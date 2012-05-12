Pecan Crescents

92 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 13
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Pecan wedding cookies rolled in confectioner's sugar.

By Cheryl

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).

  • Cream butter or margarine, gradually adding confectioners' sugar and salt. Cream until light and fluffy.

  • Stir in pecans and vanilla. Add flour gradually. Mix well. Shape dough into crescents using a teaspoon full for each crescent. Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake 15-30 minutes. Do not brown. Let cool slightly, then roll cookies in additional confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 103.2mg. Full Nutrition
