Chocolate Macaroons II
A unique refrigerator cookie, a combination of brownie and macaroon flavors and textures.
They do take quite a while to make, but so worth it! I made them a little different and don't refidgerate for 2 days either. I make a coconut filling, but without nuts and refidgerate. Make the chocolate cookie part and put in the freezer for 1 hour, after that roll flat between two pieces of wax paper and lay flat in the refidgerater for 2 hours or freezer for 1/2 hour more. After chilling time cut the chocolate into circles (I used a glass). Put about a tablespoon of coconut mixture in the center and fold up the cookie around it. Flatten the bottoms and put on a cookie sheet. Continue with the remaining dough and then refidgerate for another 1/2 hour or so. Then bake until set. So yummy! I never have leftovers. They take a while to make and are involved, but are soooo worth it!Read More
This turned out nothing like the chocolate macaroons that I remember from childhood ... these are more like soggy centered cookies rather than the old fashioned chocolate coconut clusters. Having to refrigerate the dough for 2 days was a real disappointment to my 13 year old daughter who started out making them. Definitely would not recommend them!Read More
These are good-the 2-day wait is a little off-putting, but they are really tasty!
I wish I understood the physics for having in the refrigerator for two days, but I did as instructed, although I question the necessity. The cookies didn't have a lot of chocolate flavor but it was still a tasty cookie that we enjoyed.
They taste like brownie cheesecake with coconut its really good :)
