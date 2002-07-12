Brown Sugar Shortbread Cookies

I tried making this recipe and it turned out to be a disaster. It was all fine until I got to the part in which you had to roll out the dough. The directions state that you only need to lightly flour the board but no matter how much or how little flour I put on the board (and rolling pin) the dough kept sticking everywhere. Then, after I got it rolled out and on the cookie sheet, I put it in the oven and set the timer for 30 minutes. In less than 10 minutes my dad looked at them and asked if they were supposed to look the way they did. The cookies had expanded into each other and were as thin as a piece of paper. I was going to make these for my cousin's graduation party because she loves shortbread cookies, but because of how these turned out, I had to buy cookies on the way to her party. I don't understand why this all happened since I followed the recipe word for word. Sorry for the long review, but I just wanted to let you know what happened.