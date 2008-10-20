Chocolate Macaroons II

They do take quite a while to make, but so worth it! I made them a little different and don't refidgerate for 2 days either. I make a coconut filling, but without nuts and refidgerate. Make the chocolate cookie part and put in the freezer for 1 hour, after that roll flat between two pieces of wax paper and lay flat in the refidgerater for 2 hours or freezer for 1/2 hour more. After chilling time cut the chocolate into circles (I used a glass). Put about a tablespoon of coconut mixture in the center and fold up the cookie around it. Flatten the bottoms and put on a cookie sheet. Continue with the remaining dough and then refidgerate for another 1/2 hour or so. Then bake until set. So yummy! I never have leftovers. They take a while to make and are involved, but are soooo worth it!

Read More