Meatball Cookies

Italian, Christmas cookie, round, chocolate and spicy. The smell always gets me charged for the holidays. The taste puts you in heaven.

Recipe by Sheri DeVito-Mariotto

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Cream the butter margarine or shortening, white sugar, eggs and vanilla.

  • In a separate bowl, stir the flour, 2/3 cup cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Add flour mixture to butter mixture. If too sticky add more flour, if too dry add a little milk. Add nuts and mix with hands. Must be of consistency to roll into little 1/2 - 1 inch balls.

  • After you have cookie dough to handling consistency by adjusting it with either the flour or milk, roll into little balls, place on the cookie sheet and bake for about 10-12 minutes, cookie should be firm. Do not overcook. Remove from oven, let rest on the sheet for a few moments and remove to wax paper. When cool, frost with confectioner's sugar and cocoa glaze.

  • To Make Glaze: Combine 4 cups confectioner's sugar, 1/4 cup cocoa, add about 1/2 cup milk. Consistency should be of a glaze. Pour small amount of glaze over each cookie (about 1 tsp.). Decorate with sprinkles while glaze is still wet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 37.9g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 196.6mg. Full Nutrition
