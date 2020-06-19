Pecan Crusted Chocolate Truffle Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 692.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.3g 13 %
carbohydrates: 48.2g 16 %
dietary fiber: 5.6g 22 %
sugars: 40.8g
fat: 57.4g 88 %
saturated fat: 23.4g 117 %
cholesterol: 158.4mg 53 %
vitamin a iu: 777.5IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 25.6mcg 6 %
calcium: 56.3mg 6 %
iron: 2.4mg 14 %
magnesium: 90.1mg 32 %
potassium: 309.7mg 9 %
sodium: 14.2mg 1 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 516.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved