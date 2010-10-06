Root Beer Cookies

Good old-time flavor!

By MB Guba

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees).

  • Mix together brown sugar, 1/2 cup butter or margarine, egg, buttermilk and 1 teaspoon of root beer extract.

  • Add flour, baking soda and salt and mix well.

  • Drop teaspoon sized pieces of dough 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes.

  • To Make Root Beer Glaze: Mix together confectioner's sugar, 1/3 cup butter or margarine, 1 1/2 teaspoons of root beer extract and hot water. Brush on top of hot cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 9g; cholesterol 33.1mg; sodium 171.4mg. Full Nutrition
