Cinnamon Stars

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have any trouble making the dough. I ground the almonds in small batches (about 1 - 2 handfuls at a time) in my food processor until they were very fine. I wasn't able to get the same results grinding more almonds at once; the pieces were still too large. I rolled the dough out between two sheets of parchment so I didn't have any "sticky issues" there either. However, I think the bake time listed in the recipe is way, way, way too long. I baked my first two batches at 325F for 12 minutes (half the recommended time!) and they ended up misshapen on the bottom... It was almost like the middles exploded and oozed out. I reduced the baking time to 8 minutes for my last dozen, and they were perfect. ("Perfect" to me is completely cooked through but tender, with a light brown cookie and still-white glaze.) Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars The taste of these is wonderful very light and cinnamony. I did have some trouble working with the dough. It was very gooey at first so I put it in the fridge without a cover and let it set for awhile and it became much more manageable. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I am rating this very high - the cookies were fantastic. I was a little nervous to make them after reading several comments about how sticky and hard to work with the dough is. I however did NOT have this problem at all. I used ground almond from the bulk barn and didn't have any lemon zest so I just skipped that part. I added 1/4 tsp of cloves and a 1/2 tsp of vanilla. I whipped my egg whites (2 large eggs worth) nice and fluffy for several minutes in my mixer. I added the sugar gradually and it made this very gooey marshmallow type of stuff. I folded it into the almond/spice mixture and it was pretty crumbly looking. I popped it into the fridge while I waited for the oven and prepped my pans. (max 5 minutes). I found the dough easy to work with if you knead it with your hands first. I rolled it between two sheets of parchment and cut out my stars (2 sizes). The meringue glaze is very thick but easy to paint on with a pastry brush. The cookies baked for 9-11 minutes until the glaze JUST started to brown on the points of the stars. They sat on the pans for a minute or two then went onto my cooling racks. When warm they're crispy on the outside and wonderfully chewy on the inside. I hope they stay this delicious even after they cool. FANTASTIC recipe - thank you. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars These cookies worked out very well. I used a smaller star cut-out and probably baked them too long as they are very crunchy - hopefully they're a little chewier when you don't overcook them! They rolled out beautifully and taste great although I would probably reduce the cinnamon just a little bit and I usually like lots. My one complaint is the glaze which browned in the oven and isn't pretty at all. Is the recipe accurate in saying you put the glaze on BEFORE baking? Next time I'll leave it off. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Wow these cookies are delicious fun to make easy and just all around good! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Scrumptious! I ended up being short on almonds so used 2c. ground almonds and 2/3 c. almond powder (from the asian market) - gave it a delicious ameretto flavor. ABSOLUTELY GREASE YOUR PANS WELL OR YOU'LL HAVE A BIG MESS. I also found that my glaze turned brown and I know my oven bakes on the hot side so I made sure the oven light was off and reduced the temp and cooking time. The last batch I cooked for 15 minutes at 315 degrees and they were just barely starting to brown. Has anyone else experienced the temp/time being too high/long? Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars These were super tasty! I thought they tasted like the Quaker oatmeal breakfast bars. I made them for someone I know that has a gluten allergy. I refrigerated the dough as suggested as it did look pretty gooey. That seemed to work! I used a heart shaped cookie cutter for Valentine's Day and an 18 minute cook time seemed to be pretty good. I don't have a gluten allergy but will be making them again for myself! Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars I was not entirely impressed with this cookie. I was trying to finding something similar to the german cinnamon star cookie and thought this would be it - however it just didnt turn out right. The taste of this cookie was good - the lemon was a nice little surprise. However the recipe as a whole was just not easy to work with. I will try again. Helpful (5)