Chocolate Thumbprints I

A chocolate cookie that is rolled in nuts, with thumbprint filled with white icing and topped with a chocolate kiss.

By Patsy

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat 1/2 cup butter or margarine, white sugar, egg yolk, 2 tablespoons milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla until light and fluffy. Combine flour, cocoa and salt; gradually add to butter mixture. Cover and chill 1 hour or until firm enough to roll into balls.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, lightly beat egg white.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Shape dough into 1 inch balls; dip in egg white, then roll in nuts. Place on greased baking sheets. Make an indentation with thumb in center of each cookie. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until center is set.

  • To Make the Filling: In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar, 1 tablespoon of butter or margarine, 2 teaspoons of milk and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Mix until smooth.

  • Spoon 1/4 teaspoon of the filling into each warm cookie; gently press a chocolate kiss (unwrapped) in the center. Carefully remove from baking sheet to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 19g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 126mg. Full Nutrition
