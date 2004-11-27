Chocolate Cherry Biscotti

These are one of my favorites. I make them every holiday season. They are great for mailing and keep for weeks!

Recipe by Jennifer Wall

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large cookie sheet.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the almond extract. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the creamed mixture until just blended. Mix in candied cherries and mini chocolate chips.

  • With lightly floured hands, shape dough into two 10 inch long loaves. Place rolls 5 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet; flatten each to 3 inch width.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until set and light golden brown. Cool 10 minutes. Using a serrated knife, cut loaves diagonally into 1/2 inch slices. Arrange slices cut side down on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until bottoms begin to brown. Turn, and bake an additional 5 minutes, or until browned and crisp. Cool completely. Melt white chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 20 to 30 seconds until smooth. Drizzle cookies with melted white chocolate. Store in tightly covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 22.8mg; sodium 55.2mg. Full Nutrition
