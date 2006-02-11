Russian Tea Cakes I

This is a family recipe that's been made at Christmas time by at least 4 generations. This year will be the first for number 5!!! 'Bubba' brought it with her when she came from Lithuania. I pass it on in the true spirit of this season!

By THEAUNT708

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and vanilla until smooth. Combine the 6 tablespoons confectioners' sugar and flour; stir into the butter mixture until just blended. Mix in the chopped walnuts. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, and place them 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 12 minutes in the preheated oven. When cool, roll in remaining confectioners' sugar. I also like to roll mine in the sugar a second time.

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 36.6mg. Full Nutrition
