Cherry Bell Cookies

4.5
33 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

My mother, who was an avid collector of cookie recipes, always baked this cookie for Christmas. It is one of the many had in her special recipe book, which held only her favorite recipes.

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together: 3 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon ginger and 1/2 teaspoon instant coffee. Put aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cream 1 cup butter or margarine. Add 1 1/4 cups brown sugar. Cream well. Blend in dark corn syrup, egg, and cream. Add dry ingredients and mix well.

  • Roll out dough, 1/3 at a time on floured board to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut cookies into 2 1/2 inch rounds. Place on ungreased cookie sheet.

  • To Make Filling: Combine 1/3 firmly packed brown sugar, 1 tablespoon butter, 3 tablespoons cherry juice. Stir in 1 1/2 cups chopped nuts, chopped fine.

  • Place 1/2 teaspoon filling in center of each round. Shape into a bell by folding sides of dough to meet over the filling using spatula to fold over sides. Make top of bell narrower than at the clapper end. Place 1/2 of a maraschino cherry (cut side down) at open end of each bell for clapper. Bake at 350 degrees F for 12-15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 116.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022