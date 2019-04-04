Quick Short Rib Stew

Delicious, tender short ribs combined with a very tasty accompanying stew. Simple ingredients and a great taste!

Recipe by thorky

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Place 1/2 cup flour in a resealable plastic bag or large bowl; add ribs and toss until completely coated. Pour oil into the preheated pan; heat until shimmering. Shake any excess flour off ribs, then add to hot oil. Cool until brown on all sides, about 10 minutes.

  • While ribs are browning, stir together 1 cup hot water and bouillon cubes in a pressure cooker until dissolved. Use tongs to remove ribs from the skillet to the pressure cooker. Seal according to manufacturer's directions and cook for 25 minutes.

  • Release pressure and open the cooker according to manufacturer's directions. Pour in canned tomatoes, carrots, onions, and garlic. Simmer, uncovered, until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove ribs to a serving platter. Stir together 1 cup water and 3 tablespoons flour in a liquid measure. Stir into vegetables in the pressure cooker and cook until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

  • Drain cooked potatoes and add to stew along with peas. Cook until warmed through, then season with salt and pepper.

1537 calories; protein 54g; carbohydrates 68.8g; fat 115g; cholesterol 229.9mg; sodium 832mg. Full Nutrition
