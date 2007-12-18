Crescents

This is a very simple, easy recipe, and it makes a lot. I make these for Christmas. Enjoy them !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Recipe by Cindy

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • If using butter it must be cold. Mix butter with flour until it resembles fine crumbs. Add white sugar, nuts, and salt. Mix well, adding ice water till you make stiff dough.

  • Add vanilla extract and knead lightly. Roll out on floured board 1/4 inch thick.

  • Cut into crescent shapes using a whiskey glass coated with flour.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) until bottoms are lightly browned. While hot, roll in confectioner's sugar, (I usually use a brown bag or baggie bag to roll the cookies in with the powdered sugar).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 89.8mg. Full Nutrition
