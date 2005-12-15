Ceramic Mold Cookies

4.7
7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

For best results, mix your dough by hand. Lightly oil mold and blot with paper towel. Lightly flour mold and re-flour the mold before each cookie but DO NOT re-oil. Press a piece of dough firmly and evenly into the mold. Trim the back of the cookie so it's flush with the mold. Tap the dough from mold and place on a baking sheet in the top third of your oven until nicely browned - about 10 minutes.

Recipe by Lois M Campbell

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen*
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Thoroughly cream the butter by hand. Add sugar and mix til fluffy. Beat in the egg and then the milk or cream.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl mix together all the dry ingredients. Stir them into the butter. Knead the dough for just a minute. Chill the dough until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Form the cookies as directed above. Bake for 10 - 12 minutes or until the edges brown. *Quantity will vary depending on the size of your ceramic molds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 18.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022