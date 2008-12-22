Cranberry Almond Biscotti

4.4
148 Ratings
  • 5 104
  • 4 22
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 7

I modified a recipe to make this a darker biscotti. For a richer almond flavor, use almond extract instead of the vanilla.

Recipe by KATHIANNE

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).

  • Combine dry ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Whisk together eggs, egg whites, and vanilla or almond extract in a separate mixing bowl.

  • Add egg mixture to dry ingredients, mixing just until moist, using an electric mixer on medium speed. Add dried cranberries and almonds; mix thoroughly.

  • On floured surface, divide batter in half and pat each half into a log approximately 14 inches long and 1 1/2 inches thick. Place on a cookie sheet and bake 30 minutes or until firm. Cool on a wire rack about 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle.

  • Cut biscotti on the diagonal into 1/2-inch slices. Reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Place cut biscotti upright on a cookie sheet, spacing them about an inch apart, and bake for an additional 20 minutes. Let cool and store in a loosely covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 91.6mg. Full Nutrition
