Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies
As these cookies cool, they acquire an appealing crunch.
As these cookies cool, they acquire an appealing crunch.
I found the dough too crumbly and with a second batch only used 2 cups of flour. I rolled the dough in about 2 inch sausages and put it in the fridge for 2 hours, then cut the dough in 1/4 inch thick cookies. They came out perfectly and melt in your mouth!Read More
I made these using the suggestions of another cook in the reviews, using only 2 cups flour and rolling into logs ,chilling then slicing and baking. Thet were quite good and my husband who is a dunker liked them. My only concern was with the cooking time,35 to 40 min? Can't be right. I just watched them and removed them when they were light brown, but a novice might try baking them for that length of time..... Not good.Read More
I found the dough too crumbly and with a second batch only used 2 cups of flour. I rolled the dough in about 2 inch sausages and put it in the fridge for 2 hours, then cut the dough in 1/4 inch thick cookies. They came out perfectly and melt in your mouth!
I made these using the suggestions of another cook in the reviews, using only 2 cups flour and rolling into logs ,chilling then slicing and baking. Thet were quite good and my husband who is a dunker liked them. My only concern was with the cooking time,35 to 40 min? Can't be right. I just watched them and removed them when they were light brown, but a novice might try baking them for that length of time..... Not good.
These cookies are very simple. If you don't want to roll out the dough, form it into small balls and flatten them with a glass. The cookies are very plain and crunch, so I think they taste best when dipped in coffee or cocoa.
I followed other reviewers suggestions and the cookies came out perfectly. I only used 2C flour and I used light brown sugar and cooked at 300 degrees for 20 minutes. After cooling for a minute or two the cookies have a great crunch. Warning they are very addicting!
This was a quick and easy dessert I put together in just a matter of minutes. I didn't make these into cookies. Instead, I spread this out in a greased 15x10 inch pan and baked it for about 20-25 minutes. I added an egg yolk into the mixute to hold it together. I spread some homemade chocolate sauce on top and sprinkled it with walnuts. My son went nuts for this. Good recipe Robin.
The dough was so dry, it was crumbly. After molding into a ball and refrigerating, it was like a rock. I added butter as I worked with the dough. After they baked for much less than the specified time, they were hard as a rock. They obviously require less flour!
Good cookies, I find making them thick and cutting baking time keeps them from being too cruchy. I put a pecan in the middle and drizzled ganache over them, very pretty.
This recipy tastes better uncooked, and best of all, its egg free so you can!
I made these a week ago. It is as though there are ingrdients missing. They tasted great but were terribly stiff and hard. I thought by being called shortbread they would melt in my mouth. I am very disappointed.
I found that using 2 cups of flour is better the dough isan't as dry and easier to work with
These were awesome!! I had no problems with my dough being crumbly and I used the full 2 1/2 cups of flour...maybe has something to do with me being in hot, humid Florida. I made the dough the night before and formed it into a square. When I got it out of the fridge today I let it sit a while then I used it like slice cookies and just sliced strips of dough off, worked great!! I hate getting out my rolling pin if I don't have to. Thanks!
I made this recipe using 2 cups of flour and imported Irish butter. The dough was crumbly. I placed the dough in plastic wrap and formed a log and placed it in the refrigerator over night. When I took the dough out of the fridge, it was as hard as a brick! But I let it sit out for five minutes and it was soft enough to slice. Baked for 18 minutes and let cool. They were so good. And very easy to make. This recipe is a keeper.
Mrs. Evelyn Paradies says this recipe is ever so wonderful. Of course it can seem like a greasy candy, however, if you don't eat half of the cookie dough before baking, the recipe will come out just right and you will be so very pleaed. My husband has gained 14 pounds last month as he has simply enjoyed these cookies more than his regular apple dumplings.
These are really quite good, easy to make and work with, and a well-received gift.
I made this dough as a backup for Scottish Tablet that my 4th grade son had to do for a school project. I refregirated it over night & quickly made them before he left for school because plan 1 did not work! His classmates all complimented these cookies & our neighbor loved the leftovers!
I decreased the flour to 2 cups and the brown sugar to 3/4 cup. With these changes the cookies were crumbly, but not falling apart as some of the other reviewers stated. I shaped my cookies into 1" by 2" logs. When cool I dipped about 1/3 of the cookie in melted chocolate and then rolled in chopped pecans. With the above changes I would give this recipe 5 stars.
I followed the every step of this recipe. The dough was really crumbly and the cookies really didn't taste like much to me or my boyfriend and that is very rare. I wont be making this again!
I had to improvise on the flour, because the first batch I made was way too crumbly. I can't quite say how much I added to mine since I didn't bother keeping track, but it was way less than the full amount. Maybe even just a cup and a half. I also added cinnamon to taste, because I thought it would made a good addition. They turned out great.
For some pizazz I added a little bit of chocolate frosting on one end and dipped it into some sprinkles since I was taking them to a kid-friendly event. They were simple and came out crispy and yummy.
I went ahead, despite the bad reviews, and attempted to make these cookies with the suggested 2 cups of flour. The taste is really, actually very good when baked to a nice almost-dark brown. However, the term "crunch," is putting it far too lightly. These cookies still turned out like rocks. I decided to dunk them in some coffee and they were absolutely awesome as a dipping cookie, but alone and dry...ouch, what a headache.
this is so easy a baby can do it. its fun & i made shapes lol, & its very, very good.
This is only the second shortbread recipe I've tried... I too used only 2 cups of flour. I baked one batch for 20 minutes but the center wasn't fully cooked so the next batch I did for 25 I was looking for more the consistency of Kraft brand Loorna Doone shortbread... this recipe came much closer than the last. Overall great recipe!
I rolled them into little balls and flattened them into thumbprint cookies. i also left half of them phain. they taste amazing, but they spread too much. i think that next time i will make these cookies with shortening instead of butter.
Though these had a delicious flavor they were hard as rocks. Way too much sugar, seemed more like a greasy candy then a shortbread cookie
Only had brown sugar and was looking for a cookie with few ingredients. These fit the bill. Big cruncy and sweet! Whole family enjoyed. Wath them carefully though , can burn fast.
This cookies were the most talked about with my friends and family! I followed the directions exactly but found that the dough was too dry so i added a little milk to moisten it up and it seemed to work. I also kept them in the oven a little longer because they weren't quite done. Other than that, they came out perfect.
These cookies didn't turn out like the melt in you r mouth shortbread I was dreaming of. They are just brown sugar cookies, witha little oatmeal and chocolate chips they would be chololate chip cookies. Very disappionted, wouldn't make them again.
horrible. flattened out to pancakes. too crunchy, even when dipped in coffee. too sweet, just not a good recipe in my opinion
I have made this batch twice. The first batch I followed per the suggestion to use 2 cups of flour, but I found that it made them too chewy to be called a shortbread cookie. So when I made the second batch I use 2 1/4 cups + 1 tablespoon of flour and I also added some coconut to the batter and they came out perfect. I will be using this recipe for a long time
I tried making this recipe and it turned out to be a disaster. It was all fine until I got to the part in which you had to roll out the dough. The directions state that you only need to lightly flour the board but no matter how much or how little flour I put on the board (and rolling pin) the dough kept sticking everywhere. Then, after I got it rolled out and on the cookie sheet, I put it in the oven and set the timer for 30 minutes. In less than 10 minutes my dad looked at them and asked if they were supposed to look the way they did. The cookies had expanded into each other and were as thin as a piece of paper. I was going to make these for my cousin's graduation party because she loves shortbread cookies, but because of how these turned out, I had to buy cookies on the way to her party. I don't understand why this all happened since I followed the recipe word for word. Sorry for the long review, but I just wanted to let you know what happened.
being lazy and impatient i tried a dozen in the toaster oven immediately: small spoonfuls droped, 15 minutes. Addictive with or without nuts. used half butter/marg. and like they said a little less flour. love that they can be baked to chewy or crunchy.
I tried the recipe as others have suggested reducing the flour. I would advise against this as the cookies I made came out flat and chewy. Will use the original recipe next time. Other than that they taste wonderful.
Tried with addition of egg yolks a second time per other reviews.
The cookie expanded while baking a little much for me. I was using a laser printed rolling pin and wanting the design from it visible post-baking. It wasn't. Flavor was ok and the kids certainly were happy to have them, just not the recipe/results I was looking for. The flavor overall didn't blow up my skirt either. Just ok.
These are delish! They are hard and flat since they do not have egg or leavening. Expect that! Try not to over mix after adding the flour. You will produce too much gluten and they will lose flavor and texture. Hand mixing is best once the flour is added. Also, make sure you don't roll them too thin or they will get harder! Enjoy
I will not make these again. The ingredient ratios seem wrong, and the instructions do not work for this cookie. The dough is super crumbly and would not form into a ball. I had to add 2 more tablespoons of butter to make the dough workable. I rolled it into a log, chilled and sliced, as other reviews indicated. The baking time given would have made these inedible. I baked for 22 minutes. They are hard but have a weird chewiness once you are eating them. I will eat them (I love butter, flour and sugar), but I can't serve them to anyone for fear that they might break a tooth, they are that hard. I'm glad I only made half a batch.
Everyone loved them. Partially dipped them in milk chocolate and coated them with Skor bits.
I too cut back on the flour and also went 1/4 cup organic cane sugar and 1 cup brown sugar instead! YUMMY!!! And so easy!
These cookies are so easy and taste great! They work awesome in a cookie press. Just only bake for 10-12 min because the shapes are so thin! Overall awesome!
Made it before and it turned out too soft but that was because I didn't bake long enough. This time the dough is flaky and not soft because I didn't use the suggested two cups of flour edit and used 2 and half instead.Otherwise a great tasting cookie.
These turned out really good. I only used 2 cups of flour and added a teaspoon of baking powder, a pinch of salt and almond extract. I pressed the dough into a jelly roll pan and pressed whole almonds into the dough before baking. I covered it with a chocolate ganache after I took the pan out of the oven. These turned out really good. I am always looking for an eggless cookie recipe, they usually come out too crumbly but these were crunchy and melty. Truly a great recipe to make with the kids. A keeper.
These were not bad.
it is an easy thing to make.and taste really nice once finished.
Great! Its so easy to make and you can make them in a hour. I know I'm going to be making this again. Also I added more sugar to get it more sweat! Amazing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections