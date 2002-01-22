Ranger Cookies I

With a few recipe alterations, these will definately be five star cookies! I did reduce the flour to 2 cups, one white, one whole wheat flour. They were still a chore to stir after the addition of the oats. I also substituted butter (half salted, half unsalted) for the shortening to eliminate trans fats. For the first two dozen that I baked, I used my tablespoon sized scoop and baked them at 375 degrees for 12 minutes (as the recipe states) and that burned the **** out of them. I tried my 2T scoop for the next batch, same temp and time...better, but still overdone. Next I lowered the temperature to 350 degrees for 12 minutes. That was just about right. I will make these again and try reducing the brown sugar, oats and puffed rice by half. That should make stirring them easier and I think they'll be closer to the Kroger version that inspired me to seek out this recipe!