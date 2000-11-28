Cherry Bell Cookies
My mother, who was an avid collector of cookie recipes, always baked this cookie for Christmas. It is one of the many had in her special recipe book, which held only her favorite recipes.
This has been a Christmas favorite in my family for three generations. Great cookie. I chill the dough for about 20 min before rolling and also cut back the butter in the filling a little (it seems to make it spread less). Glad to see you put this one in.
The bell shape does not stay, kind of turns into a "bigfoot" shape. Not a pretty cookie, too big. Taste was nothing special. The filling got lost in the size of cookie this is. Marlena
Thank you SO MUCH!! My mom made this recipe when we were kids. I was only 11 when she passed away in 1975 and have not had this recipe since. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. They taste just like the ones mom used to make!
I like many of the other cooks who rated this recipe love it! My mother also made these at Christmas. They were my favorite and I always asked her to make them at Christmas. After I was grown and had a family of my own she gave me the recipe and told me it was my turn to make them. I can see why she did so as they are time consuming to make, but so worth every minute you spend making them. My mother passed away 2 years ago and I am so glad she had the wisdom to give me this recipe and teach me to make them!
We recently held a bake sale and I make these cookies to sell, though I used a sun-shaped cookie cutter. People bought one, then came back to buy more to eat and take home. Definitely a keeper!!
A DEFINITE keeper in my Christmas Cookie File. Wish I had more stars to give. A lot of work to prepare but well worth it! Thanks for sharing.
I have been looking for this receipe for a long time. My mom used to make these when we were kids and we lost the receipe book that it was in. Thank you so much for putting it here it brings back alot of good memories of my parents working together in the kitchen making these.
Absolutely delicious chewy and flavorful cookies with a truly outstanding cherry-nut filling. WOW!!! This was my (and my Mom's) favorite cookie for the last two Holiday seasons. I've also made them into leaf shaped sandwich cookies for autumn (believe me, they're too good to have only once a year!). Heart sandwich cookies for Valentines's Day?...mmmmmm!!
Wow! This was great. It didn't even bake all the way in the middle and it didn't even matter. My guests loved it--even the less-done middle.
Great Recipe! We let them cool on the pan before moving them. See the picture I submitted to see how they turned out. After a few days they are still soft, chewy cookies. My daughters enjoyed making these over the afternoon. Thanks for the new Christmas tradition!
I made these for the first time this weekend, and we certainly have a keeper! Huge hit with the family. The flavor is amazing, and the cherries are so festive and cheerful. Confession, though....I lacked time to roll out, cut, and shape the cookies so I rolled them into small balls and flattened them by hand. So they weren't bells per se....more like maybe Christmas Tree ornaments... Either way, they were festive looking and absolutely delicious!
I made these yesterday. They are challenging to roll out, but I learned you could use flour generously without affecting the taste. They are beautiful and tasty!
really good cookies. can't eat just one! followed recipe exactly.
Followed recipe exactly and it was great. It made 6 dozen for me, but I probably rolled out a little too thin. They were nice and crisp until I stored them in a plastic bag. Still good but now are soft.
What a great recipe! It was great to make with kids and tastes great. It did take a while to get the bell shape down, but they look great anyway.
Amazing cookies! Friends and family loved them. it took a little while to master the bell shape. Definatly new holiday recipe. thank you
great!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I made this for Christmas and they were a hit. A little more work than most but definetely worth it. I will bake these again.
These are great! I added a half of a cherry to each cookie, in the filling, in addition to the half cherry as the ringer of the bell.
I love this recipe I compared it with my Grandmothers and the ingredients and measurements are exactly the same. which is unusual recipes usually change as they are passed around. Whenever I make this cookie most everyone has never had them before but always love them. It is nice to know someone else is making this great cookie.
I have made this cookies for years, a favorite of one of my sons. this recipe was in a Pillsbury bakeoff.
These cookies taste very good, and I recommend this recipe if you like a soft cookie. I made mine round and put the filling and cherry in the center and they were still very pretty.
I had to triple to filling to get any flavor out of these cookies. The dough tasted amazing (with triple the ginger) but once cooked it was very bland.
I don't know.. maybe I did something wrong, but these came out with absolutely no taste. I followed to recipe exactly but they were bland beyond belief. Also, they took a lot of work and time, and were totally not worth it. I will probably be throwing all of the cookies out. It's a shame really, because I was excited about them.
My mother would also make these every year. She passed away two years ago and I found this recipe in her book. Now I am making them every year. They are a favorite with my family and friends..
it took a while before i accidentally figured out the bell shape, but they tasted great! thanks!
My mother began this recipe in her home economics class back in the early 1940s. It became a family favorite and has been carried down through two generations now. We use pecans instead of walnuts! Adds a whole new flavor! The pecans seem to enhance the flavor of the cookie as well. Try the pecans in one of your batches and let me know if you found the same as I!! Happy Holiday baking to all! I make at least 4 batches of these a year and they go quickly!!
Great taste! BUT...they did not keep their shape. Ended up making flat cookies and spooning the filling on top as a garnish...still tasted yummy!
Our mom made these cookies for years and they were everyone's favourite. If you find they lose their shape after baking, add a bit more flour to the dough. These are not the best looking cookies however, I have made my cookie trays already so I had used the best looking "Bells".
This was a recipe similar to one brought over from Waltersderf, Germany by a relative in the early 1900's. The only difference is in the amount of brown sugar... increase amount from 1 1/4 cup to 1 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I found they made a better bell shape if, before putting them into the oven, the shape was pointy at the top where you fold edges into the center. I won an award with them! Love these cookies and glad to see them on allrecipes.com
