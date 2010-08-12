Chocolate Thumbprints I
A chocolate cookie that is rolled in nuts, with thumbprint filled with white icing and topped with a chocolate kiss.
A chocolate cookie that is rolled in nuts, with thumbprint filled with white icing and topped with a chocolate kiss.
These are DELICIOUS!! I made a couple changes though. I did not roll in egg white & walnuts, instead I rolled each ball in sugar & did not indent. I only baked for 8 minutes then let them cool for about 1 minute before lightly pressing the kisses in the center. Some of the kisses did melt slightly but not too bad. I also left out the frosting. They were perfect with just the kiss. Soft, fudgy, chocolatey...perfect!Read More
a little messy to makeRead More
These are DELICIOUS!! I made a couple changes though. I did not roll in egg white & walnuts, instead I rolled each ball in sugar & did not indent. I only baked for 8 minutes then let them cool for about 1 minute before lightly pressing the kisses in the center. Some of the kisses did melt slightly but not too bad. I also left out the frosting. They were perfect with just the kiss. Soft, fudgy, chocolatey...perfect!
These were sooo good, a few comments I received: "these could be dangerous", "very addicting". I melted white chocolate for the center instead of glaze and then I drizzled the leftover chocolate on top of the cookies for decoration.
The taste of these is okay, but I wouldn't make them again how they are directed to make. The thumbprint was gone after baking, so I had to indent again after baking. On my first batch, I added the frosting and kiss while the cookies were warm as directed, but all they did was melt. On my second batch, I re-indented the cookies immediately after baking, and then let them cool. Then I piped in the frosting and added the kiss. This worked much better and the kisses maintained their "kiss" shape. I did not roll in nuts, but instead in holiday sprinkles. I then used candy cane and mint truffle Hershey Kisses. Kids loved them and didn't care how they looked. Cute idea - just needs a little tweeking.
a little messy to make
These are wonderful cookies. I have added these to my Christmas cookie must bake list, as everyone always asks for them. The recipe is perfect and needs no tweaks. One time I didn't have butter on hand so I substituted butter flavored Crisco, and they were still great. Beware, though, THEY ARE ADDICTING!
Very yummy. Easy to make. I like this way better than the ones where the kiss is baked onto the cookie. Since these were made with the Christmas cookies they were around for a few days. One night we reheated them with a bowl of vanilla ice cream. Excellent!
A good chocolate cookie. I was looking for a chocolate cookie that I could add my peanut M&M's to and this worked perfectly minus the nuts and confection filling.
Came out great the first time I made them and everone loved them!
YUMMY! We doubled the batch and are going to make them again. I am sure we will eat them all! (Baking time took about 2 min. longer, but we may have made larger cookies than the recipe called for.)
These cookies were pretty good. I thought it was very strange that they didn't call for any baking powder/soda, and although the finished product was good, they weren't great, so I won't be making them again. I made no changes to the recipe, except to make them a bit smaller. I also only rolled about half the balls in nuts, because my sister is allergic, and not too many of my family members care for them. I felt that although the cookie itself was good, (I slightly underbaked them, so they had a rich, fudgy texture) the frosting just didn't fit with the rest of the cookie. I think they would be better if the frosting was entirely skipped, and the kisses were placed directly onto the hot cookie (made without the thumbprint, of course!) Thanks for sharing, but I won't be making these again.
Disappointed with texture of cookies. They spread all over the tray so that thumbprint disappeared and there was no way to insert anything to make a nice looking cookie. Also instructions said to put icing on while warm and it ran all over. They tasted good so I gave it a 3 although I won't make them again
My mom used to make these cookies for Christmas when I was younger, and since then she has lost the recipe. So I have been looking for a good recipe, and this recipe is awesome. The cookies are moist, soft, and very addictive. I didn't add the icing or rolled the dough in nuts, it was great with out them.
Because my family dosen't like walnuts, I skipped the egg white step and rolled them in granulated sugar. I also didn't add the extra icing only because I'm out of confectioners sugar. My husband really likes chocolate and peanut butter, so I used Reese's Bells candy instead of milk chocolate kisses. This was an okay cookie, but I think it would have been better had I made the icing. I liked that the dough was easy to work with, though I did chill the dough for a couple hours before using it. I think that if I hadn't, I would have had an issue with spreading.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections