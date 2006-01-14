Meatball Cookies

The cookies are good if you proceed with some common sense. There are many things about this recipe that are terrible. 1) First the ingredient list. The ingredients should be listed in the order that you use them. 2) The amount of spices is too high. I cut them in half. 3) The quantity of glaze is excessive. I used 2 cups of confectioners sugar and had glaze left over. 4) The direction about adding more flour or some milk is goofy. I know from experience that if it's wintertime and the heat is on in my house (forced hot air), the house will be very dry and I need to cut back on the flour in a recipe. I used 2 1/2 cups of flour and it was fine. 5) The first instruction is to preheat the oven. No. You will be refrigerating the dough for 1 hour. I preheated the oven when I took the dough out of the fridge.