Chocolate Rum Balls I

Like some other readers, I made this last year and did not get around to rating it, probably because I kept having to make more rumballs for everyone who went gaga for these! They were easy to make,I used a small black and decker food processor for the nuts, blender for the vanilla wafers and Voila! very easy. I had so many requests to make more, I ran out of rum, and then started using anything that came to hand - Hazelnuts with Baileys, some with frangelico since I ran out of baileys in the middle of a batch, Kahlua with macadamias, you name it, they all tasted great and got raves. I just selected nuts that sounded like they would go with whatever was in the mix for that batch, then rolled them in either plain powdered sugar, or powdered sugar with cocoa powder to tell them apart. Tried sprinkles, and could not get them to stick, however, I HAD had several rum balls by that time:-)so I am going to try again this year! Definately a crowd pleaser!