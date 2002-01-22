Ranger Cookies I
This is an old recipe from the 20's and 30's.
This is an old recipe from the 20's and 30's.
I have an old magasine withh the recipe in it. The only big differance is it calls for 2 cups flour not 3. My favorite cookie!Read More
This recipe was very dry when cooked as directed. However, I add an extra egg and one cup milk and they turned out much better and very chewy. Great recipe with the added ingredients.Read More
I have an old magasine withh the recipe in it. The only big differance is it calls for 2 cups flour not 3. My favorite cookie!
This recipe was very dry when cooked as directed. However, I add an extra egg and one cup milk and they turned out much better and very chewy. Great recipe with the added ingredients.
I have a recipe for these, but mine just calls for 2 cups of flour, so that is why the 4 stars and not 5. We also like to interchange with different things like m&m's, raisins, chopped nuts, craisins, etc... Usually add 3/4 a cup of the added ingredients. Do NOT try using a mixer to blend the flour mixture to the shortening/sugar/egg mixture!!! You will burn up a mixer in no time flat! It is a very thick dough, but if made with 2 cups flour, they are very good!
I thought that this recipe had wAAAAY too much dry ingredients for the amount of wet ingredients called for, but instead of following my instincts, I followed the recipe to the letter. What a mess! I added 1/2 cup more shortening, 1 more egg and a bit of milk. I also used butter flavor shortening because I like the buttery taste. If not for the error in the ingredients, I would rate these cookies as 4 stars. Now I will always check reviews before I try a new recipe. Lesson learned.
very good - make sure to use one cup less flour, or to add milk and egg like another reviewer recommended. Both "solution" take care of the dryness
I cut back on the flour and added double the salt and vanilla plus added a heaping teaspoon of cinnamon. There are really wonderful cookies and bring back a great memory. Thank you Karen
I was looking for a ranger cookie recipe to enter i LA Country Fair, well I used this one, and I took 3rd place. IT was my first time usig this recipe, I did however add extra 1/2 cup of real butter and they turned out wonderful
I made these last year in my christmas cookie assortment and they were great once I added milk and an egg to the second batch. I am making them again this year with one less cup of flour and that will do the trick. Rave reviews from all. Trust me they are too dry if you don't reduse the flour. I sifted the flour and it was still too much. It was probably an error in typing the recipe for the web.
This recipe would be 4 stars if you remove 1 cup of flour. My mother has had the exact recipe since the med 1950's. but hers calls for 2 cups of flour not 3; and that makes a fairly stiff dough.
This recipe really should be rewritten to reduce flour to 2 cups, which is all the flour it can take. Oatmeal could be reduced a bit too. I added 1 cup of Craisins and used 1/2 shortening, 1/2 real butter and they were delicious! My oven is very accurate, and I baked them @ 350* for 12 minutes for perfectly baked, chewy cookies.
I gave this a 4 due to the differences between this recipe and the one I have. I got this recipe from my grandmother. My recipe calls for just 2 cups of flour and corn flakes (instead of rice krispies). The corn flakes help to make this a chewy cookie.
My mom always made these cookies for us growing up and this recipe was just like I remembered them. I didn't have a problem with them being too dry when made as directed, however I left out the coconut but I don't think that would make too much of a difference. I like to add raisins or cocolate chips, nuts are good too.
This is an awesome, if misleading recipe....I changed the serving size from 18 to 36 cookies. I ended up with 100, 3 inch cookies! In the adjusted recipe for three dozen cookies, it called for 6 cups of flour! I reduced it to 4, and it came out perfect with the oats, crispy rice, coconut...I did use 1 cup of coarsely chopped nuts to replace one cup of the crispy rice...and some chocolate chips. I also used butter instead of shortening. This is a great recipe...enjoy!
This recipe is way too dry. I have a Ranger Cookie Recipe I love but had loaned the book to my daughter. . . thought I'd try this one. It tasted like the ones you get at the deli, not like the homebaked ones I have always loved. I wouldn't recommend this recipe.
I doubled the salt and vanilla and cut the flour down to 2 1/4. These were fabulous!! They are "magic" cookies...now you see them, now you don't!! Rave reviews from all who ate them!
Something missing from this recipe. Way too dry. I'd keep looking for a better version.
Excellent cookies, very versatile. Just remember two cups of flour, not three!
This recipe has been a family favorite for years, they are the best!!!
terrible receipe, extremly dry mixture,something must be missing.
Yes, this is the recipe my Granny made too. She used 2 cups flour. I like unsalted butter instead of shortening. My husband likes chocolate chips added. Thank you for the recipe!
Recipe is incorrect. It should be 2 cups of flour not 3.
My Mom loved them! I thought they were ok. It was more of a taste preference for me. I love sugar cookies with icing! I used 1/2 cup less flour after reading the previous reviews & they turned out good.
These cookies are so good my family ate them all the day we made them! We love how the rice ceel makes them crispy, but they are also chewy if you don't overbake them.They leave nice taste in your mouth. You can't eat just one. I think they are so much better than chocolate chip cookies!
My cookies look NOTHING like the pictures. The dough is DRY and the cookies did not melt down. It needs butter or something other than just shortening. I had these at a party and these cookies looked nothing like them. The jury is still out on taste.
I have been searching for this recipes ever since I first had these cookies in Texas, five years ago. I was so happy when I found it, I ran out to the store to buy all the ingredients. My whole family loves them! My three year old always asks for "the cookies that cowboys eat." They have replaced chocolate chip cookies as our all time favorite.
With a few recipe alterations, these will definately be five star cookies! I did reduce the flour to 2 cups, one white, one whole wheat flour. They were still a chore to stir after the addition of the oats. I also substituted butter (half salted, half unsalted) for the shortening to eliminate trans fats. For the first two dozen that I baked, I used my tablespoon sized scoop and baked them at 375 degrees for 12 minutes (as the recipe states) and that burned the **** out of them. I tried my 2T scoop for the next batch, same temp and time...better, but still overdone. Next I lowered the temperature to 350 degrees for 12 minutes. That was just about right. I will make these again and try reducing the brown sugar, oats and puffed rice by half. That should make stirring them easier and I think they'll be closer to the Kroger version that inspired me to seek out this recipe!
I made these cookies at work (I'm a dietary aide) and all the residents loved and raved about these cookies, I did add an extra egg and just a tiny bit more shortening... as my first batch came out flat, after that they came out great!!!
My husband and I LOVE these. The only change I made was adding some pecans to the mix.
These cookies are very good. We add either chocolate chips or M & M's to the mix for a different taste.
These are simple and yummy cookies. I used 2 cups of flour like mentioned and they turned out wonderfully. Next time, I will add chocolate chips :)
I love Ranger cookies and hadn't made them in 15 years. Tried this recipe and they were way too dry. I can tell they have more flour than most of the recipes. I unfortunately didn't read the reviews before I started. I will make them next time with only 2 cups of flour.
AWESOME!!! Added 1 tsp of Cayenne pepper. a chef in the the San Juan Island or Lummi at Willows inn did this and I tried to recreate it. Adds a bit of a hit of HOT. also only used 2 1/4 C of Flour. One batch added Choc Chips and another Raisins. Hubby and neighbors loved it.
I did not care for this.
This is one of my favorite cookies! Definitely too much flour in this recipe, though. I agree with another reviewer to reduce by one cup. I also like to add chocolate chips!
I thought the cookies were dry. Maybe I didn't follow the recipe right but they didn't turn out.
This recipe is wrong! I wasted a bunch of ingredients only to find that it was too DRY! It should only be one cup of flour. It was really hard to correct the problem once I saw it was too dry. Changing the flour to 2 cups may help but the cookies tasted awful. Sorry:(
Had little to no flavor, the texture was too unrefined/unblended. I know I shouldn't expect things to taste as good as supermarket bakery stuff, but c'mon. These were sad...and I followed the recipe aside from using only 2 cups of flour. Won't make again.
I made these for my dad for Father's day as he is a big coconut fan and I'm running out of new things to make him. These had a great texture - delightfully chewy yet had a little crunch. After reading the reviews I reduced the flour to 2 cups. This makes a lot of cookies - about 7 dozen with my standard cookie scoop if I recall correctly, so you may want to halve the recipe.
I followed the recomendatins and added an extra egg and milk. They were ok I suggest using butter flavored shorting and adding some rasins.
I made this recipe exactly as directed and it was WAY too dry. I couldn't even pack the dough into balls by hand. I added a half cup of milk and that made the dough easier to work with. Once they were baked, I really didn't think they were all that great (they tasted like a plain oatmeal cookies with very little flavor). If I were to make these again, I would definitely cut back on the flour and maybe add something else like peanut butter or cinnamon like others suggested.
I should have read the reviews first. Way too much flour for the wet ingredients. Will try again with less flour.
I agree-----too much flour, great flavour though. After trying this recipe, definately will try again with 2C flour!
These cookies were too dry and crumbly. I was hoping for a chewy cookie.
I make these every year around Christmas time. They are my husbands favorite sweet treat!! I do cut the sugar in half and I add an extra egg. I delete a cup of flour and add 1 cup of 1 percent milk. The coconut gives the cookie plenty of sweet, the extra egg gives the recipe an added chewy factor that it had lacked in years prior and the milk gives it a creamy appeal. I also add 1 tsp. of cinnamon and I found this to be an added bonus. Let me just say I end up making this in triplicate due to the fact that they do NOT last long here if I don't!!
I left out the 1 cup of flour like others said, and we loved them!!
I made these for my brother as he has been asking for them for about 4 years. He loved them! I had resisted because I can’t stand coconut but to see him happy is the best!
Way too many dry ingredients. I went with it for the first cookie sheet and started to 2nd guess the recipe. After reading other reviews, I went back and added a bit of milk to the rest of the batter. That helped. If I make them again, I will cut out a cup of flour and use half butter instead of all shortening.
I guess it's my fault for not reading the comments. Terribly dry and even after attempting to salvage, I was still disappointed.
I don't make ranger cookies very often, so when I couldn't find the recipe I use when I do make them, I used this one. I generally have good luck with the recipes from this site. I was in a hurry, picked this one based on the reviews without reading them. Why would anyone give a recipe that they know has a typo, a five star rating. I wasted the ingredients I used on this recipe!! Well, not a total loss, the dogs love them! If you make these drop one cup of flour from your recipe.
I marked it four stars because the measurement for the flour is wrong. It definitely should be two cups of flour. Otherwise it's a really good recipe.
EXCELLENT! I couldn't stop eating them!
I took the suggestion of previous reviewers about reducing the flour to 2 cups, but that was still too much flour and the batter was too dry to hold together. I sifted the dry ingredients together, measured all ingredients carefully and followed the directions as stated, other than using only 2 cups of flour. Won’t be making these again..
very good, i added a handful of chocolate chips and dried cranberries and chopped nuts.. also changed the one cup of shorting to half cup butter and half cup shorting. i got lots of compliments on cookies..
I made these cookies today. Cookie dough was very dry, then I looked up my old recipe in my cook book and it only called for 2 cups of flour and less coconut and crisp rice. I rate them a 2. Hum too bad I didn't read the other reviews first. I also added milk.
Good cokies! i left out the cocunut in mine and still delicious!
Cookies came out great!! Very pleased...
I was not impressed with this recipe. I followed it to the T And it came out so dry that the ingredients wouldn't hold together. I had to add about 3/4 stick of butter and another egg. After that it finally held together and the ending result was good. I would advise adding maybe a cup less of flour or just finding another recipe.
A classic days of old staple cookie! I added one extra egg and a teaspoon of cinnamon. Add grated cheese and we call them Body Builder cookies, great for breakfasts on the go!
I just tried these, and thankfully read the reviews, using only 2 cups flour. With the ingredient list all mixed up, I ended up forgetting to add the brown sugar. Still, the batter was so dry, I couldn't get it to stick enough to make a decent cookie (I pressed the dough into a tablespoon then flattened a bit with a glass). I may try them again, maybe adding an extra egg or some milk as another reviewer suggested, or even skip the rice cereal.
I My wife and I have treaked the recipe into a wonderful cookie. We simply omit the oats and add a bag of Heath toffee bits instead of dates. Every one that has tasted them beg for more.
No changes. Great receipe. Loved it. Made lots of delicious cookies. Will definitely make again
I read the reviews on this before starting and went with two cups of flour - even reduced to that, I found the dough to be very stiff. I think next time I'll further reduce it to 1.5 cups. I added butterscotch chips and thought they were the bees knees. My mum thought they weren't sweet enough but scarfing kids say otherwise. lol
Yummm, just like I remember from when I was a kid. I used half butter half shortening, 1/2 c white sugar, 3/4 c brown sugar and two cups of flou like other reviewers also mentioned and they were perfect!
Even after reading reviews and cutting flour back to two cups the cookies were pretty dry and hard. I will try this again and add another egg, an extra 1/2 cup of shortening and maybe some half and half and cut cooking time by a minute or two.
Absolutely LOVED them. This recipe has the fewest fat grams and is still wonderful. I used corn flakes and the crunch from them made this cookie one of my top ten.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections