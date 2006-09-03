Pizzelles III

I hope you have the patience to read this whole review, it may help you avoid my mistakes.... I gave it 5 stars to be fair to the writer of the 'poster of the recipe' & will definitely make again. I'm going to make this suggestion / offer this tip before I go any further....test your iron / batter / timing with 1 or 2 cookies....you won't learn the hard way. With that being said.... My iron is used (not sure how old it is & didn't come with a manual) and didn't cook evenly or according (time wise) to the instructions I found online for it. The batter was perfect consistency, like the description with this recipe. I also added some anise extract as recommended by a friend but didn't add enough it turns out. As for the taste I should've tasted the batter rather than go by the smell. I also should've made just 1 or 2 to see how the iron would work & how they tasted. But I kept on & on hoping they'd get better with each press....they didn't. Overall cookies were good with the ones that came out brown & crunchy. They had a good (not great) taste & texture to them. I will definitely try this again & follow the directions but like other reviews I plan to experiment with flavors.