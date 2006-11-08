Side of the Trail Cookies

Cookies for hikes or walks.

Recipe by Girl Scout Troop 301 Penn Lake

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 Degrees C).

  • In mixing bowl, cream the shortening and peanut butter. Add the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Mix well.

  • Combine oats, flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to creamed mixture and mix well.

  • Add chocolate chips and mix in well.

  • Drop by the rounded teaspoonful unto ungreased baking sheet. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass. Bake for 12 minutes or until done.

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 151.9mg. Full Nutrition
