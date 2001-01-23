Sesame Seed Cookies I
Italian cookies rolled in sesame seeds
My husband and I drive an hour and a half to Brooklyn for these cookie, and I like this recipe better. The hint of anise is nice. THANKS! HINT!!! I went thru about 6 oz. of sesame seeds to roll. Make sure you have about a half a pound ready. I also used my bread machine to mix the dough. It's much easier.Read More
Not as good as they should have been...definitely need to add 1/2 tsp of Anise oil and 1 tsp of vanillaRead More
I really liked this cookie - takes a little time to make since there are so many of them. Brought them into the office and got rave reviews. Not a kid's type of cookie more of an adult taste. Great with coffee or tea.
this recipe was great!! you certainly need the anise. Also I made the cookies a little thicker than called for because of personal preference.... great results, I felt like I was back in NY!!
these are my favorite italian cookie. We have been making these in my family for as long as I remember with a recipe handed down through 3 generations. They are great witha good cup of hot tea.
Anise oil is really not an "optional" ingredient. NOTE* the recipe as written is for 7 dozen. Use the adjuster function provided to make a small batch to try, I believe you will like them. The second time I made them, I used vanilla and almond extracts - 1 tsp each for 1/2 of the recipe as written and they were good that way too. Thank you for the recipe!
I have a similar recipe on my website that is a little less complicated. The photo of the finished product was so similar to mine, I thought it was the same. Mine is different with more of a Mediterranean flavor!
Easy excellent recipe with an authentic taste !
These are Fantastic!! Iv never made these before but a friend of mine wanted me to make her an Italian cookie tray up so I thought id try this recipe! So good! I did add some sesame seeds to the batter as well as coating them for a bit of extra flavor and used almond extract! These are Delicious!!
