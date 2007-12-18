Crescents
This is a very simple, easy recipe, and it makes a lot. I make these for Christmas. Enjoy them !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My Nana made these every year and entire family loves them!!! She gave me the recipe a few years ago and now I make them too. All of my friends and coworkers ask me to make these during the holidays. I cannot tell you how yummy these are.. you NEED to make them! One thing I have changed is to just make them into balls because shaping them into crescents is a huge pain in the... and it takes WAY too long.
I let them rise much longer, so they would be big. Delicious!
I made these for a wedding shower and they were a huge hit! Many people asked for the recipe but I didn't give it to them wanted to keep it for myself. so delicious!
I accidentally used regular white sugar instead of confectioners, but they turned out well. They had a texture very similar to pecan sandies. I took them to the in-laws for Christmas, and it reminded them of a recipe from their childhood. Great, inexpensive recipe.
These cookies are excellent..they are easy to make and are one of my favorites by far.
Just the quick, easy and tasty receipe I was looking for! They are absolutely delicious!!!!Thank you!
This was delicious! I used pecans instead of walnuts, and they are just about gone!
It was amazing, but I didn’t have vanilla extract maybe that’s why there was less taste
