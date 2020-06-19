Easy Baking Powder Drop Biscuits
This drop biscuit recipe is easy and delicious. They are the best breakfast biscuits and perfect for sausage gravy!
These are quick, easy, and delicious. I added some cheddar cheese and garlic powder to mine and they were awesome. :)Definitely a keeper!Read More
i followed this recipe to a tee. it was too runny, had to add a lil more flour. they turned out too buttery tasting, and the worst was they didnt rise. they were flat and tuff.Read More
Great basic recipe. As the other reviewer said, it is very buttery. This would be especially delicious with some garlic powder and shredded cheddar or herbs. This is a keeper!!
i followed this recipe to a tee. it was too runny, had to add a lil more flour. they turned out too buttery tasting, and the worst was they didnt rise. they were flat and tuff.
Best drop biscuit recipe I've tried so far! Fluffy and buttery, and very easy to make. I found the milk quantity to be a little too much - I ended up adding just over a cup of milk and that was plenty. Next time I'll try rolling these out for cut biscuits. VERY good with a little butter and jam. Be careful not to overmix the dough, and if you want a browned top you may want to brush the top with a egg/milk/butter wash. I'll definitely keep this in my recipe box!
These were pretty good and super easy to make. I added 1 tsp of Garlic powder,1 tsp of parsley flakes and 1/4 cup cubed marble cheese. I baked at 375 for 15 mins. I did bake the other way but I found my bottoms burned to quickly.
My grandma has been making biscuits like this for years, as did her mom and my mother. Now, I make them for my children. These will always be my favorite because of that. I make these now with buttermilk or soured milk and sometimes if the mood sets me right, I might add spices to compliment whatever meal I'm making.
Awesome as a shortcake-style biscuit or scone for a strawberry dessert. My main changes were adding an extra tbsp sugar, decreasing the milk to 1 cup, and sprinkling with a dash of cinnamon before baking at 375 for about 15-18 minutes. Very tasty and light and best of all, no shortening!
This is a super delicious biscuit recipe. Wonderful base for many other additions, it's very versatile. I doubled the recipe and removed some dough to make plain ones before I added other ingredients. I added 2 cups of shredded Mexican blend cheese and 1/2 cup of diced jalapeno peppers (from a jar) and 1 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder. I brushed them with a bit of melted butter out of the oven. They are fabulous! I tried them plain, without any changes, and they are delicious also. I will use this simple, but great recipe often. They went very well with the soup we had for dinner. Thank you for sharing :)
Took only 15 min start to finish. Quick, easy and tastes great. I added some Italian seasonings and cooked in my toaster oven 11 min. Very buttery, but very good.
I followed the recipe exactly.. was concerned the dough looked too thin but baked them anyway since the other reviews were positive. They were flat and tasteless. Not sure how everyone else got theirs to turn out well, but 1-1/4c milk was definitely too much. With less milk, they might have been okay.
Excellent biscuits with one change. I substituted 1/2 teaspoon honey for the sugar. Really yummy with our duck roast. Will make again!
AMAZING!!! I followed the recipe exactly, but I did have to add a little bit more flour as it was too runny. They were amazing and my husband and I couldn't stop eating them with our dinner. I've tried recipes in the past and they came out way too dry and it was disappointing. This will be the only recipe I'll be using in the future. I believe the diced up butter in the batter makes all the difference because none of the other recipes I've made were like that. You will not be let down!!
These were melt-in-your-mouth delicious! My 3 year old had two and I made them BIG!! I followed the recipe exactly. Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent drop biscuit and the secret is to have butter and milk very cold. Thanks for a great recipe but have to stress that butter and milk be very cold otherwise they will not be flaky.
Very very easy and awesome taste. I melted butter completly and had to add a little more flower because. But they turned out light and fluffy. Yummy
If you're looking for a quick & easy biscuit recipe that doesn't require rolling or cutting, this is it! I made it as written and it was great, but I've also halved the butter and subbed almond milk for the milk and those were awesome too. Great drop biscuit recipe!
Easy to make like biscuits should be.
Thanks for sharing this! im the epitome of the broke student and cant afford groceries this week. i only have skim milk so i added some coffee creamer that i may or may not have acquired at the expense of the cafeteria and it worked just fine. thanks for helping me feed myself this week.
Very nice drop biscuits, just dense enough and a light crispy sort of shell on the outside. I subbed 1/4C corn meal for 1/4C of the flour and added some shredded cheddar. Came out great.
Awesome! Made a batch of these biscuits last night to go with stew and my kids loved it. My 3 year old even helped me make them. We will definitely make these again!
Came out too runny
Simple but yummy recipe. I didn't have milk, but was feeling "experimental." I mixed 3/4 cup Hellman's low fat mayo with 1/2 cup water. They turned out great! Almost like buttermilk biscuits. I think I'll try using ranch dressing next time.
Yum! I did savoury these up though, instead of the sugar I added a teaspoon of garlic powder, fresh ground pepper and some grated cheese, my butter was salted anyway so there was no need for more to be added. We topped them with more grated cheese and a pinch of paprika.
Not very good at all. I've made biscuits many times before, but I've never have them turn out so badly. They stuck to the pan and were barely golden on top. Won't try this again.
Awesome!!!!! Thank you for posting this recipe. My kids love them and they are in the "picky eater" stage. Really easy to make and come out perfectly. Thanks again!
I made these this morning for my 4 boys and several overnight guests ... not enough milk to double the recipe so I did one batch with whole milk and one with buttermilk ... OMG ... The ones made with buttermilk were incredible ... they kept going back for more ... no gravy ... no jelly ... just butter and the biscuits ... This is our new Family recipe! I cant wait to add a little garlic and cheese and serve them with seafood for dinner!
great! try using a popover pan, dropping a spoonful in - bake for 5" & pull out - add soft cooked scramble eggs, diced bacon, sausage, cheese in layers, top with another spoonful & back for 12-15"
Very buttery flavor, fluffy inside, and sturdy so they didn't crumble when I split them. The outsides were crunchy though and not as tender as I would have liked them to be, but maybe that is just a feature of a drop biscuit. They served the purpose but I won't be using this recipe again. Thanks as I enjoyed trying out a new recipe!
The biscuits turned out flat. I'm going to try the recipe again, perhaps something was wrong with my baking powder.
They were too liquidy (had to add more flour), did not brown the way they should have and ontop of all of that, they came out to rubbery. Other people said that they were very buttery, I couldn't even taste the butter in it.
I must use this biscuit recipe at least a few times a month. Great for breakfast or for mopping up delicious sauces. Only thing I changes was less milk. I poured a little at a time until I saw the right consistency. Ended up being about 3/4 c.
I eliminated about 1/8 cup of milk, but they were still a bit too wet and didn't rise. Possibly because I used skim? Also added about 1/2 tsp. of garlic power and 1/2 tsp. of parsley. Taste was quite good, and these were easy & quick to whip up.
I USED THIS RECIPE & ADDED DRIED CRANBERRIES & MY KIDS JUST LOVED THEM....THANK YOU
I followed this recipe exactly. They were too runny (turned out looking like cookies instead of biscuits.) Won't be making this recipe again.
I tried this recipe and was a little disappointed. The milk to dry ratio was off and my biscuit mix was very runny. Although they still tasted good, they didn't rise. I should have read the reviews before mixing up the dough.
i failed! i dont know if my butter wasnt cold enough, or if i had a tinsey too much milk/ not enough flour, or if my kitchen was too hot but mine turned into pancakes :). they were awsome still, but very square. im gonna try to make them again tomarrow.
These were really good and didn't get crumbly like others that I've tried! I used them for creamed chicken & veggies over biscuits, and am looking forward to using this recipe for sausage gravy too!
Delicious! I added some ginger powder to the flour mix and replaced the milk with a mixture of pureed apples‚ orange juice‚ almond butter‚ and cinnamon. People at the potluck I took these to seemed to enjoy them.
This is the perfect recipe for quick and easy biscuits! Great with gravy! YUM!
this is a great recipe...i was looking for a rolled biscuit recipe though....so I only put in 1 cup of milk, and i had run out of butter so i used tenderflake lard. I also added a bit more flour till it came together into a soft dough. Awesome!!!!
OMGoodness! I followed this exactly, and I ended up with pancakes. Next time only a cup of milk!
I made these this morning and I was very dissapointed. They were good but what happened to the fluff. they were very very flat. they didn't raise one bit.
Didn't have enough butter, so used shortening instead. They still tasted great! Can't wait to make this again with butter.
My wife and kids love these. I will not buy the biscuits in a can again. Great with sausage gravy. Easy enough for my 9 year old daughter to make with just a minnimal amount of supervision.
Tasted good, but way too much butter! they were too greasy and came out flat.
They were yummy! I added parmesan, garlic, and italian seasoning, it made them extra tastey, esp. with butter on top :)
I followed the recipe exactly and it still came out the consistency of thick pancake batter. I added another 1/8 cup of flour, and it came out thicker.
Great basic recipe! I added some garlic, parmessan cheese, onion powder, parsley, left out the sugar and they tasted like the ones served at Red Lobster! This recipe can be used in so many ways...I love it!
Very good and easy. Garlic would be great. I will try that next time.
They tasted alright, but they came out flat for me aswell!
This was very easy.Will be making again
My family loved these! They were fast and easy. I would even make these on a busy week night. My husband said I could make them anytime. Two of these with a bowl of soup was a filling meal. Unlike most recipes, the batter made exactly 12 good sized biscuits as promised. Cooking time was just right. Thank you!
I've never had success with biscuits from scratch before. This morning, making breakfast for my elderly parents, I discovered too late that they were out of frozen and canned biscuits. Needed something easy and fast. This was perfect! I dropped mine in a greased (sprayed) muffin tin. "Biscuit Muffins!" Will do this from now on!
Very good! This was an easy and fast recipe that can easily be modified to suffice just about anyone. Add cheddar and fresh herbs for a savory biscuit. Add an extra Tbs of sugar or change to Splenda to compliment jams...Or just enjoy as is! I used a large ice cream scoop for easy transfer to my baking sheet and I will suggest wax paper for easy release and clean up.
So easy, and so tasty! I had been craving biscuits, and these hit the spot. I just swapped out 1/2c of the all-purpose flour for white whole wheat. An extra bonus is that they took less than 30 minutes from start to finish, including bake time. Great right out of the oven with a little butter and honey.
These are delicious! I have never made drop biscuits before but needed something quick, and they were so good that they were gone within minutes.
The salt/baking powder ratio is off, the sugar makes it taste weird and 450 degrees is too hot so it burns the bottoms. I adjusted the recipe and tried a second time. Increase salt to 1 tsp, omit the sugar and bake 12-14 minutes at 375 degrees. Now it is a good base that tastes like a nice light baking powder biscuit. Stands on its own or you can add garlic powder, parsley and shredded cheddar cheese to make cheddar biscuits.
I reduced sugar to 1/2 TBSP and used butter milk and they came out great!
These biscuits were a hit! I' 'll definitely make them again.
This worked very well. Very good soft biscuits.
Delicious! I added a chopped jalapeno, 1 clove of garlic, 1 cup sharp cheddar and 1/2 chopped fresh cilantro and a sprinkle of garlic salt. Mmmmmm:)
These biscuits are very easy to make.
Best recipe to date. I used half and half and my young girls mixed the flour and butter with their hands then slowly added the milk. i decreased the milk by 1/4 cup and baked for 12 minutes. They turned out amazing!
Could be beginners bad luck...I did not have whole milk, but I followed the recipe for 6 servings. The batter seemed too runny, but went ahead and baked. They came out flat as cookies? They burned quicker on the bottom. I did not grease the cookie sheet (was not in direction too) and they stuck to the bottom. I would really love to try again if anyone has some pointers...thanks
These were perfect with stew for dinner last night. I followed the recipe exactly (except for using skim milk since that is all I ever have in the house) The outside got a little crisp and beautifully golden and the inside stayed soft...yum! They didn't need butter or any kind of spread, I could have eaten them by themselves and been happy. Really easy and delicious.
I loved them!!!!! add a little garlic powder and cheese and it makes them all the better!!!!
awesome flavor, wonderful texture! light and fluffy excellent hot out of the oven with butter & jelly = )
Batter is WAY too liquidy! Biscuits didn't rise & never got golden brown on the top.
My son & I made this recipe together. We followed the actual recipe to a "T," but because of our older oven, we did have to alter our cooking temp & time. The biscuits turned out amazing! They're even better than my Memomma's drop biscuits, and that's saying something... just don't tell her ;D
So delicious! I couldn't believe how easy they were, and I can't wait to try some of the other varieties people have suggested!
SO GOOD!
I am pretty picky when it comes to biscuits and I thought these were some of the best I've ever had! I made half of them plain and then added grated cheese, garlic powder, and parsley to the other half and loved them either way. Great flavor, not too salty, just perfect. The only recommendation I would make is to grease your pan prior to baking. Awesome!
In a pinch, after getting snowed in with a group of 8 people, we searched for recipes we could make with what we had on hand. These were excellent!! I took them out of the oven slightly early, and they were nice and doughy (which we liked). Paired with some honey-butter this time, but next time it's cheddar and garlic for sure!!
These are very yummy. Rather than use butter, I used a quarter of a cup of butter-flavored Crisco and a quarter cup of Move Over Butter, which made them especially light and tender. Whipped them up especially for biscuits and sausage gravy this morning, but was naughty and had one with butter and honey, too! Delish! They haven't any aftertaste of baking powder, which I particularly appreciate, so I may have to cut up some strawberries for a shortcake dessert for tonight, too!
The recipe made great tasting biscuits. I can't deny that. but I think it would be better off with only 1 cup of milk. I put the 1 1/4 cup and they are basically flat. I love buttery biscuits so the amount of butter to me was perfect, I even put some more on top when eating. However some might want it to be a little less I'd go with half a stick in that case. Like I said great taste (I ate mine with butter and honey) but they are too liquidy. less liquid = better biscuit. I actually was putting the milk in by 1/4 cup and i should have only done 4 not 5.
These were super simple to make and taste great. I made creamed chipped beef for dinner and needed biscuits to go with it. I was out of a lot of ingredients that other recipes called for, but had everything for this one. So happy that I was missing other ingredients, these were wonderful. The left over biscuits from dinner made a great desert with honey. No need to ever buy refridgerator biscuits again.
I made it without the sugar, added 5 TB ground flax. The instructions said "gradually" add liquid, so I followed the instructions and STOPPED adding liquid when the batter was moist enough (one cup only). The biscuits came out perfectly. Light, airy, delicious. If not for the sugar, I would give this recipe 5 stars.
450 seemed way too high, I baked mine at 400 for 15 minutes. I used a scant cup of milk with a splash of heavy cream, and added cheddar cheese and herbs. Turned out flaky and perfect! Will definitely make again.
Consistency was really good and they were easy. Only thing is they weren’t as salty as I’m Used to biscuits being. Don’t know if I should have used salter butter. Unsalted is what I normally bake with. Edit: I just made these again. This time I used a whole teaspoon of salt. I also used 3 teaspoons of baking powder and reduced the milk to 1 cup. They were perfect!
Made it per directions. Turned out perfect both times. Actually, was a little wet the first time (but not bad). I was careful the second time and not adding the final bit of milk (because I was adding it slowly, of course) allowed me to get a stiffer batter. Either way, though - they're great. Also - second time used skim milk without any issues. Might, in the future,. add bits of chopped nuts or dried fruit for a more breakfast-time biscuit.
Mixed bag here in my house. Kids loved them. I thought they were pretty good, hub not so much. I thought with all that butter that I wouldn't need to grease the pan but I should have. First time is always a learning experience. I would make them again. Definitely better than boxed mixes - not salty or fake tasting and just as easy to make
Wonderful moist biscuits. Add half cup flour and they can be rolled and cut like regular biscuits
The fam n i luv this recipe! We just add an extra 1/2c of butter AFTER all the ingredients r mixed. Again, awesome biscuits.
These were as simple as they were delicious! They will be a staple in our household from now on! No more processed pop biscuits for us- these were literally just as easy!
I followed the recipe exactly. WAY too runny. But i held out hope that maybe they would rise in the oven and be ok. Wrong. Flatter than a pancake.
Yummy
I doubled the recipe, you can't make biscuits with this gooey mess! Don't waste your time with this one.
I over mixed them and spooned the mix into a nonstick cupcake tin and they were done in approx. 12 minutes
I just made this today for my fiance's birthday. I've made several biscuits from allrecipe.com, including biscuits and gravy and cinnamon swirl biscuits. Hands down this is the best! I chose it because I wanted a recipe with sugar and ingredients that I have in stock (I don't have cream of tartar). I substituted whole milk for half and half, since I was out of milk (we aren't milk drinkers). I poured half and half in until the dough was sticky. I think it was close to 1 cup. It was Ohhh... Emmm... Geee, delish!!! The fiance said it was the best biscuits he has ever eaten.
Added a little more sugar, but really good recipe!
This was an absolutely amazing recipe, extremely easy to make. I ended up adding a little bit of extra flour because it was somewhat watery and used it as the crust for me and my husband's dinner this evening - Beef Pot Pie. It was amazing, very delicious, just the right amount of butter, very soft. Thanks :) Definitely will make again and again.
This are the best biscuits I've made. I used 1/2 wheat flour and 1/2 white. I also added flaxseed. They were perfect! Thank you.
I've tried so many biscuit recipes and this is THE one. I've used it with sausage gravy or chicken stew. Definitely going to add this one to my recipe box. Best biscuits ever.
yummy, first time making drop biscuits. Followed this recipe. i like the bitter flavor.
I followed the recipe exactly and they were delicious. Light, fluffy, buttery. I wasn’t sure if I should grease the baking pan or not, so I did to be safe and the bottoms got a little dark. I guess the pan shouldn’t be greased. Still delicious!
I followee the recipe exactly. The prep is easy but 450 degrees is way too hot. The bottoms were black. The part that wasn't burned was good, tho.
I used 1/2 C milk and 1/2 C buttermilk and they were light. Be sure your baking powder is not out of date or they won't rise at all. I baked at 375*F for 20 minutes.
These biscuits are really good and buttery. They almost have a more pastry-like texture than other biscuits I have made. I did add a bit more flour, as the dough was a little watery, and I used 1/2 whole wheat pastry flour. They stuck to my pizza stone a bit, so I may spray it with Pam next time. I would like to try this same recipe with butter flavored shortening.
