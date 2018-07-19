Strufoli I

Italian cookie also known as honey clusters. My family has made these every Christmas for years. We make several batches and like to use a little extra chocolate. Walnuts or pine nuts also work in place of almonds. If the batter is to sticky add a little extra flour. Good luck.

Recipe by Nancy

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eggs in bowl and beat until they have tripled in volume. Add flour gradually until well blended (do not use all the flour). The dough should remain slightly sticky.

  • Transfer to floured board. Cut off a piece at a time. Using a little flour, if needed, roll between your hands to form pencil shapes.

  • Cut into 1/4 inch pieces. Place each on floured cloth. In a large pan on top of the stove, heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Deep-fry pieces about 1/2 cup at a time, turning constantly until golden. Drain and set aside. (Note: after several batches, dough begins to turn brown quickly. This means it is time to change the oil)

  • In large pan, bring honey to boil with vanilla bean. Discard bean. Place deep-fried pieces into hot honey and toss until all are coated. Cool and stir in chocolate, nuts, and multi-colored jimmies. Place on plate, shaping firmly into tall cone. Sprinkle with confectioner's sugar.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 90.8g; fat 12g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 39.7mg. Full Nutrition
