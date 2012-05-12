Pecan Crescents
Pecan wedding cookies rolled in confectioner's sugar.
While these go by a number of names, Pecan Fingers, Mexican Wedding Cakes, Pecan Crescents, these cookies have been a part of many families' Christmas cookie tradition for decades. This is very similar to the recipe I've been using from a very old Wisconsin Electric Co. Christmas cookie cookbook in that while other, similar, recipes call for a ratio of 1 cup butter, 2 cups flour and 1 cup pecans, this recipe calls for double the amount of pecans! I mean, this is truly a PECAN cookie! While the recipe I have always used calls for slightly less salt, powdered sugar and vanilla I found that to be a negligible difference. It's the amount of pecans that's key! These are very delicate cookies with a melt-in-your-mouth texture. I like to make mine small - it takes forever to shape them but they look so attractive on the cookie plate. I also roll them twice in the powdered sugar, once when they first come out of the oven and again when they've cooled. I also use finely ground pecans which, gratefully, can already be purchased that way, a real time saver! Great little cookie that will always remain a part of our Christmas cookie favorites.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly. I found that they spread some on the cookie sheet, so they are not perfect crescent shape. The taste is good, but not a favorite a my house.Read More
I had misplaced by own recipe so was I really happy to find this one here. It's perfect - although in my opinion a recipe is easier to follow if the ingredients are listed in the order to be used. Comment. For the person who needs crescent-shape-making help - take a walnut-size piece of the dough, roll in a ball quickly, then just change the rolling action to make a small log shape. Lightly pinch the ends as you bend the cookie placing it on the cookie sheet. Very quick, no trouble whatsoever. If your mixture is too dry, I would suggest more creaming action is required. The ingredients actually provide for quite a moist dough. Rather than roll the cookies in icing sugar, this time I sifted the sugar over the cookies - it saved a lot of time. I had to bake for 17 minutes but the timing is always subject to the individual oven. Thanks for the recipe. I doubled my batch because these cookies always go quickly.
I'm too lazy to shape crescents so I use my small cookie scoop, portion them all out, then roll them into smooth balls. Perfect with a a cup of tea.
This was an excellent recipe. My best friend used to make these cookies for my mother and I all the time. I have an easy way to mix the dough.You need to use your food processor to mix everything. First put the pecans in the food processor (I used 2 cups of pecans instead of 1 cup) Let the pecans process so that it becomes close to a paste. Then you add the softened butter, sugar, vanilla and flour. This allows the mixture to mix perfectly. Then just form the dough into little crescents which I measured by using a teaspoon. I was able to make close to 75 cookies this way. Enjoy!!!
These were soo good and so easy. I made 2 x in 1 week because my husband kept eating them up! I can't wait to impress my cookie exchange with this one!
THANK YOU, Cheryl! In the south, we refer to these cookies as Southern Wedding Cookies. I have been trying to find this recipe for years. I remember as a child, every wedding I have ever been to had these cookies! I tried to find the recipe in time for my wedding...I now am in Washington state and wanted reminders of home. I didn't find in time for my wedding. However, I passed your recipe off to a girl getting married soon. Thanks so much for this great recipe!! It is exactly as I remember!
These were very good cookies. As another reviewer said earlier, Texans call these Wedding Cookies. I have been looking for a recipe similar to wedding cookies, but the ones I'm familiar with are round, not crescents. Nonetheless, these are the closest I've found. I did not roll mine in powdered sugar but went ahead and used close to a cup of powdered sugar in the dough. I rolled these into balls rather than the crescent shape and they baked up just fine. Thank you Cheryl for sharing this recipe.
These are tasty. Just be sure to use very finely chopped pecans. I didn't chop mine up quite good enough and it made the cookies fall apart when I tried to roll them.
These cookies are delicious! They are a bit sweet, but go fabulous with a strong cup of coffee or tea.
I have been looking for these cookies for years. My grandmother use to make them for me. They taste exactly like hers, magnificent.
I used these for Christmas cookies. They are really wonderful and have a nice butter flavor. Simple yet elegant.
I absolutely love these cookies. I have been using this recipe for years, several batches every holiday and just anytime else I want to have some. It's a great little cookie and easy to make...maybe a bit time consuming, but so simple that I enjoy making them. Recently I made a batch the regular way and a 2nd batch with mini chocolate chips (without pecans). For the chocolate chip ones I formed the dough into balls and flattened them into discs between the size of a U.S. quarter and a half dollar, and about 1/4 inch thick; dredged them in powdered sugar after baking, as the pecan ones are. Different form for a different taste. The hubs (who is a chocoholic) really liked the chocolate chip version. Both ways they have a nice little crunch when biting into one. They aren't too sweet, either. I enjoy them either way.
My mom made these all my life! They're so delicate and good - brings me back to Christmas in my mom's kitchen. Thanks for sharing - I need to bring it back into rotation!
These are some of my favorite cookies...and I'm not even traditionally a big fan of pecans, so that's saying something! These are easy to make and because of my personal preference, I only altered the quantity of nuts down to 1.5 cups. I mix up the dough and then just pinch off a small piece, roll between my hands until they're a finger-sized diameter, bend into a half moon and put on baking sheet. A note: there is a similar recipe on this site called Crescent Cookies, which I found first and have also tried. It's not nearly as good as this version of these cookies. Mixing some powdered sugar into the dough (instead of only coating the outside) gives them the perfect amount of sweetness without being too bland or too sweet. Big thumbs up!
Delicious.....tastes just like the cookies my grandma used to make all those years ago. Thank you!
These were pretty good, I like them a little sweeter so I'll add another 1/4 c. sugar, but the texture was perfect. I rolled mine in powdered sugar twice as soon as they came out of the oven.
I've been making these for 30 years - but I always roll them into balls. The crescent shape is used for its sister cookie - almond crescents! I live in Texas, and the lady that gave me the recipe called them Russian Tea Cookies! You can never make enough of them. As others have said, don't leave the pecans in large chuncks - they are crumbly and too hard to shape.
These were so hard to find! I knew what I was looking for but had no idea what they were called. I made them into 1 inch balls instead of crescents. The dough seemed too dry at first but they turned out wonderfully. I really had to be carefule rolling them in the sugar- maybe I should have let them cool more but one crumbled. Wonderful though. Just the recipe I was looking for.
So delicious - melts in your mouth. Refrigerate dough a little for easier handling
This the first time I've made Pecan Crescents, and my husband loved them! Excellent recipe!
The taste of these are delicious, but my crescent making skills could use some help. Thanks for the yummy treat!
I made these for Christmas. They were easy and tasty. I rolled them into little balls instead of making crescents. I will definitely make them again.
This is the best recipe out there. They are melt-in-your-mouth delicious! Followed the recipe except for one step: added 1/2 cup of sugar to sweeten them up. Baked for 15 minutes. Perfection!
Very yummy! Everyone at the office loved them. I only used 1 cup of pecans.
The recipe turned out great. I could not find the recipe I had used for years as I was not at home. I researched recipes on the internet and this looked almost the same. I called them Pecan Sandies.
These were awesome. I had a recipe for great pecan crescents that was given to me a couple of years ago, but it had somehow gotten lost and I was looking for another. This was the closest I could get, and they taste pretty fantastic. Even my neighbour who doesn't like pecans enjoyed them, and I got asked for the recipe. I used 1 1/3 cup of pecans, as that's what I had, and it was plenty - 2 may be too many, but try it and see. Thanks for a great recipe! I am -definitely- making these again.
MMMMmmm....the taste of these brings me back to my childhood growing up in the south. I too know these cookies as Southern Wedding Cookies, except for the crescent shape. In my opinion, the time it takes to shape them into crescents isn't really worth the work unless you want to make a presentation of them. But these are some of my favorite cookies! I substituted half the butter for vegan margarine and the other half of the butter with water. They still came out buttery and melt-in-your-mouth perfect! Don't be shy with rolling them in the confectioners' sugar as this enhances that melty sensation.
I followed the advise of another baker and made sure my pecans were chopped very fine. Putting the cookies in powdered sugar while still warm is a great suggestion as more sugar adheres to cookie. Next time I will only let them sit 5 minutes to cool. That way I think more sugar will stick to the cookie. I think I just found the recipe I lost years ago.
I followed the recipe exactly. Perfect.
This is by far mine and my husbands favorite Christmas cookie! We call them pecan fingers or wedding cookies. They're very easy to make, just tedious. Make sure your pecan pieces are very small or else your cookie will fall apart.
I made these at Christmas and they were a hit. Very nutty. I didn't make crescents though. Too much work :). I just used my cookie scoop and pounded out the whole batch of dough in about 5 minutes. Double the recipe if you want to share.
These cookies are WONDERFUL...THANK YOU so much for such a SUPER recipe...these cookies melt in your mouth...I doubled the recipe and used three and a half cups of pecans...ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL Christmas cookies....I HIGHLY recommend that you bake a batch up.
THANK YOU Cheryl for this recipe! My Grandmother made these, my mother made them, and I have been making them for 30 years and suddenly my copy of the recipe has gone missing. I would never hear the end of it if I didn't make them this Christmas!!!
My family LOVES these cookies. I add an egg and a little bit of milk to the dough. YUMMY!!!
They were really good but I thought they could be a little sweeter. My husband and Dad loved them.
These are by far the best ccokies my family and I enjoy the most. When I was a child, a lady from church would make these every Christmas for Sunday school. I cherish those memories. I have just made a batch! Enjoy!
So Good! The only thing I would change for next time is a little tiny bit less flour so they do not crumble as easy out of the oven.
Very good. what else can I say
Turned out great! Followed recipe, and couldn`t stop eating them!
I love these cookies! Been looking for this recipe for a while. I have also made them with crushed almonds. I baked mine for exactly 15 minutes and they came out perfect. Thanks!
I like this recipe. It's easy and it worked out great. It's a simple addition to add to my Christmas cookies to have something other then chocolate and to use up the rest of my pecans!
i liked these alot, the only thing i would change is more sugar
The type of pecan is called...pecan meal, a very fine texture. This is one of my favourite cookie....it explodes in your mouth. I made these yesterday.....perfect!!!!! Directions spot on. I lost this recipe awhile ago, I finally found the right one....thanks....delicious !!!!
Yummy!! ??
Great recipe! Only change was I added a pinch of salt. I did not make the crescent shape and instead made flattened balls. After rolling in the powdered sugar I let cool some more and then rolled again. Easy recipe and will be made yearly.
These were terrible!!!!! And I cooked them perfectly! They tasted like I was eating packed flour.
They came out pretty delicious my kids loved them! Will be making them again!
This recipe has been handed down generations in my family, but this recipe is missing one important step. After rolling the batter into crescents on a cookie sheet(s), they should be put in the refrigerator overnight (8 hours) before baking. I believe this is why one of the bakers mentioned that hers flattened out during baking. Thank you for posting the recipe! - Lee
Melt in your mouth!
This is a great recipe! I made the whole thing in the food processor, as another reviewer suggested. It worked like a charm. I used salted butter and forgot to decrease the amount of salt I added, so the dough was a little salty. It wasn't too noticeable once the cookies were baked.
The lightest most delicious cookies I've ever made. Highly recommended. I used a little extra sugar in the batter. The trick for me was to make them small and not too thick. My first batch was rather large, still tastes good but I like the smaller size better. Someone's tip to chill the dough was helpful and if its cold enough rolling them in a tube and then bending works for the shape.
Delightfully delish. If they spread out to far put in the refrigerator for a half hour or so.
no changes to it. Just like Mom used to make them
I would cut the pecans to 1 1/2 cups, make it easier to form the dough.
While the flavor of the cookies is great I consider my attempt an epic failure. The cookies crumbled and powdered sugar spilled. I used parchment paper and when I pulled the pan out of the oven the cookies slid off the pan. ?????
Very Yummy! I made them as directed, they came out perfect. I’m not a fan of sweet things, but my husband is, so I made some without powdered sugar coating and some with. We both are thrilled with them. Thanks.
Love these. My grandpa used to make them. He used to make them super small. Must have took him forever. Mine are a bit bigger. Tip for rolling in powdered sugar: Line a box top with waxed paper or parchment. I use a lid from a copy paper box. You can then throw a ton of cookies in it at once along with the powdered sugar and just roll and shake gently. Can get that part done rather quickly and then put them in tins or containers. If your cookies spread while baking, your dough is too warm. Refrigerate for a little bit. (Same with spritz!)!
I made these cookies in both the Crescent and round shapes. They were quite simple to make. I added more pecans do that I got that pecan flavor in very bite.
This is the easiest recipe to make! My family loved them, especially my youngest daughter! These are her favorite cookies! Try it, you won't regret it!
This recipe was so easy and I know everyone will be impressed by these delicious cookies!
I have been making these 30 or more years...family loves them. I dont use the salt and didnt find a difference in the cookie. Sometimes i use chopped walnuts. great!!!
These cookies were so good I am making another batch this week because they all vanished.
Perfect!
I put them in the powdered sugar when they are still warm and then let them cool and toss them again! So good!!!
Perfect recipe. My mother-in-law made these and she called them Nutty Fingers. She cooked them lower and slower, but these were perfect at 325 for about 20-25 minutes.
