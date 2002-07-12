Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies

As these cookies cool, they acquire an appealing crunch.

Recipe by Robin

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large mixer bowl, beat margarine and sugar until creamy. Add vanilla; then gradually beat in flour, blending thoroughly.

  • Gather dough into a ball, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm (1 hour) or for up to 3 days.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • On lightly floured board, roll out dough to 1/4" thick. Cut, place on lightly greased sheets. Bake 35-40 minutes or until firm to the touch (press very lightly to test). Transfer to racks and let cool. Store in an airtight container.

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 77.3mg. Full Nutrition
