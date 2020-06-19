Pheasant Breast Stuffed with Apples in a Cider Vinegar and Prune Sauce

A different way to use pheasant! Serve the sliced pheasant breast with Scottish clapshot, a side dish of mashed turnips and potatoes.

Recipe by Grant

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the apples into a small saucepan with the water, thyme, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the apples have softened and cooked down to a chunky applesauce, about 15 minutes. Remove the applesauce from the heat and stir in the breadcrumbs.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Prepare the pheasant breasts to be stuffed by cutting a pocket horizontally into each breast. Spoon the apple and bread crumb stuffing into each breast. Wrap each breast with two strips of bacon and place them into a baking dish with the chopped onion. Pour the chicken stock over the pheasant breasts and season with salt and pepper.

  • Roast the pheasant breasts in the preheated oven until well done and the juices from the meat run clear, 30 to 35 minutes.

  • Remove the breasts from the baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Pour the juices from the baking dish into a small saucepan with the cider vinegar and prunes; bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the cream and continue to boil until thickened.

  • Slice the breasts diagonally and fan out on the serving platter, spoon the prune sauce over the slices to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
980 calories; protein 57.4g; carbohydrates 77.4g; fat 50g; cholesterol 205.5mg; sodium 989.3mg. Full Nutrition
