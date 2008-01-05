Chocolate Nut Biscotti
Delicious, not too crispy biscotti, which can be dipped in or drizzled with melted chocolate. (You can use slivered almonds instead of the hazelnuts, if you wish.)
Delicious, not too crispy biscotti, which can be dipped in or drizzled with melted chocolate. (You can use slivered almonds instead of the hazelnuts, if you wish.)
I love this recipe - easy and tasty! I've changed a couple of things though: - first I roast the nuts in the oven for about 10 minutes (at 350 degrees) or until they start to colour. - I use 1/2 cup of sugar - I use margarine instead of butter - I use about 3/4 cup of choc chips instead of the package of chocolate. - I've added about 1 tbsp of decaf espresso powder to the dry ingredients too and that was quite nice. - Last time I cooked them, when I was about to do the 2nd time in the oven, I just turned the oven off and left them in there and they turned out great!Read More
I love this recipe - easy and tasty! I've changed a couple of things though: - first I roast the nuts in the oven for about 10 minutes (at 350 degrees) or until they start to colour. - I use 1/2 cup of sugar - I use margarine instead of butter - I use about 3/4 cup of choc chips instead of the package of chocolate. - I've added about 1 tbsp of decaf espresso powder to the dry ingredients too and that was quite nice. - Last time I cooked them, when I was about to do the 2nd time in the oven, I just turned the oven off and left them in there and they turned out great!
A very easy recipe with great results.I doubled the recipe and learned don't over crowd them one the first baking since they spread out alot.
I have made this recipie 30~40 times and it is always a hit! I always find the dought really sticky so I add some more flour or powdered almonds if I have them which really makes them nutty and really soft so my grand mother can eat them.
I didn't read the recipie carefully and ended up using chocolate chips and I substitubed almonds for the hazelnuts and it tastes great
Wonderful, beautiful and easy! One batch wihout silvered almonds and in its place added extra 1/8 cup chopped dark orange flavored chocolate. The other batch was per recipe...dipped and drizzled both with chocolate. Will make again and again! Thank you for such as a delicious recipe. Definite winner!
I also used white chocolate chips and pecans instead of hazelnuts. These were great!
Perfect! very easy recipe and the taste was excellent...the dough was very sticky to work with though, but other than that...it was wonderful and my husband loved them!
Delicious, I can't wait to go home and have a coffee & Biscotti. I don't even want one from the coffee shops anymore. I used unsweetened chocolate and had to add some water. Nice and chocolately & not too sweet.
This recipe has become an annual tradition at Christmastime. I bake several batches and package them nicely to give as gifts for teachers, friends, neighbors, family. Everyone LOVES them. When I misplaced the recipe (and forgot where I got it in the first place) this past Christmas, I used another recipe and it was not nearly as good as this one!!
Fine taste, but way too sticky a dough to work with. I like the consistency of raw dough (and the biscotti itself) better when i use the cinnamon biscotti recipe also from this site, and will modify that one for chocolate.
It came out wonderful. I used mixed nuts instead of hazelnuts and substituted almond extract for vanilla (used 2 tsp.). My husband loved them!
My first attempt at making Biscotti's. Plan to make them alot more now. Yummy...serving tonight to dinner guest. I used chocolate chip and did toast my almonds before adding them. Then drizzled with melted chocolate. Thanks Sue
Excellent recipe! The most important thing I did differently was after slicing, baking on each side 10 mins instead of just the one side. I laid the slices down on one cut side for 10 mins, then flipped to the other cut side another 10 mins. Perfect! I used bittersweet chocolate chips and pecans instead of the white chocolate and hazelnuts. It came out great!
This is my first time making Biscotti these are easy and taste great. I making these for a cookie exchange and I eliminated the nuts. I will make this again but add the nuts for my family.
These are excellent if you like your biscotti on the softer side. I know purists disagree, but I enjoy softer biscotti. Toasted the hazelnuts, removed skins and coarsely chopped. 1st batch I added toffee bits and 2nd batch subbed in tart dried cherries. Great recipe, easy to change up. Thank you for a keeper!!
These turned out great! I made the dough into a 4 1/2" by 6 inch oval and sliced it after I took it out of the oven, great recipe!!
This recipe was sooooo easy and the biscotti turned out really well. I drizzled half with chocolate and dipped the other half in chocolate. The dipped ones were the favourites. I also substituted almond essence instead of vanilla and used almond slivers, which I chopped up first.
This is a seriously good recipe. I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because it is seriously crumbly when cutting into it. I used 1 3/4 c oat flour and 1/4 c cocoa powder to make them chocolate-based. the oat flour gives it an old fashioned/homemade taste. My mix-ins were sliced almonds and dark chocolate chips.
It wasn't as crunchy as I would have liked. I wonder if I needed more flour... Nevertheless, DELICIOUS!
This is an excellent recipe! Very easy. I added a little cayenne pepper to the flour mixture. To make it easier to work with the sticky dough, I formed the logs in a sheet of wax paper.
My favorite biscotti recipe. I use whole wheat flour and raw sugar for a healthier treat. If using ww flour, use just a little less (1 7/8 c.) than recipe calls for. I add toasted pecans, dark chocolate chips and craisins. Always a hit!
So easy to make and taste yummy! Oh, be sure to flatten out the logs. You want them to be wide, so they come out long when you cut them diagonally. I used half white wheat flour and just chopped up some crunch candies we had in the house- instead of the 4ounce bittersweet chocolate and left out the nuts. Will make again!
These are really good. Crispy but not too crispy! I made them with chocolate chips and no nuts (because I didn't have nuts). I will definitely make them again!
I made this at least ten times. Used almonds instead of hazelnuts because that is what I have on hand. Turned out great every time. Great hit with our morning coffee.
Made it as is and came out hard and crunchy the way I like it the next time I am going to add orange flavor and zest instead of vanilla for a different taste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections