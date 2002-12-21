Royal Icing III

A recipe for Gingerbread House icing.

By Veronica

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, sift together confectioners' sugar and cream of tartar. Using electric mixer, beat in 2 beaten egg whites for about 5 minutes or until mixture is thick enough to hold its shape.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.9g; sodium 1.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (305)

Most helpful positive review

FATMAMMA
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2002
Helpful
(378)

Most helpful critical review

Alison
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2010
As written, the recipe did not work for me. After 35 seconds of beating the egg whites into the icing sugar/cream of tartar mixture, the whole thing hardened to the point of actually breaking the hand mixer. Once I overcame the horror of this catastrophe, I deftly switched to a wooden spoon and my trusty bicep-tricep tag team to finish the job. I needed to add the juice of one fresh lemon to add enough moisture to be able to reach a decent consistency. Not a great recipe, but thanks for the new muscle training regimen. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Reviews:
FATMAMMA
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2002
This recipe is fast fast fast. We made graham cracker houses and it was thick like glue. I actually assembled the houses with sugar melted in a small omlete pan. It works like hot glue if you would like to try it. Just put the sugar in a small flat pan. Heat on med-high until melted then turn down to warm. dip the grahams into the sugar and they stick and dry within seconds. This royal icing recipe works great for sticking the candy or decorations on. Read More
Helpful
(378)
TheCosmeticQueen
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2008
Fantastic. I used 1 egg white, 1 cup confectioner's sugar and 1/4 tsp cream of tartar and the results were most excellent on sugar cookies. The cream of tartar is essential for a smooth icing . For all of you looking for the perfect royal icing, you've now found it! Read More
Helpful
(335)
Nana Sidek
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2006
I add 2 cups of confectioner sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice to make icing for my cupcakes and it was perfect. It is dry outside and soft inside which is a hit with kids. Read More
Helpful
(240)
HIS_KID
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2006
Perfect! I doubled the recipe for our gingerbread house and it could not have worked better. It set up well and is VERY strong. I remember when I was a kid having such a hard time getting the house to stand up or the roof to stay on etc. No problems with this one! In fact our house has a steep A-frame roof and we covered the entire roof with overlapping Necco wafer shingles. They are HEAVY and we put them on with the roof already in place. This icing held it all on with zero slippage. I was very impressed. It tastes awful but we primarily just make our gingerbread house for decorative purposes so this is not an issue for us. Read More
Helpful
(103)
Tonna Jacobson
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2008
Awesome, awesome, awesome! This works GREAT! I used this to ice gingerbread cookies. This will surely be my go-to recipe for decorative icing from now on. It dries very nice (dries hard so it doesn't get all messed up when you stack cookies on top of each other). And it was SO easy!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(85)
SHAUNALEE
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2005
I was not looking forward to making this and have been putting it off! Needed the recipe for icing for Sugar Cube House Contest in my family. Thought I would get a head start so I would not get overwhelmed with it. EASY to make thought it would be much harder. Just made it and put it in a zip lock baggie and cut the end off and used it to glue my "bricks" together! Started the outline and was very pleased with the results! Thank you for such a great recipe that makes it easy for us baking/cooking newbies! Read More
Helpful
(78)
JPMJ
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2010
I pastuerized the eggs first by placing them in 140 *F water for 3 1/2 minutes. I added the cream of tarter to the egg whites and beat them together, then beat in the sugar and 1/4 tsp vanilla. If your icing is runny and a smaller yield it is because you haven't beaten it long enough. I beat it for 7 minutes. I used this for icing cookies, so I thinned it with water-- a way to tell if it is the proper consistency is when it is the mark left from a knife dragged through it disappears within 5-10 seconds. It pipes well, even just using a baggie with a hole in the corner. I will definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(49)
Arcticwoman
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2003
tastes fine; has nice consistency; yiels one cup however not four big difference. Read More
Helpful
(42)
butterfly kisses
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2002
I forgot to beat the eggs and just mixed them together. I whipped it extra long then it was just fine. We made candy train with it and it turned out perfect! I didn't have any problem with the icing at all. My husband was concerned it uses the raw eggs though. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Alison
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2010
As written, the recipe did not work for me. After 35 seconds of beating the egg whites into the icing sugar/cream of tartar mixture, the whole thing hardened to the point of actually breaking the hand mixer. Once I overcame the horror of this catastrophe, I deftly switched to a wooden spoon and my trusty bicep-tricep tag team to finish the job. I needed to add the juice of one fresh lemon to add enough moisture to be able to reach a decent consistency. Not a great recipe, but thanks for the new muscle training regimen. Read More
Helpful
(34)
