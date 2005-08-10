Magic Cookie Bars
This was one of my grandmother's favorites.
This was one of my grandmother's favorites.
This has been my absolute favorite treat since I was a small child. This recipe has been passed down from generation to generation and I love it! Although, the recipe my family has is a little bit different than this one... Tips - Mix the margarine/butter and graham cracker crumbs together to make a firmer "crust". (My family also melts the margarine in the pan in the oven.) - Pour the condensed milk on the graham cracker crumbs BEFORE adding the other ingredients. It seems to make everything stick together better and it makes it so much more presentable! - Use more than 1 cup of chocolate chips. Especially if you're a chocolate lover. 1 cup just isn't enough! Also, I like the recipe better without the nuts. They seem to kind of take away from the other flavors. But I'm not a big fan of nuts in desserts to begin with. Hope you enjoy these as much as I do! :)Read More
less chocolate chips only use about halfRead More
This has been my absolute favorite treat since I was a small child. This recipe has been passed down from generation to generation and I love it! Although, the recipe my family has is a little bit different than this one... Tips - Mix the margarine/butter and graham cracker crumbs together to make a firmer "crust". (My family also melts the margarine in the pan in the oven.) - Pour the condensed milk on the graham cracker crumbs BEFORE adding the other ingredients. It seems to make everything stick together better and it makes it so much more presentable! - Use more than 1 cup of chocolate chips. Especially if you're a chocolate lover. 1 cup just isn't enough! Also, I like the recipe better without the nuts. They seem to kind of take away from the other flavors. But I'm not a big fan of nuts in desserts to begin with. Hope you enjoy these as much as I do! :)
These are great. I would suggest mixing the graham cracker crumbs and butter together first and pressing into your pan. Pour Sweetened Condensed Milk over crust, then layer with remaining ingredients. Makes it all stick together better. You can substitute chocolate chips or nuts with dried cranberries, raisins, mini marshmallows or butterscotch chips. So many variations to use. Always a crowd pleaser.......
Very yummy! I made a few modifications after reading the reviews - I used chocolate graham crackers and doubled the graham cracker/butter base since a few of the reviewers said the base was a little skimpy as it is - I liked the thickness of the base but would probably use less butter next time. I put the milk on top of the base since other reviewers said it made for a more attractive bar (I might do half under and half over next time though, to help the toppings stick better) and instead of just semi-sweet chocolate chips I mixed white chocolate chips and chocolate/peanut butter swirled chips. Since the base was thicker it took longer to cook. I check them after 25 minutes and they were not even close to being done so I covered it with foil to keep the coconut from burning and had to bake it for about 20 additional minutes. They were awesome once the cooled and set up a bit, I'll definitely make this again!
This is very similar to a recipe I used to make at a bakery I worked at years ago. It's great for people who don't like exact measurements and who like to experiment. At the bakery we used white chocolate, milk chocolate, and butterscotch chips, coconut, walnuts, and sweetened condensed milk. I have also tried peanut butter chips, almonds, and M&M baking pieces, all with great success. The only trick to this recipe is not baking it too long or the sugars in the milk will harden after cooling. Gooey-ness is the key!
This is so delicious! The only reason I gave this 4 stars is because the recipe calls for sprinkling the crumbs. You have to create a crust on the pan and I poured the condensed milk with each layer so everything was nicely layered together without falling apart.
This is such a classic...we always called them 'Hello Dollies.' I poured half of the can of sweetened condensed milk over the crust, then the other half over the enitre thing before baking. I omitted the nuts (going to be serving for a large group, omitted just in case some don't care for/are allergic to), also - I didn't have any chocolate chips, so I just chopped up some Easter chocolate they we have over from Easter this year - used a bit more than a cup. Great recipe - everyone loves it, a lot like Mounds bars.
Whenever I make these bars for my college friends, they disappear like crazy! Out of everything that I bake, these seem to be everybody's favorite. The only suggestion I would make is to combine the graham cracker crumbs and butter together in a bowl instead of sprinkling the crumbs over the butter. This makes the crust firmer, and the bars do not break as easily. Other than that, these bars are excellent, and definitely a crowd pleaser!
I totally agree with doubling the crust. I made two batches, the first as the recipe says and the second with a "crust and a half". I wish I had totally doubled it! I have had these bars from a local bakery and I am trying to get them to taste like theirs with no avail. Perhaps a bigger crust? The chocolate chips were a little over-powering. I am wondering if I put less in, or if the consistency of chips changes from brand to brand? I'd love some feedback.
This has been a favorite of mine for several years. Quick, easy, sooo good. I also recomend replacing the graham crackers with 1/2 of box of yellow cake mix - creates a much richer bar. ENJOY
Double the crust, but not the butter. You really only need about 3/4 C. butter/marg if doubling the crust. Thoroughly mix, then press into pan. Pour 1/2 can condensed milk on crust, layer remaining ingredients as directed, and top with remaining 1/2 can of condensed milk. I also doubled the chips and did 1/2 chocolate, 1/2 butterscotch. These disappeared almost immediately at my company's holiday bake sale.
I made this classic bar cookie when I was in my teens. I made this recipe with my daughter and son. Now I just made this recipe with my grand daughter. It's that good. Absolute best dessert comfort food.
Very versatile recipe!! If you're finding it too sweet, I put Old Fashioned Oats in mine, and it tames the sweetness a little bit. Great recipe, because I was able to put a bunch of random items that have been sitting in our cupboard for a while: stale graham crackers, chocolate chips, chopped pecans, oats. Left out the coconut because we didn't have any and it's still delicious!
A friend made these for a party and they were great.
These were so delicious! We couldn't stop eating them. I mixed the margarine and crumbs before adding it to the pan. I added some more graham cracker crumbs, about 2 1/2 cups total and didn't pour the entire can of milk, just left about a quarter out. it took me some strength to cut these up into bars and take them out of the pan. Will make these again, for sure! thanks!
Mmmmm, I'm eating one as I type.
These were delicious! The only change I will make is, next time I will melt the butter and mix graham cracker crumbs first and definitely pour milk over top. My crust fell apart where there was not enough butter. Overall, everybody loved them!
I used these tips from another reviewer: Tips - Mix the margarine/butter and graham cracker crumbs together to make a firmer "crust". (My family also melts the margarine in the pan in the oven.) - Pour the condensed milk on the graham cracker crumbs BEFORE adding the other ingredients. It seems to make everything stick together better and it makes it so much more presentable! - Use more than 1 cup of chocolate chips.
Next time I will mix the crumbs and butter together, then press in bottom of pan.
I have been making these for as long as I can remember around the holidays. These were definately a staple in our house! We did, however, use a slightly different recipe. We used semi-sweet chocolate and peanut butter chips. This gives it a not so in your face chocolate taste. We also used more graham cracker crumbs and packed it to make a thicker crust and poured the condensed milk over that, THEN added the toppings. If you decide to make these, I highly recommend using the peanut butter chips!
I made these today for a camping trip we're taking this week. I used about 2 1/2 cups of graham cracker crumbs to make more of a sturdy crust. I also poured half the can of milk over the crumbs and the other half over the top once everything was in. They came out great. After cooling for an hour they cut easily and look really great. Thanks!
I've been making this recipe for at least 50-years, and everything here is correct EXCEPT that the condensed milk is poured over the GRAHAM CRACKER CRUMBS and then the chips, nuts and coconut added. DO NOT put the condensed milk over everything at the end!
This was very rich, good and easy. The crust was a little crumbly, so next time I will press it before adding on the toppings.
THESE are AWESOME!! The only reason the person a few ratings below me only gave it 3 stars is because she didn't follow the recipe at all.....duh!
Soooo easy!!! Anytime one of the groups I am associated with have a bake sale they always ask me to make these.
These are so yummy. I like these better with butterscotch chips. I've also made them with almonds and I liked them better that way, but they are also delicious without nuts. For the crust I use butter instead of margarine & an extra cup of crushed graham crackers. They stay together better with the extra graham crackers. Also, I don't really measure any of the toppings, I just eyeball it, as I sprinkle everything on top of the crust. Yum, they are so good!
I grew up calling these "hello dollies". a good basic recipe. I mix chopped pecans, coconut and chocolate chips together to get even distribution. I melt the butter and mix it in with the graham cracker crust and then press it into the bottom. pour half of the can of evaporated milk on top of the crust, then add the coconut mixture and then add more evaporated milk on top. it is ALWAYS a hit and if you make it for people who have never had it before people will think you are a culinary genius. ;)
This recipe is very sweet and addictive. I was introduced to it by my college roommate, whose family has been taking it to get-togethers for years, and the pan is always devoured. However, she mixes all of the ingredients together so the result is like a brownie/blondie square. It is REALLY good this way too. Just wanted to suggest trying that variation!
This is a great recipe, but I make some changes and get great raves every time. For the crust I mix together the graham cracker crumbs and 3/4 cup coconut (processed fine in a food processor) with the melted margarine or butter. For the chips I substitute a 2-cup mixture of the milk chocolate, white chocolate, and butterscotch chips. I sometimes drizzle caramel or sprinkle the caramel chips on top. With the chip flavors made now you could try other variations as well. Try it!
This is a can't miss recipe! I used two cups of graham cracker crumbs and combined them with the butter to make a firmer crust. Used pecans because I prefer them to walnuts. I used 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips which may have been overkill, an overflowing one cup is probably perfect. These are delish! Will definitely add to the party dessert rotation.
Delicious and very easy to make! I decreased the coconut to 1 cup and added 1 cup peanut butter chips. I even used FF sweetened condensed milk because it's all I had. Will definitely make this recipe again because it uses things I normally keep in the pantry.
These were awesome! I made them for our New Year's Eve party last night and they were gone in an instant! I've had many similar versions but this one was so nice and moist and crumbly -- not at all hard or dry or sticky. This one is a keeper!
Perfect! Exactly what I remembered. There's only one problem: they're irresistible! I guarantee you these are NOT healthy, not with all that sugar! But oh so good!....
A favorite of mine growing up--I was so glad to find the recipe again. This is easy and delicious, just don't overcook--undercooking is better.
Love these. My mom used to make them when we were kids, so I searched and searched for the recipe, and found it right here. I made them for a bridal shower and had at least 5 people ask me for the recipe, and even more people were asking around to see who made them, then complimented me on them. Easy to make and came out perfect, just like Mom used to make.
i took the advice of other reviewers and poured some of the milk over the crust before adding coconut and chocolate chips. these were a hit at the last potluck i took them too!
This recipe is always a hit. We don't like nuts in our baked goods - so I used choc chips, butterscotch chips and white choc chips in addition to the coconut flakes. After I assemble, I give the pan a slight tap on the counter to settle the condensed milk.
This is my favorite layered bar as I don't like the butterscotch or toffee found in other recipes. I doubled the bottom layer as well and also, after about 8 minutes of baking, sprinkled marshmellows on top. This was an awesome addition I definitely recommend it!
I made with 3 cups graham cracker crumbs and 1 Cup butter, coconut, roasted peanuts and Christmas M&M's. Delicious!
I substituted animal cracker crumbs for graham cracker crumbs. Just zipped them up in my chopper. I also subbed evaporated milk with 1/4 cup of brown sugar (shaken together in a closed clean jar) for the sweetened condensed milk. I used almonds instead of walnuts, as well. Turned out fine.
I have been making this recipe with rave reviews for years. Here are my suggestions: (1) Mix the graham crackers with the butter to make a firmer crust. (2) Use pecans instead of walnuts (3) Add the condensed milk last to help everything hold together better. You shouldn't need the whole can, just most of it. Enjoy!
Sweet Moses!!! This was SOOOOOOO GOOD. It's really sweet though. I eyeballed the time it took to bake and it's crunchy on the edges but THAT'S THE BEST PART! As someone suggested, I added oats and used a combination of mini dark chocolate chips, regular chocolate chips and some peanut chips on the top as well as substituted some oats I had on hand for the portion of coconut -- all in an attempt to reduce the sweetness. Also used a smaller tin of milk. It was ridiculously easy to make. It's not the healthiest thing I've ever made but for one tray, I made 16 bars so I could even make it bite-sized. I wonder what would happen if you mix everything together and do a la macaroons? hmmm....
Great recipe! I used the boxed graham cracker crumbs along with lining the bottom of the 9x13 with parchment paper, which keeps it from sticking (for those who have problems with that). I also added marshmellows to the mix as well. Turned out great!
Superb! I mixed the crust with butter and then packed it down. I also used cashews, which is what I had on hand. My family can't keep out of them! We're giving to teachers this week for a gift.
My mom made this when I was a kid. I have made this twice so far. The first time by-the-book, yummy. The second time I followed the advice and doubled the crust...it rocked. But I also added peanut butter chips...great. those two changes made a great recipe even better.
Can you say YUMMY! These were fantastic! As some reviewers mentioned, I also skipped the nuts. No problem. I also didn't have a full cup of chocolate, so I substituted a handful of butterscotch chips instead (and, while I was at it, threw in some toffee bits). I'm telling you....these were good warm right out of the oven, and the next day for a little indulgence with my morning coffee. The longer they set, the firmer they got and they indead were magical! They almost tasted like a candy bar. I will have to most definately make these around the holidays for our friends and neighbors. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good! It was a very easy recipe and the cookies turned out amazing! ....then I read the nutritional info :(
This is a great simple recipe. I have been using it for years. I accidentally used cinnamon graham crackers. It added a great flavor to these bars. Will probably make them this way from now on.
The first time I had these was in 1973 when I went on vacation with my girl friends in San Clemente. Nancy's mother had made these and left them in the refrigerator for us to have when we got there. Oh My God, they were so good. Hers also had marshmellows on top. I got the recipe from her mother, and made them a few times, but over the years, the recipe got lost in moving. I am very glad to find it here. The other thing that I do differently is mix the butter and crackers together with a tablespoon of sugar - it helps the crust stay together, and the crust is good in its own right.
THANK YOU THANK YOU!!! I LOST THIS RECIPE. I TYPED IN MAGIC BARS AND WAS SO HAPPY TO FIND YOURS. THIS IS THE SAME RECIPE I HAD. I ALSO MELT MY BUTTER IN THE OVEN. ONE LESS DISH TO WASH.
I have tried many variations of this recipe and this one was my favorite. I stirred the margarine and graham cracker crumbs (1 1/2 packages) together, and assembled the remaining ingredients as instructed (minus the walnuts because my husband doesn't like them). I also added 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips. Baked 20 minutes and came out perfect!
I grew up with my mom making these. When she finally taught me how, I was blown away with how simple they are. At parties they always disapear quickly.
less chocolate chips only use about half
Just made this tonight and my husband has half the tray gone. I used crushed Vanilla Wafers since I didn't have graham crackers and the flavor was the same. I also used an 9x11 pan and they came out a bit dense but still very delicious. Great easy recipe!
Very easy and very yummy!!!
They came out a lot flatter then I expected but they were good like that. We left out the nuts and put the milk under the coconut and chocolate chips so everything would stick together better. It worked quite well and had a much nicer appearance. We froze them after the first day and we are eating them straight out of the freezer. We're liking them better cold then at room temperature.
Came Out Awesome! Thanks! My Kids Loveddd it :)
I throw the stick of butter in the pan while the oven is heating and then mix in the graham cracker crumbs. One less dish to dirty. I've also made these with white chocolate chips, cranberries and slivered almonds. They are always a hit no matter what combo is used.
A favorite of mine growing up--I was so glad to find the recipe again. This is easy and delicious, just don't overcook--undercooking is better.
Easy and delicious! Because I read it before and found it helpful: 1 package of grahm crackers will be enough for the crushed amount. I personally like mixing half a bag of chocolate and half a bag of peanut butter chips.
These are rich and delicious and better yet, easy to make. I did change a few things. First I crushed Oreo cookies in the food processor until there was enough for three cups. I mix the crumbs with half a cup of melted butter and pressed firmly into the bottom of the pan. As suggested, I spread half of the sweetened condensed milk on the crumbs and then added the toppings. I used chopped walnuts, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips and a little bit of coconut (normally I hate coconut but it tastes nice in this recipe). I spread the remainder of the milk once the toppings were in place and baked at 350 for almost twenty minutes. I added additional chips once I pulled the bars from the over for a nicer presentation. Even though my husband was desperate to eat some, I waited for at least 40 minutes before cutting the bars. They were amazing!
I started making these several years ago. Our FAVORITE combination though is to use all butterscotch chips and slivered almonds. I use 2 cups graham cracker crumbs too for a thicker crust, chips, coconut, nuts then top with the condensed milk. Everytime I've taken these to a party or potluck, they disappear faster than the chocolate ones.
Soooooooo yummy! I followed the recipe exactly and these were delicious! I have been putting off making these and now I am so glad that I finally did. The whole family loved these. I made them today and they are already half gone! This is a nice departure from the usual cookies/brownies. Thanks for a great and easy recipe!
I like adding a cup of butterscotch chips to these for additional flavor-
Great recipe! I used chopped pecans instead of walnuts. Some of the graham cracker crumb did not stay on the cookies when I cut them and placed them on a plate but recipe was still delicious. Tastes sort of like you're having an almond joy cookie bar.
/this is the way my mom used to make them. You pour the milk over everything where as some recipes do just the crust. I like this way better the coconut gets sweetened this way.
This time tested recipe is a delight to the tastebuds. Of course, anything with sweetened condensed milk has to taste good, but this one tops them all.
I took the advise of other reviewers and I doubled the graham cracker crust; however, I ended up with a very crumbly crust even though I doubled the margarine too. Should you bake the crust by itself first maybe? Add even more margarine? Otherwise the coconut, walnuts, and milk chocolate chip topping was great! They tasted like those somoa girl scout cookies! Will try to make these again, but will play around with the crust part.
I made this recipe for the first time and it turned out awsom. Everyone loved them. I added a crumbled up heath bar to half of the batch and it turned out yummy. I had to double my crust to fit the pan.
Ridiculously Good!!!! Haven't made these in years; so glad I found this recipe again. I mixed up the graham crackers and butter in food processor, then dump in pan & pat down, and baked about 5 minutes extra so they were evenly golden brown.
Delicious with white chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Everyone loved it. remember mom used to make HELLO DOLLY. Wish I could ask her about it. Did as others & Put 1/2 the milk on bottom. EASY EASY EASY THANX
AGREE with the members who said the instructions are faulty - do not pour the sweetened condensed milk over all at the end! It is the FIRST layer after the crust, then you build up the layers on top of the milk.
thi cookie bar is easy and sooo rich and good. I always include this quick recipe when making desserts for holidays because almost everyone remembers this from childhood. I have also used 1/2 chocolate chips and 1/2 butterscoth chips which is really good, as well. A must for any holiday platter or tin of cookies!!
I added a bit more chocolate chips and some peanut butter chips and they came out super
These are a holiday favorite for my husband's family. I have to take a double batch every year and usually come home with an empty pan!!!
This is a great addition to your arsenal of desserts and is good for any occasion with a little modification to fit the mood. I agree the crust would be better if made "one and a half" the amount in the recipe and one can the condensed milk on top of the crust and one on top of the chocolate chips and etc. I switched marshmallows for the walnuts, making this into a yummy s'more bar that is sure to please!
These are such a quick and easy slice to make that is sure to be a crowd pleaser! I adjusted the recipe slightly - I used Skim 99% Condensed Milk (it's all I had) and followed the other suggestions of mixing the gramcracker/butter before putting in baking pan.
Makes me relive my childhood. I have ALWAYS loved these bars. When I make them, I always use butter. You can also get away with using regular milk with a little sugar instead of the sweetened condensed milk.
I followed the recipe and wished I had doubled the crust as some reviewers have said. Also, it was very sticky and did not set, even when cool. The taste was OK. I won't bother doing it again.
I was really trying to find the recipes my mil used to make...this wasn't it.
These are amazing. I used the search engine to find a dessert that used all the ingredients I had on hand and this popped up and thank goodness it did! I mixed the butter and crumbs together and pushed them into the bottom and then topped with walnuts , white, milk and semi-sweet chocolate chips , then coconut and then sweetened milk on top of everything and they turned out perfect. I brought them as the dessert to a dinner and the host wouldn't let me leave with the few leftovers there were lol Which upset my husband and which is why I'm making him a double batch this weekend !
This is my favorite treat to eat! Christy
I substituted the butter for 4 oz. of non-fat yogurt and mixed it in with the graham cracker crust which cuts down dramatically on fat(over 100 calories less per serving). I think the amount of graham cracker crumbs should be doubled to 3 cups for more of a base. Also I put the condensed milk on first and then sprinkled the coconut flakes and finally topped it off with the chocolate chips and then baked until the coconut flakes were brown and the milk color darkened.
Turned out great and were sooo easy to make. I did press the grahm crackers and butter in the bottom prior to the rest of the ingredients.
This cookie tasted great...my only problem was that the graham cracker crust didn't form. I think next time i make this i will make sure the butter and crumbs are mixed (like with a cheesecake) before i add the additional layers.
So easy and a big hit! I read the other reviews and stirred the crust in the pan and packed it down, then poured the SC milk, then everything else. If you chill them and then cut them with a hot knife they stay together really well. I also doubled the chocolate and used 1.5c of graham crackers for the crust.
Delicious!! A few tips: Instead of margarine use 1/2 cup butter. Add butterscotch chips to the layer. Use 2 cups crunched graham crackers for the base. Be sure to melt the butter in a separate bowl and then mix the crunched graham crackers completely before adding it to the pan. (This avoids crumbs when cutting it). I made this for Easter and my brothers said it tasted like a party in their mouth! Huge success. I will definitely be making this again!
These were so good! Next time I'll follow others' suggestion to mix the margarine and graham cracker crumbs together and pour the milk over the crust because my crust fell apart in places that didn't have enough margarine to the crumbs were too thick.
WOW! I can't begin to express how good these are...very rich. A small piece is plenty, although I have a difficult time only eating a small piece! I've made two batches in the last two days. Thanks so much!
We love these. Over the years, I have found that these are better the next day. That is if they are not all gone on the first day.
Turned out great and were sooo easy to make. I did press the grahm crackers and butter in the bottom prior to the rest of the ingredients.
awesome...I love everything in here!!! the original version contains butterscotch chips which I do not like at all...this recipe suits me fine and I've made it with walnuts and I've also used chopped toasted pecans for a twist which is delicious
I added a bit of almond extract, because we didn't have any walnuts, and it was delicious!
I've made these for years and love them. I don't even like coconut, but I can't get enough of these. Try them!
i use peanut butter chips with heath bits it is so yummy!!!
They came out great. Took to a party and they all went. People even complemented me on them
Love these bars. They are so yummy and so easy to make. I have made these several times now. They are my goto favorite when I am having a sweet tooth craving.
Mine turned out a little messy but tasted amazing. Maybe needs something a little more to bind them.
Followed the reviewers and put in graham crackers first, then margarine, chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut, sweetened evaporated milk. It was really good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections