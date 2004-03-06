Banana Cake Cookies

These are very yummy cookies!! I knew they would be soft from the name obviously but I do wish I could find a crunchier banana cookie. Anyway, I did accidentally add an extra banana to this recipe and then read reviews to see most people did this and was relieved! Also, I added a tbs of banana extract and some allspice for good measure. Very good strong flavor and nice texture. I am absolutely amazed when I read anyone got flat cookies, they puffed up for me almost immediately and didnt spread too much so I had quite a few on my cookie sheet, which i used parchment paper on. Great recipe, and by the way I didnt even bother with any icing. May be a nice extra but I didn't even feel they needed anything else. Might try for fun sometime though! :) UPDATE: I mailed this to my husband in Iraq and took him 2 weeks to get them and he is obsessed with them and cant wait for me to send more. Just wanted to pass that along, be sure and vacuum seal them but that they keep well! Thanks again!