Country Apple Dumplings

Rating: 5 stars **UPDATE 9.1.14** you absolutely MUST try these with fresh peaches in place of the apples, it's almost a religious experience!! ORIGINAL RATING: Oh my goodness, even after all the stellar reviews i was NOT expecting these to be as insanely yummy as they were! Halved the recipe as it was just for the hub and me and used a large gala apple, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white, and added a teaspoon of vanilla after the sugars had melted. Poured over the little bundles of joy and then poured 1/2 can diet ginger ale over everything. We didn't have any vanilla ice cream but DID fortunately have whipped cream, holy moly we were in heaven and ate four of them between us!!! Amazingly easy and one of the best desserts I've ever made, this is definitely company worthy. Thank you thank you thank you for submitting this!!! Helpful (1285)

Rating: 5 stars My son-in-law is diabetic, so I reduced the butter to 3/4 stick of butter melted with 1/2 cup of Splenda sugar blend, and used Diet Mountain Dew. Wonderful! Helpful (1285)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight they are incredible. I halved the recipe and made one change. I used 3/4 cup sugar(1/2 cup white, 1/4 cup brown). Will be making this again and again. Helpful (841)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a huge hit at the last family gathering. Both my Mother and my Grandmother asked me for the recipe! After a few trials I've found that the key is to 1) coat the apples in cinnamon and sugar before wrapping 2) Use 2 parts white to 1 part brown sugar in the sauce. simmer until it makes a thick, rich caramel and pulls away from the side of the pot. then add 1 tsp. vanilla along with the cinnamon. With these tweaks the dumplings were not soggy at all as some reviewers had mentioned. Thanks for the great post! Helpful (679)

Rating: 5 stars I've made these apple dumplings for years and have received nothing but wonderful comments. The secret with the melted butter and sugar is to continue cooking it until it is well blended and thickens, stirring constantly. Then stir in the cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Helpful (545)

Rating: 5 stars This is great! Since this is super fattening, I made some changes & couldn't tell any difference. I used reduced fat crescent rolls, cut the sugar to 1/2c. & 1/2 c. splenda & used diet mountain dew. I cut back the butter to 1 stick + 2 tblsp. Does anyone know what the fat grams & calories would be with these changes? Helpful (395)

Rating: 5 stars I found this recipe last year and made it for Thanksgiving dinner with my husband's family. Everyone raved about it and made me promise to make it at Christmas. I now make it for a quick and easy dessert for any occasion. Everyone asks for the recipe. I made a few changes to mine though. I use 3-4 large Granny Smith apples, and quarter them. This makes bigger dumplings and each person gets more of the tart apple taste. Before I put the sugar/cinnamon/butter mixture or the Mt. Dew on, I bake the dumplings for 10-12 minutes to avoid having soggy dough. Then, I pour or spoon the sugar mixture over the top and pour just 10 oz. of Mt. Dew around the dumplings, not over the top, and bake for another 25-28 minutes, or until done. They come out firm, not soggy, and wonderfully crunchy on top from the sugar. People can't stop eating them! Helpful (277)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe reminds me of the apple dumplings my Southern Granny made, absolutely delicious! For those that say they are soggy, that is the way old fashioned dumplings tasted, soft and gooey and syrupy on the bottom and slightly crisp on the top. These were perfect! Everyone who has tried them has loved them and I live in the state of New York, not a southern state! I did try cutting the sugar back to 1 cup and that worked for me but everyone loved the original sweetness. Thank you so much, Lindy, for the "diabetic" recipe, I used only 1/2 cup of butter with 1 cup of splenda and diet Mountain Dew and it was great, only 4 Weight Watcher points compared to the 7 for the revised original recipe (with only 1 cup of sugar). I made mine with Northern Spy apples which may account for the extra "sweetness" to my dish but I would give this dish 10 stars if I could. Definitely a comfort dish and, as my sister says, there is not an easier dessert dish out there and it is pretty enough to take somewhere. Thanks again! Helpful (275)