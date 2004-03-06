Banana Cake Cookies

I won a local "banana" recipe contest with this cookie.

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cream shortening; add brown sugar, beating well. Add eggs and banana; beat well.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices. Add to creamed mixture; mix well. Stir in pecans.

  • Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, 2 inches apart onto greased cookies sheets. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Dip half of cooled cookies into Powdered Sugar Icing.

  • To Make Icing: Combine 3 cups confectioner's sugar, 1 tablespoon melted butter or margarine, and 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Add milk to yield desired consistency (you may need to add a little extra), beating until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 22.6mg; sodium 171.3mg. Full Nutrition
