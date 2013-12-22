Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

These shortbread thumbprint cookies are filled with raspberry jam, and drizzled with glaze.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat butter and white sugar together in a medium bowl until creamy. Mix in 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Add flour and mix until dough comes together.

  • Form dough into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Use your thumb to press down and make a dent in the center of each ball, then fill with jam.

  • Bake in batches the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, about 14 to 18 minutes; allow to cool on cookie sheet for a few minutes.

  • Mix confectioners' sugar, milk, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon almond extract together in a medium bowl until smooth; drizzle lightly over warm cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 36.5mg. Full Nutrition
