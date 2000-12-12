Anise Cookies I

4
5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Delicious cut out cookies, best if made with lots of people. Kids love to help decorate these cookies.

Recipe by Jennifer

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
150
Yield:
25 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

150
Original recipe yields 150 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream sugar and shortening, add eggs one at a time. In a separate bowl mix milk, baking soda, and anise oil. Add to cream mixture. Mix well. Gradually add the flour, mixing well.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Refrigerate long enough to clean up mess. Leave dough in refrigerator. Take small amounts to roll out, 1/8 inch thick. Cut out in any desired shapes.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes until edges begin to brown. Allow to cool, and frost with Easy Creamy Icing.

Tips

Frost with Easy Creamy Icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 22.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022