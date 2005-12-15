Ceramic Mold Cookies

For best results, mix your dough by hand. Lightly oil mold and blot with paper towel. Lightly flour mold and re-flour the mold before each cookie but DO NOT re-oil. Press a piece of dough firmly and evenly into the mold. Trim the back of the cookie so it's flush with the mold. Tap the dough from mold and place on a baking sheet in the top third of your oven until nicely browned - about 10 minutes.
I really enjoyed making and eating these cookies. They were not too sweet, and the nutmeg gave the cookie a subtle and warm flavor. The consistancy was perfect for picking up the details of my ceramic mold, but I did have to add an additional teaspoon of milk to evenly mix in all the flour.
My brother gave me a a Christmas cookie mold; this may be just the recipe! I will try this soon and modify the review! I love ish they showed the mold so I could see it it is similar! At least it seems to bake in the mold!
I used this recipe to make Halloween cookies with my Brown bag cookie mold. The process is time consuming, but well worth it. The cookies hold the impressions of the mold nicely. Be sure to chill the dough well and use a large egg, not an extra large or jumbo. Try substituting the milk with orange liqueur or one of your favorites.
Made this today with my grandchildren.made the dough exactly as recipe called for but didn't refrigerate before pressing into mold. Cookies were perfect. With the dough that was left over I refrigerated. It was more difficult the kids to press into the molds but the cookies turned out the same. I would definitely make this again.
I made these for a friend as a Christmas present, I don't know what they think, but I personally found them a bit too bland, but that's an easy fix. Rather than using a ceramic mold, however, I used hard candy molds and they turned out just fine, so if there's anyone who doesn't have ceramic molds... As others have said, they were time consuming (especially when one cookie is approximately 1/4 tsp of dough :P) but in the end it was worth it. ^_^ My friend enjoyed their gift, and was surprised to hear that I had made them myself, which just goes to show just how professional these cookies look. Aaand I'm just going to close my small rant with a 5 stars for professionalism.
