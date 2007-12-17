Italian Chocolate Cookies
This recipe is from an Italian friend of mine and they are so good!
Someone stated this recipe was NOT Italian. Ohhhhh it soo is!! I have been looking for it forever and should have, of course, come here first!! My Italian grandmother (from Sicily) used to make dozens of these every year and my Mom-in-law (holder of the recipe) lost it!! It's soo close (minus a dash of cinnamon!)Thank You!Read More
THese were ok. I think they could have been better but perhaps I screwed it up by using the mixer (toughened the dough). Next time I'll just use my hands. I was disappointed because I was really looking forward to it.Read More
Soooo delicious!!! My husband had an italian themed potluck to go to and gave me like 1 1/2 hrs notice about it. Due to my limited time I had to make a few adjustments. Instead of cocoa powder I used dark cocoa powder and I had run out of vanilla extract but had plenty of almond extract so I used that. They came out so good. I also used the almond extract in the frosting, every one loved the almond flavor with the chocolate and I am sure that the vanilla would have been just as good. Thank you for a delicious recipe!
These are great. The only things I did slightly different are toasting the nuts (it makes a huge difference in both taste and texture), and rather than dribbling the glaze on the finished cookies, I dipped the tops in the bowl of glaze and then set them on parchment paper to firm up. Less waste and mess this way. I think next time I may sprinkle some more finely chopped toasted nuts on top of the glaze, just for looks.
Delicious!! We gobbled them up.
Great little treats! You need to work fast with the chocolate frosting while it is warm but yummmm it is worth all the work.
Amazing recipe! I leave out the cocoa powder so it's like a regular chocolate chip cookie, but with more of a scone-like texture. I pull them out of the oven and they dissappear!
Delicious! I added 1/2 of a maraschino cherry to the center of each ball- made for a moist center and 'chocolate covered cherry' taste.
Oh my gosh, I am so excited about this! I had almost this very cookie at a shop in Lugano, Switzerland and in this other little Italian eatery. The only obvious difference was that each cookie was wrapped around a whole toasted hazelnut or almond in the European version. Nonni adores these! Great recipe! Definitely Italiano!
This is definately an Italian recipe. My grandmother and grandfather came to the United States from Palarmo, Sicily and I remember her making these cookies before the Christmas holiday. She came me the recipe but I had lost it long ago and I have been looking for it for years. I do remember that a little bourbon was added.
A HUGE hit at the office!! I love the slightly dry texture. Not sure that they are Italian, but delish all the same.
This recipe is awesome. Great taste and fun to make, relatively easy too. Good for any occasion!
greate Cookie Just Like my Great Crandma Made Ilost The Origonal REcipe in a House fire and have been searching every christmas for 30 years.and this is it now I can hand it down to my granddaughters
Been baking Italian pastries for 40+years and have made these cookies but thought I would try this recipe. It was very dry then rereading several times and coating to my recipe. Realized there were no eggs. Tossed the cookies out but would suggest u add 2 eggs if making these cookies
Overall the taste was okay. The cookie by itself is not sweet and doesn't taste like chocolate. The glaze is what gives it flavor and sweetness. I was actually more impressed by the glaze itself than the actual cookie.
Great! I absolutely loved these cookies! I did add a little almond extract in addition to the vanilla and it came it out wonderful :) icing is excellent. I will definitely use this icing on different cookies
this recipe, italian or not, is wonderful. I followed other reviews, added 2 eggs, toasted to walnuts at 225 for 15 min, also added 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Im not too sure wether the eggs were nessacary or not, but 1 thing that is is to sift the flour. The cookies turned out super moist and yummy
This cookie turned out great-- moist cookie, love the chocolate glaze. Turned out best to put the glaze in a baggie and squirt out onto the cookie. This would be a lovely cookie for a bridal or baby shower-- very elegant!
This really good only it is always dry. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong though. however, it is still wonderfully good!
Pretty good its the glaze that makes the cookie.I will make again
Wonderful cookie. My Mom and Grandma called them Toto's. To really spice up these cookies add 1/4 black coffee, 1 tsp whiskey and1/2 tsp all spice. You might have to add a little more flour but they are delicious this way and this how we always made them.
Great cookie...add a pinch of black pepper and they are as good as my Italian grandmothers!
I am full Italian and this is the same recipe my family has been using for years. The only difference is rather then roll them into balls, we roll the dough out like a log and cut them on an angle. They resemble more of a biscotti when they come out of the oven.
These are so yummy. We omitted the nuts as we don't like them. We didn't have frosting so we just swirled some melted chocolate chips over them even though they were just as good plain.
Very good added cinammon also but next time might add some nutmeg or cloves and that might be the winner. Thanks
I've just baked these cookies and I'm very happy with the results. Many years ago my husband's aunt made a similar cookie with raisins, nuts and maraschino cherries, also cinnamon and cloves. So I used this recipe and made some additions. They are delicious.
I loved this cookie. It was really easy to make, especially for a novice like myself. It looks great! For chocolate lovers, it is definately the cookie to gravitate towards on the plate. I think the taste is very good...but I LOVE chocolate. It was intimidating on the cookie plate for others and usually wasn't gobbled up as quickly as some of the other treats. All in All, It was a definate keeper recipe for me. Thanks!
THIS RECIPE WAS RIGHT ON!! I LOST MY AUNTS RECIPE AND WAS HEARTBROKEN BECAUSE EVERY YEAR SHE MADE THEM FOR CHRISTMAS. I REMEMBER SOME OF IT. WHEN I CAME ACROSS THIS RECIPE IT WAS LIKE MY AUNT SAID FROM HEAVEN THAT IS IT ROSE!! I AM 1/2 ITALIAN MY FATHER LEFT MY MOM WHEN I WAS BORN AND I WAS RAISED BY MY ITALIAN GRANDMOTHER . I WAS NAMED AFTER HER. I JUST FOUND OUT THEY LIVED IN NAPLES ITALY. THIS IS IT TASTE JUST LIKE MY AUNT MARY!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!! I WILL SEND A PICTURE THIS RECIPE IS PERFECT. I GIVE IT A TEN!!!!
Very good cookie! Not rich or fudgy tasting, but a lighter chocolate taste. The glaze is very fudgy tasting though, and makes this cookie!!! It is sort of a crumbly texture when you bite into it. I think I will take other reviewers' suggestions and add 2 eggs next time. I got 96 cookies from this recipe, and I love that they do not spread, so you can place them pretty close together on the cookie sheets. This recipe is definitely a keeper in our house.
We made these exactly as written for my daughter to take in for a class presentation. Very good; the cookie isn't very sweet, but the frosting offsets that. ( One girl declared she wanted just the frosting for her birthday.) The cookies that sat out for more than 24 hours got pretty dry, so they need to be put into a container when they're cool enough.
Excellent!! Delicious!! Try it;-)
This is like my Italian Choc cookie. We use mini Choc chips & I cup cocco power.. We don't use the Choc squars. But 1 can Hershey syrup. It makes them moist. I use a white icing. Butter, powder sugar, milk. When there is a wedding or holiday I'm asked to bake them. Also my nuts I ground fine. Glory. Pa
The cookies were nice, but had an overpowering clove taste. They were not how remember them as a child.
Made this for an Italian's 80th birthday (most of the people there were from Italy), and I got MANY raves as to how good they were. My husband absolutely LOVES these. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I wish I had read the reviews before making these. I would have added egg for better texture and flavor. I wouldn't make this recipe as is again.. but thank you for posting.
DRY
Easy to make. Great flavor. Will make again. It is a new favorite.
I used this + a tiny splash of orange extract + some black pepper + two eggs to try and revive an old recipe, as those additions were pretty much all I remembered from it. I'd say that it did pretty well, and it made enough cookies to last a week.
These are delicious as is. ? can I freeze them before I frost them? Then defrost them at room temperature and frost them days later?
