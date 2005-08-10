Magic Cookie Bars

4.7
212 Ratings
  • 5 162
  • 4 39
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This was one of my grandmother's favorites.

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Into bottom of 9 x1 3 pan pour melted margarine. Sprinkle crumbs evenly over melted margarine, chopped nuts over crumbs, then distribute chocolate chips over nuts. Add the coconut and pour milk over all.

  • Bake 25 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Cool 15 minutes before cutting into finger length bars.

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 217.8mg. Full Nutrition
