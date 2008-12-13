What a wonderful surprise to find this particular recipe! I used to make these as a teenager. In fact, I made these for the first date I had with my now husband of 52-1/2 years! Our 5 children have given us 20 grandchildren and now there are 5 great grandchildren as well. It's always a challenge to have something affordable for so many people for Christmas! This year all will be receiving a few of these Sand Tarts + the recipe and their 'history' in our family. CHANGES I MADE: pecans instead of walnuts (we had a big old pecan tree in the backyard of my childhood home); no chilling; balls a tiny bit larger, then rolled into small logs and curved into crescent shape; no steaming in brown bag. Thank you, Robin! Once more you have made my day!