Blonde Brownies II

A good recipe but definitely an indulgence. I used dark brown sugar and didn't melt the butter. It makes a really sweet and rich bar. It's chewy and dense like fudge brownies, not cake-like. The next time I make this, I'm going to spice it like a snickerdoodle. **Notes on changes to the recipe: 1. Instead of melting the butter, I creamed it with the brown sugar. The batter becomes quite liquid once the eggs and vanilla are added. Bringing the butter to room temp makes this work. Brown sugar stays gritty, so wait until it turns a lighter shade before adding the eggs, etc. This took about 3 min with a hand mixer. 2. The batter is more like cookie dough in consistency. Don't worry! Spread it out as you add the chips. It will spread out more as it cooks. 3. Dark brown sugar and cooking for 35 min makes it dark golden brown. I gave it the toothpick test at 20 min and every 5 min until it was done. It took 35 minutes, because I opened the oven every 5 min for the last 15 min. I would say that it will take 25 min in my 20 yr old oven. 4. Some salt is necessary to activate the baking soda and powder. FYI baking powder isn't necessary if you add cream of tartar with the soda. 1/4t cr of tartar to 1t soda. Use enough to equal the combined baking powder and soda measurements.