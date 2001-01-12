Cookie Mix in a Jar II

Cookie mix in a jar. Dry ingredients are layered in a jar and given, along with directions, as a gift.

By Mellan

Ingredients

Directions

  • (Use a funnel that has a 2-inch opening, to layer nicely in jar.) With wire whisk, mix flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Pour into jar, pack down level with heavy object.

  • Mix oatmeal in a blender. Grate chocolate bar and mix into the oatmeal. Pack on top of flour in jar.

  • Add white sugar and pack down. Add brown sugar and pack down. Layer chopped nuts on top of brown sugar. Finish layering jar with mini or regular chocolate chips until even with the top (no more than 1/2 cup).

  • RECIPE TO ATTACH TO JAR: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spoon chocolate chips and nuts into small bowl, set aside. Spoon brown and white sugar into mixing bowl, add 1/2 cup margarine or butter, cream well. Add 1 egg and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, mix well. Pour oatmeal and flour mixture from jar into bowl, mix thoroughly. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts. Roll into walnut size balls, place on slightly greased cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake for 8 to 10 min. INGREDIENTS: flour, oatmeal, brown and white sugars, soda, baking powder, grated chocolate, chocolate chips, nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 26.6mg. Full Nutrition
