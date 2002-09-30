Key Lime Cookies I

I wish I would have read others reviews BEFORE I mixed everything in my mixer... I used a little less lime juice than called for but other than that I made as is. The dough was super sticky so I rolled it in parchment paper and froze it for an hour. However even after doing that it stuck to the parchment paper, my scoopers, my hands, everything that touched it. So I scraped what I could off the parchment paper and put it into a piping bag like another reviewer suggested, that was the only way I could get the cookies onto my baking sheet without a huge mess & even then I ended up having to throw a good amount of dough away because it stuck to everything it touched so bad. When these came out of the oven and cooled they had a nice lime flavor but I'm not a fan of cake-like cookies. These would make better cupcakes than they would cookies, in my opinion. So I'm giving these two stars for a good lime flavor but I wouldn't make these again. [[ EDIT ]] I'm changing my review from two stars, to one. These lost a lot of their lime flavor the next day & although these stayed together as a whole, once you bit into them they would crumble. Even my husband, who eats anything and everything, noticed this and commented about how they "needed something in them to hold them together".

