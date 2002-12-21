Royal Icing III

1 of 305

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is fast fast fast. We made graham cracker houses and it was thick like glue. I actually assembled the houses with sugar melted in a small omlete pan. It works like hot glue if you would like to try it. Just put the sugar in a small flat pan. Heat on med-high until melted then turn down to warm. dip the grahams into the sugar and they stick and dry within seconds. This royal icing recipe works great for sticking the candy or decorations on. Helpful (378)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic. I used 1 egg white, 1 cup confectioner's sugar and 1/4 tsp cream of tartar and the results were most excellent on sugar cookies. The cream of tartar is essential for a smooth icing . For all of you looking for the perfect royal icing, you've now found it! Helpful (335)

Rating: 4 stars I add 2 cups of confectioner sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice to make icing for my cupcakes and it was perfect. It is dry outside and soft inside which is a hit with kids. Helpful (240)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect! I doubled the recipe for our gingerbread house and it could not have worked better. It set up well and is VERY strong. I remember when I was a kid having such a hard time getting the house to stand up or the roof to stay on etc. No problems with this one! In fact our house has a steep A-frame roof and we covered the entire roof with overlapping Necco wafer shingles. They are HEAVY and we put them on with the roof already in place. This icing held it all on with zero slippage. I was very impressed. It tastes awful but we primarily just make our gingerbread house for decorative purposes so this is not an issue for us. Helpful (103)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome, awesome, awesome! This works GREAT! I used this to ice gingerbread cookies. This will surely be my go-to recipe for decorative icing from now on. It dries very nice (dries hard so it doesn't get all messed up when you stack cookies on top of each other). And it was SO easy!!!!! Helpful (85)

Rating: 5 stars I was not looking forward to making this and have been putting it off! Needed the recipe for icing for Sugar Cube House Contest in my family. Thought I would get a head start so I would not get overwhelmed with it. EASY to make thought it would be much harder. Just made it and put it in a zip lock baggie and cut the end off and used it to glue my "bricks" together! Started the outline and was very pleased with the results! Thank you for such a great recipe that makes it easy for us baking/cooking newbies! Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars I pastuerized the eggs first by placing them in 140 *F water for 3 1/2 minutes. I added the cream of tarter to the egg whites and beat them together, then beat in the sugar and 1/4 tsp vanilla. If your icing is runny and a smaller yield it is because you haven't beaten it long enough. I beat it for 7 minutes. I used this for icing cookies, so I thinned it with water-- a way to tell if it is the proper consistency is when it is the mark left from a knife dragged through it disappears within 5-10 seconds. It pipes well, even just using a baggie with a hole in the corner. I will definitely make it again. Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars tastes fine; has nice consistency; yiels one cup however not four big difference. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I forgot to beat the eggs and just mixed them together. I whipped it extra long then it was just fine. We made candy train with it and it turned out perfect! I didn't have any problem with the icing at all. My husband was concerned it uses the raw eggs though. Helpful (36)