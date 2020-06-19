Pecan Crusted Chocolate Truffle Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I am a pastry chef and I have developed many desserts that can be served at Passover. This shouldn't be prepared just for the holiday - it's great all year long! Garnish with any seasonal fresh berries.

By springfield70

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the pecans, 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup butter and miniature chocolate chips. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 inch pie plate. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool completely.

  • In a metal bowl set over a pan of simmering water, combine 1 1/3 cups chocolate chips and 1/2 cup butter. Stir occasionally until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla.

  • In a separate bowl, beat egg yolks with 1/4 cup sugar until thick and pale using an electric mixer, at least 3 minutes. Stir into the melted chocolate and set it back over the pan of simmering water. Whisk constantly until thick, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour into the cooled crust and smooth the top.

  • Heat the heavy cream in a small saucepan. When warm, stir in the remaining chocolate chips until melted. Remove from the heat and stir in the brandy. Pour over the truffle filling. Refrigerate for several hours to set before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
692 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 57.4g; cholesterol 158.4mg; sodium 14.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

fairleigh
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2006
Easy delicious and elegant. Made it for company and it disappeared. A definite keeper. Update 4/13/06 - This pie was the hit of our Passover dinner. It's a good thing that I made 2. The other desserts were basically untouched. I got so many compliments from my guests and I didn't tell them how easy it was to make.:) Read More
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
lilbaker17
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2006
Made this for passover and everyone LOVED it. Used a coconut crust and followed the rest of the recipe to a tee. Garnished with rasperries and whipped cream. highly reccomend this recipe it doesnt taste like passover at all. Read More
Helpful
(10)
LLANKOWSKI
Rating: 4 stars
04/24/2006
Fabulous crust! The truffle part was a bit too heavy for me. I'll try making it with cream next time. Read More
Helpful
(6)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2007
This was very rich and delicious. The crust gets rather hard after being in the fridge overnight so I let mine sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes before I could slice it. I also did not have any brandy so I used a tablespoon of water for the topping instead which was just fine. Serve slices with Cool Whip-YUM! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Aimee
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2006
Super yummy!!! Easy to make but lots bowls and pots to clean up. Everyone raved about the taste. Very rich a little goes a long way. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Marieka
Rating: 4 stars
01/16/2009
Fantastic Passover dessert! Many desserts for Passover are extremely dry and unappetizing - this was a great surprise for my guests. Read More
Helpful
(5)
m&msmom
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2008
The crust is a "5" the filling is a "4" - almost too rich (and I never thought I'd meet a rich dessert I didn't like!) A tiny slice is all you need. Read More
Helpful
(5)
CAS
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2006
This pie is very very rich. I love chocolate but it was a little too much for me. There was also a lot of clean up at the end. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jill McLaughlin
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2007
The filling to this pie was very rich and delicious - but I didn't care for the crust. It became very hard and therefore difficult to cut. But I'll make it again. I may just use a shortbread crust instead. Read More
Helpful
(3)
