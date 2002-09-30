Key Lime Cookies I
Lime flavored rolled cookies.
Great recipe! I followed it exactly for the ingredients. But I refrigerated the dough (way too sticky) for 1 hour and was able to drop spoonfulls easily but it was a bit sticky. After 4 hours of refrigeration I found I could roll balls. Interestingly, the cookies ended up the same either way, both in size and texture. Oh, I also made larger (1 inch balls) and cooked those for 15-17 minutes on a later batch. I will definitely make this recipe again. I brought them into work and they disappeared in a short time. I'm thinking it would work well with oranges. I'll try that next time.Read More
I wish I would have read others reviews BEFORE I mixed everything in my mixer... I used a little less lime juice than called for but other than that I made as is. The dough was super sticky so I rolled it in parchment paper and froze it for an hour. However even after doing that it stuck to the parchment paper, my scoopers, my hands, everything that touched it. So I scraped what I could off the parchment paper and put it into a piping bag like another reviewer suggested, that was the only way I could get the cookies onto my baking sheet without a huge mess & even then I ended up having to throw a good amount of dough away because it stuck to everything it touched so bad. When these came out of the oven and cooled they had a nice lime flavor but I'm not a fan of cake-like cookies. These would make better cupcakes than they would cookies, in my opinion. So I'm giving these two stars for a good lime flavor but I wouldn't make these again. [[ EDIT ]] I'm changing my review from two stars, to one. These lost a lot of their lime flavor the next day & although these stayed together as a whole, once you bit into them they would crumble. Even my husband, who eats anything and everything, noticed this and commented about how they "needed something in them to hold them together".Read More
After finding & reading the reviews, I decided to change the lime juice to real key lime juice, plus I added 4 drops lime oil, along with the zest. My dough was also to soft so I added another 1/2 cup of flour. After the first batch cooled for less than one minute, I placed them in a large ziplock with a cup of powdered sugar and shook it very easy, coating the entire cookie with the powdered sugar.
Use key lime juice. For those who are having problems with stickiness, just use a cookie scoop (like a small ice cream scoop). That way the dough never has to touch your hands. Don't add more flour - that would diminish the flavor. This cookie is very cake-like, just so you know.
I added 1 12 oz. bag (2 cups) of white chocolate chips, and they made all the difference. The tastes are perfect this way, if you use key lime juice (I use Nellie & Joe's Famous Key Lime Juice, bottled). As other reviewers mentioned, the dough is "wet", so I used teaspoons to round and drop them. I made them slightly larger and baked for 15-17 minutes. They never really "brown" on top, so check the edges to make sure they don't burn.
I decided to use a frosting/pastry bag to make the intial batch and made small disk-shapes with peaks. They tasted great! To be experimental, I decided to attempt to make balls as instructed but I added more flour to the rest of the batch since the dough with the inital ingredients is extremly wet! I added just enough to make the dough workable. The taste of the final cookies was doughie and I threw them all out. I suggest just using the original required amounts and instead of making balls, just use a frosting bag and make small peaks (make sure they are small, around and an inch across, max). You can fit many together since they do not expand too much! Besides being less messy using the frosting bag, they look better! Also, do not even attempt to use a cookie gun/press. It was a disaster for me. The dough is just too soft for anything but a frosting bag!
I found this recipe very good,but,I made a few changes such as,I used Key Limes and Zest and I added 1/4 cup more flour.I doubled the batch and placed it into a plastic lined bread baking tin and froze the dough for several hours which made it easier to handle.It's a keeper! !
WOW thanks Pam!!! I cook for a conference center in the Florida Keys and I am always looking for Key Lime recipes...This one is a keeper. My only suggestion is to roll the cookies in the powered sugar, then you can sprinkel them after they are cooked. This took care of the sticky problem.
I agree the dough is very soft I simply refrigerated the dough for an hour and used my cookie scoop to "drop" the dough on to the cookie sheet. It is still a very nice flavor nice and "tangy"
These are really good. They remind me of a lemon bar (which I love). My husband made these because he was the one to buy the bag of key limes (I didn't want to squeeze 2 dozen limes to get enough juice!!) and he thought the recipe was easy and we both love the flavor. Yumm.
I found the dough to be too soft to shape by hand, so I dropped them onto a cookie sheet instead. I also iced them with a mixture of confectioners sugar, key lime juice and just a drop of yellow food coloring. They are a lovely sweet-tart flavor, and I will surely make them again.
These are delightful and have become a family favourite. I now have to double the recipe as they are addictive!
After trying someone else's lime cookies I had to find a recipe. I made these and they were even better than the ones that inspired me to find a recipe!
This recipe is pretty good! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because it is not a super decadent cookie. It's quite refreshing though. I live in Florida where I can buy nice fresh key lime juice which really helped this cookie. I did however use fresh lime zest in place of dried lime zest. I also took the cookies out at 9 minutes before they got a chance to brown. I prefer my cookies on the chewy side. These cookies go great with a nice seasonal summer beer!! Great to bring to a bbq or cookout. I will be making these again. Maybe next time I will add some key lime cream cheese frosting in between them and make a sandwich cookie!
Fantastic cookies! I the batter is more cake-batter-like, but using a cookie dropper (tiny sized ice cream scoop) made things easy. I made the cookies exactly as the recipe calls for and they were perfect. I frosted them lightly with a cream cheese frosting.
These were very tastey. Very light and flavorful. I brought them to a 4th of July BBQ and they were a big hit. However, I did have to add about a cup more flour than the recipe suggested. W/o the added flour, the cookies baked flat as pancakes. With the add'l flour, they were perfect. These would be a great with some sorbet.
I made these twice. They are super sticky but I got through that part. When they came out they fell apart coming off baking sheet. Thinking I did something wrong I tried again. Same thing. I do love the flavor but I only got 1/2 batch or less because they broke apart transferring them. Not worth it.
I'm afraid I didn't care for these. I noted that stickiness might be an issue, so I just used a spoon to shape balls on the cookie sheet and didn't have any problems. My biggest disappointment was the texture of these cookies, which seemed very light and almost cake-like. Since I look for a denser, slightly crispy texture in a cookie, this recipe was not for me.
My husband is from Key West, and we both love the taste of key limes. This cookie reminded me of a butter cookie, but with a strong key lime flavor. When I prepared these I used freshly squeezed juice, which may have enhanced the flavor. Everyone who tried them loved them. This is perfect if you are looking for something a little different than the standard cookie.
SOOOO GOOD! This is my husbands favorite cookie that I bake, and I love how it is a "cake-like" texture. I noticed how others didn't like how "doughy" the batter is, but that's what makes this cookie so soft and delicious. I did tweak the recipe a bit by adding a bag of dark chocolate chips. Yum. I also take twice the amount of lime juice the recipe calls for and simmer it on the stove until it reduces to the amount called for in the recipe. This gives it more of a lime zing. Thanks so much for an amazing recipe.
2 stars for flavor. the dough is more like cake batter. even after completely cooling, the completely fall apart. Tried making 2nd batch and refrigerating dough. Easier to work with but still all fell apart. Won't make again, sorry.
These are perfection in the form of a cookie - it's the excellent mixture of tart and sweet that does it for me. Also, as some had suggested, I added an extra 1/2 cup of flour + 1 bag of white chocolate chips, and instead of rolling them, just dropped them with a cookie scoop(like you would for choc. chip cookies). This made the texture soft and chewy...mmmm...gonna go have another right now!
Different and tangy. I followed the advice of those who chilled it and did add white chocolate chips and every one loved it. Absolutely a keeper.
Terrible. If you have to fiddle with this recipe as much as everyone says then obviously the recipe is flawed. I prepared it exactly as stated and the results were disasterous. Do not waste your time on this recipe when there are so many good ones out there.
Used 2 tsps of lime zest. Spraying the cookie scoop with Pam made it much easier to drop the cookies onto the cookie sheet. Lined it with parchment paper. Using my Pampered Chef 1 inch cookie scoop I got 45 cookies. Makes a very good cookie.
Yummy and stronger lime flavor than I expected. The powdered sugar on top is a nice addition.
At first, I wasn't going to make these cookies because of the "wet dough" reviews. I'm a beginner baker, and I just HATE sticky, wet dough. But I was craving for lime and sweetness. I used regular lime, and omitted the extra egg yolk. I used a ziploc bag with a cut corner to "spritz" the dough onto the cookie sheet. The powdered sugar made a big difference. They came out fantastic! They were a big hit, and disappeared in no time! Thanks for sharing!!!
I added 1/4 cup yellow cornmeal to the flour (making it 1-1/4 cup flour) to give them a little Mexican flair for a dinner party. Great cookies!
This is a great summer cookie recipe. I used key lime juice (easier than squeezing those itty bitty limes!) and the taste was a nice combination of sweet and tart. Don't worry if the dough is "sticky." I didn't try to roll them into balls, but just dropped them onto the cookie sheet using a teaspoon. They shaped up nicely as they baked. These are nice, soft cookies that will travel to a 4th of July picnic tonight. Thanks!
Loved it! Super simple and not overly sweet!
LOVE these!! i also added half a cup of extra flour, and then used a ziplock bag to pipe them onto the sheet, and they're perfect. i'm 5 months pregnant, and they're EXACTLY what i was craving!
I had hoped to make small puffs, but this dough was SO soft! With each sheet I prepared, I added more flour to the remaining dough and finally got small mounds. The flavor is very good
AMAZING COOKIE! It starts off sweet and almost like a sugar cookie and then...POW! Your taste buds are drenched in tangy lime flavor! I followed the dough recipe exactly and used a cookie scoop, spraying it with non-stick spray every 4-5 scoops. I baked on Parchment instead of greased pans. As other reviewers mentioned the dough is wet, and the finished product does not brown on top. I followed the advice of one reviewer and placed warm cookies in a zip-top bag with appx 1 cup powdered sugar. They coated very nicely with just gentle shaking. These are very cakey and moist, so be gentle! EXCELLENT EXCELLENT EXCELLENT! I wish I could give 6 starts!
These cookies are very different, but very tasty. I had limes to use up so thought I would try it. I froze the dough for 1/2 hr and it was easy to spoon onto the sheet. The bottoms got brown while the inside was still very soft so I recommend making them small so they cook through. Worth a try if you are looking for something different.
I added an extra 1/2 cup flour, and chilled dough for 1 hour. Still a sticky beast to handle, but I could roll small balls. Instead of greasing the cookie sheets, I used parchment paper (quick & easy!). They were plenty sweet enough, so I didn't decorate with additional confectioner's sugar. Excellent taste, slightly crisp fresh out of the oven, forms a cake-like soft cookie the next day. Next time I'll try adding more lime juice and zest.
These were great! I refrigerated the dough. But I just did drop cookies. Worked great!
Well it's 2013 and I have only for the past couple of years got into baking Just found this recipe read lots of reviews and had no difficulty whatsoever with it being sticky. Just DAMPEN your hands after rolling 2-3 little pieces of the dough and continue dipping one hand in water, rub hands together, extremely slight sticky but nothing worth mentioning really. No mess whatsoever, and these cookies are soooo gorgeous. I have already eaten two and they are not even cooled down properly!! Also very easy to prepare. One tiny tip I learned from another baker! With clean hands mix the sugar and zest together well before everything else. This helps to infuse the lime flavour beautifully. With any citrus this can be done. Thank you, Vee.
Everyone loved them! I too added white chocolate chips & then drizzled a cream cheese icing flavored w/ Nelly & Joe's key lime juice. Simply amazing!
I added more flour til the dough looked a bit stiffer, chilled it for a bit, and worked as quickly as I could to form little balls. I used real lime juice, no zest, and they are have an amazing flavor. It's a delicate, elegant cookie that packs a lot of flavor--very unexpected for its appearance. Next time I would like to use it as a sandwich cookie--I think it would be fantastic with some whipped cream or if you are a die-hard key lime maniac, with some key lime mousse.
Something went wrong. I'm not sure what. There was no way this was rolling into anything resembling balls, despite following the recipe exactly. I glopped it on to the cookie sheet anyways and did my best to make it ball shaped. lol. They sort of flattened out, but even after 12 minutes, didn't really want to brown. Since I had extra lime juice left (wanna get the most out of your limes? try a potato ricer!), I used some it to make an icing, using confectioners sugar, green food coloring, and light corn syrup. They tasted ok, but I probably won't make them again.
Difficult to scoop dough, and nail down time and temp. Not enough flavor.
LOVE these cookies! I made these for an office treat day and they were devoured, everyone wanted the recipe! I took some cues from the other reviews and added white chocolate chips (would still be plenty flavorful without them) and if you don't want to put the dough in the fridge/freezer then definitely use a cookie scoop since the dough is pretty runny
My family loves lemon and lime things, I have also tryed with recipe with lemon juice and zest and it was also good that way.
I almost doubled the lime juice and added more flour. Dough still too sticky to form into balls. Still turned out great, though. Melt in your mouth! Nobody but me liked them, though. Not fans of citrus sweets, but I didn't mind eating them all. yummy!
Very nice cookie! I used 1/4 butter flavored crisco in place of 1/2 of the butter to make them nice and soft. Great taste!
I served these delicious cookies after a heavy meal of lasagna, salad and garlic bread. They were the perfect finish to the meal. A glaze of confectioners sugar and lime juice would be good, but honestly, with tea or coffee after a meal they are just perfect!
These are good, followed recipe exactly and we love them! just drop from a teaspoon instead of making balls and it works just fine!
I love these cookies. They are very easy to make (easier than rolled cookies for sure) and have wonderful flavor, just the right amount of sweet and tart.
I should have read the reviews first, but with such a high rating, I wasn't skeptical. The dough was incredibly sticky, it definitely needs the extra flour. I couldn't roll them into balls, I just dropped them onto the sheet, and they took much longer to cook than expected. With a few modifications, I would attempt these again.
This is not a rolled cookie, however it is tasty. The batter is a little thin making a delicate cookie. Tasty
I made these as orange cookies. I did not care for them.
Great recipe! Chewy, delicious cookies. People raved about them. I make mine small and always get about 40 cookies. My tips: skip "forming the dough into balls." Just refrigerate the dough for half an hour and scoop it out with a small cookie dough scoop. Also, try adding an extra half teaspoon of lime zest--it'll only make them better!
Wouldn't change a thing! They were great!
These cookies are pretty good. I used bottled key lime juice and drizzled glaze (3/4 cup powdered sugar and 1 1/2 T key lime juice)over them while they were still warm in place of the dusting of powdered sugar. The lime flavor is very mild and the dough is fussy. My husband is a big key lime fan and he was not that impressed with these - but ate them anyway! The second/third day the flavor increased slightly and they tasted much better.
Not what I had in mind. Was hoping they would turn out like shortbread cookies that you could roll in powdered sugar. Too soft.
Super yummy! We only had one egg, so I skipped the extra yolk. We didn't have butter, so I used shortening - and they were still great! Thanks!
Great taste! I ended up using more zest and slightly more salt, because I like the hidden pallet-cleansing surprise to cut the sugar occasionally.
This recipe is such a joy to make in the hot hot summer! Light, fluffy, tart, refreshing!! A must try.
I really like these cookies. This is one cookie recipe that I will definately be making again...and again. Although I think the recipe is supposed to call for 2 1/2 cups of flour as there was not nearly enough to roll into balls. I added probably another 1/4 cup then added white chocolate chips. And just dropped the cookies on the pan. The white chocolate chips accompanied the lime flavor nicely and my kids loved it! Next time I will try the glaze and sugar dusting as suggested. Thanks Pam!!!
I made this and followed the recipe to a T. I read through a few of the reviews, and for the most part, I have to agree with most of the bad ones. I rated this two stars not for flavor ( used key lime juice and these TASTE great) but for the fact that these fall apart. They just crumble. I used a silicone mat on a baking sheet so my issue wasn't getting them off of the pan. It was picking them up once cool. I used the excuse to eat a half batch due to them falling apart and they were delish. If only you could actually serve these, I'd give it 5 stars, but you won't get them off of the rack with nothing but crumbs.....
Yummy cookies, but I had to add 1/2 cup of flour and still the dough couldn't be hand rolled so I used a cookie scoop. I also used only one egg because I didn't feel like separating the yolk. Great way to use the three limes someone put in my grocery bag by mistake.
very good! add sugar after baked- bake until golden brown- too light or too brown =gross
These were really tasty. I let them chill for 24 hours, and they were just as sticky as they were when I first made them, so I won't bother with that again. I wish I knew how to make them a bit more crispy- they are softer than I like in a cookie. But the wonderful key lime flavor comes out, so I will indeed keep making them while the key lime tree is bearing fruit.
A good and different cookie. I really wanted to taste the lime so I added a little extra juice (a few T) and zest and they were super lime-tastic! I tried squeezing out of a ziploc bag and those turned out the most uniform but the best overall was really just using a small ice cream scoop and then sifting powdered sugar over the top and then, I also sprinkled finely shredded coconut over them and baked. They were tasty; my only complaint is that they are a cakey cookie - I may try some amendments to make it a bit more crisp on the outside.
I didn't read the reviews before trying these so it didn't occur to me to add extra flour. I did end up having to refrigerate these overnight so the dough would be stiff enough to make into balls. I dipped them in green sugar for Christmas and when cooked, they flattened out with nice brown edges. They are very lime-y, I think I might try them with lemon or orange instead next time. 3 stars b/c it was a lot of trouble to figure out how to "fix" the recipe. But worth making.
Based on other reviews: I added a bit more flour, Key West Lime juice (omitted lime Zest) and white chocolate chips. Then I put the batter in the refrigerator for roughly hour. I used a cookie scoop and baked for 12 1/2 minutes. They came out great and did not use powder sugar on them.
These are delicious! Made with home grown key limes (zest & juice). I cook them a bit longer for a little crunch.
i have no idea what i did wrong, but my cookies melted into one giant blob on the sheet. they tasted great, just thin as a crepe and i had to cut them into pieces the size of a cookie!
Fabulous! I substituted Key Lime juice for fresh lime because I didn't have any. Thus, no zest either. I followed another reviewer's tip and I used a small ice cream scooper to ladle them onto a cookie sheet. This made it mess-free and I didn't have to worry about the stickiness others complained of. Make sure the cookie sheet is lightly greased (Pam). Perfect results!
Very pleased with these. I did add a little more key lime juice that what it called for but overall very pleased.
Very good!
amazing!!!
Cookies turned out perfectly. Absolutely delicious!
Love this cookie and so easy to make.
These tasted okay, but my poor cookies turned into flattened crisps! I think the lime is prominent enough to stand 1/2 cup more flour, which might help these bake up more like cookies. I followed others' advice and piped the dough onto the cookie sheet instead of forming balls.
Light and refreshing! These are a nice balance of tart, sweet, crispy and chewy. I did make a few changes based partly on the other reviews and partly to make the cookies a smidge healthier :) I used 2 cups of flour (1 cup white, 1 cup white whole wheat). I also used 2 tbsp butter w/4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil in place of the 1/2 cup butter. (I had lemon flavored olive oil on hand so used 2tbsp of that and 2 tbsp unflavored.) Instead of the 1 cup of sugar, I used 2/3 cup sugar with Truvia as a substitute for the other 1/3 cup. I added 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips and skipped the powdered sugar on top. I think the sugar would be great, or maybe a powdered sugar w/lime glaze or cream cheese w/lime juice frosting. It is a cake-like batter, but I easily used two teaspoons to drop these on a cookie sheet. I don't have a pastry bag, but I think using one would give these a pretty shape.
Great lime taste!
Good KL cookies. They were gooey, but I added more flour and they were great!
Cookies were runny and did not come out well at all. Sorry this needs to be tweaked to make workable dough and less of a sour taste.
It was pretty good. Perfect amount of lime. It was way too sticky so I added some flower and they turned out nice!
needs more flour like 1/4-1/2 cup
I used about half key lime and half Persian lime juice, added extra zest. Good flavor but didn't bake up nicely. They were either gooey in the middle or too crispy and spread out at the edges. Finally landed on about 10 1/2 minutes bake time for the best result. Will give them one more try because the flavor seems worth it but I will add some flour to see if they will bake better. We like cakey cookies so that aspect was okay.
Ironically, they were a little dry, but mushy.
Super sticky so I added more flour, not sure if that altered the texture or not because the cookies came out soft rather than hard and crumbly. They still tasted delicious!
These cookies are AMAZING!!!! I absolutely love the flavor! I made these for a trip to the Florida keys and they were perfect! I added a little vanilla and made lime frosting to decorate!
This recipe is flawed in that it says to, "Form dough into 1/2 inch balls and arrange on the prepared cookie sheet." The dough is much too wet to form into balls. Arrange how far apart? On at least TWO cookie sheets. "Cool on wire racks." How? On the cookie sheets?
I chilled the dough, baked on parchment as easier to lift the sheet of cookies out and slide on wire rack. Used pam & sm. cookie scoop. They disappear like hot cakes! Everyone loves them! Oh have a small plastic juicer which doesn't hurt my R A. hands! God Bless, patsy
These are really tasty! I love lime flavor, and it's a nice break from chocolate and other flavors.
These tasted great, but they fall apart way too easily. These didn't crisp at all. I tried to make them into muffins, and that didn't work either. They just fall apart.
These were just what I was looking for! The dough was sticky but I did as the last reviewer suggested and dropped the dough onto a plate of powdered sugar and then it was very easy to roll. I also upped the amout of lime zest to 2teaspoons. I think that helped a lot. We really loved these!
Very simple recipe. I added lime jello instead of zest. Since it was my first attempt I halfed the recipe but only got 15 cookies (still not bad). The majority of the family likes the cookies with the powdered sugar.
PLEASE NOTE: This "dough" is IMPOSSIBLE to work with. You absolutely must add at LEAST another 1/2 cup flour to this in order to make it the least bit workable. I used legit Key Lime Juice and the cookies tasted fine - a good tartness to them. But the cookie itself seemed to be lacking. I don't know - the texture and taste of the dough was just blah. Needs more SOMEthing - more sugar or whatever. But after adjusting this recipe, they came out OK. Not terribly impressive but simple at least. I am betting any "juice" would work here - fresh squeezed oranges or lemons, for example. I may make this again, but I'll keep hunting for a better recipe.
I loved this recipe. I followed some other suggestions and added a little more lime juice and zest (I thought it could have used EVEN more of it!). I also used a pastry bag to make it easier. I baked the cookies for about 8 minutes, which left them very, very soft and 'cakey'. Mm good! The flavor is so different and interesting and the softeness is awesome!
I made these tonight, like the other reviews, the dough was very sticky. But I think they came out great and they're very good! Everybody loved them! I will for sure make these again, maybe trying lemons or oranges. Also I will add more flour to make less sticky.
I used applesauce instead of butter, because i didnt have any. Tried to make cookies but that wasnt happening. im going to put in loaf pan and make cake! but it tastes great!
Good cookie! It still tastes zesty after the powdered sugar is added. I added a couple of drops of green food coloring.
These were great!!! I made these as a compliment to a Pina Colada cake and everyone thought they tasted delicious. They only thing is that I wouldn't recommend using a cookie press and the best way to get them on the cookie tray is to drop them and then use your hand to flatten them do they are thin. I topped mine with my own recipe for a coconut walnut glaze. Yum!!! I would definitely urge anyone to make these.
Yum! I added white chocolate chips as suggested in one of the reviews. I used one cup and everyone loved them
Great tasting and easy to make!
