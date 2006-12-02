Cream Cheese Cookies I

Great recipe as is or with some variations. After making it as submitted several times, today I managed to create "strawberry cheesecake" cookies by adding 2/3 of a 3 oz box of strawberry jello. (I was too chicken to add the whole box, but I might next time). This made the cookies a bright pink color, which was perfect for my daughter's class Valentine's party tomorrow. I also used a full 8 oz of cream cheese this time, and was pleased with the results. I chilled the dough and then put it into my cookie press to make a heart shape. My husband said he loved them and wants me to do it this way again next time. Imagine the possibilities...green jello mix with a shamrock shape for St. Pat's Day or Christmas trees, orange jello for Halloween pumpkins... This recipe works so well for press cookies. I tried two or three other recipes with horrible results and now I always use this one. Good luck!

