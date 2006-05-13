Blonde Brownies II
A lighter version of brownies.
This is my recipe for blondies (its from a baking cookbook by a certain well-known lady) but my recipe calls for no salt and turns out perfectly, add toffee bits instead of chocolate chips for an extra special treat. Perfect for non-chocolate loversRead More
WAY to much salt! Use half.Read More
This is my recipe for blondies (its from a baking cookbook by a certain well-known lady) but my recipe calls for no salt and turns out perfectly, add toffee bits instead of chocolate chips for an extra special treat. Perfect for non-chocolate lovers
These are great. They have a crisp outer shell and a gooey center. The reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is the salt, if you use a full tsp they are way too salty, I use 1/4 tsp and they turn out perfectly.
WAY to much salt! Use half.
This recipe as written is doubled. When using this recipe cut the ingredients in half. Will still make a lot of bars for your family or group. These are really sweet too so you'll probably want to cut down even more on the amount of sugar. An excellent recipe just way too much. We add shredded coconut to our bars.
these turned out great. if they didn't turn out for you, you probably used self rising flour, and that will not work!
I doubled the recipe. I did have to lower the temperature to 325 and let it cook for about 40 minutes. Otherwise it was overcooked on the top and completely undercooked underneath. Everyone loved them. Very easy recipe, takes about 5 minutes to whip together.
I reduced the salt to 1/4 teaspoon as others suggested and since I was low on brown sugar, I used 1/4 c. of brown sugar and 1 1/2 c. white sugar. I also didn't have mini chips, just regular size. They look and taste wonderful!
These tasted amazing. I sprinkled them with peanut butter and chocolate chips. I only gave it four stars because of presentation--the outsides of the brownies baked nicely but the middle was still pretty gooey and flat, maybe because of the chips on top.
This recipe isn't reliable. I've tried to make it 3 times, and only once did it turn out half way decent... the other two times it was really dense and rubbery almost. It seemed like there was too much brown sugar in it maybe.
My hubby thinks these are to-die-for! I did put a bit less salt, though. A big hit anytime, thanks!
These are awesome! I'm eating one right now. They're the perfect texture and flavor. They're super easy, too! I didn't do the choc chips or the nuts, and I did have to cook it for almost 30 minutes, but that's probably because of my high elevation. I love these blondies and highly recommend you make them. I know I will!
I made these but they didn't rise in the middle. I think my baking powder was old. (Remember to check the date on yours!) Even so, they were a thin gooey layer in the middle and still tasty. I will try again with good baking power.
I was really craving chocolate chip cookie bars and was pleased to find this recipe. So pleased that I didn't realize it said to put the chocolate chips on top. I mixed it in with all the other ingredients (no walnuts). It turned out great and tasted just like a chocolate chip cookie bar. It was crispy on the edges and soft in the middle. I will definitely make these again...MY WAY!
These are great!I loved them, but only the adults liked them, the kids didn't. I'm not sure why, maybe they weren't sweet enough for them, but I really enjoyed it.
I made these half plain and half with some chocolate chips & they came out yummyyy! I forgot to put the salt in (oops!!!) but there still good, not much flavor though on the plain ones, so I'm probably going to put chocolate frosting on those. I'm sure if I added salt there would be more flavor so 5 stars!
Way too much brown sugar. the outside gets crisp but the inside stays gooey and gross no matter how long you cook them, and i'm a huge fan of gooey chewy brownies, these are just too much.
I made these with dark brown sugar instead of light and they turned out pretty amazing and i let them cook a lil longer too i didnt find any problem with the salt maybe it was because they were sweeter from the dark brown sugar! They taste great though!
These were too salty!!! They were also greasy. Maybe 2/3 cup of butter is too much.
Great recipe! My favorite part is it only requires two eggs instead of four. I followed the suggestion and used only 1/4 tsp of salt. I found that their texture is best when eaten warm from the oven with or without vanilla ice cream, otherwise once cooled they are very hard on the edges. They are delicious and simple. I will make them again with some minor adjustments until they suit my taste. Thanks for the submission.
My dad loves them...... Which means they are AMAZING. Me:)
I do use half the salt, and put it into an 8X8 so it is chewier. Takes a bit longer to cook, but it is still my favorite recipe. With or without nuts or chips. I have used every flavor of chips and they worked out fine. Love it! Stirring the sugar and butter takes a long time. Worth it though!
i made these brownies not thinking they would be the best but my whole family loves them this is my new blond brownie recipe! although i did half the salt and baked them a bit longer and they turned out so yummy!
excellent , i halved the batch and turned it into 9 mini brownies, they were a big hit and i will be making more .
I love these. They're unique, not the same old chocolate (not that those are bad!). They are so tasty. Great flavor.
We did not add the chocolate chips or the nuts and it was still good. Going to be a family favorite.
It was really good, I decreased the amount of salt like other reviewers said(1/4 tsp) however I found it a little too sweet, I was thinking next time I make it I will go ahead and do the 1 tsp. like it calls for, however the sweetness could also be contributed to the fact that I used butterscotch chips instead of chocolate chips. Also I baked it for like 30-35 min. as it wasn't set all of the way after 25 min.
With just brown sugar it made it too sweet almost a gummy consistency. I did not like this one.
Really great recipe. I doubled the recipe and made it as written (except the nuts) and they came out perfectly. I did have to cook them a little longer because of the doubled recipe but it ended up being about 10 minutes more. I will be making these again! (and they're great for breakfast!)
I don't know why everyone says these have too much salt. I think they're perfectly salted. I like this recipe and will keep on using it.
i was not a big fan. it was bland AND too sweet. i know, weird, right? there was NO other flavor other than waay too sweet. it was oddly textured and not something i would do again. perhaps it turned out better for others. but in my personal opinion, i did not like this
I loved it! I have been searching for a good blonde brownie recipe for years and have finally found it. The second time I made it, I accidentally added a heaping tsp. of salt and it was too salty. Just watch the salt you add...
These were yummy. Brought them to a party and they were the only ones on a table full of desserts to vanish. I used just a dash of salt, baked for 23 minutes at recommended temp. Also, after sprinking the chips on top of brownie, I gently pushed them into batter to set them a bit. Making these again very soon!
This recipe was okay. The main problem I had with it was that I baked it for 25 minutes and it was still very gooey. In total, I think I baked it for 40 minutes and then it was still gooey, but edible. I have never had a problem with my oven and I know it was at the right temperature. I think there probably was a little too much brown sugar, also. Not bad.
Rich chewy "butterscotch" brownies. Great with any kind of chips or nuts. Travel well for picnics or potlucks.
These reminded me more of a thick cookie rather than a brownie. One of my co-workers made blonde brownies one time that were excellent; sorry these just didn't quite meet the expectation.
These are very similar to my recipe. I didn't have chocolate chips so I had to use butterscotch. I think my family liked them better this way.
These are good but too salty, I have made them with unsalted butter and they were fine with the salt that's in the recipe, if you use salted butter they are not good
LOVE this recipe!!! My mum made this same recipe growing up and it is my favorite brownie recipe!! I now make it for my family and friends and it is a huge hit! The only changes I make are I omit the baking soda and only bake it until a toothpick comes out clean so I have a dense, gooey brownie!!!
Great bonfires
Went easy on the salt, but otherwise prepared as written. Did need more like 30 minutes to bake. Really like it, will definitely make again!
Nothing special ... I substituted 1 1/2 dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, cut the salt way down. I just didn't find that they had much flavour.
I had the same experience that a few others had where the blondies did not cook properly. Have never had this issue when baking before. I followed the directions, but only the very edges cooked. The rest of it was almost like cookie dough. The edges tasted decent but I’d echo others and say too much butter & sugar. Instead of trying to tweak this, I’ll try another recipe next time.
This is the best blondie recipe I have ever tried!!!!!!!!!
Love these! I make them with white chocolate chips & cut the salt to 1/2 tsp. I also have to have GF so I used one on the one to one GF flour mixes. They come out great. We use them as a base for blondie sundaes. Today’s choices: pumpkin ice cream with sea salt caramel sauce or mint chip or vanilla with hot fudge. Delicious!
Not sure why everyone says too much salt? I used unsalted butter and followed the recipe to the t, and it turned out great! I always make with unsalted butter, cook with salted. Never use margarine. Butter is real food, margarine is a chemistry experiment. Just sayin.
Awesome
Made this today. I not had 1 cup of brown sugar, so I had SSD a cup of white and a cup too f brown. I used vanilla bean paste because I don’t don’t have straight vanilla. I also used pecans instead of walnuts because I had pecans to use up. For those who think this recipe is too salty, try using kosher salt instead. It has less sodium. Mine came out perfectly and I will definitely be making these again.
These came out really tasty. I did add chocolate chips in with the batter instead of on top, but followed rest of directions exactly.
These are absolutely awesome! They will be definitely be made again. They were a hit at our house. As you can see by the picture my husband is my taste tester.
My blondies doesn’t look like what’s pictured and I was sad. I really wanted the blond brownie with crunch thin layer on top. Mine is more cake like. Not what I wanted at all. I don’t recommend at all unless of course you’re looking for cake. I followed the recipe to a T. Except for omitting the Nuts, then adding butterscotch chips and a few semi sweet choc. On top.
I doubled the recipe the first time i made it. I was short on Butter so substituted oil for it. ended up half butter half oil. still turned out good.
This has become a go-to recipe -- it's super easy to make and to keep the ingredients on hand. I use coconut oil and a full teaspoon of salt. I rarely add chocolate chips because the recipe is already plenty sweet. I like to add walnuts to give it a little crunch. QUESTION: I'd like to try adding some ginger, but I don't have a clue how much to add. Anyone have some help?
Yes, I did not include chocolate chips. I used 1 1/4 cups of pecans, no walnuts. Also added a cream cheese swirl on the top. ( 1/2 cup cream cheese, 3 Tbl. sugar, 1/2 of an egg white creamed together)
I used a glass dish n had to bake these for almost 45 min. The center wouldn’t set. Finally set enough to take them out. They got a little firmer haven’t tried them yet
I added a little coconut and pecans instead of the chocolate chips. Wonderful!
Great recipe, just need to cook for about 30 minutes and cut the salt in half. My family loves when I add butterscotch morsels or dark chocolate chips (most of the time, I add both). Cooks more evenly when the morsels / chips are mixed in rather than placed on top.
This is really nice, my partner whose not an overly cakey person loves it, I found it really dense but I think that was my fault. I folded white chocolate chips into the recipe as well as popping them on top
they were good they baked up kinda funny the edges got all the way cooked first and the inside was still raw but after a while I pulled them out because I didn't want them to burn my brothers and sisters were not a huge fan when the blondes were warm and neither was I but the next day when they cooled down they were really good tasted like a nice soft thick chocolate chip cookie except for the edges that were kinda crunchy but still good.
Instead of mini chips, I added the holiday colored chips to the top. Delicious and festive. Big hit!
My family loved this recipe. However, the center did not rise or bake as the edges did. I had a high edge all around my 9x13 metal pan. Googling this problem, it appears a lower temp for a longer time might help, or using a glass instead of metal pan. Will try next time and let you know.
This was very easy to make. i'm not much of a baker but this turned out great and was delicious
My new favorite sweet treat recipe! It’s easy and delicious! I work in an assisted living home for seniors and I have made these several times for my residents. I make it for the kids at church. I made a batch for my daughters class at school and made Dr. Suess inspired blondies. I split the dough into two portions and colored one red and one blue and put the dough into the pan in a grid pattern and nakedness
This recipe is good. Nothing fantastic but easy to make and Tastes just fine.
Baked at 350 for 45 minutes, still raw on the inside. No clue why.
Very simple and delicious. Substituted the chocolate chips for butterscotch chips.
Delicious ! I added a cup of dried cranberries, white chocolate chips and butterscotch chips ! A great holiday dessert....( I make them year ‘round !)
A nice change from chocolate brownies. We used 1 1/4 cups of dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup Splenda. Only 1/2 tsp of salt, as recommended by others. We also mixed the chocolate chips throughout instead of just on the top. It worked great!
I have made this recipe at least 10 times now and they come out perfect every time! I was surprised to see the comments mentioning too much salt. I think it's a nice sweet/salty balance especially when the chips are added. The only thing I changed was my use of either butterscotch chips or vanilla instead of chocolate. My family and co workers destroyed the pan every time.
They are amazing! The only problem was that they rose too much on the edges. When I made them the second time, I reduced the amount of baking powder and baking soda by almost half, and they turned out perfect.
A-MAZING
Very easy and popular recipe! Always a fav!
These tastes like a chocolate chip cookie, I didn’t love this
Excellent recipe! I did not put in the salt, and it turned out great!
My 7 year old daughter made this(with a little help from myself) and it turned out great. The whole family loved it. She did take the advice and use 1/4 tsp of salt. Seemed to work out great. Next time I think we will mix in the mini chocolate chips in stead of sprinkling them on top. Great recipe though!
Yummy.
I made half the recipe and adjusted the temperature in the oven, since I was making half the amount. It turned out pretty good.
Yummyyyy! I didn’t make it blonde though. Added cocoa powder and some sour cream as well.
A good recipe but definitely an indulgence. I used dark brown sugar and didn't melt the butter. It makes a really sweet and rich bar. It's chewy and dense like fudge brownies, not cake-like. The next time I make this, I'm going to spice it like a snickerdoodle. **Notes on changes to the recipe: 1. Instead of melting the butter, I creamed it with the brown sugar. The batter becomes quite liquid once the eggs and vanilla are added. Bringing the butter to room temp makes this work. Brown sugar stays gritty, so wait until it turns a lighter shade before adding the eggs, etc. This took about 3 min with a hand mixer. 2. The batter is more like cookie dough in consistency. Don't worry! Spread it out as you add the chips. It will spread out more as it cooks. 3. Dark brown sugar and cooking for 35 min makes it dark golden brown. I gave it the toothpick test at 20 min and every 5 min until it was done. It took 35 minutes, because I opened the oven every 5 min for the last 15 min. I would say that it will take 25 min in my 20 yr old oven. 4. Some salt is necessary to activate the baking soda and powder. FYI baking powder isn't necessary if you add cream of tartar with the soda. 1/4t cr of tartar to 1t soda. Use enough to equal the combined baking powder and soda measurements.
Omg they were delicious!!!!
