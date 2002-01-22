Ranger Cookies I

3.8
73 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 18
  • 3 9
  • 2 6
  • 1 7

This is an old recipe from the 20's and 30's.

Recipe by Karen Davenport

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream shortening, add sugar gradually. Add eggs and vanilla; beat until light and fluffy.

  • Sift flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder together and mix with the first mixture. Add oatmeal, rice cereal, and coconut. Mix well.

  • Drop by tablespoons on slightly greased cookie sheet and bake for 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 195.7mg. Full Nutrition
