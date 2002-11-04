Cream Wafers

Do not put an egg yolk into the cream filling! Otherwise it is the same as the Betty Crocker cream wafer recipe. I have used the Betty Crocker cookbook version for YEARS! This is my daughter's,my daughter's friend's, and my favorite cookie. I am sending them to her in Hawaii for her birthday. and to California to her long time friend. I CANNOT agree with Jimmeh 's review from Dec. 11, 2010. She gave one star! The wafer part of the cookie is not bland. It is not at all sweet and that is the way it is supposed to be, and is very buttery, flaky and melts in your mouth. The cream filling inside makes this cookie DIVINE! I have made them in valentine shapes with pink filling and sprinkled with pink sugar and they are just too cute! To me, anyone who gives a negative review of this cookie is just out of their mind! Please, try these cookies and experience a little taste of heaven. But remember: DON'T ADD THE EGG YOLK! It is not needed. Tip: After chilling the dough, just use 1/3 of the dough at a time when rolling it out and keep the rest in the fridge until ready to roll out. Also, the wafers are very fragile, so be careful when icing them with the cream filling. Place the bottoms of the baked cookie together when filling. Don't make them too thick, or they don't taste as good. (Too much wafer) Enjoy!