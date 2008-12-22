Cranberry Almond Biscotti

This is what traditional biscotti is *supposed* to taste like. Biscotti is not supposed to have oils or fats in them and are supposed to be one of the more nutritious cookies that you can make as a result. With that said, I have made this recipe a dozen or so times and I have added a few things that others may find handy: 1) You can "knead" the cookie dough in the bowl you are working with. You may need to wet your hands to avoid copious amounts of batter sticking to you. 2) Add the almonds and cranberries to the dry ingredients as it is far easier to incorporate them into the dry than the wet. 3) Add lemon zest or orange zest to the mix to make the cookies even more aromatic and enjoyable. 4) Instead of the "logs" that are suggested, create 2 giant cookies about 5-6 inches in diameter. Put them on baking paper to ease in cleanup and removal. The cookies will be cut in straight lines and result in large biscotti instead of smallish ones. With a circle, there is not need to cut on a bias, since any angle is straight in a circle. 5) If your fingers can stand it (or use an oven mit), cut the biscotti into fingers almost immediately upon removing them from the oven. The biscotti will still be soft enough not to crumble when you cut them and you can save 10 minutes of cooling time. 6) Ensure that the second time you bake them, you lay the fingers bottom-down instead of possibly on their sides. This will prevent uneven browning on the sides. 7) Coat with chocolate o

