Jam Kolaches

These cookies from Poland can be made with different flavors of jam.

Recipe by Karen Wood

Ingredients

12

Directions

  • Beat butter and cream cheese in mixer bowl until light and fluffy. Add flour gradually, beating well after each addition.

  • Roll dough to 1/8 inch thickness on lightly floured surface. Cut into 2-inch circles. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon jam into center of each circle. Fold opposite edges together, slightly overlapping edges.

  • Place 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

168 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 75.7mg. Full Nutrition
