Chocolate Cherry Biscotti

I LOVED these cookies! I so did not expect these to be like any biscotti I have tried with the maraschino cherries, which I presumed was used from the main picture. However, they were even better. They remind me of all sorts of Italian cookies I have tried. They are actually not excessively sweet like I thought they would be. I chose not to add the white chocolate. I thought they were perfectly sweet as is. However, I might do a few that way for a pic to post. My only changes were using just 1 teaspoon of almond extract and 1 teaspoon of water for the missing liquid. Almond extract can be very strong. It was just right in that amount to me. With the cherries I chopped them first and let them drain well on paper towel so that I didn't end up with pink biscotti. I liked the use of the mini chocolate chips. They are my preferred type to use. I also used salted butter and it did not say. I noticed though that the bake time is slightly off. On the first bake as loaves it took 31-32 minutes and then I cooled them completely to avoid breaking when slicing. After cutting, I had to bake them 19-20 minutes, flipped them, then an additional 4 minutes. I baked them each time on parchment and suggest that. I got 36 cookies total. I am going to add these to my recipe box for next Christmas. It is definitely a festive looking cookie. Ty