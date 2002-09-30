Key Lime Cookies I

Lime flavored rolled cookies.

Recipe by Pam

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter, sugar, egg, and egg yolk until smooth. Stir in lime juice and lime zest. Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; blend into the creamed mixture. Form dough into 1/2 inch balls, and arrange on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks. Sift confectioners' sugar over cookies while still warm.

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 66.3mg. Full Nutrition
