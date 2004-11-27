Chocolate Cherry Biscotti
These are one of my favorites. I make them every holiday season. They are great for mailing and keep for weeks!
Wow! Wow! WOW! I just finished making 14 dozen of these for holiday gifts. Now, I consider myself a good cook, but far from a good baker. This was easy and unbelievably tasty! Made a few mods: I hand mixed in the flour and chips/cherries, I didn't do the final 5 minute flip/bake, and I made 7 dozen of them with cranberries (dried) and pecans (chopped) instead of the chocolate/cherry mixture. Also, instead of using the white chocolate, I drizzled vanilla almond bark (half dyed red, half dyed green) over the cooled cookies. They're so pretty! Packaged in cellophane holiday gift bags (after wrapping cookies in waxed paper) and tied with a bow. Can't say it enough how much I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this recipe! Thanks so much for sharing! My gift recipients will thank you too!!Read More
Used dried cherries instead of candied. I wraped the dough in plastic and chilled.Shapeing the dough into logs while still in the plastic made it simple and had no mess. Stood cookies upright for second baking and reduced cooking time in half, works great.
I would give these a 10 if I could. There were absolutely amazing. They were a nice compromise between the "orginial" biscotti (which had no fat other than eggs) and the buttery, cookie-like biscotti that most recipes produce. The biscotti cut well without crumbling (which was a problem with many other recipes), they puffed up perfectly, and they store nicely as well--everything you could want in a biscotti recipe! I made a few small changes: I halved the recipe, and cut back the butter by 1 tablespoon (so in the original, I would have used about 1/3 instead of 1/2 cup). I also added about 1/4 cup of toasted, flaked coconut, and I used cashews (out of almonds) instead. At the end, I melted 1/2 cup of white chocolate with a dab of butter and dipped the cooled biscotti in it. A few notes for anyone trying this recipe: I found that it might be helpful to drop the oven temperature to 250-300 after the first baking, since the outside of my biscotti was browning a little faster than it was crisping. Also, I did not grease my pan after the first baking (as suggested in the recipe), and though I had no problems with my non-stick pan, the biscotti on my other baking pan did stick a little bit. Overall, this is a great recipe, and one that I would use over and over again in the future.
The biscotti are good, but I have a few mentions - #1 when I printed the recipe it had no oven temperature #2 It calls for 1/2 cup white confectioners coating - and in step 7 it says to Drizzle cookies with melted white choc - Confectioners coating & white choc are not the same thing. If your out buying ingredients by those listed you wouldn't have the white choc to melt! Oh and just so you know - If you want two batches make them seperate and do not double the recipe - They don't turn out as well.
This recipe was very simple and quite tasty. Great cookie for dunking! I know a lot of people have complained about not being able to "drizzle" the white chocolate as it never seems to get thin enough in the microwave. I used white chocolate chips and put them in the microwave for about 30 seconds on 50% power...stirred...then did another 20 seconds. The chocolate was actually warm, not too hot to handle. So at that point I spooned the melted chocolate into a small ziploc bag and snipped off a very small cut from the corner. I was then easily able to squeeze and pipe the chocolate onto the biscotti. Made it so easy! You can see the result from the photo I just uploaded.
My biscotti turned out perfect following this recipe. They were absolutely delicious. For those of you that said your biscotti crumbled, make sure you cut while they are still warm (7-10 minutes after taking out of oven). The key is also using a good quality serrated (bread) knife to cut. If you do this and follow the recipe directions, your biscotti should not crumble. I agree with others that commented, you don't need to cook that long after you flip. You just need to dry them out a little more. You can even turn down the heat in the oven. Great recipe! Thank you!!!
These were difficult to work with -- even with a serrated bread knife. They crumble and consequently, they're hard to do at a full 10" size. Nevertheless, they look lovely and people love receiving them as a gift. They are softer than other recipes because of their butter. If you prefer a firmer, crispier biscotti for dunking, look for recipes where egg is the only fat in the ingredients list. As for candied cherries, those are the little syrupy cherries that are sold in small, round tubs. They're usually with the seasonal baking stuff--you would find them wherever you find those tubs of chopped fruit that people use in fruitcakes. The only difference is that the fruitcake mix is multicolored and includes pineapple and candied citrus peel (which I never liked as a kid). But basically, it's the same thing. You could probably get away with using marachino cherries, but the candied cherries are "waxier" and have less moisture. However, they are brighter and moister than dried cherries/cranberries. The chocolate and cherries make this recipes pricey to pull off--but like I said, it looks great.
These are soooo good! Sometimes for Christmas I substitute peppermint extract for the almond, and it gives these biscotti a nice flavor. Makes them especially good with hot cocoa!! I make these every year for Christmas gatherings & gifts and they are always well-received. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I loved this biscotti recipe. The texture was just like I want...not hard as a brick, and doesn't fall apart in my coffee. The cherry/chocolate combination is always delicious, but I'm sure I'll make it again with other ingredients for a change. I gave some away as gifts and kept the rest for myself. Yum!
I'm making my second batch today as I type this... yum! I made them exactly as the recipe called for and didn't have any problems with stickiness of the dough. I did make sure to weigh each half to ensure that I had similar sized logs. I dipped the bottoms in melted semi-sweet chocolate and then drizzled melted white baking chocolate on the tops. I baked them exactly as the recipe called for, including flipping them over. Perfect! I can see that if you increased the chips or the cherries that the dough might not be stable enough to hold together well, so stick to about 1/2 cup of each. There is plenty to make it look pretty AND taste good!
These were easy and turned out well. I didn't have almond extract so I substituted vanilla extract and used Craisins instead of cherries and they are very good. I left out the white chocolate drizzle as I thought they were nice as they were. Will use this recipe again.
I have made these several times and found that if you follow the ingredients exactly, and make 2 ten inch loaves as the recipe calls for, your recipe will turn out perfectly. With my oven, I need to bake them a little longer than stated in order to get them a little more crunchy. I love these! They look beautiful with the white and dark chocolate drizzled over the top and taste delicious!
Made these just as the recipe says and they turned out brilliantly! They look and taste beautiful. I'll definitely be making these as Christmas gifts.
Great stuff! I'd agree with the previous review. I think it'd be a lot better off with some maraschino cherries. Just because I felt it wasn't sweet 'enough'. I don't like an overwhelming sweet, but I do like a little bit. Next time I'm adding a bit more chocolate chips, and cherry pieces. I think 1 cup of each would of been more beneficial. But overall, a great biscotti! :)
Fantastic. Cherries and chocolate are one of my favorite combinations. Easy recipe. My kids liked them before I baked them the second time so I left some out for them to eat as cookies. Actually, my husband snatched quite a few too. My advice is to make sure you bake the loaves until they are completely set and not soft. They slice much nicer and aren't crumbly and uneven.
These are wonderful cookies. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 C...perfect, used dried cherries, and added coursely chopped toasted almonds. Take note: These are not like traditional biscotti. They are not hard, as you might want a good dipping cookie to be. Instead, they are more soft- like a cookie. You will love the flavor! Ciao.
Great for Christmas and very good to eat anytime. Recommend these for sure.
verry good!
this was my first time making biscotti and they turned out excellent
This is an awesome recipe...it stays forever! I make this every Christmas and it has become a tradition in my family.
easy to make, and delicious
Amazing! I love biscotti and this recipe gave me a perfect result. Next time I'll use dried cherries instead of candied, just a personal preference. The biscotti was crisp, yet soft as well. Great with coffee!
Made these today for a coffee morning with friends. Oh they are just so delicious. Used a combination of white chocolate and milk chocolate chips and then finished with both milk and white chocolate. I do cook my biscotti always on wax paper, allow to cool for 10 minutes before cutting (never have a problem with crumbling biscotti), then through the wax paper away and cook on each side for a further 10 minutes. Will certainly be making these again.
Easy to make, if a bit time consuming. Changed the recipe by using Dried Cherries in place of candied. See picture above. (wordsmythwmn). Too-Lish !!!
Excellent recipe. I ran out of candied cherries, but had some dried cherries to supplement and the combo was great. I had no problems with crumbly biscotti as others said in their reviews. I used my Wusthof Serrated Knife and cut while the biscotti was still warm - just a few minutes out of the oven. For the seconding baking (after cutting the biscotti), I turned my oven down to 325 and cooked the full 8 minutes on one side then 5 minutes the other. They came out perfect. Once cooled, I dipped the bottoms in chocolate (about 6 ounces with 2 TBLS butter over double broiler) instead of drizzling on top because I wanted to bite into a nice thick coat of chocolate (I'm a chocoholic, what can I say?) .
This was a great recipe. I have made this countless times so far. It is very easy and it reminds me of my Italian mother in laws biscotti. I have two toddlers at home so I found sort of a short cut by placing all the ingredients into my bread machine and have it do all of the mixing while I do other things. It works very well.
Very good flavor, although the dough is a bit hard to work with--very sticky. (This is my first attempt at biscotti, so I wouldn't know if that's how it should be.) I would add more cherries next time as I found myself looking for the biscotti that had the most cherries in them..
I've also made this recipe using just the cherries. The dough will turn slightly pink. The last time I baked these was for a wedding so I made the logs only 1 1/2 to 2 inches so they would look delicate. Also if you don't like the crunchy texture, after slicing, only bake for about 5 minutes total to just dry the cookie. They still keep just fine and tast great.
Good stuff Jennifer. I forgot to add the chocolate (haha), but it turned out good anyway. I like to put my biscotti in the fridge overnight and dry it out. Then store it in a large zip-loc bag. Really good dipped in a hot beverage. Thanks for sharing.
I gave this as a gift with white chocolate and dark chocolate drizzled all over. Both recipients were amazed and very pleased by the flavor and appearance of this wonderful treat.
Made these this afternoon. They were very easy to make and tasted wonderful.
I've never made Biscotti before and made these as a surprise for my husband who buys it for $3 a slice at the coffee shop. He loved it and said it's the BEST he's ever had! Thanks for such a simple wonderful recipe!!!
The best biscotti I've ever had. I don't normally like biscotti, and I'm not a big fan of candied cherries, but I had find a way to use them up, and this was perfect. I found they took a little longer to crisp up than suggested, and I drizzled them with dark chocolate instead of white.
Great recipe! I added 1/2 cup of chopped pecans, and used 1 tsp almond extract and 1 tsp vanilla. Will definately make these again!!
The changes I made were to use Maraschino cherries and allow their juice to flavor the biscotti. I skipped the almond extract but at the end dipped them in white chocolate and sprinkled them with almonds. I baked 4 logs instead of 2 because I thought the centers would get done better that way. Rather than greasing a cookie sheet, I used parchment paper. I also lowered the temperature to 300 degrees after slicing and baked 10 minutes on each side. They were very good!
Oh my heavens! This is the best biscotti I've ever baked! I made 6 dozen and they disappeared within a week at my house. I had to make additional batches in order to have enough for holiday packages. A truly great recipe. And easy!
Absolutely delicious! My favorite biscotti recipe by far! I used maraschino cherries instead of candied, and they were excellent. My husband ate the first batch, so I had to make another for company!
This was my first attempt at biscotti and it was easier than I thought! This is a great recipe and the only change I made was using dried cranberries instead of cherries due to taste preference. I also stood the biscotti up for the second baking as that seemed easier. I can't wait to show off at breakfast with the girls tomorrow!
This was so good and super easy!! I will definitely be adding this to my collection!
I made these for the holidays along with another biscotti from this site. They were so good; I just finished that last of these out of the freezer the other day. I will be making another batch to freeze, as they freeze well and are excellent to take out and have with coffee! YUM!
Fantastic! I'm my husband's hero after baking these!! I have made them for a couple years now, I always cut the sugar back (use 2/3c), use dried cranberries instead of cherries & white chocolate chunks instead of choc. chips, sometimes I use 1/4c applesauce & 1/4c butter...depends on my mood :-) Thanks for sharing!!
This was my first time to try making biscotti. I think when using two cookie sheets for the browning part of the preparation, they should be shifted top to bottom, front to back for a more even browning. At least for my oven this would be true. Nonetheless I'm having to hide the stash from my husband lest he finish them off before our Christmas guests arrive!!
This was my very first time making biscotti and it turned out beautifully! I followed the recipe exactly and they were a hit at Christmas.
Prepared this as noted with exception I used dried cherries instead of candied. Also when I make biscotti, I like to totally dip the top in either white or dark chocolate & then take the opposite color chocolate and melt it down with a bit of oil and then take a fork and drip lines across it. Gives it an extra special appearance. With this batch, I made half the batch in dark chocolate with white stripes and the other half batch in white chocolate with dark stripes.
This was awesome!!! I love almond, cherries and chocolate, what a better combination than all three in a biscotti. I had attempted to make biscotti once before and it completely crumbled on me after the first baking, I followed the directions exact, and even measured my oven with a gauge, but they baked too long. This recipe I baked the first round for 25 minutes and I noticed they were a little under baked in the center, but that was much better than over baked because the second round of baking completed it. I'm not a big fan of white chocolate...especially since it's not really chocolate so I opted to leave mine plain, I even had the white "chocolate" melts ready, but I think it would have ruined the wonderful flavors. I will be making this again very soon. Thank you for sharing.
excellent!! doesn't even need the white chocolate drizzled on it.
First time making biscotti. They turned out great! Wonderful with a hot cup of coffee. I made mine for holiday gifts for the neighbors. I dipped half of each cookie in white chocolate and drizzled with left-over melted chips. They will be beautiful presented in a mug along with a bag of coffee!
These looked and tasted great. After they were cut up, I put them in the oven turned off the heat and left them in for hours. They were perfect.
I used Cranraisins instead of dried cherries because they didn't carry them at the supermarket closest to my house. My husband said these were his favorite, I thought they were a little dry. But, he loved them.
I made a batch of these for Christmas gifts. I placed several sliced biscotti in tissue paper-lined decorative tins and sent them to friends all over the country! Everyone told me how good they were (the cookies travel well)!!! I used chopped Christmas candies (i.e. the red and green stuff), but I think the recipe calls for something different, perhaps marchino cherries. I'll try with those next time. As prepared, I'd give these 4 stars, but if I try with marschino cherries next time, I think they'd be better and deserving of all 5 stars. Some of my biscotti burned, but I just threw those pieces out (there weren't many anyways). My biscotti looked just like ccox's picture (wow!). Not too bad for my first attempt at making biscotti : ) Very eye appealing and gift-giving appropriate!!!! Thanks for sharing!
IT WAS GUITE A CHALLANGE, BUT WE PULLED THROUGH AND MADE IT!! this comment was from the kitchen of my 10 year old nephew. so kuddo's to you, receipe could not have been any more simplified. well definatly be seeing you again.
I included these in Christmas presents and they were very popular! I used dried craisins rather than cherries and they turned out delicious. These are going to be a holiday tradition.
These were great - I made together with the cinnamon hazelnut biscotti and gave as christmas gifts. I used Reynolds non-stick aluminum, which worked great for lifting the log to the cutting board. I had no problems with crumbling, they turned out the perfect hardness. You have to watch them very closely though-- 30 seconds is enough to go from perfect to burnt! The almond flavoring is the key ingredient-- it's what makes biscotti taste like biscotti. Great recipe!
The absolute best!
This recipe was the nicest-slicing biscotti recipe I've used so far and it's every bit as delicious as it sounds. The recipe didn't have an oven temperature, but I cooked them at 350 and they were fine.
I used dried cherries instead of candied ones and they were excellent. I gave them as gifts for Christmas and my grandmother sent me back her empty jar so I could refill it! Yum!
I brought this to a meeting and got rave reviews! Great flavor.
This was really good..instead of candied cherries I used marric. cherries..it was just awsome!
Very good & very different. I make many different biscotti and this is one I will make over & over. I really don't even like chocolate & cherry together but was munching on these. I did make a few changes. First WHAT ARE CANDIED CHERRIES? I could not find anything actually called that in 2 stores so I used dried chopped cherries. Also I dived the dough into 3 loaves. They took 30-35 min. to cook. The cookies were 2 1/2 - 3 in. long. Nice enough size and gave me more cookies. They keep together really good when cutting too.
I made these last year for Christmas and had requests for more!! They were a huge hit!! I was hoping to make them this month to take to a friend visiting from out-of-state, but can't find the candied cherries (they were delicious) so will try to find the dried cherries or use maraschino as others mentioned. Make sure to make plenty!! Update: 12/15/06 These were excellent with a combination of marachino & dried cherries -- maybe even more flavorful!!
These are wonderful, especially dunked in a cup of cappuccino. I used my Kitchen Aid stand mixer, and used the exact amount of flour that the recipe called for, and I too found the dough to be too sticky. What I did was spooned it onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, in two long shapes. Then I floured my hands really well, and kind of formed them into the rectangles while on the parchment paper. Next time I will add more flour like others suggested. I also had a problem getting my white chocolate to drizzle. I ended up throwing my first batch of the white chocolate away, and the next time I melted it in a glass bowl over a pot of low boiling water and added a little bit (1/2 Tbls) of vegetable shortening to it. That made it easier to drizzle. After the obstacles, they turned out great, with a very good flavor. I plan to make these again and give them away as holiday gifts in little plastic holiday bags. Thanks for sharing!
Very disappointing! After reading the reviews I was excited to try these. The taste was just ok (and I know this because I tested all the pieces that broke as I tried to prepare the cookies), but they were very messy to slice leaving the final product not something that I would put out for company or give to anyone. This recipe is proof that just because something has chocolate in it, doesn't necessarily make it great. Sorry. There are better biscotti recipes out there.
This was my least favorite out of six biscotti recipes from this site. I had to substitute maraschino cherries for the candied cherries as I did not have any. Not sure if that is the reason why or not, but this biscotti was not real crisp and hard like I like it to be. Hubby and I both disliked how soft they turned out but thought the flavor combo was pretty good. Try this recipe but use the candied cherries and maybe bake it a few more minutes.
These were great ^^ instead of using white confectioners coating, I melted some white chocolate chips and used them like icing. Then I drizzled melted semi-sweet choc. chips (NOT white like the recipe said) over the white choc. It tasted great
These look beautiful and tasted even better. Could not have been easier to make. I did use vanilla rather than almond extract but they were still very flavorful. I dipped the bottom in white chocolate and put them in the freezer. Can't wait to bring them to Christmas dinner! Thanks for sharing Jennifer!
These were very good. Everyone wants the recipe! I used cherry flavored cranberries instead of the candied cherries and they turned out quite nice.
Wonderful! Love the flavor that the almond extract adds. Not a fan of white chocolate, used semi-sweet instead and they look and taste fantastic!
I am currently giving these four stars only because my husband and I have both been enjoying them. This was my first attempt at biscotti, though I am an avid baker, and I decided to make them solely because I was making gift baskets, and thought a biscotti would be a nice accessory to the coffee and tea I was giving. I was thrilled with the ease of this recipe, though I found I had to knead the dough to incorperate all the flour and the cherries and chips. I also used marachino cherries, only because I happened to have them in my fridge, and I was trying to keep costs down. A note to those having trouble finding candied cherries - they are often referred to as glace cherries, and are available in both green and red.
We've tried a number of biscotti over the years, and this one was a hit because it was so tasty and festive - yet different from all the traditional holiday-type cookies! I think these would work well for Valentine's day too, considering the pretty red cherries. The almond extract is one of the secrets that make it so good, I think.
I make alot of biscotti recipes from this site. I made these but used cranberries instead of cherrys but that was preference. I cut the cranberries in half. I thought they were a little dry but very good. Maybe next time I will cut down on the flour a little so they wont be crumbly and a little dry. The taste was delicious with the mini chips and cranberries....thanx for the recipe
I made 3 varieties of Biscotti for Christmas this year and these were not my favorite. Taste was just OK...and they were more crumbly and more "butter cookie-like" than the others. Didn't live up to my expectations...
I LOVED these cookies! I so did not expect these to be like any biscotti I have tried with the maraschino cherries, which I presumed was used from the main picture. However, they were even better. They remind me of all sorts of Italian cookies I have tried. They are actually not excessively sweet like I thought they would be. I chose not to add the white chocolate. I thought they were perfectly sweet as is. However, I might do a few that way for a pic to post. My only changes were using just 1 teaspoon of almond extract and 1 teaspoon of water for the missing liquid. Almond extract can be very strong. It was just right in that amount to me. With the cherries I chopped them first and let them drain well on paper towel so that I didn't end up with pink biscotti. I liked the use of the mini chocolate chips. They are my preferred type to use. I also used salted butter and it did not say. I noticed though that the bake time is slightly off. On the first bake as loaves it took 31-32 minutes and then I cooled them completely to avoid breaking when slicing. After cutting, I had to bake them 19-20 minutes, flipped them, then an additional 4 minutes. I baked them each time on parchment and suggest that. I got 36 cookies total. I am going to add these to my recipe box for next Christmas. It is definitely a festive looking cookie. Ty
This was wonderful but I had a trouble with it not gettin done. I think my oven temp is off. Anyway, other than it being a bit crumbly it was really good. It got gobbled up when I took it to our family Christmas gatherings.
Good biscotti cookie..I even added 1cup instead of a 1/2 cup of choc chips(wasn't paying attention) and I used dried cherries instead of candied cherries. I think I would like to try the candied cherries if I can find them beacuse I think that would be a sweeter cherry flavor. My second bake I stood cookies up and only baked for 5minutes. Very good..
These were pretty good. Definately will make again!
this recipe was great! i used white chocolate chunks and added almonds as well. next time, i will take the rolls out a little sooner for ease when slicing. all in all, this recipe is a keeper!
This biscotti is delicious! It was a big hit at Christmas with my friends. I had to make additional batches!! Great combination of chocolate, cherries and almond.
FANTASTIC! I have to admit that I have not had good luck making biscotti in the past, but figured I would try this recipe b/c it sounded so good...They turned out perfectly!!!!! My only change was to use maraschino cherries instead of candied. Next time I make these, I may make the logs smaller to produce a smaller biscotti, b/c I just like a smaller cookie. This is def a new go-to recipe for biscotti...you can basically add in anything, and I plan to try other flavor combos, though this was a definite favorite. A keeper, for sure~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
Great combination for biscotti. Everyone in the family loved it! East to make.
These were awesome. I used all milk chocolate chips and my family devoured them.
These were wonderful. They were very easy to cut using a long serrated knife. I used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract. I didn't have minis so I chopped up regular chocolate chips. I used dried tart montmorency cherries, which were wonderful, but be careful not to burn them on the second baking.
To get mine golden, I had to bake longer than alloted time. The results are perfect and I have never received so many compimentes on my baking!
I made 3 biscotti recipes for Christmas and this was by far the best. I, like a previous reviewer, used dried cherries instead of candied. I also spread melted dark chocolate on the bottoms rather than drizzling with white chocolate. These are AMAZING!
Very good!
White chocolate would not "drizzle" so I dipped the bottoms of the cookies instead. Very tasty!
Awesome! I've made these for tons of people, and now get regular requests for both the recipe and the end product. btw, no idea where you get 'candied' cherries, but I chopped up maraschino cherries and they work great. I like my biscotti a bit softer than traditional biscotti...
I made this Biscotti for Valentine's Day, and it was a huge hit! The only thing I changed were the add-ins, NOT any of the ingredients to the dough itself. I'm not sure what happened to some of the other reviewers, but this was a great recipe, and I had absolutely no trouble working with the dough.
kinda bland tasting, needs brown sugar.
These tasted great, but my logs never spread out so they didn't have that "biscotti" look. I'll still try it again. I used dried sour cherries instead of candied cherries, still a good combo.
Wow. Just wow. I'd never made biscotti before so I was a little worried it wouldn't come out very well. I made them for a family get together along with two other kinds and got a lot of compliments from everyone on all three, even the high-and-mighty chef uncle. I will definitely be making these again soon, even if it's just for me!
Big mistake people. I doubled the recipe, HOWEVER, in the baking instructions it said 2 10" loaves for a single recipe, AND 2 10" loaves is what was given for the DOUBLES RECIPE!!! BE CAREFUL!!! Alot of time and effort, and crumbling cookies
One of my all-time favorite dessert recipes. I would rocomend it to anyone and I have. If you like biscotti and have a little extra sweet tooth.
Excellent recipe.
I LOVE these! I think next time I will reduce the baking powder to 1-1/2 tsp.--I think they rose and cracked a little because of the 2 tsp. Also, I substituted cherry-flavored dried cranberries as someone else suggested. And I just chopped up the white chocolate and threw it in with everything else. I reduced the temperature for the second bake to 250 degrees, and just baked them until dry. A KEEPER!!!
These were great. I made them for christmas gifts and I ended up having to give out the recipe as well.
These are wonderful. I'm looking forward to giving some of these as gifts! I used white chocolate chips in order to eliminate chopping the chocolate for the glaze.
They turned out great. Mmmmmm
