Middle Eastern Cumin Meatballs

Rating: 4.15 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These Middle Eastern meatballs with garlic and cumin are heavy on the garlic, so feel free to scale it down if you wish. We love it as is! The meatballs and sauce are perfect served over bulghur. Bulghur wheat can be found next to the rice in Middle Eastern markets and even some of the bigger grocery stores. Prepare it as you would rice.

By Ani

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatballs:
Tomato Sauce:

Directions

  • Combine the ground beef, egg, garlic, bread crumbs, cumin, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until well mixed. Roll the mixture into egg-sized balls, and set aside.

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs; cook until firm, and browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove meatballs from the skillet and pour out the fat.

  • Bring the water to a boil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the tomato paste, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium. Add the cooked meatballs, and simmer in the tomato sauce for 5 to 10 minutes until completely cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 165.1mg; sodium 632.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

KRISTY916
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2007
Thank you very good! We did not make the tomato sauce. Instead we used a mild cucumber sauce as for Pitas and used these meatballs in pita pockets. They were very good. We'd also use them with a curry sauce as well. Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Jamie S
Rating: 3 stars
07/14/2015
A bit bland. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Tamalloni
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2009
This recipe is friggen delicious. It goes perfectly with this recipe for risotto also... Risotto with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Mozzarella. Awesome. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Nomnomnom
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2011
Very tasty meatballs! Could use a little more cumin next time. The sauce was great. I used a box of Pomi chopped tomatoes as the base - tasted great with the lemon juice. Served with bulghur and fresh steamed spinach. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper for sure! Read More
Helpful
(6)
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2009
Great garlicky flavor in these. I didn't have tomato paste so I just used beef stock for the water and some mexican tomato sauce (Del Fuerte brand) that I had opened in the fridge. The sauce all simmered away though during cooking and there was none to spoon over the meatballs or rice, so next time I will double it. I did add a little flour/water slurry right at the beginning to help thicken the sauce up a little. Really good, I enjoyed this quite a bit. I served this with Jeera (cumin) rice. Thanks for the great recipe, I'm making this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
jkimble24
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2010
My Egyptian husband loved these and proclaimed them to be the best meatballs he ever ate. A few small changes. First I used Italian bread crumbs. For the sauce I did add onions, more cumin and dried bay leaves. The sauce still could use some help but it was pretty good. Unfortunately the toddler did not like the meal. If he had I would have rated it higher. Read More
Helpful
(6)
ABC
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2010
I loved this dish! it was very flavourful and unique... my whole family was very surprised and loved it and had alot to say about it. I added chopped onions to the tomato sauce and it only added to the flavour. It was very simple to make and I will definitly make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
AndreaDanielle
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2011
Good flavor. My meatballs fell apart though. I've never had that problem before but I just served it as ground beef over rice and it tasted good. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Antiquated_NYC
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2011
I love this dish! I've made it many times. I only made a few alterations...I doubled the garlic & cumin (my 2 favorite flavors) for the meatballs. I like the sauce a lot. I did saute onions and garlic first then added the other ingredients. I would double the sauce if you want to add more if you are serving with rice. Read More
Helpful
(4)
analufranco
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2010
Easy to make and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
