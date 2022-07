Chocolate Thumbprints I

These cookies were pretty good. I thought it was very strange that they didn't call for any baking powder/soda, and although the finished product was good, they weren't great, so I won't be making them again. I made no changes to the recipe, except to make them a bit smaller. I also only rolled about half the balls in nuts, because my sister is allergic, and not too many of my family members care for them. I felt that although the cookie itself was good, (I slightly underbaked them, so they had a rich, fudgy texture) the frosting just didn't fit with the rest of the cookie. I think they would be better if the frosting was entirely skipped, and the kisses were placed directly onto the hot cookie (made without the thumbprint, of course!) Thanks for sharing, but I won't be making these again.