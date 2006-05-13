Blonde Brownies II

A lighter version of brownies.

Recipe by Mellan

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine. Add sugar and mix well. Cool.

  • Add eggs and vanilla, blend well. Add the rest of the ingredients except the chocolate chips.

  • Put into a greased 9 x 13 inch pan. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 357.5mg. Full Nutrition
