Chocolate Cherry Biscotti

I would give these a 10 if I could. There were absolutely amazing. They were a nice compromise between the "orginial" biscotti (which had no fat other than eggs) and the buttery, cookie-like biscotti that most recipes produce. The biscotti cut well without crumbling (which was a problem with many other recipes), they puffed up perfectly, and they store nicely as well--everything you could want in a biscotti recipe! I made a few small changes: I halved the recipe, and cut back the butter by 1 tablespoon (so in the original, I would have used about 1/3 instead of 1/2 cup). I also added about 1/4 cup of toasted, flaked coconut, and I used cashews (out of almonds) instead. At the end, I melted 1/2 cup of white chocolate with a dab of butter and dipped the cooled biscotti in it. A few notes for anyone trying this recipe: I found that it might be helpful to drop the oven temperature to 250-300 after the first baking, since the outside of my biscotti was browning a little faster than it was crisping. Also, I did not grease my pan after the first baking (as suggested in the recipe), and though I had no problems with my non-stick pan, the biscotti on my other baking pan did stick a little bit. Overall, this is a great recipe, and one that I would use over and over again in the future.