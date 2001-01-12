Cookie Mix in a Jar II
Cookie mix in a jar. Dry ingredients are layered in a jar and given, along with directions, as a gift.
This is a wonderful tasteing cookie. I made these for a quick pick-me up during potato digging season. All the farm hands fell in love with them. I ground the oats and Hershey bar in my blender and then the nuts too. So, nothing sticks between your teeth and the shells are ground. This made for a great texture in this cookie.Read More
Well the measurements were great, but the cookies were disappointing. They were hard, didn't have enough chocolate, and were dry. NOT YUMMY:(Read More
I made these jars and sold them at Christmas. They were a huge hit. I ended up making about 300 jars. Everyone loved them.
I have used this recipe in commercial settings and find it very versatile. I have made 4oz cookies with it as well as multiplied it 10 fold. The dough keps well when refridgerated.
I don't make this in a jar as a gift, but keep a container ready for last-minute surprises like when my sone tells me at 8:30 he has to bring cookies to school the next day. It's great to have on hand!
Gave cookies in a jar as a gift to all my family and friends, to thank them for all they do for the kids and just for being great!
Yummy, but slightly runny.
just got this for a Christmas gift. The brown sugar was hard as a rock.
