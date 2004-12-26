Apricot Cream Cheese Thumbprints

These always look so pretty on the cookie plates I give for Christmas.

By Mellan

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
84
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the lemon juice and lemon zest. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the cream cheese mixture until just combined. Cover, and chill until firm, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls, and place them 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Using your finger, make an indention in the center of each ball, and fill with 1/2 teaspoon of apricot preserves.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are golden. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Sprinkle with confectioner's sugar.

Editor's Note:

Please note the magazine version of this recipe makes a half batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 43.3mg. Full Nutrition
