Sesame Seed Cookies I

Italian cookies rolled in sesame seeds

By Connie Lombardo

Recipe Summary

Servings:
42
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

42
Original recipe yields 42 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour and sugar in a bowl. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender-or work with your hands - until mixture resembles coarse meal.

  • Add anise oil (optional) small amount for it is very strong, to 1/2 cup of the milk and add to flour mixture. Gradually add more of the milk mixing until dough holds together.

  • Pull off small portions of dough and roll between palms of the hands into a roll about finger size. Roll in sesame seeds. Seeds stick better if put in sugared water and taken out and put on a clean lintless cloth. Roll on cloth with seeds, then flatten out too about 1/4-inch thickness. Cut into 2 inch strips, place on ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove, cool completely, then store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
