Butterscotch Icebox Cookies
Great dark brown sugar icebox cookies my southern Grandma used to make.
Outstanding! We love these. The only change I make is light brown sugar instead of dark, and bake at 375 degrees.Read More
Outstanding! We love these. The only change I make is light brown sugar instead of dark, and bake at 375 degrees.
Outstanding! We love these. The only change I make is light brown sugar instead of dark, and bake at 375 degrees.
Really nice flavor. I baked them and then froze them and the flavor seemed to get stronger after they were thawed. Made these for our local Fair and I won first prize! Great recipe.
Very good Butterscotch cookies! Just what I was looking for. I did follow others advice and turn the temp down to 375 and the cooking time down to 10 mins and they turned out perfect!
Excellent well keeping icebox cookie,family loved it
Very good.I thought 12 min was a bit to long though. will cut it back to 10 next time.
Excellent. Doubled the recipe and froze the rolls overnight. We had a cookie baking party and these sliced great. Cook until only light brown and they keep better without getting quite so crunchy.
Not a huge taste of butterscotch, even after I added in butterscotch chips. But a HUGE hit, my grandfather loves them!
This is one of my all time favorite cookies. I used to make them years ago and lost the recipe. After much searching, trying and disappointment, I finally found it! I use half light and half dark brown sugar. Nothing like having these in the freezer to bake up anytime in a jiffy!!
THANK YOU THANK YOU !!!! I CAN'T FIND MY RECIPE FOR THIS COOKIE THAT I USED TO MAKE EVERY YEAR. WE MOVED INTO A NEW HOME AND HAVEN'T TOTALLY UNPACKED. THIS SEEMS TO BE THE EXACT ONE.....I WILL TRY IT AND LET YOU KNOW. IF IT IS IT SHOULD GET A 5 STAR REVIEW.
I loved these cookies!! They were really easy to make however i excluded the pecans added about 1 cup of butterscotch cookies and cooked them a bit longer and lowered oven temp to 375. I will defintely be making these again!!
Excellent!
Totally fabulous cookies.
We love this recipe, every time I serve them someone says," My Grandmother used to make cookies like these!" Big hit with our family and friends!!! I have froze them as well and even mailed them across the country, they are perfect! Thanks for sharing!
These turned out great! I substitued a 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour and didn't add any nuts. They just melt in your mouth! Husband said, "Those are like the ones my mom used to make!"
These had great flavor and we really enjoyed them! Easy to make. I did have to chill the dough prior to rolling into a log, it was just to sticky to do anything with before it was chilled. My only issue is with the bake time- even after reducing the heat to 375 like another reviewer suggested the cookies were still a little overdone. Next time will reduce heat to 350 and possibly reduce bake time.
It was great, yes I add pecan and toffee. A big hit I'll definitely make them again
First batch burned on the outside and was raw on the inside, terrible. Second batch, I lowered the heat to 350, and made the slices thinner. They turned out good, but cookie is way too sweet. I will not make these again.
Good cookie, easy to make, slices nicely.
