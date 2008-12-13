Sand Tarts

Buttery cookies coated with powdered sugar.

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter in large bowl until light. Beat in 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar and vanilla. Add flour and mix until just blended. Stir in nuts. Shape dough into a ball, then flatten into a disc. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Place on prepared sheets, spacing evenly. Bake about 20 minutes, or until firm and lightly colored.

  • Sift 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar into a bowl. Transfer cookies to confectioners' sugar while still warm and roll gently to coat. Immediately transfer cookies to plastic bag and seal (this makes the cookies sweat and form an icing). Let stand 5 minutes in the bag. Transfer to rack and cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 1.4mg. Full Nutrition
