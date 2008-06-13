Blonde Brownies

4.4
1886 Ratings
  • 5 1296
  • 4 351
  • 3 154
  • 2 53
  • 1 32

Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking pan.

  • Measure 1 cup sifted flour. Add baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Sift again. Add 1/2 cup chopped nuts. Mix well and set aside.

  • Stir the brown sugar into the melted butter and mix well. Cool slightly.

  • Mix the beaten egg and vanilla into the brown sugar mixture. Add flour mixture, a little at a time, mixing just until combined.

  • Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle 1/2 to 1 cup chocolate chips on top. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 65.4g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 358.1mg. Full Nutrition
