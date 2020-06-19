Easy Baking Powder Drop Biscuits

4.3
406 Ratings
  • 5 264
  • 4 77
  • 3 27
  • 2 11
  • 1 27

This drop biscuit recipe is easy and delicious. They are the best breakfast biscuits and perfect for sausage gravy!

Recipe by CookieeMonster13

Gallery
68 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Cut in cold butter with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk, a little at a time, until dough is moistened. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 263.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/19/2022