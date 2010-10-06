Root Beer Cookies
Good old-time flavor!
Good old-time flavor!
Unique cookies packed with flavor! A slightly easier recipe (without buttermilk) for this would be to use a box of white or yellow cake mix, 2 eggs, and 1/2 cup of oil and add a couple tsp. of root beer extract and use powdered sugar, milk, and extract for glaze with vanilla optional. Thanks for the great idea!Read More
Just ok - the flavor was good, definitely identifiable as root beer, and the fact this is a butter based cookie is noticeable as well. Other than that, however, I can't rave about these. The batter doesn't need the buttermilk at all, so I left it out. I chilled the dough for well over an hour yet the cookies flattened more than I would have liked. The amount of "glaze" seemed like a lot, and also seemed as though it would be too heavy, too much like a frosting, for this soft, flat, cookie. So I just mixed up a glaze with the ingredients without measuring until I came up with something of drizzling consistency. I'm glad I thought ahead and bought some candy root beer barrels which I crushed and sprinkled over the glazed cookies. These definitely needed the "prettying up." This was a uniquely flavored cookie but I didn't care for the texture. My thinking is that there is too much butter.Read More
Just ok - the flavor was good, definitely identifiable as root beer, and the fact this is a butter based cookie is noticeable as well. Other than that, however, I can't rave about these. The batter doesn't need the buttermilk at all, so I left it out. I chilled the dough for well over an hour yet the cookies flattened more than I would have liked. The amount of "glaze" seemed like a lot, and also seemed as though it would be too heavy, too much like a frosting, for this soft, flat, cookie. So I just mixed up a glaze with the ingredients without measuring until I came up with something of drizzling consistency. I'm glad I thought ahead and bought some candy root beer barrels which I crushed and sprinkled over the glazed cookies. These definitely needed the "prettying up." This was a uniquely flavored cookie but I didn't care for the texture. My thinking is that there is too much butter.
Unique cookies packed with flavor! A slightly easier recipe (without buttermilk) for this would be to use a box of white or yellow cake mix, 2 eggs, and 1/2 cup of oil and add a couple tsp. of root beer extract and use powdered sugar, milk, and extract for glaze with vanilla optional. Thanks for the great idea!
I'm not an excellent cook so I heavily relied on the advice and reviews of others. We used Root beer Concentrate and although it had the appearance of tar, it turned out well. We calculated the recipe for 38 cookie and got 48 and did have to cook them longer than anticipated. For the frosting, we added 1/2 cup powdered sugar and Vanilla Flavoring. Thanks for the advise and help, I feel like i had a coach. It was fun, as it should be.
I made these cookies to take to my weekly bowling league and didn't want to frost them as that makes them more difficult to pack to travel, so I added another 1 1/2 teaspoons root beer extract to the batter (that would have gone into the glaze) and added a package of white chocolate chips. YUM!! They tasted like a root beer float! Everyone went crazy over them!!!!!!
These were very tasty! Somehow they reminded me of a gingersnap, but without the "snap" - I think it's the texture, which was fairly dense, and all of the brown sugar. Definitely root-beer-y and a lot of fun. The one quibble I have was with the "glaze." It tasted fine, but there's no way that anything with that much butter in it is going to act like a "glaze." Basically, it's root-beer-flavored powdered-sugar icing, and it acts like it. It doesn't soak into the cookies; it just sits on top. Tasty, but not quite what I was expecting.
i'll keep the frosting recipe, but i'll use it on something other than these cookies. the bater was so cakelike i tested just one cookie in the oven and it turned out too doughy on top. so i added 1/4 cup flour and put it in the refrigerator for a while which made it easier to handle. also, wait to add the extract into the frosting until after you've mixed the oher ingredients together. (and soften the butter by the way) save yourself from the extra work of beatig out root beer glumps. i also waited to add the frosting to the cookies until they'd cooled that way the frosting didn't melt off the cookie. overall they had a nice taste, but they were a little too hard to handle.
My root beer loving family adored these. They were nice and soft and had a great flavor. I would suggest doubling this recipe if you're serving more than four people. I think I'll try them this summer and make ice cream sandwiches!
These cookies are great!! I found if you make the glaze on the stove low heat it turns out allot better!
I loved these. I used sour milk (1tsp. vinegar to 1/4 cup milk--let sit for five minutes) instead of buttermilk. Cream together the butter and sugar. I also used Zatarain's root beer concentrate (usually used to make home made root beer soda) for the flavoring. The Zatarain's will give you a little more color in the cookie and glaze. (In fact, the photo used here is way off, the glaze should be a light tan, at its darkest.) Have since used both the concentrate and regular root beer extract, and I can say honestly that both of them work fine. My cookies were not flat at all, they came out with a nice puff to them. The frosting is delicious and it is definitely a frosting, not a glaze. Also, wait until the cookies have cooled a bit BEFORE you frost them....they should be warm to the touch, NOT hot out of the oven. Let them cool at least 5 minutes on a cooling rack. They should be the temperature that you would want to eat a cookie "warm from the oven". My daughter took a bunch of them to school and the kids loved them. Tasty and different cookie--will be making many more times. **Watkins makes root beer extract as does McCormick. Can also be found on amazon.com
These were very unique. I love the cakey consistency of these and the frosting is very flavorful.
These cookies are exceptional! They have a fluffy, cake-like texture and a delicious smooth frosting. I made mine with Columbia Soda Works Sarsaparilla extract instead of root beer, and they were especially flavorful. I also used soy heavy cream instead of buttermilk. I had to bake them a little longer (9-10 min.), but they turned out great. This is an easy, unique, and incredibly tasty cookie!
These cookies where so good! But i could not make the topping very good, can some one let me know how to do it?! It came out in chunks of sugar not a good toping! Thanx for some help for who ever lets me know! Well made these so meny more times and they are great without the glaze. My family loves them & same with our childs friends. Always bine asked to keep making more. My stars for this recipe have changed concidering the cookies are so easy to make and I add more rootbeer to these instead of a little. I add about 3 tbsp of rootbeer syrup because i can't find the extract any where. YUMMY thanks for this wonderful recipe!
I made these cookies for Easter for my Sunday school class. The kids hated them. Only 2 out of 13 kids ate their cookie. Most said it tasted weird.
even though we followed the recipe, they ended up completely flat. Not sure why they ended up soggy and flat, but we ended up crumbling it all up and it was a fantastic vanilla ice cream topper.
I love these cookies! My kids, notsomuch
The cookies tasted great, but I too had a problem with them coming out flat and soggy. We cooked them longer and still had them come out like they were under baked. We did put parchment paper on the cookie sheets, so maybe thats why they didn't turn out? Also we couldn't find root beer extract so we used root beer consintrate. Will try again though.
Pretty much made this cookie exactly as written. didn't have buttermilk so I used sour cream and it worked wonderfully. For those people who said their dough wouldn't set up perhaps the buttermilk is a bit too runny. I did cook them for 11 minutes as 8 was not long enough. Made the icing as stated and dipped my hot cookies into it. Also I read some people used rootbeer syrup as they couldn't find the extract. If you don't have the extract don't make the cookie as it is the key ingredient. I purchased mine through Watkins so if you know of any one that sells Watkins they will be able to get it for you. Excellent cookie overall.
These were a hit. I doubled the cookie recipe and kept the frosting as a single, and there was still lots left over. Friends had fun guessing the root beer flavor.
I thought the cookies were way too sweet. I make root beer cakes all the time, and hoped the cookies would be similar. I did not like these at all.
Wonderful flavor and got a six cookies please from Mr. two or three cookies. The instructions should have the sugar and but ter creamed in the beginning for kids. This one will be made again and again.
these were amazing. Everyone who tried them liked them. I added a sprinkle of baking powder because of all the reviews that said they went flat. Used root beer concentrate in the same amount listed for extract except I added a little more because some reviewers said that they didn't taste like rootbeer. I skipped the glaze because I was afraid of the butter flavor. I used a homemade cream cheese frosting recipe from the website and added root beer concentrate. They stayed soft and moist for days. Will definitely make again and again.
Theses Cookies Are .
Nice and easy cookies. Great root beer flavour!
These were really fun for the kids! I only used 2/3 cup sugar, and they were still very sweet.
My husband requested these when he came across them on Pinterest. We both really enjoyed them and I'm not a huge Root Beer fan. The only problem I had is that the recipe is definitely more of a guideline. Use your judgement if you're an experienced baker. The batter is too runny for cookies so I used more flour than called for and they had to be baked in my oven for double the amount of time called for. I read the reviews before trying and I definitely like the icing idea better than a glaze so I let the cookies cool and then frosted them. I saved the extra icing and froze it since my cookies were small and didn't need a lot. The flavor isn't incredibly intense and I would definitely recommend these.
Let me start off by saying I have a major sweet tooth. I made these cookies exactly as the recipe said, and they tasted so.. blah. Almost like a really subtle root beer flavored biscuit. So I added extra root beer extract and they were still just okay. I was hoping these would have been sweeter or just more flavorful.
One thing this recipe left out is to chill the dough a couple hours first. It makes a huge difference in how the rise. The warmer the dough gets the flatter the cookie. I've made these hundreds of times. I have to laugh when people try to change the recipe and then wonder why they don't turn out. And I've never heard of it being called a glaze. The original recipe calls it a frosting cause that's what it is. Cool completely, then frost. Another thing I do is add a bit of brown food coloring to the frosting. That way the look matches the taste. Hope this helps.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections