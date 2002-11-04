Cream Wafers

Cookies with a creamy butter filling.

Recipe by Donna

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour and 1 cup of butter or margarine thoroughly. Stir in whipping cream and mix well. Chill 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Roll dough 1/8 inch thick on lightly floured board. Cut into 1 1/2 inch rounds. Transfer to waxed paper heavily sprinkled with sugar, turning to coat both sides. Place on un- greased baking sheet. Prick in 4 places with fork. Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until slightly puffed. Put two cooled cookies together with filling.

  • To Make Filling: Blend 1/4 cup soft butter, 3/4 cup sifted confectioners' sugar, 1 egg yolk, and 1 tsp. vanilla. If desired, tint with food coloring.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 56mg. Full Nutrition
