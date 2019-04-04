Quick Short Rib Stew
Delicious, tender short ribs combined with a very tasty accompanying stew. Simple ingredients and a great taste!
Very good recipe. I was in a pinch to make dinner tonight, so I picked this because it said Quick! I planned on making stew, so I didn't have short ribs, I had stew meat. Also, after I dug into this recipe, I realized that I needed a pressure cooker. Oops! Well, this was still wonderful. I was relieved to find that the meat was very tender still. Something with the flour on the meat before-hand makes it better. I used red potatos because I like the result better than russets. Served oversized mugs with a crusty hard roll. Very nice recipe. Thanks!Read More
Save a step, cook the meat in the pressure cooker, then remove the meat and drain on paper towles saves cleaning up time, drain cooking oil from pressure cooker and continue fllowing the recipe. Recipe is great, recipe tastes better with frozen peas in my opinion, canned frozen to each their own.
My family loved this and it is a quick and easy weekday dinner.
Loved it! Will definitely make again
Quick and easy to make since you can cut the veggies while the meat cooks in the pressure cooker. Used bell peppers instead of carrots since that’s what I had in the fridge and I think it turned out better than if I had used carrots.
