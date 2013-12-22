Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

I usually read a lot of reviews before I make anything, then I take advantage of many of the tricks/tips the other cooks have offered. First of all, this recipe was terrific just as written !! The first tip I used was to use a melon baller (1.5") to get perfect, uniform sized cookies. I then hand rolled them to shape. The next was the chapstick lid to make the little holes, I had an old chapstick, but it was pretty grungy, but I had been to the dentist the day before, and voila (!!) the sample toothpaste cap was the same size, so used that. The third was piping the jam in, I put it in a baggie, and used one of my small pastry tips shoved through a corner (I hate cleaning my pastry bag, LOL.) Easy clean up, and you can squeeze any leftovers back in the jar. The warmth of your hand is enough to loosen even cold preserves. The fourth tip was the chilling of the dough before piping in the raspberry, but after scooping, rolling and indenting. 15 minutes was recommended, I went with 10. The fifth was to lower the oven temp just a hair, to about 230. It took the full 18 minutes. Using all those tips resulted in a superior cookie. My tip? fill the indents with just a tad more raspberry than you think you should. It doesn't run or bubble and they look great ! Thanks for the great recipe !