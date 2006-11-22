Italian Anisette Cookies

A number of reviewers have commented on how "6 tablespoons baking powder" seemed like way too much. Even though I'm not an experienced baker, I too thought that might be the case, but I nevertheless made the recipe as is. The recipe worked, but since I don't think I've ever had these kind of cookies, I'm not sure how close they came to the "real" thing. Nor did I particularly note the "bad aftertaste" supposed to be caused by this amount of baking powder, as described by one of those reviewers. I did share the cookies with two sets of people, and they said they liked them (unless they were just being polite). Myself, I'm not too fond of anise, so I thought the cookies were just okay. I baked some of the cookies for 8 minutes, and some for 9. The cookies came out very light and fluffy, and somewhat delicate. I'd never iced cookies before, but gingerly held them upside-down in the icing to coat the top, and let the excess drip back into the icing bowl. I don't know if there's another technique for icing cookies, but mine worked pretty well.