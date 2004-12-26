Apricot Cream Cheese Thumbprints

This is the best cookie recipe, I know, because I have been making this recipe and my mother has been making this recipe for many, many years!!! The Kookie is called "Kolaki"!!! It is a Checkoslovakian and Bohemian recipe handed down to Checks and Bohemians for many years!!! Of course it is the best Christmas cookie, rhat is when we always make it!!! It is delicious with Solo Apricot filling, or with cheese, rasberry, and even crushed walnuts!!! You can make them from scratch or go to Sam's Club, and they have the dough and jellys already made up and ready to bake, then you dust them, don't roll them with powder sugar!!! Or make them fresh, and they are just so delicious!!! We rool out the dough, cut them out with a shot glass, and then top them with Apricot (my favorite)!!! I have never, however tried making them with lemon jiuce or lemon zest!!! I think maybe this person added this to give it a little more taste or zip!!! I like it without the lemon, and have for many years!!! I am 57 years old and have been making them since I was a kid, helping my Mom make them (and sneaking a taste of Apricot, when she wasn't looking. I will try it with the lemon and see what I think!!! I just wanted you all to know this was an old, old Checkoslovakian/Bohemian recipe, with a lemon twist!!! Yers, I am of Check desent!!! Enjoy, and have a great day!!!! Paulette35