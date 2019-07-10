Middle Eastern Cumin Meatballs

Thank you very good! We did not make the tomato sauce. Instead we used a mild cucumber sauce as for Pitas and used these meatballs in pita pockets. They were very good. We'd also use them with a curry sauce as well.
This recipe is friggen delicious. It goes perfectly with this recipe for risotto also... Risotto with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Mozzarella. Awesome.
Very tasty meatballs! Could use a little more cumin next time. The sauce was great. I used a box of Pomi chopped tomatoes as the base - tasted great with the lemon juice. Served with bulghur and fresh steamed spinach. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper for sure!
Great garlicky flavor in these. I didn't have tomato paste so I just used beef stock for the water and some mexican tomato sauce (Del Fuerte brand) that I had opened in the fridge. The sauce all simmered away though during cooking and there was none to spoon over the meatballs or rice, so next time I will double it. I did add a little flour/water slurry right at the beginning to help thicken the sauce up a little. Really good, I enjoyed this quite a bit. I served this with Jeera (cumin) rice. Thanks for the great recipe, I'm making this again.
My Egyptian husband loved these and proclaimed them to be the best meatballs he ever ate. A few small changes. First I used Italian bread crumbs. For the sauce I did add onions, more cumin and dried bay leaves. The sauce still could use some help but it was pretty good. Unfortunately the toddler did not like the meal. If he had I would have rated it higher.
I loved this dish! it was very flavourful and unique... my whole family was very surprised and loved it and had alot to say about it. I added chopped onions to the tomato sauce and it only added to the flavour. It was very simple to make and I will definitly make it again.
Good flavor. My meatballs fell apart though. I've never had that problem before but I just served it as ground beef over rice and it tasted good.
I love this dish! I've made it many times. I only made a few alterations...I doubled the garlic & cumin (my 2 favorite flavors) for the meatballs. I like the sauce a lot. I did saute onions and garlic first then added the other ingredients. I would double the sauce if you want to add more if you are serving with rice.
Easy to make and delicious!