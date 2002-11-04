Cream Wafers
Cookies with a creamy butter filling.
This is an excellent wedding or shower tea cookie! Actually, it is my favorite special occasion cookie. I only make them on for special events, though, since they are so time consuming and the dough is difficult to work with. But boy, are they worth the extra effort!! Note: I generally double the filling/frosting called for in the recipe, otherwise it isn't enough. Also, put your frosting in a gallon ziploc bag, cut off a small portion of a corner, and use the bag to squirt on the frosting. You break less cookies that way and it is much easier than using a knife to spread it on.Read More
My family gets together every year to back Christmas cookies, and we decided to try a couple different cookies this year. I suggested this one, and I have to say that after all the reviews, we were all very underwhelmed. The only modification we made was leaving out the egg yolk from the filling. After much effort, ours turned out exactly like others pictured here. However, for the cookie that was the most work, they just did no deliver on taste. The cookie part was very bland, and the buttercream center just could not make up for it. I gave it one star as the colored center looks nice, but we will not be making this cookie again.Read More
This is my favorite holiday cookie--and that's saying a lot! My mom always resists making them at Christmas time because it's a nuisance to roll out the dough, but last year we had an idea that worked really well. We put the dough on wax paper, rolled it into a log and then refrigerated it. After it chilled, we took it out and simply sliced the log. It was sooo much easier and came out just fine. I also omit the egg yolk with no problems and tint the filling pink. They're always the first to go as they're so pretty and so delicious!
At first I didn't understand this recipe. How can you have a shortbread like cookie with no sugar in it? BUT I made it and it was wonderful. I made one small change and that was to add a little vanilla to the dough. Since you coat the cut out cookie with sugar on both sides, that gives it enough sweetness. The cookies are flakey and buttery with so much flavor. I used a sanding sugar which added a bit of sparkle. When it came to the filling, I did not use the recipe listed - I used my basic buttercream recipe and I thinned it a little with my left over heavy whipping cream. I did not feel too good about making the filling recipe with the raw egg. I'm sure it would be safe but it just didn't sound tasty. And when you put everything together - it's a beautiful little cookie. They look pretty fancy! I took one reviewers suggestion and put a small dab of raspberry jam on one side of the cookie before I added the buttercream filling. Actually, I didn't think they were very time consuming like some reveiwers said and I made a double recipe. I bake all the time and do some pretty complicated recipes so the time spent on these seemed very reasonable. These would make a beautiful gift.
Love this recipe! I've been making it for over 30 years. This is EXACTLY the cream wafer cookie recipe from the 1965 Betty Crocker Cookie Book INCLUDING the egg yolk. I have been making it with out the egg yolk for years and havn't noticed much of a difference. It is light and crispy, melt in your mouth yummy!
A Very unusual texture at first (meaning the wafers) but then there is a light, creamy and buttery taste that blends so well with the sweet filling... Delicate! be sure to handle the wafers with care, if you wait 3 minutes after removing from the oven (best on parchment paper) they get crispy and firm enough to handle, don't even TRY before that!! The wafers seem to morph from buttery delicate circles to crispy, light delicacies... Definitely not for the heavy handed baker...
Our family's number one Christmas cookie, first penned on my great grandmother's index card in lovely old writing. Our recipe calls for 'light cream', which i prefer because it seems to brown more slowly. I like them at 10 minutes, too, because I love them just slightly golden. We always used the raw yolk in the cream filling with no problem -- I like the richness. Parchment paper DEFINITELY aids in rolling (between 2 layers) and I use a napkin ring to cut them out ;-) The compliments are endless on these labor intensive, luscious cookies.
"Wow these cookies are awesome, baby!" It doesn't get any better than that! These are just like the ones my grandma made when I was little! I rolled the dough into a log and then sliced the log into rounds, rather than roll out. I had a problem with the frosting, and ruined it (operator error) so I just used tub frosting and they were still great. Next time I'll slice my rounds just a little thinner, to achieve a greater frosting:cookie ratio! Sooo good! These are a keeper.
What a joy! I have used this recipe since 1965 every Christmas. It is my youngest daughters favorite (and she is a Mom now), it would not be Christmas at home without them! But!! I can not find the BC 1965 Cookie book I have had for over 40 years. Did a search on allrecipes and here it is. Thank you, Thank you
These are so delicious. A not-too-sweet, flaky, tender cookie sandwiching delicious rich buttery icing. They are well worth the effort it takes to make them. A word of advice DO NOT substitute anything else for the butter called for in this recipe!!!
Do not put an egg yolk into the cream filling! Otherwise it is the same as the Betty Crocker cream wafer recipe. I have used the Betty Crocker cookbook version for YEARS! This is my daughter's,my daughter's friend's, and my favorite cookie. I am sending them to her in Hawaii for her birthday. and to California to her long time friend. I CANNOT agree with Jimmeh 's review from Dec. 11, 2010. She gave one star! The wafer part of the cookie is not bland. It is not at all sweet and that is the way it is supposed to be, and is very buttery, flaky and melts in your mouth. The cream filling inside makes this cookie DIVINE! I have made them in valentine shapes with pink filling and sprinkled with pink sugar and they are just too cute! To me, anyone who gives a negative review of this cookie is just out of their mind! Please, try these cookies and experience a little taste of heaven. But remember: DON'T ADD THE EGG YOLK! It is not needed. Tip: After chilling the dough, just use 1/3 of the dough at a time when rolling it out and keep the rest in the fridge until ready to roll out. Also, the wafers are very fragile, so be careful when icing them with the cream filling. Place the bottoms of the baked cookie together when filling. Don't make them too thick, or they don't taste as good. (Too much wafer) Enjoy!
Best. Cookies. Ever! BUT...there is no way in the world this would make 5 dozen cookies. I was lucky to squeeze out 2 dozen. I doubled the icing and I'm so glad I did. This recipe takes forever because the dough gets too warm so quickly that I had to put the "scraps" back in the fridge to set up for 15 min at a time to be able to work with it. It's a pain, but oh so worth it! I believe mine were a little too big (I used a shot glass to cut them), but they're still awesome. My mom used to make them waaayyy back in the day and mine tasted (and smelled) just like hers. They brought me right back to my childhood.
Some tips that might help. Make sure the butter is very soft, if not your cookie will look more like a biscuit after baking. You have to mix the butter and the flour first, then add the cream. If you follow these tips, the dough should come together during mixing. Don't over do the four. If you dough does not come together, after you refriderate it, you'll need to use your hands to kneed it together. It's a bit of work but that should do the trick. I don't like to use the wax paper, it rolls all over the place when rolling dough out. Plan on a mess when you make these, you'll need a lot of flour to keep them from sticking to your counter and your roller. I have found that working in small batches helps. This cookie is not for the faint of heart. It's work but well worth it. I bake them every year for a cookie exchange. After I am done baking 7-9 dozen, I'll say "never again" but keep going back to the recipe because everyone loves tthem
this recepie has been my kids favorite holiday cookie for over 20 years. i always use holiday shape cookie cutters and color the sugar to match the theme of the holiday. i use the no egg yolk version and its awesome!! very delicate and melts in your mouth i also sometimes flavor the filling to change it up
These were very good, light and airy and melt in your mouth. It makes alot, which is good because they will go fast. My only complaint was that it was very time consuming. I used a pastry bag to pipe in the frosting and that helped speed things up too.
This is my Grandma's old recipe! I made 100 of these in advance for my wedding. I do refrigerate the dough divided into quarters, shaped into 1" diameter logs so that you just have to slice and bake (I tried doing this with only 2 logs, but by the time you cut the last bit of log, your hand has warmed up the dough enough that it squishes down into a rectangle shape instead of a circle). ALSO - please use a good pan to bake...or put a baking stone in the oven to even out the heat distribution. These cookies are so thin and delicate, you can easily end up with half the cookies dark brown and the other half barely starting to tint...and because I cut them log-ways instead of rolled out, using a cookie cutter, mine are not a uniform thickness, and so they naturally bake unevenly. Finally, make these well in advance and freeze. They thaw out beautifully, but they're also perfectly delicious straight out of the freezer ;)
These have been my favorite cookies to make since I found it in my Betty Crocker Cookbook, around 1975 edition. The recipe does NOT call for egg yolks. They are wonderful without them. I have never used them and they are always the favorite cookie whenever I take them on a tray of cookies. My daughters now are making them for their families. The best cookies ever. The only change since 1975 is that if you put the filling into a small baggie and cut the tip, the cookies won't break as easily. But then, there won't be any for the cook and her helpers to eat! ;o)
This is one of my favorite Christmas cookies and has been for about 40 years! My mom made these for us and I've continued the tradition with my children who also request them every Christmas-time. We roll the dough with sugar between sheets of parchment and cut them out about the size of a quarter which makes them the perfect bite-sized confection--no crumbs everywhere this way! Yummy without the egg yolk in the filling--never tried it the other way since it's always liable to be eaten by little ones or an elderly visitor and I wouldn't want to risk food poisoning for such an unimportant ingredient!
This is a GREAT cookie. First published in Good Housekeeping Magazine, November, 1956. There has to be 1 change made for today's food supply and that is to eliminate to raw egg yolk in the frosting/filling. Just try to keep your filling a little softer and it will be okay, but the raw egg yolk poses real trouble. I have been making this cookie since 1956 and started leaving out the egg yolk about 20 years ago. That egg yolk gave the filling the most lucious , rich flavor, but the salmonella problem is not worth it to me. But enjoy these cookies...they are perfect for teas and I think adults really like them because they are light and flaky. cawoman50
My mother got this recipe out of a sack of flour when I was a child. I am 60 years old. She would make them every Christmas,(and only Christmas). My siblings and I didn't know what the name of them were, so we called them "Favorite Kind of Cookies". We still do. I always said when I was old enough to cook, I would make them anytime I wanted. After realizing how labor intensive they were, I cut back to only at Christmas! I am the designated "Favorite kind of Cookies" maker now and I have to make them every Christmas for my family and my husband's family! They are the best cookies in the world, and still our "Favorite Kind of Cookies!" It's just not Christmas until they are on the table!
Great wedding cookie-guests impressed. Put them together with the frosting and a dab of red rasberry jam (wedding color), and they were gobbled up in no time.
Very very sweet.
This is the same recipe my grandmother has been making for years and now we continue the tradition every Christmas. As others have said it is very time consuming, you should roll out the dough in batches to keep the dough cool and easier to work with. I skip the wax paper and just flour a clean, flat surface as the paper moves around too much. I also cut them out with a child's medicine cup. This is not a complex tasting cookie so if you are looking for lots of candy filling, etc this is not the cookie for you. But it makes a delicious creamy butter cookie
My mom used to make these years ago out of an older Betty Crocker cookbook that she swears by, and I was happy to see them on here as well. I made these as another pretty addition to my Easter cookie trays; I used a small flower-shaped cutter and then tinted the frosting in Spring colors! If a cookie can truly "melt-in-your-mouth", these are as close as you'll ever get! Yum!
I have used this same recipe for years.It takes a little time to create these goodies but they are worth it.
Wow! These are AMAZING! For once in my life I followed the directions exactly except I used maple instead of vanilla for the frosting. Letting them go the 10 minutes is perfect and cutting them off a "log" of dough made this recipe too easy... Thank you! I will make these for the rest of my life! **edit** After making these a bunch of different ways I like to add some almond extract in the frosting and use eggnog instead of cream in the cookies. SO amazing!
Great Recipe..just like the betty crocker version, except betty was smart enough not to use raw eggs...It's also great to use almond extract instead of the vanilla for a nutty flavor. We have also used butterscotch. Gave the recipe a 2 for use of raw eggs, leave the egg out and add a few drops of water if the texture isn't right.
We've made these cookies almost every Christmas since I was a kid. The most AWESOME extract to use in the filling is Almond Extract! Give it a try!! Mint and lemon can be some variations as well!
These are time-consuming, but always well-received. FYI, I own a first-edition Betty Crocker Cooky Book, and the egg yolk IS included in the frosting recipe. I used the egg yolk for years and never thought about it (and never poisoned anyone!). But I don't use it now, and the frosting is fine.
These are very good. I didn't think they were that hard to make, but I think that I cut them too thick bc I didn't get 5 dz sandwiches. Oh well. lol Maybe that's what made them easier. I tried the log & slicing and I'm not good at that I guess bc it was a pain in the butt. But these are beautiful cookies and tasty too.
This has been a Christmas favorite for many years. Make sure the dough is chilled. I roll out 1/3 of the dough at a time. I use a plastic medicine cup for a cookie cutter. These cookies are VERY breakable, and will stick to your pan. Spray your cookie sheet with Pam first, let them cool slightly, and they will come off easily. I make them without the egg yolk.
I used a very small set of cookie cutters and covered the cut outs with colored sugars for Christmas, then added food color to the creme filling. A LOT of work but they LOOKED like a lot of work went into them, and everyone loved them. I think a bigger cookie would have been too 'rich', so I'm glad I used the small cutters. Would be nice for a wedding or baby shower with the color theme mixed into the filling.
Excellent cookie! One of my all time favorites. I always make these at Christmas to give away to family and friends along with the rest of the cookies, candy, etc. and everyone loves this one. I never use the egg yolk and don't seem to miss it at all. There's something about raw eggs that sort of creeps me out, he he. I think the name of them should be "Disappearing Cookies"
these were fabulous! a little time consuming, but overall a good cookie. my family ate it up so fast!
Time consuming, but yummy little dainty treats. This is 'tea party' food at its best.
Yummy. I worked this one with a helper whom accidentally melted the butter all the way and then mixed everything into a paste. I refridgerated it anyway and tried it--it worked beautifully. The cookies were easy to roll out, and baked up light, flaky and melt in your mouth just like I remembered my mom's used to.
These are my favorite cookies! The recipe, like others have said, is from the old Betty Crocker "Cooky Book," and doesn't use any raw egg. Thus, that was my only omission! These are extremely obnoxious to make, but delectable little morsels. They're gorgeous too!
Generally I avoid baking cut out cookies because I usually have trouble rolling out the dough, but this wafer dough was so easy to work with, especially using wax paper when rolling. I had fun cutting out the itty bitty wafers. For the filling I used a generous tablespoon of heavy cream in place of the egg yolk. Then I added raspberry extract instead of the vanilla and dyed the frosting pink. They were delicious! I think next time I might do variety of flavor frosting like mint extract and green tint,orange extract and orange tint or lemon extract and yellow tint. There are so many flavor possibilities for these delicate little cookies, I 'm so glad I tried these!
Love these cookies but for me they are very hard and time consuming to make. No matter how much flour or time i chill the dough it still sticks to the table when rolled out. My second batch of icing i used a little whipping cream and thought it tasted better. Did not use egg in the icing.
It's not Christmas in our house until we've made a batch or THREE of these cookies! They have been a family favorite for three generations now and though they are time consuming they are well worth the effort.
Good, but very time consuming. I was looking for a recipe like my mother-in-law used to make around the holidays. These are close, right wafers, wrong cream. Any health concerns with having raw egg yolk in there? My son calls them button cookies, and wants me to make them again(because he just finished off the last batch).
These are both tasty and cute! The only downside is that they're a huge pain--if I make them again, I'll definitely try the slice-and-bake idea instead. I found they were even cuter and also held their round shape better if I cut them into even smaller rounds to make bite-sized cookies (might have to reduce cooking time a little). They were great little party cookies, maybe a bit too much work for every day though.
The dough is very difficult to work with. Very tasty, similar to the ones I remember as a child!
How do you roll out this dough? Mine is either too hard or to gooey.
Absolutley melt in your mouth delicious.
I made these for the first time. I have had them a WHILE BACK for Christmas @ my friend's house. She made them. Finally I decided to give them a try. I read all the reviews & I am glad I did. A lot of the advice came in handy. Such as keeping the dough cold! Work in batches. Use wax paper. Double the filling recipe. Etc...This is harder than I thought! & I bake quite often some hard time consuming desserts. So when you decide to make this recipe make sure you have ample time. I followed the recipe above (except I doubled the filling). But when I make them next time I will make them a bit thicker. The recipe says roll out the dough to 1/8 inch thick. They will come out thinner than the ones in the picture displayed by farm life.
Gorgeous and delicious. We filled these with our own butter cream, for safety reasons. Didn't want to use raw egg yolks. But delicious, nonetheless. Thanks, Donna.
Fantastic! Just make sure to use a Teflon cookie sheet.
These tasted just okay. These are indeed difficult to make, especially if you're a drop cookie kind of baker. The wafers basically tasted like good pie crust so I might use it for pie next time! As one reviewer said, these cookies are indeed light. Seems like I can eat 20 of these and thought I only ate 2. The frosting only frosted half the cookies. Adding the sugar on the wafers should not be skipped as the wafers taste plain and needs the sweetness.
These are great little cookies. I omit the raw egg in the filling. They are light and buttery. They are a bit time consuming and the ingredients can be expensive but they are great.
Great, very light, easy cookie. I used milk instead of egg yolk on mine for shelf life, plus children would be eating them and I'd rather play it safe. I didn't think the dough was very hard to work with, but I did try the tip with my leftover dough from another review on rolling it in a tube then slicing them. I thought those that were rolled and cut with a cookie cutter turned out a little lighter, but otherwise there was not much difference. A little time consuming, but otherwise, pretty easy.
I love this cookie! It's my staple Christmas cookie (red and green filling!). It is time consuming but TOTALLY worth it.
A little bit of work but so worth it! I also just love the texture of these. They absolutely melt in your mouth and are so different from your average cookie. I did put my icing into a piping bag and piped it onto a cookie which made it easier to press them together to make a sandwich.
I have made the exact recipe, a hundred times. Mine was passed from my great grandmother. I agree they are time consuming and therefore, the hint from another review to made a log before you chill and then slice it sounds perfect and I will try it the next time I make them. The reviewer who says they don't like them has that right but I strongly believe it must be a matter of taste or possibly an error in execution. Perhaps dough was too thin or not baked properly. I work in the legal profession and make around 100 dozen cookies every year for Christmas. I give these and many others in cookie baskets to other attorneys offices, court staff ect. I have done this from almost 20 years. This and one other are the favorites every year. One judge raves and them every year. I highly recommend them if you like being praised.
We've been making this same recipe in my family for years and years. The BEST Christmas cookie ever! I ALWAYS make at least a double batch. Here's a tip to make these even better..use a 1/4 to 1/2 tsp Almond extract in place of vanilla. You can also coddle or pasturize your egg by par boiling a few mins and dropping in an ice bath,to kill any salmonella . Also use parchment paper and NOT wax paper! And DON'T add extra sugar to the pan after already giving cookies a sugar dusting. Ypu don't want it to start to caramelize.
I used my pizza wheel cutter and made squares instead, less re-roll. And I used sandwich baggie for the frosting....Amazing
These are my all time favorite cookies. We made them EVERY year for the holidays. And when I say we made them.... we made literally hundred's each year. These went to all the school/church bake sales, were given to teachers as gifts from us and of course scooped up at the cookie exchange by everyone. Yes, they are a LOT of work and time consuming but there are a few short cuts. 1- don't bother chilling the dough, it just makes it harder to roll. And the sugar will stick to the unbaked wafers better if the dough is warm. 2- unless you have an ample supply of free child labor, don't bother with the fork holes. They have no impact on the taste or presentation of the cookie. Can you tell what my job in this process was as a kid? Yep... those darn fork holes. 3 - do this in steps. We always baked all the wafers way before Thanksgiving, stored them in Tupperware containers. Then we'd frost batches as they were needed for bake sales or gifts. Still to this day these are my very favorite and in fact I have the last batch of wafers in the oven right now.
This is my families favorite christmas cookie!! My Grandma has been making them for years in green and red always at Christmas. She always called them Parfish Wafers, cause that was the name they had in a magazine when ever she found the recipe, but we could never find anything else by that name. I leave out the egg yolk these days, and add a little splash of water to the filling to help it spread better (which will break less cookies!) My mother claims they take to much time, but I like to bake and think they are actually easier than cut out Christmas cookies with frosting. And they freeze really well!!
I made exactly as directed and would not make again. Cookie is too bland and very fragile. Lots of work for only a ‘meh’ cookie. A shortbread type base is infinitely better!
Hi, I have been making these for over 35 years. I have a real help suggestion when rolling out the dough. When using parchment or wax paper to roll them place a piece of the thin foam kitchen shelf liner under the parchment and shazam! The paper stays in place! These also hand wash well after. I have always used the powdered sugar, real butter, cream, little natural clear vanilla and butter flavoring. I make these all the time for weddings and showers and make frosting in matching colors. I also have a little heart cut out about 1 1/2" and these are always a hit for those special occasions. There are many 'little cutters' now that are perfect for these lovely cookies for all occasions!
Wow!These simply blew me away. I made them for Christmas today, and at first I didn't have high expectations, I thought they would be horribly bland. I resisted the urge to make some changes to the recipe, and was rewarded with delicate, delicious little cookies. Only problem, I wish I had made two batches. Big hit with the kids too. I used a pastry bag for the filling and the cookies were done in no time at all.
These cookies are a favorite. I roll them out very thin because they taste better that way. If they are rolled out thick the wafer can end up tasting glumpy and floury. I have never made my frosting with an egg yolk, nor would I ever. I always use a fork to poke three lines of holes in the wafer before cooking. These are divine!
Great Cookies. My family loves them
This is a family favorite. I also entered them in a contest, and while I did not win, several people told me it was their favorite.
This cookie is a favorite from my childhood. I remember my mom making these, used the egg yolk too. Never got sick. It is a bit tedious to make but well worth the effort. One thing that helps when rolling out the dough is to refrigerate it for at least an hour, and to use a pastry cloth to roll out the dough. I think next time I make these is to use almond extract in the filling, or maybe the dough.
