Russian Tea Cakes I

These were very good and soooooo easy to make!!! For those with crumbly dough, make sure you use softened butter and cream it well with the vanilla before adding the dry ingredients. I stirred in the dry ingredients gradually and blended in the walnuts (chopped finely) using my hands. I then rolled the dough into balls and placed on a large cookie sheet with parchment paper on it and put on a stool in my VERY cold garage for about 15 minutes (to help prevent excess spreading of my dough balls while baking). I then brought them in and put in the fridge while I baked about 8 to 10 balls at a time on a smaller cookie sheet with parchment paper. I baked at the quoted temperature for about 15-16 minutes (until the tops just SLIGHTLY cracked and I could see the edges near the bottom were nicely tanned). I did half the recipe without walnuts and half with walnuts. They were both very good and melted in my mouth. I did not have any problems with the cookie falling apart while rolling in the powdered sugar. I rolled them twice after they cooled and stored them so they were NOT touching each other. I'm going to try another poster's idea and do half a batch with crushed candy cane pieces and sprinkle on red and white sprinkles before baking for a festive Christmas surprise. :) UPDATE: I tried to do a half a batch using the candy cane idea and it turned out too sweet and my cookies flattened out a lot; even with chilling the dough balls. I'll just stick with the original recipe.