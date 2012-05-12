While these go by a number of names, Pecan Fingers, Mexican Wedding Cakes, Pecan Crescents, these cookies have been a part of many families' Christmas cookie tradition for decades. This is very similar to the recipe I've been using from a very old Wisconsin Electric Co. Christmas cookie cookbook in that while other, similar, recipes call for a ratio of 1 cup butter, 2 cups flour and 1 cup pecans, this recipe calls for double the amount of pecans! I mean, this is truly a PECAN cookie! While the recipe I have always used calls for slightly less salt, powdered sugar and vanilla I found that to be a negligible difference. It's the amount of pecans that's key! These are very delicate cookies with a melt-in-your-mouth texture. I like to make mine small - it takes forever to shape them but they look so attractive on the cookie plate. I also roll them twice in the powdered sugar, once when they first come out of the oven and again when they've cooled. I also use finely ground pecans which, gratefully, can already be purchased that way, a real time saver! Great little cookie that will always remain a part of our Christmas cookie favorites.

