Chocolate Rum Balls I
The holidays will sparkle brightly when you whip up a batch of these chocolate favorites!
The holidays will sparkle brightly when you whip up a batch of these chocolate favorites!
These are AWESOME!!! My husband suggested an easier way to coat them with the powdered sugar: instead of rolling them in it, put the sugar in a ziploc bag and shake. They come out perfect with less mess to clean up!Read More
This was the worst thing I have ever made, and this is the only one star bad review I have ever written. I was leary when I saw the vanilla wafers as an ingredient because I don't like using processed foods, but they got such great reviews and I wanted an easy chocolatey-rummy ball for the Christmas party. I like the taste of rum, but these came out tasting like rum flavored dough. Not sure what the problem was because all those positive reviewers can't be wrong.Read More
These are AWESOME!!! My husband suggested an easier way to coat them with the powdered sugar: instead of rolling them in it, put the sugar in a ziploc bag and shake. They come out perfect with less mess to clean up!
Like some other readers, I made this last year and did not get around to rating it, probably because I kept having to make more rumballs for everyone who went gaga for these! They were easy to make,I used a small black and decker food processor for the nuts, blender for the vanilla wafers and Voila! very easy. I had so many requests to make more, I ran out of rum, and then started using anything that came to hand - Hazelnuts with Baileys, some with frangelico since I ran out of baileys in the middle of a batch, Kahlua with macadamias, you name it, they all tasted great and got raves. I just selected nuts that sounded like they would go with whatever was in the mix for that batch, then rolled them in either plain powdered sugar, or powdered sugar with cocoa powder to tell them apart. Tried sprinkles, and could not get them to stick, however, I HAD had several rum balls by that time:-)so I am going to try again this year! Definately a crowd pleaser!
Just made these to add to my holiday cookie plate. They turned out GREAT! I used a little less than 1/2 a cup of Capt. Morgans spiced rum and they are tasty. They are fast and easy to make and a real crowd pleaser. You won't be disappointed. TIP: use powdered sugar on your hands to help roll the balls - they roll much quicker this way.
I really should have reviewed this recipe when I started using it 2 yrs. ago. I want to give it 10 stars! I do as other reviewers: powder my hands, refrigerate the "dough," and use spiced rum. I also scale the serving size to 37 (or multiples of 37), so I only have to buy one box of wafers (exactly 2 1/2 cups). For those who don't know, the quickest way to crush the cookies and nuts is in a freezer ziploc with some sort of mallet (or palms of hands). Of course, adjust rum to taste. I still use the 1/2 cup, even when I scale the recipe down!
Though I have not yet tried this recipe (I plan to use it this holiday season) I wanted to pass along my hint for forming the rum balls - I use a melon baller. It makes all the rum balls the same size and saves sticky hands. Can't wait to try these !!
Okay, first of all, these are RUM BALLS! If you don't like rum flavor, then this is not the recipe you should be making! I make these ALL of the time now, they are a staple every year. I made them with coconut rum this year and WOW! YUM! TIP: Use a spoon to drop little wads of rum ball dough onto a sheet of wax paper. Put about 2/3 cup of powdered sugar into a big ziploc bag and fold the top down so that you can easily drop the balls into it once you've rolled them. Dust your hands with powdered sugar, sprinkle a little on top of the dough balls, then start rollin'! NO MESS...well, no STICKY mess, lol.
Delicious and super-easy. For stickiness, try chilling the mixture in the fridge for a little while before rolling them into balls. Using chunkier wafer crumbs helps too- I think these taste better with coarser crumbs because they add flavor and texture (though I've found that the finer the wafer crumbs, the stronger the rum balls...). Lightly toasting the walnuts (about 12 minutes at 325 degrees) before roughly chopping and adding to the mix adds greater depth of flavor--I think it complements the flavor of the rum and tends to temper what some consider the overwhelming alcohol component. I LOVE these and so does everyone else i know. With some pretty packaging, they make lovely gifts.
Excellent recipe. I made it four different ways for a big cocktail party I had. These were the tips I found the most helpful. (1) Use a food processor to crush everything. Very easy. (2) Chill the mixture for 0.5-1.0 hour to make it easier to form the balls. (3) Use a melon baller as suggested to form the balls. They come out much more uniform and it's REALLY easy. (4) Although I followed the original recipe, my favorite variations were (a) to use Oreos and Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum instead (my guests also agreed this was the best); and (b) I used vanilla wafers and a vanilla cognac made by the House of Grand Marnier. The cognac is called Navan, and it's incredibly smooth going down when you drink it. My wife, who generally hates hard alcohol will even drink this liquor on the rocks. Granted, it's not really much of a chocolate taste, but it's truly great, and a wonderful variation. (5) Stow the treats in a sealed contained for 4-7 days, and, before serving, put confectioners sugar in either a ziploc or a tupperware container. Merely roll the balls in the container, and place them on the dish ready to serve. This coats the balls very easily and effectively.
Oh my goodness!! I've had rum balls before, but never quite this good. I found this recipe at the last minute and found I didn't have any rum. With the stores all closed, I used Kahlua in 1 recipe and Ameretto in another. I got rave reviews! Thanks for my new favorite recipe.
These are good - It's the first time Ive used walnuts. Here is a neat tip - I only had Coconut rum...try it, and discover a whole 'nother facet to the traditional rum balls.
The 1/2 cup of rum/Kaluha made such a difference compared to only 1/4 cup in different recipes. So moist they were a smash!! The Kaluha ones were drier even with 1/2 cup though, so add a little water to the dough.
Rum balls are strong, people. They're supposed to be very rummy. They are NOT supposed to be a sweet sugary cookie. If you don't like rum or nuts, don't make them. I don't know why people make things with major ingredients they don't like and then complain that they don't like the finished product. I think these are great and I've made them with other types of liquor and nuts. For those who don't know, you're supposed to use Nilla Wafers (or whatever brand you can find) and crush them really fine, like in a food processor. You can use a blender to crush them, but don't dump the whole box in - do a handful at a time. This takes longer, but you need to give the blender blades room to work.
With a 1/2 cup Spiced Captain, these still pack a punch 4 days later. In my second batch I made some modifications (who on here doesn't tweak recipes?) 1/4 rum, 1/4 Kahlua, 3/4 - 5/8 pkg Chocolate Cream Oreo's (eyeballed it), 1 cup finely ground (food processor) Hazelnuts, 1/2 cup finely ground dark chocolate, and a tbsp of freshly ground dark roast coffee beans. Absolutely to die for. I rolled these babies in a mixture of ground chocolate and cocoa.
I have been making this recipe for more than thirty years. A number of years ago I changed from vanilla wafers to chocolate graham crackers. This very well suits the Captain Morgan Spiced rum that I use as the liquor. They are very strong the first day, but mellow out as the flavors blend together over a period of time.It's also important to to remember to re- "roll" in the confectionary sugar again, before serving. Once you make these your friends will be asking for them every year at holiday time!
This is a very good rum ball recipe. Instead of using vanilla wafers, I used Oreos which I finely "crushed" in my food processor. The Oreos really added to the chocolate flavor and dilluted the intensity of the rum. Also, I used "Rum Cream" which is a milky-looking rum that is not too strong. To make sure the corn syrup comes out of your measuring spoon easily, spray the spoon with cooking spray - the corn syrup will slide right off!
This was the worst thing I have ever made, and this is the only one star bad review I have ever written. I was leary when I saw the vanilla wafers as an ingredient because I don't like using processed foods, but they got such great reviews and I wanted an easy chocolatey-rummy ball for the Christmas party. I like the taste of rum, but these came out tasting like rum flavored dough. Not sure what the problem was because all those positive reviewers can't be wrong.
I thought these were wonderful and my family loved them! This was my first try at making rum balls and I found them really pretty easy. I noticed another reviewer did not like the bits of cookie in the dough so I used my blender for crushing the cookies. The dough is a little sticky. I used a cookie scoop and kept the dough chilled and didn't have much issue with the stickiness. This recipe does have a strong rum flavor so cut back a bit if you're not a big fan, but that's what I loved about it! The only reason I didn't give this recipe a 5 is that I do wish they were more chocolatey. The next time I'll try using chocolate wafers.
So very easy to make and now they are expected at every holiday gathering. Thank you!
These rumballs came out somewhat dry for me. I waited the fabled 3 days for them to mature and was unimpressed with the outcome. I tried something completely different which yielded incredible results. I baked 2 boxes of brownies, broke them up into pieces, put them in the stand mixer and beat them along with 2 cups of crushed walnuts. I added 1/2 a cup of rum and refrigerated them. I allowed them to dry out a bit in the refrigerator and then rolled them into balls and then in powdered sugar. Unbelievably good and satisfying. Fudgy texture. Delicious.
I grew up with this recipe and love it! It is perfect and the balls are easy to roll if put in the fridge for a bit. Also, one 11 oz pkg of Nilla wafers is very close to one recipe...we doubled it and used two boxes. No measuring needed going forward.
Very popular at my annual holiday party.. The recipe recommends that they are best after keeping them in a sealed container. I would agree - while you can serve them the same day - they tend to be best after a week.
These are INCREDIBLE! This year I realized too late I was out of cocoa, so I used sugar-free chocolate pudding mix powder in the recipe and to roll them in. I think it makes them even richer. I also dipped them in chocolate candy coating, and added a white chocolate swirl on top after they dried. I presented them in the little mini muffin/candy paper cups, and everyone LOVES them! I've had so many recipe requests I just typed it out and forwarded an email to everyone. Thanks so much for sharing this!
I made these last christmas, and the rum was way overpowering (but still good!). So this weekend I substituted the rum for KAHLUA and the walnuts for ALMONDS.... DELICIOUS!!!!!
excellent rum balls! I prefer graham crackers to vanilla wafers....much tastier!
Gave these as presents. A crowd pleaser!!! We also made a batch with Kahlua and substituted pecans. We then rolled them in a mixture of baking cocoa and powdered sugar. So good that I wanted to keep them for myself. Thank you for a great recipe.
I have just three words about this recipe: Yum. Yum. (hiccup) Yum. I made four batches over the holidays -- gave as gifts, brought to parties, etc. Nothing but compliments!
Yum. Yum. Yum. These are super easy and delicious. Definitely a holiday tradition from now on! I've made with mixed spirits instead of just rum and I love them both ways. Yum.
So easy and taste wonderful! I used a melon baller as suggested and they all came out so perfect. I dipped the melon baller in the powdered sugar after every three or four scoops. Also, after I hand rolled the scoops to perfection I put them in a bag of powdered sugar. Thanks to these great tips they were super easy to make.
This is the same recipe I have used for years. I crush the vanilla wafers and nuts together in the food processor for a smoother mix. I have substituted Kahlua, Crown Royal and Brandy for the rum, each with very good end results. I will be sending some to my son who is stationed in So. Korea this Christmas!
I have been making this recipe for two years now as Christmas gifts for my family. They all love them and got upset one year when I dared to buy presents! I use this recipe to make both rum and whiskey balls. Sometimes I omit the nuts for certain picky gift recievers. I made it with ammaretto one year but it was rather bland--stick with the stronger liquors.
OMG! Awesome! Made a few substitutions to what I had on hand. I used 1 box of Nilla vanilla wafers...not enough (2 and 1/2 cups) so I used already prepared graham cracker crumbs for the remainder. Didn't have any walnuts so I used pecans and chopped in food processor until uniform in size-perfect! The mixture seemed dry so I added a dash more of corn syrup and tad bit of water til it looked moist enough for me. Refrigerated for a couple hours and then rolled half in chocolate sprinkles and half in the powdered sugar. I had 30 that made it to the container between me and my husband tee hee. Will be making quite a bit of these.
Just let these set up for a couple of hours, dust your hands with powdered sugar and they roll up perfectly. Got great reviews from my guests. Terrific hostess gift.
These were pretty good, but I don't like rum that much. Friends said they were the best rum balls they had tasted.
My family didn't care for these at all - sorry!
family went wild for these over xmas and inspired my sister to make some with jager and honey, will definitely make again!
These Rum balls were very good. Although i do have to say 1/2 a cup of rum was wayy more than what is needed. I would only use maybe 3/4 of a cup. This is a perfect recipe for the holidays, i made these the night before our christmas staff party and placed them into red foiled cups. Perfect for the desert tray!
made a double recipe and added about 1/4 c. more rum to these. very good and excellent to give as a gift.
Absolutely yummy! Many reviewers have said this before, but it can't be repeated enough... LET THEM MATURE for at least 2-3 days before eating. I took them to a party yesterday and they were a sensation.
I had never before had nor made rum balls but I had a request. This was my first attempt and they are delicious and oh so easy. Resting a few days makes a difference too. I used spiced rum as suggested by other reviewers. I will gladly pass these on.
Somehow, I got so busy making these that I never got around to rating them. Like many other reviewers, I've tried other liquor and nut combinations and they always come out wonderful. Thanks!
These turned out how they were supposed to, but overall they just weren't as amazing as I thought they would be based on the reviews. My husband liked them though.
Yum!!! You can really taste the rum without it overpowering the other flavors, and I like the texture the walnuts add. I will definitely make these again!
I used spiced rum instead and found it gave a better flavor. Instead of powdered sugar on my hands, I used plastic gloves-like the ones you get in your hair color boxes(unused on my hair of course!) Who wants chocolate stuck under thier fingernails. This is the easiest recipe I've ever used! Kudos to the original chef!
Delicious! I used pecans instead of walnuts because I prefer the taste. Like another reviewer said, you can really use whatever alcohol/nuts you like - I did half the mix with Kahlua, and half with Malibu and they were both amazing! My advice would be to start with the dry mixture, add the corn syrup & alcohol, and then add more until it's wet enough to hold together & you like the flavour. It's not a fussy recipe at all! I chilled mine to make it easier to form the balls - they were too wet at room temp. Decadent! Thanks so much - this was a great last-minute recipe for when I had no cream and couldn't use the oven due to the turkey & roast potatoes taking up all the space.
Easy & yummy!
You definetly need to let these sit for a few days. They are very strong the first 2 days. I felt they were a little dry also. This was a good recipe for rum balls and they are very easy/fast to put together.. but I don't think i will bother to make them again...if I did i would lower the rum just a bit.
These are packed with flavor! Good alone, but I liked the ones I "finished off" better: I wanted to make them more presentable for company so I took half of my batch, coated them in melted chocolate, rolled them through a mixture of chopped pecans and chopped walnuts, then drizzled some dark chocolate over top to finish them off.
These were pretty tasty, even though i substituted cheap vanilla extract for the rum (i'm not a fan of alcohol). Freezing these for an hour or two definately firmed them up, making it easier to roll. I used a small cookie scoop and dropped them straight into the powdered sugar.
Delicious! Instead of vanilla wafers (not vegan) I used chocolate graham crackers and still added the cocoa powder so they were super chocolatey, but super delicious! You can taste the rum, but I also used really cheap rum, better rum may be better. Definitely let them sit for a week or so and the flavor is much better!
Just like I remember my grandmother making!!! I used amaretto instead of rum and coconut instead of nuts... they came out perfectly and they're so simple to make! Great recipe!!
I made these last year for Christmas gifts. They also freeze well since I had to mail some. Used extra rum and everybody loved them. Made about 200 of them. So I am going to start making them and freeze for Christmas.
This is a simple and quick recipe to put together. If you keep the ingredients cool, they mixture doesn't stick to your hands when you roll it into balls. Very tasty!
Very good! I did a little experimenting and found that using Kahlua instead of rum works very well (it's strong, though, watch out!). Also, you can try crushed gingersnaps instead of vanilla wafers-- it takes a little more work since they're crunchier, but the spicy-sweet flavor is fantastic!
very good!
These were really good. I used Sailor Jerry's and they came out a bit strong. I will have to try the Captain next time.
Very easy to make and tasty. I kept them in the freezer and would take one out whenever I wanted a sweet pick-me-up. Will make again and give as gifts.
I really wanted this recipe to be as great as the other reviews said it was. I followed the recipe exactly. I used Nilla wafers, crushed by a rolling pin, Hershey's cocoa and Appleton rum. The taste is very good. Not too rummy. But the texture is like eating a blob of cookie dough. Edit: I got some very positive feedback on the rum balls after the Christmas party. At that time they were 24 hours old. One person asked for the recipe. For that reason I'm giving this recipe 4 stars instead of 3. I still like rum cake better.
YUM!! I've always wanted to learn how to make rum balls. My favourite are ones with mixed fruit as well because it adds flavour and interest in that dark, chocolaty heaven. The sultanas in the mixed fruit soak up the coconut rum that I used. Plus the huge splash of bourbon. I'm used to rum balls being rolled is dessicated coconut. So for the 1 1/2 cups for chopped nuts, I substituted half chopped nuts and half mixed fruits so the measurements were still the same. Had no corn syrup and used honey instead. I've never had rum balls rolled in icing sugar or cocoa, so try it in the dessicated coconut, you won't be disappointed!! Thanks Donna!
I made these for a wedding and got RAVE reviews. The regular rum worked fine and if you refrigerate the dough for an hour it is pretty easy to work with. I made my mine a petite size so they could be eaten in one bite. Somehow that makes the texture seem more palatable. This recipe is one I will use frequently.
Very simple to make, and easy to roll into balls. I have tasted better, however, they are still pretty good.
I'm sorry but I did NOT like this recipe at all. The Rum was WAYYYYY too over-powering.
Delicious! I made mine with just plain old Bacardi, but they turned out great! I'm "fermenting" them in the fridge now for a dinner party tomorrow night (although who says the chef can't sneak one two early?), I rolled them in sugar to start, but I'm gonna roll them in chocolate sprinkles before the party tomorrow. Thanks for the recipe!
These are very easy to make and a great holiday gift. They taste great and the rum flavor is offset by the other ingredients so it's not overly stong. However, since they don't taste really alcoholic it's hard not to keep "testing" them. If you keep noshing, you will get tipsy :-)
I made two batches - one covered in chocolate and one in powdered sugar (one coat, not two). (I made one batch and then couldn't stop eating them so made another.) About half of both batches went during my holiday party, so I think people liked both, but the chocolate-covered ones created more fanatics. I keep switching back and forth on which is my favorite. In terms of making it - I used pecans instead of walnuts because I find walnuts sometimes taste "bad" to me - i.e. as if they have turned. I pounded chopped pecans with a mallet instead of using ground nuts, so they were still a little uneven in texture. I think that gave the rum balls a nice texture - with little bits of nut in them instead of being completely smooth. Possibly for that reason I never got the "doughy" texture that people mention in their reviews. I will definitely be making these again.
These were great. Rolling really gets tiring so be prepared for the work. I almost completely followed the recipe except that I added a little more cocoa. I like the stronger chocolate flavor with rum balls. Highly recommended!
A little difficult to get the hang of making the actual balls, but I found if you chilled the dough and then rolled the balls in powered sugar mixed with cocoa powder they turned out great.
They were a hit at my wife's office! I had to bump the liquid up a bit due to how dry the dough was - it wouldn't roll it into a ball easily.
Delicious... lots of positive comments and they just get better each day.
If I don't make these at Christmas I am persona non grata. A huge family favourite! My husband starts hinting at me to start making them in September.
Ok.. I made these today.. and tasted them too! lol VERY EASY to make.. you CAN NOT MESS UP! the box of wafers only makes 2 1/2 cups crushed so I scaled the recipe to 37 balls.. on the servings.. it depends on how big of a ball you do is how many you will get out of a batch.. I used a melon ball scoup it was perfect.. pop one in your mouth! :) I think I am going to make these with 1/2 raisins and 1/2 walnuts for a different taste for the raisin lovers! GREAT RECIPE! for those that said it was sticky etc.. .you must measure perfectly!
don't know why this recipe only has 4 1/2 stars - I can't imagine it could be any better
I haven't made the recipe yet but I don't know what kind of wafers to use. Are they the kind that are rectangular and have the vanilla icing in the middle. Or are they the round crunchy cookie kind?
These were very tasty, although I thought the rum flavor was a bit too strong. I tried using Irish Cream instead, and those had better flavor, in my opinion. But the best results came out when I dipped rum balls in melted candy melts. Those were to die for!!! Having the hard chocolate shell around them really preserved the moistness, while the ones coated in powdered sugar got a bit dry two days leater.
These were AMAZING!!!! I made them to give out for Christmas, but a lot of them didn't make it past fridge....
I tweaked these a bit, but they won me second place in our dessert contest at work. I added a handful of mini chocolate chips, used Amaretto and pecans (instead of rum and walnuts), and 1 extra T of corn syrup due to a friend's suggestion. These were to die for. They really do get better with age, so if you can, let them sit for a couple of days. They were good the day of, but delicious the next day, and didn't make it to the third...I brought home an empty box.
My whole familly liked these rum balls, but they can be quite messy to make. I used plastic food prep gloves on my hands during preparation - made cleanup a lot easier!
DELICIOUS! I used the reduced-fat wafers (didn't notice a difference at all) and almonds. I didn't realize they have to be stored for a few days, so my rum balls had quite a bit of a kick that night! However, everyone raved about them.
YUM!! I've always wanted to learn how to make rum balls. My favourite are ones with mixed fruit as well because it adds flavour and interest in that dark, chocolaty heaven. The sultanas in the mixed fruit soak up the coconut rum that I used. Plus the huge splash of bourbon. I'm used to rum balls being rolled is dessicated coconut. So for the 1 1/2 cups for chopped nuts, I substituted half chopped nuts and half mixed fruits so the measurements were still the same. Had no corn syrup and used honey instead. I've never had rum balls rolled in icing sugar or cocoa, so try it in the dessicated coconut, you won't be disappointed!! Thanks Donna!
I made these using homemade vanilla wafers from this site. I decided to try a good brandy instead of rum. The longer these mature the better they get. At first the alcohol is really strong, but after a while it begins to mellow out. It takes more than just a couple of days. These are very nice when mature. I had to roll them in powdered sugar twice. The first time, after a day or so, it had absorbed into the candy, which actually made it taste even better. I think I will try the recipe sometime using rum, and maybe even try it using a good bourbon.
The essential recipe. It only takes a few minutes and seems like you've gone to a lot of trouble. Variations I've used: *Coconut-flavored rum instead of regular *Simple syrup when out of corn syrup (a sugar and water reduction --works perfectly) *Cocoa powder on the outside instead of confectioner's sugar adds a more bittersweet taste and looks more chocolate-y.
I love this recipe. I've made it two years now. THis time I crushed the crackers in a ziplock and then added all the remaining ingredients in the same bag and mixed it that way. After letting it sit for 30 minutes I formed them into balls and rolled them in powdered sugar -- it's sticky process but well worth it. They just get better with time.
These are really good. They are also very strong. I made them with coconut rum and almonds for an "Almond Joy" taste. Thanks!
Very tasty, easy to make. I use dark rum for a fuller flavor. Jamican rums work well also.
I've made these for years!! I usually make them with Bourbon instead of Rum. It's funny to see the people who gravitate to these balls out of all of the other treats I make for Christmas. I also sometimes roll them in crushed nuts or crushed candy cane! Make sure to save some Rum for yourself while you are rolling out the shape. :-)
This was a super easy recipe and very delicious. I'd let the mixture sit for five minutes before forming into balls. It's too sticky if you do it right away. They are our new Xmas tradition... just keep them away from the kids!
The best rum ball recipe I've tried yet! A little too much rum for my husband's taste, but my friend ate 10 of them in a row and was completely happy :) with the results! Will be making every year to add to the Christmas platter!
These tasted just like I remembered. Don't forget to let them "marinate" in a closed container or ziploc and dust again with powdered sugar before serving. If you use the ziploc bag method of "rolling" them in powdered sugar, you only have to use one ziploc for everything - initial powdered sugar coating, "marinating", then the final powdered sugar coating before serving. A real time and dish-saver!
Delicious! My family LOVED them!
The balls were kind of difficult to roll, but they tasted excellent. Next time I will try to coat them in chocolate sprinkles before I refrigerate them.
Another recipe Grandma made that I wanted to duplicate and here it is. It is so hard to eat just one. Delicious!
Pretty good! And easy! Used them for a cookie exchange, and got good reviews! I ended up making them smaller than called for, so I had a TON of them!!
Amazing with many compliments! 1/2 c rum was the max I'd use (they had some real kick!). They'd taste great with a little less too.
This was my first attempt at rum balls. These are easy, versatile and turned out GREAT! Rolled some in coconut, almonds, pecans, walnuts, cocoa, and even stuffed cherries inside a few. Can't wait to make more and try new combinations.
I crushed the cookies in a freezer bag, added the remaining ingrediants to it and massaged the freezer bag until all the ingrediants were distributed. I was a little alarmed when it appeared crumbley, but I left it sealed in the bag overnight and the next morning.. WOW! These are strong and delicious! I dipped all the rum balls in melted chocolate which really sealed in the moisture and improved the flavor! This recipes is a keeper! ^_^
These are fantastic.....I used Bailey's. Will try rum next time.
I love these, and am excited to try them again with Irish Cream. I've made them a couple times with rum and they're always a hit, plus they're super-easy to make. I mix everything in the food processor.
I have been making these for years, and my mom used to make these as well. Don't change a thing with this recipe. It is a crowd pleaser! There is such a small amount of rum in it (mostly just to flavor it - as vanilla does) I even give a few to my kids. :) Excellent recipe.
My husband thinks these are out of this world, lol! I made them exactly as written, never made rum balls before and my husband has claimed the whole batch. They are strong, I've only had a couple and though they are not my favorite holiday treat, they are #1 for my husband. 5 stars indeed! :)
They tasted to like to much rum.. Maybe if I use a spiced rum it would be better.. Didn't like them..
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections