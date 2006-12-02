Cream Cheese Cookies I

These cookies are delicate when made with a press, or hardy when dropped by spoonfuls. I fill centers of press cookies with preserves or a chocolate chip for added variety.

By Robin

Ingredients

72
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter, cream cheese, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. Stir in flour until well blended. Drop dough by spoonfuls or use a cookie press to place onto prepared cookie sheets. If using floral cookie press design, make an indentation in the center with a thimble, fill with preserves, or press candy into center.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in preheated oven. Cookies should be pale.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 21.9mg. Full Nutrition
