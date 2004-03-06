Banana Cake Cookies
I won a local "banana" recipe contest with this cookie.
These cookies were excellent--really soft and moist! I made a few changes though: I used margarine instead of the shortening, cinnamon in lieu of the cloves, and 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips in place of the nuts. I didn't do the icing either (I don't think they need it!). I made these yesterday, and they're almost all gone!! I will definietly make thse again when I have "leftover" bananas. Thanks Robin!Read More
These are very yummy cookies!! I knew they would be soft from the name obviously but I do wish I could find a crunchier banana cookie. Anyway, I did accidentally add an extra banana to this recipe and then read reviews to see most people did this and was relieved! Also, I added a tbs of banana extract and some allspice for good measure. Very good strong flavor and nice texture. I am absolutely amazed when I read anyone got flat cookies, they puffed up for me almost immediately and didnt spread too much so I had quite a few on my cookie sheet, which i used parchment paper on. Great recipe, and by the way I didnt even bother with any icing. May be a nice extra but I didn't even feel they needed anything else. Might try for fun sometime though! :) UPDATE: I mailed this to my husband in Iraq and took him 2 weeks to get them and he is obsessed with them and cant wait for me to send more. Just wanted to pass that along, be sure and vacuum seal them but that they keep well! Thanks again!
These are like cookie-shaped banana cakes - yummy! I drizzled the icing on instead of dunking them, and used only 2 cups of icing sugar, reducing the other icing ingredients accordingly.... found this was still too much icing, so if you're really concerned about wasting your icing sugar, try cutting back even more than I did. Light and healthy!
I don't like overripe bananas, so this recipe is a perfect way to use them. Makes delicious cookies!
This is a very quick cookie to make! My kids devoured them! I put the icing in a Ziploc bag and the end off to drizzle over the top-I am going to use this recipe for when it is my son's turn to bring a treat to preschool and write each childs name on the cookie with the icing! =-) Thanks for a great recipe!
Next time I would double the amount of nuts. I will make these again. They were very moist. I think I would like to "fiddle" with the icing a little bit. I shared some with friends and they liked them more than I did.
Banana "Cake" Cookies, indeed! Very moist. I used whole wheat flour and Splenda brown sugar. And following a few suggestions I substituted butter for shortening and cinnamon for clove. I used 1/3 of the icing recipe and it was enough. Taste so much like banana bread! This is a keeper!
These were pretty good i had a couple of ripe bananas i wanted to use up! im so glad i did i also added some chopped up apple yummy!! also i didnt add the nuts or the frosting didnt have the ingredients on hand but cant waite to make these again as written!these tasted just like banana bread i will make these again!
Even my father--- who hates bananas, loved the cookie
Very good. Cakey texture. The only sub I made was to use butter in place of shortening only because it's what I had on hand. Good with or without frosting.
I took the suggestion of the photo and dipped these cookies in powdered sugar and drizzled them with chocolate. I am not much of a frosting fan, so I omitted the frosting. They were wonderful. Cake cookies are fabulous and this recipe is definitely a keeper!
It amuses me when someone rates a recipe then makes a laundry list of the things they changed. It does a disservice to the original submitter, IMO. I didn't change a thing about Robin's recipe, only that I drizzled the icing on top. And these are just as good without the icing, but it tends to fancy it up! These are very easy and tasty cookies. Not overly sweet. I am taking to a party tomorrow and I know they will get devoured! By the way, one cup of mashed bananas equaled three medium bananas. Thank you Robin!
Very good recipe! They came out great, and i also put half the dough/batter in a small brownie pan, and cut it into strips. Now i have banana cookies & snack bars!
We made these tonight without the icing and my son loves them! Will try them with some sort of icing next time, as they're quick and easy, and taste just like the tops of a banana muffin. Thought: If you've tried the Oreo Cakesters, wouldn't this be a good variation? Might make a cream cheese frosting and make a sandwich cookie out of them... Day old these cookies leave a LOT to be desired. If someone has a hint on stopping them from getting so smushy please share!
This was a good recipe to use up my over-ripe bananas and shortening. Instead of dipping half of the cookie in the icing, I drizzled it on. That way, I could control the sweetness by using more or less. This is a soft, cake-like cookie that is quite delicious.
Yum these cookies are scrumptious! Great way to use up old bananas!
Soft, good, nice flavored cookies. Be sure to remember and sift the confectioners sugar as stated in recipe. I doubled the nuts and drizzled the icing onto the cookies as other reviewers suggested.
Delicious banana cookies!!!! Everyone loved them. Definetly going to make these again =)
I looooved these! I had some extra bananas that were going bad so I thought Id try this one out, I would definitely make again! The only thing I changed was I used walnuts instead of pecans because its all I had on hand. mmmm
Great cookies. Light, and moist. Easy to make. I would suggest mashing banana's instead of slicing them.
I made these cookies and found them to be extremely simple. I omitted pecans and substituted cinnamon for cloves as suggested. I toyed with the idea of adding peanut butter to the recipe (as I usually play around) but am glad I didn't. The recipe was a hit. the cookies are SO moist and fluffy and delicious. I also baked a few with chocolate chips and those were also great. Thanks for an awesome recipe. I am a banana lover and always looking for banana recipes that others will also enjoy if they aren't crazy about bananas.
I thought these were delicious! They were soft and cakey. I made the glaze less sweet by using more butter, less vanilla and a splash of rum extract. Some lemon juice would have worked, also but did not have it.
Very good! I took these to work & they were a hit with everyone. Not too sweet, and very moist. I kept them in the fridge in an airtight container because it's been very hot & humid here. Only changes I made were cinnamon in place of the nutmeg & walnuts in place of pecans, simply because I didn't have the other ingredients on hand.
Wonderful! These cookies are just right, not to sweet, but just sweet enough. I took these cookies to two gatherings and at both they were snapped up and gone in short order. I am sure I will make them again!
Awesome! I added chocolate chips and cooked them for a little longer, about 15 minutes. They were light and tasty, great for afternoon snack breaks with my toddler.
Very moist!
I made these with my 2 year old in mind, always asking for a cookie. Here are the changes I made, I used half the butter and subd the other halft with applesauce, I used one cup oatmeal ground down to a flour, I used pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon, I only used one egg all I had, and added some spiced apples I made from the night before to use up and a little chopped chocolate. I did have to add some flour at the end to come to the right consistancy. Baked them for 9 minutes and they are delightful. They are cake like but we dont care. Perfect alternate way to use up bananas and plus a healthier cookie my girl loves..Thanks!
These may be the most unique, delicious cookies I have ever had. They come out perfectly every time, and no one ever turns them down. I served them at a party, and within minutes, they disappeared. They seem to be especially popular among my three-year-old twins, who love their "Nana Cookies". Good job!!! -Marci
These were the best!!! Everyone who had them could not stop eating them...thanks very much!!
Once again I found myself with way to many bananas so I came across this recipe and gave it a whirl with my 13 yr old. Not only were they easy to make they were good! I agree with others who have said that dipping them in icing would seem to be a pain and too sweet. We just used a zip lock bag to make a "piping bag" and zig zaged the icing like the picture shows. Cookies are very moist which for my family is a plus! I did some of the same substitutions that other reviews did and had no troubles. I will make these again.
These were very good. I made some adjustments...I added a little extra banana which seemed to be a good idea. I substituted toffee and chocolate chips instead of nuts. I decided to forgo the icing since they were sweet enough. They were very moist, almost like eating just the top of a banana muffin rather than a cookie. I added extra clove and even a little cinnamon too but still couldn’t taste either spice much, so if your objective is a spicier cookie I would play around with adding more spices. I like them softer but I left one batch in the oven a few minutes longer and got a little crunchier outside but they were still soft on the inside. Overall a big hit.
I modified this recipe slightly. I used ground cinnamon instead of cloves and walnuts instead of pecans (just what I had on hand). These cookies came out so fluffy and yummy. Also, for the icing, I cut the ingredients in half. Then I piped lines across the cookies after they had cooled. The result is a nice sweet topping that isn't too much to overpower the cookie. I got a lot of good feedback from people I gave these to, so this recipe is definitely a keeper.
These were really good! I used cinnamon instead of cloves but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Mine came out pretty big - like muffin tops - but soft and really yummy! Next time I will probably use smaller spoonfuls, but there will definitely be many next times! Thanks for a great alternative to banana bread!
very good! like banana bread with icing. loved them
Oh my! These are yummy! Made these exactly as written except used half white-whole wheat flour (from Trader Joe's) and added 1 tsp cinnamon. I didn't measure the banana, just used all I had. They were a little flat, but still very cake-like. Probably because I used shortening. Sometimes it's not interchangeable with butter.
I made these cookies today so I could use up the last two bananas of the bunch. They are very good. Moist and tasty. Although, as another reviewer noted, these are more like banana cakes in cookie form. They aren't a firm cookie consistency at all. That being said, they are delicious and a wonderful way to use up bananas that are just about to be too ripe. I drizzled chocolate icing over them my husband declared them PERFECT! Also, make sure that when you drop them on the cookie sheet you aren't using too much. These spread quite a bit. I was only putting 6 per sheet and the first batch resulted in a couple running together. Smaller scoops fixed that right up and they were prefect.
Great recipe!
These are not cookies. They are muffin tops. If you want *very* cakey cookies they're ok. Definitely do the icing and add more spice to the batter- they're bland without.
easy to make - again great way to use up that old banana. I used butter - always use butter. Instead of pecans I put in chocolate chips. Did not make the frosting as I don't think it needed it with the choc. chips. Love the cake like texture - I added vanilla to the batter and instead of cloves i used nutmeg and cinnamon.
Just had one out of the oven - mmmm! I, too, made a few alterations: I omitted the cloves (not a fan), didn't add pecans but rather chocolate chips (we are chocoholics around here), and left off the icing this time. I also found I needed to add additional flour as the dough was very runny. I'm guessing I added about another 3/4 - 1 cup more. They came out fluffy & cake-like. I will make them again!
Nice way to use up overripe bananas and not too sugary tasting. Drizzling the icing over the cookie gave it just the right amount of sweetness. Kept well and travelled without breaking or getting crumbly...Really was like a little cake!
These are very good. I think that the cookie part needs a little more sweetness (even with VERY ripe bananas). Other than that, they're oh-so-soft and delectable! A cream cheese icing would be really good, too, on these.
Family loved these cookies! Made exactly as the recipe calls for except that one time I put homemade chocolate sauce over them and the other, instead of Vanilla to the frosting I added strawberry flavoring(I am a lover of strawberry/banana combination) and OMG they were FANTABULOUS!!!! :) Definitely like a cake cookie, and a keeper at that! :) Thanks for sharing!
good recipe, but i used cinnamon instead of cloves and i dropped the nuts. i used powder sugar and milk frosting instead of the one that everyone thinks is to sweet. they are good cookies
I followed the recipe exactly and wound up with completely flat cookies with a weird texture--not cookie-like at all. The flavor was good. I will not make these cookies again, but may do a variation of it as an actual cake.
These cookies are easy to make, but I wish the banana flavor was a little stronger. The next time I make these, I'm going to try adding a little more mashed banana than what the recipe calls for. The icing recommended was a little too sweet for me, so I'm going to try a boiled caramen icing I use for pumpkin cookies. These keep well in an airtight container for over a week.
These cookies were soooo good! I added chocolate chips instead of the nuts and they were delicious! My husband and I couldn't put them down!
I used butter(it's what I had on hand) and white chocolate chips instead of nuts. These were a hit! They were soft like a brownie. Yum
These were good... tasted like moist slices of banana bread. I would rather make the bread as it is quicker and easier to store. But the cookies were a fun try.
These were ok. I accidentally mashed more bananas than I needed (an extra cup) so I added an extra 1/2 cup of flour to compensate. I used margarine instead of shortening as I don't like shortening. I also substituted chocolate chips for the nuts so my kids can take them to school. I found them very cakey as intended but lacking in flavour overall. Also, even with extra flour the cookie dough was way too sticky so I chilled the dough, even after chilling it for an hour it still didn't firm up. Not a bad idea for a cookie but I won't be making these again.
Tasty, like hermits, with banana!
I add chocolate chips.
These are wonderful! I made them with chocolate chips and didn't try the icing because of laziness. They were very popular at my house and were eaten up quickly.
Warning: ADDICTIVE! These cookies are great; they're moist, flavorful, and easy! I decided not to add the frosting, but added chocolate chips instead. I will definitely make these again.
I used this recipe exactly as written & got RAVE reviews at a Christmas party and at my daughter's school. Everyone LOVES these "cakey-cookies" with or without the icing.
This was great I did it with my 4 year old niece it was simple and fun. The cookies are sooo tender. I added about 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of cloves as well as vanilla about a tsp as well. Amazing!!! Will do again!! Oh and 4 Banana s didn't bother measuring it just used them all up :)
Nice and fluffy cookie! Love the banananess, it is perfect! ??
Very good cookies. I used white chocolate chips instead of pecans cause I didn't have any. you don't need the eggs. I used 3 bananas left out the eggs the bananas held the cookie together nicely.
Delicious, cakey cookies! Never again will I throw out ripe bananas. I followed this recipe to the letter except I used mini chocolate chips instead of pecans. That's just what I had on hand. Next time I am looking forward to using the nuts. I also made three mini bunts with this dough just out of curiosity. Just like the cookies they tasted just like banana bread ??
Moist, light and good banana flavor. I did back the ground cloves down to 1/4 tsp and added 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon. I was unable to add nuts due to an allergy so I added 3/4 cup mini semi sweet chips. We also wanted a chocolate glaze and decided on the Hard Chocolate Glaze from this site. Everyone really enjoyed these and I would be happy to make them again. Thanks for sharing!
I omitted the pecans and the icing only because I made these for someone with many allergies. They taste just like banana bread. I’m sure these would taste better with the pecans and icing. Next time will make them for my household and include everything. Thanks for the recipe
Turned out as expected, little denser than traditional banana bread. Good.
If you love banana bread, you will love these! They taste just like it. I used butter for shortening and cinnamon for cloves and choc chips because the kids don't like nuts. Everyone loved them. Very soft and cake like. You need to like a soft cookie to like these though. I drizzled the glaze on top, but they were great without it too. Will make again!
Pretty good. Looking for a crunchy cookie though, but that won't stop me from eating them!
These cookies are wonderful!!! I cannot believe how good they are! My husband and Kids and I cannot stop eating them. I am making my husband take them to work tomorrow so that I do not eat them all! I made a few minor changes. butter flavor shortning instead of the regular shortning. and cinnamon instead of cloves. also- I added minichocolate chips and walnuts instead of pecans. I did not do the frosting-it did not need it at all! these are awesome!
I had to cook them about 2 1/2 longer. They are very, very good and easy
Very good. I thirded the frosting. I can't even imagine using the full amount.
My daughter made these (with a little help). She didn't want the nuts so we left them out. I missed them, she didn't. Everyone enjoyed these cookies and they went quickly. We did substitute half whole wheat flour and I addedd a bit of nutmeg, maybe 1/4 tsp, just because I really like it. Will definately use this recipe again. We used 3 bananas.
Not bad. They have a nice mild taste. Like banana bread but in a cookie. :). Didn't make the frosting. Just had them plain.
I did make some changes. I used EnerG Egg Replacer and Earth Balance butter instead of eggs and shortening to make it cholesterol free. I also used Cashew milk in the frosting to keep it cholesterol free.
Very good cookies! easy and quick, good for overripe bananas (I used 3 medium ones). I'm making these for Christmas and now I'm ready!
These cookies are ok. I had to make a few adjustments so that they weren't bland; I used 1.5 times the amount of ground cloves and double the pecans. Also, don't make the mistake of using unripe bananas. If there isn't another option, just add another green one.
These cookies are really yummy! I didn't add the cloves or pecans but they were still great! I agree with other reviewers on cutting back on the icing. We ended up with lots of extra. Very soft and moist cookie! Delicious!
I have made ton of recipes with bananas, but I never a banana cookie. These are so good. I made the recipe as it is written, except I did add cinnamon chips. The interesting thing about these cookes is that they tasted even better the next day. Everybody loved them and asked me to make more.
These cookies were excellent. They are very moist and had no problem with them rising. I did add the extra banana and used margarine instead of shortening. I made a whoopie pie filling and turned the cookies into banana whoopie pies. My family loved them.
These were very quick and easy. I made from the recipe as written, except I used mini muffin pans and added 2 min. to the baking time. The recipe made 36 muffins. Very moist. Because the muffin has slightly more bulk than a cookie, the frosting was just right and not too sweet. I will definitely make them again but will probably add more spice for a fuller flavor. Great recipe.
came out great. I used chocolate chips and the family loved them. like banana bread in cookie form. I didn't ice them, no need.
This cookie really lives up to its name. We loved this and I too added nutmeg and cin. I have not tried to icing yet but we usually dont do that part anyway. They are GREAT without it.
Used 1 cup white and 1 cup whole wheat flour. Did not use nuts. Used 1 cup semi-sweet choc. chips instead. Did not have brown bananas, mine were just starting to have brown spots, but still was great. 2 large bananas = 1 cut mashed. Did not do icing don't like super sweet stuff. Do not over-mix when adding dry ingredients (I added the dry stuff in about 3 increments, not all at once). Baked 12 minutes at 350. Best cookies ever! These are my favorites cookies now.
This cookie was what I call "fine." It was eatable without being a WOW. Dipping in the frosting was way too much sweetness and it overwhelmed the mild flavor. I ended up drizzling frosting on instead and this was much better. A just okay cookie.
Great! They are better the next day. I didn't have nuts so I used 1/2 chic. Chips and 1/2 butterscotch chips. Next time I will add even more chips and add the nuts. Also I didn't make the icing and just sprinkled them with powdered sugar due to lack of time.
I needed a new recipe to use my bananas on, I doubled the recipe and used 4 cups of confectioners sugar instead of 6 and added 1/2 tsp of allspice and 1 tbsp of clove and got a crunchy cookie. Now I got impatient and put all the dough in a 9x13 pan to experiment. Wish me luck!
I only made a couple small changes. I substituted butter for the shortening and used 1/2 of cloves and 1/2 of cinnamon, instead of all cloves. I made one batch and decided that all they needed was a drizzle of the icing. They are good on their own. For the 2nd half of the batter, I added a spoonful of peanut butter. It only gave it a slight hint of peanut butter. Still very good.
The cookie was good. The cloves overpowered the banana flavor. I will make these again bur will with eliminate the cloves or substitute cinnamon for it.
I add a lot more spice, and serve them warm with butter.
I gave it 3 because it is good but isnt anything special, mine looked like little blobs of banana bread and I would rather just go all the way and make my moms banana bread recipe. not bad but not amazing.
very easy and yummy
Turned out very moist. Used a bit more banana too. Did not make the icing, but a little honey drizzled on them works very well!!
Great recipe-I made them a few years ago and my sons loved them as kids-just made them yesterday and they still love them! In fact they inhaled nearly all. I did use about 2/3 c brown sugar and the rest Splenda-I did not have the Splenda Brown sugar mix on hand-and could tell NO difference, Otherwise did all the same but only made half the frosting which was plenty. They are just so good and go down sooo easy! I have a convection oven and did not bake quite as long-only 8-9 minutes. They were just right. Thanks for the recipe and glad it was still here as I couldn't find the copy I had printedn out.
These are ok, I think they are a little dry. They are more cake than cookie, I was expecting them moist. I made half the icing and drizzled it on top and had leftover. I used walnuts and chocolate chips instead of pecans
tastes like muffin tops. they are a little sweet. My husband thinks they are really good. one of my kids refuses to try it because it is a banana cookie. I added chocolate chips to some of them, and those are the ones that got eaten first. Did not add nuts due to allergies, nor cloves/cinnamon due to preference.
Decent use for leftover bananas. Perhaps more interesting than banana bread. My favorite recipe so far for old bananas is muffins with cinnamon sugar on top!
very good. Instead of the frosting i added white and milk chocolate chips on top. yummm
The cookies were moist and delicious. I made half with icing and I couldn't tell which ones the family liked more, icing or no icing they all disappeared!
I’ve made these twice now, with and without the pecans and with and without the shortening (butter instead). I half and half the shortening and butter for the best flavour and stress that They are ok without the pecans but epic with them! Next time I will add even more pecans—the flavour is divine. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!
Gave this four stars because when put in muffin pan, tastes like ordinary banana muffins. That said, what I really liked about this recipe was that it did make 24 regular sized muffins and they were very moist. The frosting made it sweeter so as it became a dessert rather than a breakfast "bread/muffin". Definitely will make again.
Everyone love them. You could not even taste the bananas. I have such fussy eaters I did not tell them about the bananas
