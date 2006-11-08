Side of the Trail Cookies
Cookies for hikes or walks.
These were great! My changes: Used 1 stick of butter and 1 cup of butter flavored crisco; used 1 cup of white sugar + the 1 cup of brown sugar; used 1 cup of craisins + 1 cup of chocolate chips. Thank you.Read More
I hate to leave a less than 5 star review for a recipe that only has 5 star ratings so far... but me and my husband did not like these. They were not sweet at all and the texture was a little strange. I will not be using this one again.Read More
These were really yummy & weighed very little, making them perfect for hikes & hard to resist any other time! The biggest change I made was baking them in a tray for 25 mins before cutting them into bars, rather than using the mix to make drop cookies. However, I also used margerine instead of shortening, reduced the sugar slightly, didn't bother with the vanilla or salt & used some raisins & linseed as well as almost the full amount of choc chips. These had a nice nutty flavour without being overpowering. Will definately make again!
These cookies are the bomb! So versatile! I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup splenda and I used 1 cup unbleached flour and 1 cup wheat flour. They turned out great! Definitely a keeper! Thank you
Yummy. These do have a tendency to break right out of the oven, so be careful removing them from the cookie sheet and set them on an even surface to cool. Once they cool for several minutes, they seem plenty moist and hold together fine. I made mine a little bigger (larger Pampered Chef cookie scoop size), so I just baked them for about 15 minutes, until just dry on the top and lightly browned on the bottom. I used 1 cup butter & 1/2 cup "no trans fat" Crisco, old fashioned oats and substituted 8 oz chopped dates for 1 cup of chocolate chips. Quite tasty.
My kids (7 and 4) loved these as after school snacks -- and the oatmeal made them substantial enough to fill them up. Even my husband, who isn't fond of peanut butter OR oatmeal, kept going back for more. I did add a few extra chocolate chips, and used a glass dipped in white sugar for flattening. YUM!
These were very yummy. I used half chocolate chips and half butterscotch chips because it was what I had on hand. Made them for a camping trip and it will be hard to make them last until we leave for the campground!
This is another recipe that I would give a 10 to. What a good job this GS troop did! I myself am a GS leader in PA and was very eager to try these. I am so happy I did and so is my family. I think they have such a wonderful taste and using shortening instead of butter makes these cookies lighter tasting which is a good thing. I will be sharing this recipe with my girls! Thank you Troop 301~ I wouldn't change a thing!
These cookies are very good. Not terribly sweet, which I prefer! The peanut butter flavor is very strong, I may cut back a little next time. I scaled the recipe down to 12 cookies and used Smart Balance 50/50 butter blend instead of shortening. These cookies taste even better the second day!
Mmmmm, mmmm. Tasty and hearty. Finally got around to making these and my family loved them. I did add a cup of coconut, but followed recipe other than that.
Just what I was hoping for! The perfect camper's cookie. These were a great snack for mid-day munchies on the trail! Thanks!
Yummy cookies!
Very nice cookie! I only had 1 cup of peanut butter left, but I actually think that's enough. I also only used 2 cups of oats, and again, plenty for me. I used 1 cup of chocolate chips and 1 cup of butterscotch chips and I really liked how all the flavors mixed together. Definately a keeper!
