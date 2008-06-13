Blonde Brownies

HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: I've been on a brownie rampage for the past month,and have made 10 recipes! THIS is the only one that consistency comes out the same!!!! What's best about it is, ...there aren't 100 reviews changing how to do it b/c it's good as is! What's not mentioned is, the exact same recipe (taste, chewy, big) is on here, but in cookie form!!! How wonderful is that esp. if you love this recipe like my family and husbands soldiers we send this to do?! You can find it under "Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie" ...the title is exactly how they always turn out. I love this in brownie AND cookie form, so try both!!! Also, I prefer the chocolate chips to be mixed IN instead of on top, but it's all about preference! It would be overkill to add more than recommended though. When I double the recipe, I still only put a heaping 2/3 C of cc, and it's MORE than enough. TWICE I have won best chocolate chip cookie on our military base due to this recipe.

