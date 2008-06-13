Blonde Brownies
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: I've been on a brownie rampage for the past month,and have made 10 recipes! THIS is the only one that consistency comes out the same!!!! What's best about it is, ...there aren't 100 reviews changing how to do it b/c it's good as is! What's not mentioned is, the exact same recipe (taste, chewy, big) is on here, but in cookie form!!! How wonderful is that esp. if you love this recipe like my family and husbands soldiers we send this to do?! You can find it under "Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie" ...the title is exactly how they always turn out. I love this in brownie AND cookie form, so try both!!! Also, I prefer the chocolate chips to be mixed IN instead of on top, but it's all about preference! It would be overkill to add more than recommended though. When I double the recipe, I still only put a heaping 2/3 C of cc, and it's MORE than enough. TWICE I have won best chocolate chip cookie on our military base due to this recipe.Read More
As far as I'm concerned, just about everything is wrong with these bars. Too sweet. Too gushy. Too brown sugary. Just a soft, sloppy, sweet glob of sugar butter. I'm afraid these made their way into the trash, because just as there's too many good books out there to waste your time reading a bad one, there's just too many good sweet treats out there to waste your time eating one that's not.Read More
Marvelous, absolutely fantastic! I doubled the recipe (the only thing I changed) and used a 13x9 pan allowing a bit longer cooking time. Others have said these are "too sweet". Most blonde brownies I tried were disappointing as they were not sweet enough. My preferences in dessert run on the "rich" side". If you like rich desserts as I do, make as is for an 8x8 pan or double the recipe for a 13x9. Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!
Excellent. I have been looking for a good recipe for "blondies" for a long time! Like many reviewers, I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 inch pan. I also left out the nuts at mixed the chocolate chips right into the batter- would definitely recommend doing this! BUT, do NOT store in the refrigerator!! They were so great at first but got ruined when I put them in the refrigerator. They got really hard, like little bricks! Oh well, I'll just have to make them again! I'm sure no one will complain about that...
These brownies won me a Blue ribbon in the State fair culinary department and a grand champion from my family. I will definitely be trying this recipe again. The chocolate chips were very good with the flakey brownie and the brownie itself was moist in the middle and chewy throughout!!!
Absolutly amazing!! If you want to have a blondie just like at applebees make the buttermilk syrup that is on this site and pour some over the brownie.... that Makes it even more AMAZING.
This recipe is just like the one I made years ago and I could never find it again. It came out perfectly. Nice and chewy, not too cakey, not too sweet. I doubled the recipes and I did cut down on the baking powder some. It seemed like a lot to me. I think I used about 3/4 of the recommended amount maybe a little bit less. I also used brownulated light brown sugar. Ya know, the one that pours ;). Oh, yeah, I cooked them in a 13x9 glass pan and did spray the pan lightly with cooking spray I also cooked them for slightly longer than the suggested time. My oven is brand new so I know the temperature is correct. They needed an extra 10 minutes or so. They came out excellent. Perfect.
Double this recipe and bake in a 9x13. These are to die for...so, you'll need twice as many. I love to mix butterscotch and chocolate chips. Yum!
These were really good. I omitted the walnuts. I also subsituted the chocolate chips for M&M's. I stirred them into the batter which made a neat chocolate-y center, and a two tone contrast wich was pretty. I submited a photo. I baked it on 325 for 25 minutes. The texture was exactly as it should be, just like a fugdy brownie without being underdone. Yummy. Next time I might try the swirled white and chocolate chips, because the M&M's weren't sweet enough for my taste.
My first blondies- loved them!!! Easy to make, disappeared in no time. They were gooey and chewy. Husband says 5 1/2 stars. The changes I made: I used only 1/4 tsp baking powder, just a pinch of salt. Used a whole stick of butter-(might as well use it up)- actually forgot (oops) the vanilla- used 1/2 cup choc chips and mixed them in instead of just sprinkling them on top. My pan was 8x8- took a little over 30 minutes. I just kept testing with a toothpick after 20 minutes in 5 minute increments. They are about gone! Yummy!
I doubled the recipe as suggested, except for the baking soda. The brownies are chewy and sweet. I used butterscotch chips instead of chocolate, and could barely wait for them to cool off before eating one. Be careful, they're addictive!
These are awesome. I've made many times using a different combination of baking chips and nuts, sometimes leaving out the nuts all together. I don't even use a mixer with these bars, just mix it all by hand in one bowl. I combine the dry ingredients first, then add the brown sugar, melted butter combined with vanilla, and beaten egg, then I mix with wooden spoon. Using a mixer will beat more air into batter, making for a more cakey brownie, and these are meant to be chewey and "fudgy," not cake-like. Do not overbake these brownies. They will continue to bake after you take them out of the oven. I bake for 23 minutes in my over and take them out just as the top turns goldern brown. I've made these with almonds and white chocolate chips, semi-sweet chips and toffee bits, and milk chocolate chips and pecans. These are just so easy, and everyone likes them.
delish and easy to make. used the perfect bronie pan and they were wonderful
I made these for a party...here it is a day later and I am still thinking about them! I doubled the recipe and cooked them in a 13 X 9 pan, sprayed with pam, and cooked for 40 min. Instead of spreading the chips on the top, I mixed in 1/2 nestle toll house dark chips and 1/2 ghiradelli milk chocolate chips and 1 cup walnuts. The next time I need to contribute to a party I will DEFINITELY make these again...and probably will have a little french vanilla ice cream to go with them! Thanks for such a wonderful recipe!
A very tasty, simple recipe for blondies. Like others I doubled the recipe and they turned out wonderfully.
I thought these were pretty good and my wife really enjoyed them but I think 1 tablespoon of vanilla is two much. I would cut that back by half next time.
mmmm, so yummy! Didn't take me long to make and my parents have been munching away since they came out of the oven. Dad keeps trying to convince me they're not that great (with one piece in each hand) so I'd leave them all at home. Warning: Don't taste the batter, there won't be any left to bake. My first blondie attempt is a success! =) I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 pan, used raisins on one half because my mom doesn't like chocolate chips. Batter will rise around twice the original height. Hopefully they're still as good tomorrow! If there's any left.
Wow, this was disastrous! I doubled the ingredients and baked in a 9x13 dish as suggested by others, but it just would not cook. Even after 50 minutes in the oven about 90% of the pan was still dough! Unfortunately I trusted all the glowing reviews and made this for the first time for a dinner party. I prepared the batter and put in in the dish ahead of time and popped it in the oven as dinner was winding down so it would still be warm when served. After leaving it in the oven for almost an hour I had to give up and just serve ice cream. Really embarrassing! From what I was able to taste of the 3/4" that was cooked around the edge, the flavor seemed good though.
These turned out great! I also doubled to a 9X13 and baked for 35 minutes. They came out perfectly!
Yum! These remind me of butterscotch brownies I used to make as a kid - chewy, buttery and delicious! I added a touch more vanilla and only about 1/2 c chocolate chips based on personal taste. Also, instead of mixing the wet and dry ingredients separately I melted the butter in a medium mixing bowl, added the brown sugar, vanilla and egg and then just dumped in the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt - voila, a one-bowl brownie recipe! I like not having to do as many dishes so I can spend more time enjoying these yummy blondies. :)
Doubled the batch for a bake sale- turned out absolutely awesome. I left out the soda and replaced with baking powder because I hate the taste of baking soda in anything. I also mixed the chips and nuts into the batter as someone suggested and they were the best brownies I have ever made- hands down.
These are amazing! I omitted the walnuts and subbed milk chocolate chips for the semisweet ones.
Delicious blonde brownies. I doubled the recipe, used a 13 x 9" pan, and baked them 10 minutes longer for a perfectly chewy brownie. Instead of chocolate chips, I mixed an 11 oz. bag of Kraft caramel bits into the batter, topped with chopped pecans and finally drizzled caramel sauce over the top after they had cooled. They were a hit! A couple of tips--I line my pan with parchment, making it a breeze to lift the cooled brownies right out of the pan and cut into squares, and I also give the pan a light bang on the counter right out of the oven to make sure they settle down into a chewy-er brownie.
These were very good. I made a double batch of them, omitting the nuts (because I didn't have any) and topping with the chocolate chips. I tested one, to see how they turned out. Then - I ate another one, because they were so yummy. The edges were chewy, just like I like them. Great recipe.
I made two batches. The first batch I threw out. I doubled all the ingredients, per other reviewers' suggestions, but didn't change anything otherwise. I baked it for 20 minutes, but it came out WAY TOO DRY and cakelike. Not the gooey and chewy texture I was expecting! Too much baking powder! Since I was running out of the ingredients, I made several changes for the second batch. DRY INGREDIENTS: 2 cups flour, 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 1/8 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 tsp. salt. WET INGREDIENTS: 2/3 cup butter, 1 cup brown sugar (unpacked), 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/8 cup honey, 1 egg, 2 tbsp. greek yogurt, 1 tsp. vanilla extract. After combining the dry and wet ingredients, I folded in 1/3 cup chocolate chips and 1/3 cup butterscotch chips into the batter. Then on top, I sprinkled 1/3 cup chocolate chips and 1/3 cup butterscotch chips. After baking 20 minutes, it came out a lot better -- not dry at all! I'm hoping my co-workers will like them! UPDATE: My co-workers loved them! I had baked them in the morning, and they were still warm when I took them to work. Someone said that they were melting in her mouth! Only one piece was left when I went back to check on them. Thanks for the recipe!
Didn't change anything. Perfect. My only advice is : DOUBLE THE RECIPe!!! The whole pan was gone b4 cooling...
OH MY! This is SO good! I followed the recipe except for doubling it.. and when I went to add the sugar I didn't have enough brown- so I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown. It tastes just like the "Big Soft Chewy" cookie recipe- just in bar form! So much less time then making the individual cookies. I ended up cooking the double batch for about 32 minutes... even then it was a little undercooked but we like it that way :) Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
Made these on a whim. The fam loved them. So quick and easy to make. Thanks for a great recipe!
Awesome moist brownies,i added toasted chopped walnuts and swirled a couple of tablespoons of peanut butter throughout batter after spread out in pan and doubled recipe.Yummy!
These tasted great, but I suspect I had a problem with the ingredients or time in the oven. The final result was much gooier than I had hoped. Still, they were eaten within a few hours.
Delicious!My husband loves white chocolate, so I subbed white chips for the chocolate chips. I then served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream and a drizzle of hot caramel sauce. I think the regular chocolate chips would have made a better contrast to the vanilla and caramel. I'll try it that way next time. I agree that this is very much like a giant cookie.I cut the brown sugar down to 3/4 cup.(I can't even imagine how sweet it would have been otherwise!)Thanks for a wonderful, restaurant quality dessert.
Great alternative to brownies. They came out great but a little grainy.
So delicious! I was out to lunch with a friend at a little organic sandwich shop and they had blonde brownies, I bought one and remembered how much I adored the chocolate chip cookie brownie cross! I immediately set out to find a great recipe so I could make them at home. I stumbled across this one. Like many others, I doubled the recipe and baked in a 9x13. I made these for a corporate potluck and they were a hit! The recipe is easy to follow and it is pretty hard to screw it up. I omitted nuts (just in case of any allergies) and I mixed the chocolate chips in. The only thing I would say, is I may cut the vanilla in half next time, it is a pretty strong flavor in this recipe. Thanks for sharing! I will be making these again and again!
I followed the recipe exactly - except I used 1 t vanilla because 1 T seemed way too much. I also am not sure if the baking soda is necessary here. I did not like the consistency of these Blondies at all and will use another recipe next time.
Yum! You can make this a "one bowl" recipe! I mixed wet ingredients in step 3 and 4 in a bowl first. I think added dry ingredients straight to the same bowl (no need to sift flour). I doubled the recipe (all but the vanilla) and baked them in a 13x9 glass pan for 30 minutes. Also, I incorporated the chocolate chips into the mix (rather then sprinkling on top)
These really turned out well. I added my choc chips to the batter as others said and did not add more on top. I also doubled so I used a 9x13 pan but baked only for about 22 mins. Going to freeze half of them. Will make these again!!
Rich - yes! Chewy - oh yeah! These were easy to make, easy to customize and DELISH! I mixed about half of the chips in with the batter and sprinkled the rest on top, very good that way. I used mostly semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a good handful of white chocolate chips. A total of 1 cup of chips.
Excellent! Nice and chewy, very dense and not too sweet. I used one bowl and did step 2 and 3 first and then step 1. I omitted the nuts and I mixed the chocolate chips in the batter but next time I will cut back on them, too much chocolate. Baked it in an 8x8 pan and it was perfect, sprayed the pan with Baking Pam first.
These were perfect! They really tasted like chocolate chip cookies but in a brownie form. One of the other reviewers mentions it's almost like the "big fat best chewy chocolate chip cookie" recipe, which is my go to ccc recipe, so the only thing I added was an extra egg yolk, I did everything else as stated. I will probably make these again before the cookies only because I can never quite get my cookies to come out good and these were perfect. Thanks for the perfect sweet tooth recipe Sue!
This is my favorite bar cookie. If you enjoy chocolate chip cookies, but don't have the time to make them, then give this recipe a try. They are moist, chewy, and absoultely heavenly. I used egg substitute because that's all I had. I also mixed the chocolate chips into the batter and doubled the recipe to fit a 13x9 pan. I'll probably reduce the amount of butter next time. My family ate the entire pan in a day!
OMG these were just wonderful! I followed other suggestions and cut the vanilla in half and omitted the baking soda. I doubled the recipe for a 13x9 pan and baked 25-30 min. Absolutely delicious! PS - I also omitted the chocolate chips - true Blondies do not have any chocolate in them, hence the name. :o)
these brownies were very quick and easy, and would be great for kids, except that they turned out absolutely horribly. it could be that i messed up the recipe, but i dont think i did. They were EXTREMELY salty, and the most prominant taste other than salt was brown sugar. perhaps the recipe would be good if you substituted some white sugar, and used less salt.
I followed this recipe to a "T". Texture was very cake-like; not like a brownie at all. Also WAY too salty and under the salt they just taste like a mouthful of brown sugar. Sorry, but this recipe is a Blonde Brownie FAIL.
Yum! My hubby had never tried blonde brownies and now says he will never eat regular brownies again! Next time I think I want to try them with butterscotch chips instead of chocolate, but they are delicious as is!
Very tasty blondies. Like other reviewers have said, you can easily cut back on the chocolate chips. Note: If you're making this in a 13x9" pan, you'll want to TRIPLE (not double) the recipe.
Good recipe -- I doubled it and used a 9 x 13 pan, they turned out fine. I used pecans instead of walnuts and didn't use the full 2 tbs. vanilla, it seemed like too much, so I only used 1 tsp. for the doubled recipe. They turned out moist and delicious. I highly recommend this recipe.
2x recipe and made it in 9x13. 350c for 40min was a little too long. probably 35min next time. [update 6/4/12] this time put it in for 32min. worked out well! 2x receipt but only put 1x chocolate chips
These were awful, sorry. WAY too sweet, there wasn't anything to them, just a lump of warm butter and sugar.
so fantastic i was told to only make on holidays-when over eating is ok! thanks!!!
Fantastic, fantastic, fantastic! I won't even mention how many times I've made this, it's shameful. The only thing I've changed was the sugar amount. It taste no different with 3/4 c of white or brown sugar. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Absolutely fantastic. Probably one of the best brownies I have ever eaten!!
TOO MUCH VANILLA! Looking at the other Blondie recipes they used 1 TEASPOON NOT TABLESPOON. Perhaps it was an error in the posting.
Delicious - super chewy texture. My husband couldn't stop eating these! I made a double batch in a 9x13 pan.
Everything a blonde brownie should be. I doubled recipe for 9x13 pan and baked for 25 mins.
Use a smaller pan for a taller brownie. 3/4 cup of sugar is just enough and reduce the chocolate to half and mix all the chocolate in-no topping. Thanks for your formula.
Really good recipe. Mixed the walnuts and chocolate chips into the batter - probably used more of both than called for, but very good. Used a 8x8 greased pan and baked for 30 minutes and they came out perfect.
Great brownie. It did remind me a bit like a chocolate chip cookie with a taste of caramel from all the brown sugar. Mine didn't turn out to look like that pic (the pic looks more like a fluffy cake)... mine was more dense and a little crispy like a cookie. I have never had a Blonde Brownie before so I can't compare this to anything. It did turn out how I expected it would, and I will make this often. Thanks for the recipe! :P
Wonderful!
I cannot even begin to explain how amazing these blondies are!!!!! My husband and I polished off the whole pan. We would be disgraced, except it was worth the shame. :) DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!
Um, so While all the ingredients were in the same bowl and all mixed, it was reaaaally thick, and the consistency of cookie dough. I triple checked the recipe, and I added all the ingredients. So I carry on and spread it in a 9x9 inch pan and it was impossible to get it all the way throughout the pan, the dough was probably less than a centimeter thick. I put it in the oven for less than the time because my oven cooks way faster, and checked it a bit early. And by then it was already really dry and flavorless. I did everything right and they turned out dry. Definetly not my type of brownie....
Made these for a party, doubled the basic recipe, added butterscotch chips and red & green m&m's. They were gone in no time. This is a sure winner and could be done with endless combinations of add-ins. This one is a keeper!
Simply divine! I doubled the recipe, stirred 1 cup choc. chips into the batter, then sprinkled M&Ms on top. They are the perfect texture - cripsy outside and soft inside!
Very good Blondie recipe!! 4 stars since the ingredient list doesnt exactly match the instructions. Otherwise this is a great dessert bar! I quadrupled this and rather than chocolate chipped used chopped rolo candies on top. Next I think ill try chopped snickers or peanut butter chips! This one is a keeper.
These were very good! We doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9 X 13 pan and baked for 30 minutes. YUM!
This recipe turned out well. I did not have a 9x9 pan, so I used an 8x8 pan at 325 degrees for 25-30 minutes instead. I also mixed the chocolate chips in the batter which I think gave it more flavor...good and easy to make!
I always know what the outcome of the recipe is going to be by the batter (yes, I know RAW eggs, its a risk I'm willing to take). Anyway, this batter was SO good, I highly anticipated the final product! After cooling down a bit out of the over, these were completely gobbled up. This recipe is definitly a keeper!
Yummy!!!! I love these Blondies. They are easy and delicious. I doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 13 pan. I baked them for the full 25 minutes and they turned out perfect.
These were a huge hit!
These were okay, however I won't make them again. They are very sweet and very rich but since they are neither a brownie nor a cookie they leave you wanting something more. Edible, but definitely not worth it.
not too bad but waaaaaay to much vanilla - i doubled this recipe and 2 tblsp of vanilla extract is too much for anything - i knew it didn't look right but followed the recipe - all you can taste is the vanilla - should be 2 tsp not 2 tblsp
Made this recipe oct 1,2010. I had to cook them about 10 mins. more, so the chocolate chips could melt more. Well they were really good, very light and chocolatly.
Disappeared within 10 minutes of cutting and I doubled the recipe!! Delicious!
Wow, these really came out great. I followed another reviewers advice and doubled the recipe and used a 9 X 13 pyrex pan. As a result, the cooking time was longer - I'd say check them at 30 minutes. I followed the recipe exactly (except for the doubling) except in place of the walnuts I used a mixture of almonds and hazelnuts (just personal preference). I would not recommend omitting the nuts - they really work in this recipe. I also mixed the chocolate chips into the batter instead of adding to the top. These bake up so nicely, with that great flaky top that I love on brownies. The flavour is great and the texture is dense, moist and chewy - not cakey at all. I'll absolutely make these again!
Day three and these are still moist and delicious! Definitely my favorite Blondies recipes.
YUM! I double the recipe and use 1/2 cup oil instead of margarine. I put in a 9 x13 pan. I once forgot to add salt and they tasted more cookie-ish. Overall yum and I LOVE THESE because if you use oil YOU DON'T NEED A MIXER!!
You might as well double it from the get-go. These are so seriously the BEST! Not just a choco chip cookie recipe in bar form. Nope. So flippin yummy! Chewy and satisfying with a wonderful flavor. The melted butter and 100% brown sugar make this recipe rock!! My husband is addicted and he doesn't even care about cookies. I'm sad and sorry (not to mention chubbier) to say that we polished off a double batch over the weekend! I baked them to give away as thank you gifts. Yikes. I'm a terrible person. Please make these, you won't be disappointed.
All I can say is that this is deadly! I am pretty sure that my husband and I will eat the entire pan tonight! I am not too crazy about chocolate brownies, but these are absolutely fantastic! I did not use the chocolate chips, but I really don't think they are needed
I made these to bring camping. They got rave reviews from almost everyone. Really good recipe.
Easy, chewy brownies. I swirled about 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter in the batter and served them with vanilla ice cream. They were a hit.
Great! I left out the walnuts and ended up putting some sliced almonds on top along with white chocolate chips instead of the regular chocolate ones.
Very, very sweet!
I have never made blonde brownies before and we ate 1/2 pan in one night. The only thing I did different was that I added 1/8 tsp of cinnamon to the flour mixture and used 1/4 c. chocolate chips and 1/4 c. butterscotch chips for the topping. Very moist and delicious!
These are so good. I used my mini muffin pan & made brownie bites! I'll make this one again.
These are great! I did not sift the flour or combine the dry ingredients. I simply added them bit by bit to the wet. I did not add the nuts either.
I followed the directions to a "T". They were bland and I did not like the texture. The middle was gooey and the edges were hard. I don't recommend these bars at all.
Very, very good! I decreased the brown sugar to 3/4 cup and made these even easier by not sifting. I mixed all the dry ingredients together, then I added the melted butter, egg, and vanilla. Finally the nuts and chips. I also greased the bottom of the pan. We will definitely have these again.
I made these Christmassy with gingerbread seasoning (allspice, nutmeg, cloves, ginger) & a little less sugar....very good!
I made this exactly to the recipe with the exception to the nuts. It is sooo good! I put the chocolate chips on top as the recipe said. I read others reviews that the chips were on the inside, but I was afraid it would turn out a brownie.
These are my new favorite dessert!!!!! Super easy and sooooo delish!!! I doubled the recipe and made them in a 13x9 pan lined with parchment paper. The first time I made them I tried to cut them shortly after they came out of the oven but they were almost raw it seemed. After they cooled they were perfect! Crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. So make these ahead of time and give them a chance to cool completely. I didn't use the nuts b/c I don't like them in desserts. I used 1/2 butterscotch chips and 1/2 chocolate chips folded in vs on top. Everyone has LOVED them.
These are GREAT and very pretty with smarties (M&M's) too! My family loved them. I made a double batch in a 9x13 pan, replacing the chocolate chips with smarties (mixing half of them into the batter and sprinkling the other half on top, pressing in lightly). I also used margarine instead of butter, omitted the nuts and used half the vanilla. Tip: If using a dark non-stick pan, decrease the oven temp to 325. Yummy!!
Very simple, no mixers needed, done by hand from start to finish. I was rushing while making this and mistakenly put in the choc chips along with the nuts when the recipe said to sprinkle the choc. chips on top, didn't matter. However, I used only 1/2 cup of choc chips and it was still too much chocolate in each bite, would increase the nuts and cut back on the chocolate. The 9" pan makes blondies tht are not very high, so next time I would use nothing smaller than an 8" pan.
These were good, but we didn't think they were amazing. Next time I will either try another recipe; if I use this one I will use less vanilla....the vanilla was too prominent. Like many others, I mixed the chocolate chips into the dough and sprinkled some on top.
PERFECT! No need to change anything. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 pan. They are the 1st blonde/tollhouse brownies I've had that are not hard and dry. AWESOME!
Fantastic! I left out the walnuts as I did not have them on hand. These did not last the night in my house!
Very good. Cooked for about 25 min and still a little gooey in middle, but I think they will firm up when they cool. Yummy...just like mom used to make.
This was quite a treat. I put far too many chocolate chips on the top, and it was still great (surprise, surprise!) I would recommend cooking a little longer on a lower temp.
I have been craving blonde brownies for days. This recipe totally satisfied my cravings...well, mostly...I'll have to make another batch!
YUM! I really enjoyed this recipe - chewy and delicious. I used butterscotch chips instead of chocolate and reduced the baking powder by half because of other reviewers suggestions. You can't buy blonde brownie mix anymore - but who cares - this whipped up in no time! I will definately make these again.
I actually had to make this twice to get it right. I thought it was weird when there was NO mention of greasing a pan. So lesson learned....these are like cookies, need about 10 mins to cool them PROMPTLY remove otherwise they WILL NOT come out of the pan. Otherwise it was great.
