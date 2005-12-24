Royal Icing I

Rating: 4.51 stars
298 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 213
  • 4 star values: 55
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 13

Perfect icing for your gingerbread houses!

By Diane

Gallery
78 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat egg whites in a clean, large bowl with mixer at high speed until foamy (use only grade A clean, uncracked eggs). Gradually add sugar and lemon extract. Beat at high speed until thickened.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

When dry, royal icing is very hard and resistant to damage that can occur during shipping/handling.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 15.6g; sodium 7.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (318)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

jamc100
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2005
This recipe is great! I dries hard like it should. But i actually added another cup of powdered sugar to get the consistency i wanted. (as is it comes out runny) I also added a tsp of vanilla instead of the lemon, and it still came out good. I will definately use this recipe again and often! Read More
Helpful
(433)

Most helpful critical review

CHEF MARY
Rating: 1 stars
12/28/2010
Recipe is quite misleading - I ended up using over a pound of confectioner's sugar to make it stiff enough to pipe onto gingerbread people to adhere decors on. Maybe if I were to ever use this recipe again, I'd use just one egg white and take it from there. I had a LOT of waste after adding all that sugar to stiffen it up. Read More
Helpful
(58)
298 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 213
  • 4 star values: 55
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 13
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
jamc100
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2005
This recipe is great! I dries hard like it should. But i actually added another cup of powdered sugar to get the consistency i wanted. (as is it comes out runny) I also added a tsp of vanilla instead of the lemon, and it still came out good. I will definately use this recipe again and often! Read More
Helpful
(433)
COOK_4_3
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2004
I used this icing to put together a gingerbread house (made with real, heavy gingerbread) and it worked wonderfully! It hardens quickly so your house will stay together, but you need to keep it in an icing bag or covered so it doesn't dry out in the bowl. Oh, I also left out the extract, which doesn't change the icing at all except for the taste. Read More
Helpful
(254)
Lisa C.
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2007
I used this icing on rolled sugar cookies with great results. Yes, it was a little runny, but rather than adding more powdered sugar, I just used my pastry bag with a small round tip to pipe the icing over the top of each cookie, creating a beautifully finished look when dry. The icing took a few hours to dry completely, but was indestructable after that. Stored/froze well and tastes yummy; the lemon adds a nice flavor! Read More
Helpful
(215)
Advertisement
Jan Carmichael
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
This is a good recipe. If it's coming out runny it's because you're not beating it enough. I let my mixer go for 5 minutes and beyond until I get peaks. It's shiny and tastes good too. By the way, did you know you can actually freeze royal icing? Just thaw and beat again and it works great. Read More
Helpful
(122)
SydnJoes_Mom
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2006
This was a great icing recipe...I was looking for a keeper to use with my sugar cookies (The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies from this site by the way are the BEST...) This recipe worked GREAT with the pasteurized egg whites that come in a carton from the egg section, I was making cookies for my daughters pre-school class so regular raw egg whites were out of the question. I did add a 5th cup of powdered sugar as I wanted a stiffer icing. Worked and dried beautifully...thanks! Read More
Helpful
(115)
evdw
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2004
As others have mentioned it's a bit runny. If you're using it as gingerbread house glue don't put it on too thickly or else it takes very long to dry (just like real glue)! I'm thinking that it would be best to use this icing mostly as glue and then maybe a fluffier icing for decorative iced accents. As far as decorating gingerbread cookies though it worked quite nicely! You can dip them in it (like someone mentioned for biscotti) or decorate them with it or both. I posted a photo of my cookies and the initial stages of our very-sloppy gingerbread houses in my Cook's Photos. Read More
Helpful
(88)
Advertisement
Sarah Dipity
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2008
This is a great recipe. I used 1/2 cup pasteurized egg whites from a carton. If your icing is too thin, it's not because you do not have enough powdered sugar, it's because you need to beat this type of icing for A LONG TIME. I beat mine for about 5-7 minutes on high to get to a "flooding" consistency and about 8-10 minutes for "outlining" consistency for decorating cookies. Just keep beating...it will thicken up. This is a meringue icing...JUST BEAT IT!! ;) Read More
Helpful
(79)
CHEF MARY
Rating: 1 stars
12/28/2010
Recipe is quite misleading - I ended up using over a pound of confectioner's sugar to make it stiff enough to pipe onto gingerbread people to adhere decors on. Maybe if I were to ever use this recipe again, I'd use just one egg white and take it from there. I had a LOT of waste after adding all that sugar to stiffen it up. Read More
Helpful
(58)
WAFFELZ
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2007
I was just shy of 4 cups of icing sugar, but I had already cracked the 4 eggs needed to make a whole batch. I didn't want to waste them, so I added them all anyways. At first the icing was really runny, but it started to harden fairly quickly after I applied it to my gingerbread cookies (Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread cookies from this site). Even using your standard ziplock sandwich bag to apply the icing it went on smoothly. I was quite impressed with this recipe overall! I used rum extract (artificial) instead of lemon, but I think next time I may try the lemon or maybe almond or vanilla. Two thumbs up! Read More
Helpful
(58)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022