Jam Kolaches

Getting thinner is better because it's easier to roll them up and don't cheat on the 2" circles. The amount of jam called for divided by 2 dozen cookies is 1/2 tsp. of jam each, and it works if it's rolled thin & jam put more into the center. I was afraid to push the edges together for fear of squashing the things, but the first batch opened, so I went ahead and pressed on them a bit after that and they were fine. And really watch the bake time - these aren't something you want to overbake! They are like a shortbread and the cream cheese is very subtle. They are on the dry side and the jam helps give them moisture and flavor. In addition to the strawberry, I also did mint, blackberry and grape, and thought the strawberry and mint added the best flavor. (I think apple would be good but didn't have any.) My original opinion was about a 3.5. I'm not a super sweet freak so no issues with the lack of sweetness - just seemed a bit dry. One lady who tried them thought they were a 5 (and loved the lack of sweetness) and a guy thought one flavor was 3.5 and the other 3.8. (One lady who was *Polish* didn't try them!) That kind of all averaged out to about a 4. And I discovered they are a little better the next day - I don't know if others would agree. And they are very pretty. (I agree on the butter. I used real butter and couldn't imagine using margarine with this. And because I can't resist - the description calls these COOKIES so why expect pastry?)