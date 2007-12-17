Italian Chocolate Cookies

4.2
45 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 13
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This recipe is from an Italian friend of mine and they are so good!

Recipe by Sandy Greathouse

24
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sift 3 cups flour twice. In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, white sugar and cocoa. Cream 1 cup butter or margarine; blend into flour mixture. Add 1/3 cup milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla and nuts. Mix thoroughly with hands until well blended. (Dough should be the consistency of pie crust, but not sticky.)

  • For each cookie, pinch off about 1 teaspoon dough. Roll by hands into balls, each about one-inch in diameter. Place on greased baking sheets. Do not flatten. Bake about 10 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from baking sheets; cool on racks. When cool, drizzle each generously with chocolate frosting. Sprinkle with candy sprinkles if desired.

  • To make Chocolate Frosting: Melt the chocolate squares over low heat. Cream with 1 tablespoon of butter or margarine, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 2 cups of confectioner's sugar. Gradually add hot milk, beating until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 22.1mg; sodium 142.8mg. Full Nutrition
