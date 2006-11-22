Italian Anisette Cookies

Old Italian recipe.

Recipe by Heather

18
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In large bowl, mix flour, baking powder and white sugar. Make a well in the center and add oil, milk, 1 tablespoon anise extract, and eggs. Mix together until dough is sticky.

  • Oil fingers and pinch off dough in 1 inch pieces. Roll into a ball and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet, 1 inch apart, flatten top slightly. Bake for 8 minutes. Dip cookies in Icing while warm.

  • To Make Icing: Blend in 1 teaspoon anise extract and enough hot water to 1 cup confectioner's sugar to form a smooth icing.

265 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 92.5mg. Full Nutrition
