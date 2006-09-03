Pizzelles III

This recipe calls for a batter-like dough and is baked on a pizzelle iron. Powdered sugar adds an elegant touch. In the Italian version, vanilla is replaced by anise. Chocolate may also be used.

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs and sugar until thick. Stir in the melted butter and vanilla. Sift together the flour and baking powder, and blend into the batter until smooth.

  • Heat the pizzelle iron, and brush with oil. Drop about one tablespoon of batter onto each circle on the iron. You may need to experiment with the amount of batter and baking time depending on the iron. Bake for 20 to 45 seconds, or until steam is no longer coming out of the iron. Carefully remove cookies from the iron. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

  • For chocolate pizzelles, add 1/4 cup cocoa sifted together with flour and baking powder, 1/4 cup more sugar and 1/4 teaspoon more baking powder. I find that for the chocolate mixture, the iron must be well oiled to start and then brush on more as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 33.4mg; sodium 76.9mg. Full Nutrition
