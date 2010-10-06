Root Beer Cookies

I loved these. I used sour milk (1tsp. vinegar to 1/4 cup milk--let sit for five minutes) instead of buttermilk. Cream together the butter and sugar. I also used Zatarain's root beer concentrate (usually used to make home made root beer soda) for the flavoring. The Zatarain's will give you a little more color in the cookie and glaze. (In fact, the photo used here is way off, the glaze should be a light tan, at its darkest.) Have since used both the concentrate and regular root beer extract, and I can say honestly that both of them work fine. My cookies were not flat at all, they came out with a nice puff to them. The frosting is delicious and it is definitely a frosting, not a glaze. Also, wait until the cookies have cooled a bit BEFORE you frost them....they should be warm to the touch, NOT hot out of the oven. Let them cool at least 5 minutes on a cooling rack. They should be the temperature that you would want to eat a cookie "warm from the oven". My daughter took a bunch of them to school and the kids loved them. Tasty and different cookie--will be making many more times. **Watkins makes root beer extract as does McCormick. Can also be found on amazon.com