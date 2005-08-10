Magic Cookie Bars

Very yummy! I made a few modifications after reading the reviews - I used chocolate graham crackers and doubled the graham cracker/butter base since a few of the reviewers said the base was a little skimpy as it is - I liked the thickness of the base but would probably use less butter next time. I put the milk on top of the base since other reviewers said it made for a more attractive bar (I might do half under and half over next time though, to help the toppings stick better) and instead of just semi-sweet chocolate chips I mixed white chocolate chips and chocolate/peanut butter swirled chips. Since the base was thicker it took longer to cook. I check them after 25 minutes and they were not even close to being done so I covered it with foil to keep the coconut from burning and had to bake it for about 20 additional minutes. They were awesome once the cooled and set up a bit, I'll definitely make this again!