks' are used up. Put filling into plastic baggie and clip one corner off. Pipe filling in a diagonal onto dough squares, bring up opposite ends and pinch. Transfer to baking sheet and bake as directed. By piping the filling, my fingers stay clean and I am able to control how much filling I wish to use. It's not unusual for me to do a 'line' of cream-cheese filling alongside a fruit filling on the same cookie! Hubby love it and so do I.
These are the best Kolacky ever! They are nice and tender and flaky. I have always loved kolacky but I always thought that they'd be too dificult to make. However, I can't believe how easy they are to make! Just 3 ingredients, I can't believe I used to pay so much for only a few at my local bakery. I like to sprinkle them with powdered sugar once cooled and they are just PERFECT!!! I made them for the first time late last night, and they were gone by early morning. I am making them again today, however, this time I am doubling the recipe. Thank you for sharing this recipe with me! I just can't get enough of them!
I tried this recipe and I put Solo Almond filling instead of preserves. It knocked my husbands socks off.
Wow. I tasted the raw dough & it was not good at all. Put it in the freezer & did not have high hopes for a very good cookie. Let it thaw a little. Decided I was tired so I put powdered sugar in a large baggie, rolled dough into balls, threw them into the sugar, put the balls on a cookie sheet, smashed with my finger, added peach preserves to the middle of the cookie & wallaa . . . very tasty treat!
This cookie was DIVINE! It defintely needs the sugar or icing or it isn't sweet....... I sprinkled as I've seen some do with granulated sugar before baking. I used apricot preserves..... this is one of the best cookie recipes I've eaten...... very true to real kolacky...... the results are light and pastry like..... I think you could add a touch of vanilla...... this cookies is best NOT hot right out of the oven..... it is too hot and the buttery smell and flavor are overpowering..... these cookies are best next day or thrououghly cooled..... the cookie softens slightly in storage....
If you have problem with the jam or preserves running out during baking here's a tip. Place the amount required in a microwave on high allow to "bubble" about 30 seconds or even 60 seconds depending on your microwave. Careful when removing. Allow to cool. This will thicken the jam and helps to prevent leaking.
These are the best my mom has the same recipe but was not available. we have made these for at least the past 20 years at christmas!! To save time at holidays use mini muffin pans and press dough on bottom and up the sides and bake when cool sprinkle with conf. sugar just as good and saves time!!
Thank you for posting this recipe! I had one that I used for years, and now cannot find. The dough IS what makes these cookies~it's exceptionally light and melts in your mouth. The only alteration I made to the recipe (as my original recipe called for) was to roll out the dough in powdered sugar instead of flour, and not dust them after they've cooled. This just gives the dough a touch of sweetness, but you do need to use the sugar liberally to keep the dough from sticking. I bake the cookies on a baking stone. If you do this and don't have a second stone to alternate batches, you'll need to let the stone cool down, otherwise the dough will start to melt as you're placing them onto the stone due to it's high fat content. Using a cool or cold stone, I bake them for 18 minutes. Everyone always raves about these cookies!
This is the same great cookie my mom made ...well I'm 72 so....many years ago...I have seen another way just recently to make them. Cut in circles, put filling in the center and pinch up 3 corners to make a hat shape make sides on them..or sort of like a triangle with sides. This seems a good way to solve the the problem of the filling coming out the ends. Make them small though. I'm going to try them this time as"hats" . Great recipe!
These are AWESOME. Love this recipe. I doubled it and would recommend that everyone else do the same, at least. Double batch made almost 4 dozen. Not much. I have never made cookies like this before and they turned out awesome. Make sure to roll the dough thin enough or they will be too puffy. And pinch them together really well. Highly recommend the Solo pastry filling, it is delicious and did not run at all. I had no problems with the filling spilling out.
I leave the butter and cream cheese out on my counter until they reach room temperature and then mix them up in a bowl with my hands (clean, of course), I then add the flour and also use my hands to blend it in. Instead of flouring my work surface, I use confectoner's sugar. I also add it to the dough if it is too sticky. Instead of cutting squares or rectangles, I use a round cookie cutter (an upside down cup or glass works well too) and spread the filling along the middle (the invisible diameter line) then bring both sides to the center to meet. It is not quite the tradional shape but it is very similar and easier to me than trying to cut squares that are all the same size. My favorite filling to use is the Solo brand apricot cake and pastry filling. They have a variety of flavors like strawberry, poppyseed, raspberry, blueberry, and nut fillings. Solo has the perfect consistency for kolacky fillings. After the kolachys cool down I sift confectioner's sugar on top.
I made this recipe and, following an idea I read in the reviews, made a long roll in plastic wrap, put it in the fridge overnight and then sliced it thin (1/8")with a sharp knife. I tried to shape the roll with squared sides rather than a round roll. That way it sliced into squares (not perfect, but usable and quick) and I could place the filling diagonally and bring the opposite corners up and pinch together. Not handling the dough much made it easy to fill and shape for baking. Tried mincemeat mixed with chopped walnuts as one of the fillings, which turned out to be the most popular.
My late mother made this heavenly cookie for years. When I looked through mother's cookbook after her passing 15 years ago, I was saddened that I was unable to find the recipe. This was one of those things mother made from memory, I believe, so I was certain, the recipe was lost to me. Yesterday, I found your recipe for kolachys, and made a batch. You can not imagine my delight when I realized this was the exact cookie mother made! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe, and bringing back so many happy Christmas memories! Cheers!
These are truly delicious. The dough took time to work with, but it was worth it. I used apricot and raspberry Solo fillings. The raspberry ones were better. I used confectioner's sugar to roll them in instead of flour. I rolled them into balls and put them in mini muffin tins, then used a slender rolling pin to push them down and make the wells. Very pretty looking and very tasty!! I'm glad I listened to the tips from previous raters :)! 10 minutes exactly was the perfect cooking time for me.
These really were awesome. I tried different approaches ... I rolled them out really thin, and they were too flaky...when I rolled them thicker they tasted better. Then with just the last two I made thumprint cookes and that was the best of them all ... I'm sorry I didn't try that at first! The dough in this recipe is yummy ... very plain but thats because you're supposed to use powdered sugar. I could see making these using different cut outs and frosting them, too. A really good base for a lot of ideas...
I just made this recipe and the cookies turned out great. The kolaches I remember as a kid were the round ones that were more like sweet rolls, but a friend wanted this kind. I tripled the recipe so the ratio was one 8-ounce cream cheese, 3 sticks of butter (1 1/2 cups) and 3 cups of flour. I mixed the butter and cream cheese in my Kitchenaid mixer really well, added a tsp. of vanilla, and then added the flour and mixed on slow just until combined. I divided the dough up into four small disks and refrigerated for a couple of hours. It was easy to roll out the small amount quickly before it got too sticky. I rolled them out on a sheet of parchment paper dusted with powdered sugar and a little bit of regular sugar. Once they were cut I added the filling, then lifted each square off the paper using a long carving knife under two diagonal corners of the square so I could pinch the other corners together. I used Solo apricot and poppy seed and made my own cream cheese filling. All of them turned out fantastic!
This is a delicious recipe! I never made kolachy before so I was surprised there was no egg needed for the dough or sugar! I think the ones I rolled out really thin didn't turn out as well as those that I kept a little thicker. I had no trouble with the corners popping open, I put a little water on the two corners I was going to overlap and that seemed to do the trick. I used Smuckers Simply Fruit and it worked well. The ones that leaked out are ones I'm sure I over filled. Just be sure to line the cookie sheet with parchment paper for easy clean up! One last thing about the dough, if you don't have a few hours to let the dough chill in the fridge, pop it in the freezer in about 30 minutes it will be very firm. Just be sure to break off what you need and put the rest in the freezer/fridge. Give these a try!
Excellent cookies--can't believe the dough is only 3 ingredients! I actually added a little less than 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract when adding in the flour, and still got soft, flaky cookies with a little extra sweetness and flavor. Took another's advice and used plenty of powdered sugar while rolling out the dough; I also covered my cookie sheets in parchment paper, which is really helpful because the jam often leaks out. Everybody took one look and thought I'd bought them from a bakery!
The cookies are so good! I've been making these for a few years usually at holiday time. But they are delicous year round. I've used boysenberry, raspberry and apricot jam. All work well. Also I cut mine with a round cookie cutter, fill them with jam and then close them around the edges with a fork....they kind of look like pierogi's. This is how my Poloish friend taught me to make them. Make a large batch, they go fast!
Wonderful cookies, but here are some pointers: 1) You have to roll the dough out to 1/8" thickness or else the cookie puffs up too much and the seal on the ends will break apart. 2) The jam/preserves will run, so don't put too much on the dough. Gotta love this cookie!
I had difficulty keeping the pinched corners together during baking...resulting in a bit of a mess on the cookie sheets. Maybe I've done something wrong?? Also, I baked them for approx. 14 minutes as they appeared under-cooked. Any assistance would be appreciated.
Love these...have made them several times. My entire family loves them. The dough is a little difficult to handle, and must be done fairly quickly, but so worth it. Solo fillings are the best to use, and can be bought directly from their website. I bought 12 cans of different flavors, and it was less expensive than in the store. Also there are 13 different fruit and nut varieties. As others, said Solo does not get runny and the flavors are fantastic.
The only reason this recipe gets 3 stars is because I found the dough very difficult to work with. The taste of the dough was a 5. I don't know if I did something wrong given it was my first time trying to make Kolacky. I found the dough very soft and sticky after 5+ hours of refrigeration, it was hard to handle due to the sticky texture. I used powdered sugar to roll out on, maybe that was my problem. Had to finally use my dough disk to get the dough rolled out. My daughter got a little excited about filling them and over filled them. It was mainly dealing with the dough. I would appreciate more information on how to do this properly.
I am so happy I found this recipe! My mom used to make these when I was little and I loved them, but could never remember what they were called. They taste just as wonderful as I remember. I filled them with homeade apple butter and rolled in powdered sugar like another user suggested. My only complaint is that I only got one cookie sheet worth of kolacky! I will automatically double the recipe next time because they are going fast. Thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe for Christmas because I wanted to use one that was easier than the one I always use. With only 3 ingredients for dough, I loved it! Very fast, easy, and the taste was just as good as my other recipe that called for 7 ingredients and much more work. Delicious!! Flour board heavily when rolling out . Make sure you pinch center really good. I baked about 18-20 min.
This is the Kolacky dough my grandmother always made. We use the Solo brand fruit fillings. These are tried and true and come out great everytime. My family just could not make it through the holidays with out them!
These are my favorites, I have always loved them and this is the best recipe. I know the dough is a bit hard to work with but they are worth it and putting them in the fridge for a few in between rollings helps.
I really wish I could give this more stars! My grandmother used to make these for Thanksgiving and Christmas. you can't get better than this. We never used jam, we use solo canned fruits and nuts filling. Apricot, poppy seed, mixed nut, cherry, even pineapple is delicious.
These are bland to me. I've had much better, and I've made much better. Would not make these again, was expecting them to taste wonderful but they taste barely good. I am an excellent baker and have much experience, do not waste your time or ingredients on these.
Very tender & delicious. I made them into balls & then thumbprinted them instead of rolling them out & only got 12 (large-ish) cookies. If I had made mine smaller, I could maybe get 24 but they would be tiny. I also used powered sugar to roll them in instead of flour.
These were outstanding cookies. Very easy and delicious. 4 stars because don't even think about cooking these if you don't have parchment paper. The jelly runs out and sticks horribly to the cookie sheet, you will be scraping for awhile (like me) if you dont use something. Also to get the corners to stick together you need to wet the corners with water so they seal together or else they come apart. They are still delicious but not as pretty that way.
Excellent recipe. Extremely easy to make as it only requires a few ingredients. I recommend at least doubling the batch, as I did. I used blueberry pie filling and they were absolutely delicious! This recipe is a definite keeper and I will be making even more before Christmas as I imagine the ones I made today will not last long.
I made these a little bit differently because I was making quick cookies w/my four year just for something to do on a rainy day. I didn't chill or roll them out, I used a cookie scoop and rolled the balls in vanilla sugar, poked a dimple in them and put the jam in there. Very easy and fast. When I make them again I will use a smaller scoop (the one I used was too big), flatten a little and fold over to make them a little prettier. It will still be fast. The flavor is excellent, and my 4 year old said "These are fantastic". Thanks for the tip about the solo.
The taste of these cookies are classic...they are great but the only problem is the jam...always comes out and makes a total mess..We tried using a cherry pie filling with this and it held up better..not the same taste but tasted good too:)
.5 cup of cream cheese, butter, and 2 cups flour was perfect ratio. I also added a couple tsps of vanilla extract. Along with .25 cup granulated sugar. Then rolled the dough out on confectioner sugar. Pie filler seems to stay in place the best. Also for those that cant figure it out. Wet the tips of the dough slightly, where you folds will over lap.
I have been making these for years, they are my son's favorite cookie. My Baci made them with solo poppyseed for the filling and I do the same. They do end up splitting apart, I have tried making a pinwheel from them by rolling out the dough, spreading the filling, rolling up and cutting into slices, sprinkle w/powdered sugar and enjoy!!
These are my sisters favorite cookie and she loved them so she gives this a 5 star rating, I on the other hand didn't like the dough. It wasn't sweet enough for me, but when ever my sister wants cookies these will be the ones I make her :)
This was a staple Christmas cookie for my family, and has been missing from the dessert tray since Mom passed...Until now:) We use preserves instead of jams, and our cookies are rounds, not folded over like the picture, otherwise they are divine. We use Apricot, Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach, Lemon(Kurd), and Pineapple preserves for quite an assortment of Kolacky flavors, and from the test batch I made for Thanksgiving, I better triple the recipe for Christmas. Thank you so much for posting this recipe.
These were really very good tasting and very simple to make. I am ashamed to admit that I ate 5 before they had even completely cooled!!! I found the dough extremely easy to work with (I refrigerated it overnight) and I used confectioner's sugar to roll it out, as another review suggested. I was careful to measure the squares, and recipe made 26 normal size ones plus 1 huge one that I made as an experiment. Both sizes took about 12 minutes to bake and both tasted great. I placed 3/4 level teaspoon Solo raspberry filling in each normal sized square and had no problem with the filing leaking. I think I am going to double the recipe next time and make all huge ones to cut down on the work some since my husband could pop 2 of the regular sized ones in a single bite.
I found the dough a little hard to work with, but adding more flour on my work surface helped a lot. I added a tsp of vanilla as others suggested. Also used water to help keep ends together. The parchment paper is a must, the apricot does tend to ooze out of the cookies a little. My Polish Husband loves them and he had been eating Kolacky all his life.
So easy and tasty! The dough turns out light and flaky. They are lightly sweet and delicate. I like them with Solo brand cherry filling, and they do not last long around this house. They are also surprisingly travel-sturdy, so they make great gifts!
I made these for my family for the fourth of July, and they were gone almost as soon as they came ot of the oven! they were so delicious I was begged to make more! Now my family keeps asking when I'm going to make them again.
Very good but I had to modify. After I modified the recipe ingredients according to one reviewers suggestion (1/2 lb cream cheese, 1/2 lb butter, 2 cups flour) and turned the oven down to 350 degrees and lengthened the bake time the recipe was perfect. Very close to what I remember from my grandmother's Slovak kolaches.
This is the recipe my Mom got from my Dad's Slovakian mom. It was made also by all my Dad's sisters every Christmas. They, like some other, used Solo fillings instead of jams. The best were the poppy seed, apricot and walnut. Delicious cookie, super memories that continue with family traditions even now.
I liked the flavor of the end result, but it was a lot of work to make this cookie. When I put 1/2t of apricot fruit spread into the middle of the dough per the instructions and baked it, the filling oozed out onto the pan. (I even measured the squares to make sure that they were 2.5 inch x 2.5 inch. I should have used Solo brand fruit filling as some of the reviewers had recommended. When I had used the Solo fruit filling in the past with this recipe, I got better results.
i had been waiting to try these for a long time! i did exactly as the recipe said, except a little less butter because i didnt have enough! i guess i didnt pinch them enough because they opened up in the oven. personally, i found the kolacky to be greasy (even with less butter!)i had expected a nice flaky base, whereas it was just a little flaky then greasy! not for me, wont be makin them again.
Just like my Hungarian grandmother used to make! She always used Solo Apricot and Prune(Lekvar) rather than jam or preserves as they are quite thick and not apt to run. She also added sliced almonds to the apricot filling--yum! Thanks so much!
This recipe was super easy to follow and I used almond paste in the middle. My friend Kelly said they reminded her of the ones her grandma use to make. So for my first time making these they turned out awesome.
Tried one batch with apricot jam. Didn't work well at all. Might try the Solo brand if I decide to do that again. Made the rest with Nutella. Yummy! I wish I could figure out how to get the edges to stay together and this recipe would be perfect. Only half of them stay together. I had doubled the recipe and ended up making the last half by cutting out circles and piping the Nutella on top. Will definately make again.
This is similar to my Mother's Slovak recipe. The difference is, we add 2 TBSP sour cream, 1 tsp. of grated lemon peel to the dough. Increase the flour by 1/2 cup. We also roll these out on a 1/2 & 1/2 mixture of powdered sugar and flour to add a bit of crispy sweetness to these. I often eat them as is without dusting them with additional powdered sugar. OH! And one last thing: We cut in from the points of the squares to make pinwheels and then add a dab of solo apricot or prune lekvar on them.
I've made these for over 20yrs & couldn't find my recipe this year. While it's pretty much committed to memory I needed exact measurements. This one is close w/the exception of: salt, grated lemon peel & real vanilla. Not Grandma's added ingredients but mine & they make all the difference. Not that there is much of a difference but I always use unbleached flour. I quadrupled this, & baked them in a convection oven at 325 for 15 mins on aire-bake sheet pans. They melt in your mouth! Be sure to purchase homemade, real preserves for the hard work. I use cherry, apricot & seedless blackberry. Beautiful, w/sprinkled powdered sugar on my crystal platter. Merry Christmas & thanks.
we made similar to sugar cookie cut-outs - little christmas trees with the thumbprint filling in the middle...soooo cute! also, the dough is super-easy to work with if you freeze first and the let thaw in the fridge for a a day. great recipe!!!
This cookie was so light and flaky. To economize, I used cherry pie filling. I added a cherry to the middle and 5 yr old granddaughter suggested drizzling the filling syrup over it. When they baked, the filling spread well and there was just the right proportion to the filling cookie ratio.
These cookies were one of six different kinds that I recently made for my twin grandaughters high school graduation party. Needless to say, they were one of the first to disappear. Since I made them ahead of time, I put them in the freezer and they did very well. I didn't sprinkle the powdered sugar over them until they were ready to be served. I found the dough very easy to work with and I used the Solo apricot and cherry fillings. This recipe will definitely go in my collection.
This recipe is exactly like what my mother used to make. Instead of rolling out the dough, I make them into thumbprint cookies which is so much easier. I always double the amount because there is no way you can get 60 cookies out of the original recipe. They are wonderful!
I happened across this recipe several years ago on allrecipes.com and absolutely loved it. These are some of my very favorite cookies and this recipe is delish. I make them with the traditional raspberry and apricot fillings, but I have also used lemon curd, lime curd, almond paste and my most favorite...Nutella!!! Let me tell you, these cookies are always a big hit, but the Nutella ones are always the most popular :-) Thanks a lot for the great recipe!
These cookies are even better than I remember them being as a child! The recipe is unbelievably easy and the dough is very easy to work with. To form the cookies, I used a one-inch scoop to scoop out the dough and flattened each cookie with the back of a spoon. Fill 'em, bake 'em, and make plenty, especially if you have a 14yo boy roaming about! He polished off a dozen of them. Seriously. They are that good! Enjoy!
These are great-tasting, but be sure to roll them no more than 1/8". My first batch may have been just a tiny bit thicker & really puffed up when baking causing the corners to come open. Thinner is better. I used apricot preserves that worked very well. Use a 1/2 tsp. measure so you don't overfill. Also, I baked the 2nd batch 12 min. which seemed perfect.
I have used this recipe for years! I roll into balls and make a well in the middle - like a thumbprint cookie. I let them cool and use a vanilla glaze instead of powdered sugar. They look and taste amazing! I love using seedless raspberry jam. I really don't understand how the dough is hard to work with, if you use the measured amounts given, cream the butter and cream cheese then add flour..it will be crumbly but then you can use your hands to put the dough together, wrap in plastic wrap and set in refrigerator for a couple of hours. It's pretty easy and great for the holidays!
I chose this recipe because of all the positive reviews. Unfortunately these cookies didn’t turn out at all. The cookie never set. The dough was extremely sticky once I rolled it out. Perhaps I didn’t roll it out thin enough but even 5 additional minutes in the oven didn’t help the texture. On a positive note, Solo pie filling was excellent. It doesn’t run at all. It was the only good part of cookie. I’ll keep searching another recipe.
Crust is very good, though it needs a bit of sugar.be sure to not overfill or filling will leak everywhere. i filled with orange marmalade (which held up well), raspberry preserve (which tends to run), and nutella mixed with chopped almonds. so so good. a dusting of powdered sugar makes them pretty but is not required.
These were very similar to my grandmother's recipe which she filled with date filling, apricot filling and raspberry filling. Made these to add to my Christmas cookie platters. cut out tops/bottoms (tops had a star shape cut out of it) and made with raspberry filling for my dad and date filling for my mom. They loved them.
OHHHHHH... So Yummy. I only have two pieces of advice. First - work with the dough quickly. I dawdled and had to put it back into the fridge because it warmed and started to stick to everything. Second - wait a little while before tasting. : ) The apricot preserves that I used burned my tongue and fingers more than once. It was too hard to wait! My sisters and I sat around playing board games and ate an entire double batch. It was fantastic. Oh, one more piece of advice. I would highly recommend doubling the recipe, at least.
I tried this instead of my yeast recipe. I followed the recipe almost exactly (using Solo filling for the jam) except that I found if they baked longer, they were crispier and the bottoms were cooked and insides more flaky. Regarding complaints about the dough: it comes out the frig very hard and the butter makes it stiff. But if you flatten with your hand and roll it on powdered sugar with a little dusting on top, it will roll out thin enough to cut and lift off the counter. I tried waxed paper, but the dough did not roll as easily as on the powdered sugar. I think I will make this recipe my standard. I made some tiny squares, pinching opposite ends together in the middle. Those were great!
Absolutely, love this recipe. It was a hit at my church and people asked for the recipe. The only thing I would do different is chill the dough for about 30 min. I initially chilled it for 2 hours, but the butter was too solid at that time and I had to cut the ball in sections to roll it out. Otherwise, I'll be adding this to my Christmas cookies to make.
My daughter's Girl Scout troop had Poland for a World Thinking Day event and we made these cookies. They went over very well. We used raspberry pastry filling and apple pie filling. They were tasty! Thanks for an easy, good recipe!
I made these today with baked apple filling...OH so good !!! Tastes like a mini apple pie. Like others have said, you have to double this recipe because you are going to eat all of them when they get out of the oven.
Very sticky dough and unfortunately i chose to make them when it was over 100 degrees that day! lol Eventually gave up on the traditional roll and switched to the 'thumbprint' version. Will definately makes these again. I used 5 different Smuckers Simply Fruits. Thanx for the recipe. :)
Excellent. A classic. I like to use Solo pastry filling, but some preserves work just as good. A request every holiday!
I have been searching for this recipes for many, many yrs. They are fantastic and simple to make. I was given this recipe about 30 yrs ago and it was called something else that I don't remember. I tucked it away in a cookbook and made them for friends and family. Well, I accidently gave the cookbook away. I am so delighted that someone else loves Kolacky as much as I do!! and I'm Sicilian!!
