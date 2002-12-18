Chocolate Rum Balls I

546 Ratings
  • 5 386
  • 4 99
  • 3 33
  • 2 17
  • 1 11

The holidays will sparkle brightly when you whip up a batch of these chocolate favorites!

By Donna

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the crushed vanilla wafers, 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar, cocoa, and nuts. Blend in corn syrup and rum.

    Advertisement

  • Shape into 1 inch balls, and roll in additional confectioners' sugar. Store in an airtight container for several days to develop the flavor. Roll again in confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 4.8g; sodium 38.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022