Cream Cheese Cookies I
These cookies are delicate when made with a press, or hardy when dropped by spoonfuls. I fill centers of press cookies with preserves or a chocolate chip for added variety.
Great recipe as is or with some variations. After making it as submitted several times, today I managed to create "strawberry cheesecake" cookies by adding 2/3 of a 3 oz box of strawberry jello. (I was too chicken to add the whole box, but I might next time). This made the cookies a bright pink color, which was perfect for my daughter's class Valentine's party tomorrow. I also used a full 8 oz of cream cheese this time, and was pleased with the results. I chilled the dough and then put it into my cookie press to make a heart shape. My husband said he loved them and wants me to do it this way again next time. Imagine the possibilities...green jello mix with a shamrock shape for St. Pat's Day or Christmas trees, orange jello for Halloween pumpkins... This recipe works so well for press cookies. I tried two or three other recipes with horrible results and now I always use this one. Good luck!Read More
WHOA!!!!!! huge typ-o!! Thats reflected in the 3 star rating. I have been making cream cheese cookies for years and it should be 8 OUNCES of cream cheese, not 3!!!! I can only imagine why people thought they tasted like flour, look at the recipe's stated proportion of flour to cream cheese! 3 oz. cream cheese for 2 1/2 cups flour? YIKES. I made this recipe with 8 oz. cream cheese and cut back the flour to 2 cups, and still think I could cut the flour back some more. They don't taste too rich with the 8 oz,. trust me, it will taste the way its supposed to...like a CREAM CHEESE COOKIE and not a flour cookie! For half my batch I pressed a fork into the cookies and sprinkled green sugar crystals on them, the other half I made thumbprints and filled with blackberry and apricot preserves. Yummy. Food coloring also works great with these cookies, especially if using a press!Read More
Great recipe as is or with some variations. After making it as submitted several times, today I managed to create "strawberry cheesecake" cookies by adding 2/3 of a 3 oz box of strawberry jello. (I was too chicken to add the whole box, but I might next time). This made the cookies a bright pink color, which was perfect for my daughter's class Valentine's party tomorrow. I also used a full 8 oz of cream cheese this time, and was pleased with the results. I chilled the dough and then put it into my cookie press to make a heart shape. My husband said he loved them and wants me to do it this way again next time. Imagine the possibilities...green jello mix with a shamrock shape for St. Pat's Day or Christmas trees, orange jello for Halloween pumpkins... This recipe works so well for press cookies. I tried two or three other recipes with horrible results and now I always use this one. Good luck!
I just tried these cookies for the second time. Te first time I followed the recipe exactly, except added more vanilla, and they tasted like flour. This time I added 8 oz. cream cheese and did them as a drop cookie because the dough was too sticky for a press. They are MUCH better this time. Soft cookies with a lot of cream cheese flavor!! I added chocolate chips to some and I made thumbprint cookies out of some. I put a bit of strawberry preserves in the tumbprint before baking. YUMMY! The plain ones are good as well! I will probably make these again. I gave it 4 stars because I had to alter the recipe.
I made these using the 8oz size Philly. I made them with "Splenda". I did not have time to bake them, so after I made the dough, I rolled the dough (I made three rolls) in plastic wrap and refrigerated them. I baked them as I needed them. They slice well, and keep well.I probably used them within 4 or 5 weeks.
Great recipes and pretty straightforward! I used the stand mixer and the cookie press to do most of the work. I uploaded a photo of the cookies.
Fantastic cookies from a cookie press--just be sure not to overbake them. When they're done they still look pale and soft, and they'll harden as they cool. Always a hit!
These are very rich and wonderful! I used an 8 oz. cream cheese as suggested in several of the reviews. I also filled some with strawberry jam, some with chocolate chips and even pressed a pecan half on some and sprinkled those with a little bit of sugar. One review said it tasted like play-dough. I have never eaten playdough but will try now if this is how it tastes!
I guess I should have read more of the reviews before I decided to use this recipe for my first time using a cookie press. Though I'm sure I could use practice, the dough didn't seem stiff enough. That said, I did manage to get a few sheets of very pretty cookies... I did put red raspberry preserves in the centers of about half of them. However, after all that work, I was really disappointed by the taste. I used 8 oz of cream cheese, as suggested by other users. They taste like a very mediocre shortbread... sorry.
This is a great recipe! Also, I just want to say that recipes are all different and so are tastes, so please don't assume that it's a typo or mistake just because you disagree. I just found the original Mirro cookie press cream cheese cookie recipe that my mom used EVERY YEAR FOR FIFTY YEARS, and it also calls for 2 1/2 cups of flour and 3 oz. of cream cheese. The cookies are fantastic. My mom is an exceptional baker as well. So, sure, add 8 oz. if that's what you prefer. However, please don't condescend to the person who wanted to share her recipe. It's a good one, even if it's not exactly to your liking.
There is not a single thing I would do to change this recipe except maybe double it. I have been baking for 45 years and I will put this recipe into my favorites for Christmas.
I made these for my Christmas tray, and they were very good. I used almond extract instead of vanilla (which I read in one of these reviews..thanks). It gave the cookies a nice flavor. I wanted to add that I made a mistake and used an 8 oz. package of cream cheese instead of 3 oz (haha)...but you would never know! Everyone loved them, and it gave them a cake like texture...so keep that in mind!
This is the same recipe that my grandmother who was born in 1903 used. It is correct as written. The cookies get there sweetness from the sugar spinkle on top. Instead of using a cookie press, I roll the cookies, dip in sprinkles and flatten with a glass bottom. They look like bakery cookies and ALWAYS get rave reviews.
My Mom has been making these cookies for Christmas since I was a little boy (48 now...). She always doubled the batch and made half green and half red (she used 8oz. cream cheese for each batch), then she Pressed them through cookie press in Tree shapes and wreath shapes. She used Chocolate, colored and many other type of sprinkles. She used Rum extract on a small handful of a batch. Every year everybody looked so forward to these cookies!!!! Now that she has passed I make them, but must have made a mistake with the flour when rewriting it.... they always tasted too flour-ey... but thanks to you great people I fixed it, made them and they are great!!!! Thanks!!!
I made these cookies today with just two small changes to the recipe- used one whole package of cream cheese (8 ounces) rather than the 3 ounces as written in the original recipe and I doubled the amount of vanilla to 1 teaspoon. The cookies came out great- nice, delicate flavor and soooo easy to make. I sprinkled red and green colored sugar on top before I put them in the oven to make them more festive looking for Christmas. I will be adding this recipe as one of my regulars for Christmas cookie baking for sure!
I've had this recipe for years, but there are just a few slight alterations to this one. Reduce the flour to 2 1/4 cups, add 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the flour, and use 1/2 cup softened butter & 1/2 cup margarine. ( I most always use Land O Lakes for both). Chill the dough in fridge for about 30 minutes. Use cookie press as directed. This was passed down from my mom. They make the best cookies and taste even better a few days after they are made.
As some pointed out added 8 oz of cream cheese and lemon juice with rind the kids went crazy
I have to say i was very disappointed with these cookies. I followed the recipe exactly and they taste just like salty flour with a little cream cheese aftertaste. sorry.
Definitely use an entire 8oz block of cream cheese. Three ounces doesn't cut it. Also cut the flour back a bit. Makes all the difference.
very good recipe I did them as a drop dough and I will defanitly make them again
These were an absolutely delicious base, but they are a touch bland without some decorating or interesting additives. I dipped each in little red and green nonpareils and they were lovely but I couldn't help wanting to turn them into sandwich cookies with some chocolate fudge. All in all, I loved them and I will be making them again!
These taste really good, but did not work in my cookie press.
Something must be wrong with this ingredient list, b/c 2 1/2 cups of flour was way too much... the cookies tasted very floury when they were finished. Either they would need more of everything else or less flour.
Five stars when using 8 ounces of cream cheese instead of the 3 ounces noted in the recipe. Because I did not have a cookie press and wanted to do something a little different (other than simply making drop cookies), I chilled the dough for about 1 hour and then rolled the dough into small balls, pressed a Hershey's kiss in the middle, and sprinkled the cookies with colored sugar. They turned out great. I will definitely be making this again. I believe another reviewer said she added some Jello mix to her batter with great success. I think I will try doing that next time--maybe use strawberry Jello for Valentine's day when I have to make cookies for my daughter to bring to preschool.
I was confused by the reviewer who stated that the recipes was wrong using 3 oz. of cream cheese. I don't remember using that small amount in any other recipes. So, I used 6 oz, & that's all I changed. PERFECTO! Light, crisp, yet tender with no floury taste, just that nice cheese flavor. I think this will be a keeper with 6oz.
These are a delightfully light cookie. I love the cream cheese doesnt overpower the butter flavor. They make excellent cut out cookies if you chill the dough well and in small batches. They are done before they are brown. Bake only until lightly golden around the edges.
Not very flavorful. Kind of bland. Won't be making this again. I'm sure if I had not of put in EIGHT ounces of cream cheese instead of THREE, it would have been a lot worse....
l make alot of cookies over the holidays and this year l decided to start early. This receipe is definately one that l will make every year from now on.Moist and delicate
good recipe ...needed to use eight ounces cream cheese....they were good but wanted more cream cheese taste so added another three ounces....better...next time will use even more cream cheese....
I couldn't get these to stick from the cookie press at all. I tried chilling the dough, chilling the sheets, nothing worked. I ended up dropping them on the sheet, rounded but they didn't cook all the way through in 15 minutes. Won't make this again.
I LOVE these. They are so easy to make and they are delicious. I use 8oz cream cheese, 1 tsp vanilla extract (or almond if I want something different), and 2 cups of flour. After they are somewhat cooled I sprinkle with powdered sugar. They taste even better cold! :)
These rich and wonderful cookies really hit the spot! And they are beautiful to look at, too! I made them with almond extract instead of vanilla, and also with 8-oz of cream cheese instead of 3. I made them into balls, then pressed them with a small spoon in the middle to make space for filling. I used an exquisite apricot preserve in the centers. The cookies got rave reviews from my coworkers, who all said I was a little Martha Stewart! Great for summer w/fruit preserve and would be great in fall/holidays with some chocolate and an almond in the center. Yum.
This is a great base recipe! I made chocolate cheesecake cookies with my cookie press and they came out wonderful! Even my boyfriend (who doesn't like cookies, which is nuts, who doesn't like cookies???) loved them!! I used 8 oz. of cream cheese, 1 and 3/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa and at the last minute I added a splash of Kahlua so I added 2 more tbsp of flour.This is absolutely going in my recipe box at home!! Also, I only had them in for about 11 minutes and that was enough. I wanted them soft like cheesecake :)
These were very tasty cookies, my boyfriend ate the whole batch!! I added extra sugar (we like things sweet) and I put Hersheys Mini Kisses on top on some, Reeses Chips on top of others, and also all different kinds of sprinkles (I think sugar crystals were best). They were very tasty.
I have been making these for years & I always use 8 oz of cream cheese & only 2 cups of flour. I usually make these for Christmas & use the star tip on my cookie press. I put red and green candied cherries on the top.
omg I made these cookies with 8 oz of cream cheese and found that they were amazing perfect for any occasion! They look pretty with cherries or preserves!
Mmmmmm. 3oz definitely a typo.....use 8oz. added mini choc chips and frosted with Cream Cheese Frosting II. Decadent!
These are very good when made with the 8 oz of cream cheese and only 2 cups of flour. The dough works well in the cookie press. With the cream cheese, the cookies will come out thinner than your traditional spritz, so that's good to know up front. The taste of these is fantastic and very soft and buttery.
I've tried this recipe as written in the past, and have been rather ho hum about it, it was very floury and no cream cheesy enough. This time around I increased the cream cheese to 8 oz, decreased the flour to 2 1/4 cups and increased the extract (I used lemon) to 1 tsp. The batter is DIVINE. I have to wait a couple days till my teenaged girl elves come help me with the baking, and I did that on purpose so the cookie batter could get all friendly with itself. So far so good!
These were so yummy! I followed the advice of others and used all 8oz of cream cheese...how could that be bad! I wasn't brave enough to use my cookie press...(It still scares me) But I used a small scoop and flattened them out. Then the kids put the sprinkles on 'em. They tasted great....Santa loved 'em! Thanks Robin I can't wait to make them again!
These cookies were fantastic! like little cheese cakes! I used 8 oz instead of 3 oz, One because i figured it was a typo and two because i love cream cheese. They weren't too heavy, they were just perfect. Great with strawberry and blueberry preserves!!
THESE ARE THE BOMB!!! A little like biscuit consistency but more moist. I made exactly as directed and they were gobbled up. Already on my list of Christmas cookies.
I increased the cream cheese to 8 oz, decreased the flour to 2 cups, and doubled the vanilla. Delicious! They were all eaten in a couple of hours.
Delicious, easy recipe. I used it with a cookie press from Williams-Sonoma, and they turned out beautiful Xmas Trees! The hint of cream cheese flavor is just enough to make these cookies better than the typical bland spritz cookies. I have been looking for a recipe like this for a long time, thank you Robin for submitting a great one!
After reading reviews, I made these this morning. I did use 8 oz cream cheese, and 2 cups flour (all purpose flour, because it's what I had). When I tasted the dough, it did have a shortbread type flavor, so I added 1/2 c chopped pecans. Once baked (mine took 17 min to get firm enough to move), they are delicious, and have a great cream cheese flavor. I'll be making these again, thanks to the great reviews!
These are my favorite! I have the same recipe, I've made'em a zillion times, they don't need more cream cheese, my recipe calls for 1/4 teaspoon of salt, I roll the dough in the balls and press with flour dipped fork, keep them in the 375 degree oven untill golden brown( only takes a few minutes).
Followed recipe exactly and they turned out great.
I don't know what to think of these! they held their shape well, but they were dense and filling little things. The taste was mild; not sweet, but cheesy. I used the 8 oz pkg and jello like other reviewers. Tasted fine, but I think if I want cheesecake flavor I'll make the real thing. If I want cookies then I'll make cookies. These were kind of like cheesecake biscuits.
I made these for Christmas trays, and filled half of the cookies with apricot preserves and the other half with strawberry jam. After they cooled I criss-crossed each cookie with a a glaze made from powder sugar, softened butter, a little milk, and some almond extract. The cookies are beautiful on trays, and tender and delicious. Also easy and actually fun to make.
I really don't know what to rate this recipe. I took the advice of others and used 8 oz. of cream cheese and 2 cup of flour. That way... they are so NOT cookie press friendly! Way to runny. But, when dropped by the spoon fulls, they are so darm yummy. I sprinkled colored sugar and spinkles on some but, found I liked them plain the best. I will be makeing these again.With modifications: Taste= 5 star; Cookie press dough= 1. So, I guess I'll rate this a 3.
These were good cookies, but not outstanding in any particular way.
THESE COOKIES HAVE BEEN THE TALK OF MY FAMILY, THEY TASTE JUST LIKE A MINITURE CHEESECAKE AND I ADD FRUIT PRESERVES TO THE THUMBPRINT WOW!!!!!!!! AND IT IS QUICK AND EAST!!!!
These cookies tasted like playdoh. The kids wouldn't even eat them. I baked about 3 dozen then decided to stop wasting my time and threw the rest of the dough away.
amazing cookies! I've made them 3x now (we had extra cream cheese), using other's suggestions (8oz. cream cheese and 2 1/2 c. flour) and they've disappeared! Note: the cookies will spread a little bit, but hold their general shape, to smooth out the edges or make thumbprints, I suggest dipping your finger in water so the dough won't stick.
Great cookies!! Super Easy. I used them as gifts for family this Easter. One note: I found that adding a dash of lemon juice to the dough and using blackberry jam in the center was wonderful! Sprinkle w/ powdered sugar when cool.
I followed other reviewers advice and used 8oz of cream cheese in the cookies. I love the taste of cream cheese but I did not care for the flavor of these cookies. They tasted better after I added chocolate and walnuts but I would not make these again.
First time using cookie press... a disaster. wound up just spooning the dough on a cookie sheet. Very disappointed. BUT.....the tasted great with some strawberry jam in the centers.
I made a batch of these without a press or anything, and they tasted great! It's a very refreshing change and individual recipe. It might be even better if you added chocolate chips or rasins, though.
Very, very good! I even used margarine instead of butter. I don't have a cookie press, so I didn't try that. I basically scooped the dough out with a melon-baller and flattened each ball a little. Then I made a dent in the center and filled it with strawberry jam. Everyone loved the cookies. I will make them again!
Excellent!! Added 8 oz. of cream cheese instead of 3 oz.as suggested in a review and sprinkled colored sugar on top.....Once I tasted the cookie, I closed my eyes as it took me back to my early childhood days. I lost the recipe sooo many years ago, but here it is...THE BEST!
Used 8ox of cream cheese, and an extra half cup of flour but the dough was still very sticky. Deliciously flavored the cookies taste better cold. I'll give it another try, since humitity (or lack of it)can make a recipe stickier that usual.
These delicious cookies are so easy to make, even your kids could make them! I highly suggest Knotts Berry Farm preserves for the filling, its the perfect touch to your cookie.
This recipe is sooooo good! After reading the other reviews, I did change the cream cheese to 8 oz and I reduced the flour to 2 cups. Knowing the I was going to be putting chocolate on the top, I added some orange oil to the dough. Great cookies!
Very tasty cookie with the full 8 oz of cream cheese used instead of 3. I also added a tsp of baking soda to the mix to make them puff up a bit and opted for 1 tsp of vanilla instead of 1/2. I'm a ridiculous vanilla fan. I always double to amount. They're probably perfectly fine without the extra, too. I added semi and milk chocolate chips to the dough while mixing and dropped by large tsp. They turned out great. Both my son and husband loved them in their lunches :)
These are now on my yearly Christmas cookie list! 5 star flavor, but you REALLY do need 8 oz of cream cheese -- thus, 4 stars. Also used 1/2 cup unsalted butter & 1/2 cup margarine, for the flavor & texture. 2 1/4 cups flour, 3/4 cup sugar (filling adds adds to the sweetness, so I cut back on the sugar), and almond flavoring.
I took the advice of another reviewer to add a package of strawberry jello and increase the cream cheese to 8 oz. Cookies baked 8-9 minutes only--at the recommended 15 they were burning black! Dough was a little sticky...I probably should have used the full 2.5 c flour rather than cutting back to 2 as so many reviewers said. Strawberry Cheesecake cookies were tasty though!
I just finished devouring this recipe! I used 8 oz of cream cheese and 1/2 tbsp vanilla. I also popped in some semi-sweet chocolate chips and about 1 tbsp lemon juice and 1/4 tbsp key lime juice for some tartness. My husband loves them and I like the sweet and tangy mix.
Recipe is fine. I add a quarter teaspoon lemon extract & yellow food coloring. Use swirl template of cookie press. Garnish with red sprinkles & half a Marascino cherry. Bake 10-15 minutes, but don't overbake. Makes a great cookie.
This was great. I took someone's advice and used a full 8oz of cream cheese and cut the flour down to 2 cups. No cookie press, no problem. Don't waste the time, they'll be gone long before anyone can look at them. I also topped each one off with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and wow! The only mistake with this recipe is not quadrupling it!
This recipe is even better with a different flavor of cream cheese
i made a variety of homemade cookies for my wedding last december, and these were amazing! i did follow the advice of some of the other chefs and changed the recipe to 8 ounces of sour cream and cut back on the flour a bit. my four star rating is only because the original needs to be altered. thank you for this recipe robin!
I add 8 oz of cream cheese and the whole egg. The cookies are soft and delicious. I push the center before baking and put a lillte mount of mini chocolate chips. Great for a snack.
The Best cookies I've ever made! I made these cookies with a splash of lemon extract. I also filled the center with a strawberry jam that was low on sugar because this cookie is really sweet by its self. The cookies were a hit at my holiday party.
I loved these cookies. Took suggestion of everyone added more cream cheese. Excellent cookie. Addition of jelly as a thumbprint type cookie even better!
I used the 8 ounces of cream cheese as suggested and 1 3/4 cups of flour. I also put rasberry perserves on top. But I have to say that these cookies reminded me of a biscuit.
Definately reduce the flour to less than 2 cups and they are wonderful!!! Add some lemon extract or almond extract for an exotic flavor.
WITH 8 OZ CREAM CHEESE as other reviewers recommended, I give this 5 stars. I also used lemon extract and filled the centers with rasberry jam. They were perfect and delicious!
NOT GOOD AT ALL. I even used the suggested changes. I put in 8oz of cream cheese and cut back on the flour. They still tasted like bland flour cookies. I can't believe the ratings are as high as they are. I have never rated anything this low, but the consistency wasn't good, the flavor wasn't good, total waste. We threw them away after we each ate one...
I made these cookies for Christmas, but I added a little twist. I stuffed the cookies with a little banana and some chocolate chips in the dough.. my son and I loved them so much we didnt share... lol.. amazing!!!! will def use this again =) thx so much
Recipe tasted great but I followed some other reviews and backed off the flour to 2 cups. Cookies were a little too sticky even after refrigerating for 1 hour. Other than being hard to get out of the cookie press- great tasting.
This is the easiest cookie recipe I have ever used. I modified it somewhat and used 4 oz of cream cheese. I pressed a pecan half into each cookie and drizzled them with a glaze of powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. I will keep this recipe close for a quick treat or dessert. I'm sure it will encounter several variations, this is an excellent base for lots of flavors.
added chcolate and almonds and much emproved
Yummy, quick and easy!
A new family favorite. I did it both with a cookie press and by rolling into a ball. The ball type I rolled into some ground walnuts, placed on cookie sheet and pressed flat. In the center I pressed a whole pecan and baked. My husband RAVED about this. Same dough but a different taste from the cookie pressed kind. That's great versatility.
Wow! Great recipe. I made it exactly as noted in the recipe. And the cookies were wonderful! I have an older large cookie press from Williams and Sonoma that is sadly no longer available, I used it to make these cookies and it is the very first recipe EVER that worked immediately with the press. Every single other recipe that I have used with the press goes through a bit of an adjustment period with the first few cookies going through the press. The very first cookie was absolutely perfect! And the cream cheese adds a wonderful moist texture. DELICIOUS!
I am in LOVE with these cookies. The texture, the flavor, and chewy heavenly crumbly yumminess -they were a huge hit for Christmas. I added red and green sprinkles for a festive touch - it was a perfect addition. Amazing, soft, PERFECT cookies!
VEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRYYYYYYYYY GOOD~!
Doubled the cream cheese and vanilla as suggested. Cookies had very little flavor. Very dissapointed. Won't make these again. There's so many better cream, ricotta and butter cookies recipes out there!
I used the suggested 8oz of cream cheese, cut back on the flour too. The dough tasted fabulous. But too sticky to get through a press. Just spooned it onto the sheet. They are bland as anything.
These did not work in my cookie press well, and the flavor was a bit bland.
Good will make for holidays.
Great tasting cookie. I made a half batch using the drop spoon method and filled the centers with blackberry jam. I used 3 oz of regular cream cheese and 1 oz of strawberry cream cheese. Good stuff.
I followed the recipe to a "T" and increased the cream cheese to 8oz, and it still tasted like flour. I did not like this recipe.
These were good. I followed others suggestions and used 8 oz of cream cheese. They didn't work in the cookie press but were fine as drop cookies. Next time I will try only using 3 oz.
An excellent recipe. I didn't grease cookie sheets. I used my cookie press (my yield was 115 cookies) and placed a milk chocolate chip in the center of each one. Made them for a fundraiser and everyone wanted to know the name of the bakery. Thank you, Robin!
DElicious! I added 1/4 tsp. almond extract and a bit of lemon zest. They were perfect for our cookie press :.)
Fast and oh-so-easy to make, these cookies are delicious and very creamy! A great change from chocolate chip, peanut butter and oatmeal! They're great!
Although my husband LOVES these cookies and has requested me to make these again, I have to say that I absolutely did NOT like them. Shouldn't ever have to add any thing like blueberries in order to like something that I bake but...these are just not the greatest.
I followed some of the others reviews and added some lemon juice for more of a "cheesecake" flavor. I baked them on my stone, instead of a cookie sheet. They turned out "ok", kinda buttery instead of a cheesecake flavor. I liked the dough better before baking though!! I will make these again, and use a cookie press next time! This is def a keeper!!
The recipe does not work with a cookie press, the dough is way too loose. I didn't want to waste the butter and cream cheese I used in so I scooped teaspoons of the dough, rolled it flaked coconut and put a Hershey's kiss in the center then baked. They came out fantastic...but the one star rating is because I wanted a cookie press recipe, this was not it.
